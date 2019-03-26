21 Best Kid’s Water Tables: Your Ultimate List

With summer quickly approaching, you’re probably concerned about how you’re going to keep your children entertained once school is out. Outdoor activities are the best way to keep them quiet and tucker them out for nap time. Kid’s water tables are a must-have in every backyard or patio this summer. They’re not too expensive and they’ll provide hours of endless fun.
You can shop kid’s water tables with sand, water, slides, moving water, fish, characters, and more. Check out the top picks below in a range of prices and sizes.
This water table is awesome. It’s colorful, interactive, and kids will absolutely love pouring water through the top of the tower and watching it splash through a number of slides and turns before coming out on the bottom. The table is large enough for a few kids to play at once, great if you’re a larger family or you want to share with your neighbors and friends.
What is more fun than propelling tiny frogs across a pool of water? For little tikes – absolutely nothing. This table will provide hours of entertainment, with two launchers for the frogs, lily pads, and a central tower that keeps the water spinning. The table comes with five frogs to keep the fun alive.
This Amazon exclusive has all of the bells and whistles you should look for in a water table or splash table for your child this summer. It mimics the fun of a water park with slides, sand, and a big pool of water. It comes with a few toys and figurines so your kids can reenact their favorite water park memories at home.
This see-through water table allows children to explore the water from every dimension. Older children will love learning about buoyancy as they can see what type of objects float vs. sink. Younger children can use this as a sensory table where they can splash around in the water and peer into the bin from the sides and underneath.
This water table probably gives you the most bang for your buck in terms of various pieces. While it might not have tons of cool contraptions and it’s not very big, it does come with 25 unique pieces to keep kid entertained and playing in the sun.
This affordable table brings all the fun of the beach right to your home. Just like the beach, the set comes with buckets and shovels for them to dig in the sand and splash around in the water. The set doesn’t come with sand but we recommend this bag of kinetic sand for ages three and up. It’s awesome for building sand castles and molding it into whatever creations your child might like.
This small table is about half the price of most kid’s water tables, making it a great option if you don’t have much space or don’t want to spend a ton on this type of toy. It’s also a nice option for those who live in a condo or apartment and don’t have a large backyard, but still, want to get a water table for their child to enjoy this summer. It has an area for both sand and water, with a removable tower for additional entertainment.
This inexpensive kid’s water table brings the joy of fishing on the open water right into your backyard. This is one of the only battery powered water tables we’ve seen, which allows for light, music, and constant movement within the water. The table is designed with tons of bright colors and activities that will keep kids entertained for hours.
If your kid is a big Finding Nemo fan, then they’re going to love this water table. Not only does it come with water toys that feature each of the characters from the movie, but also has a center whirlpool spinner that keeps the water moving and a huge slide.
This kid’s water table is so fun that even some adults will want in on the action. It has an awesome slide, a captain to steer the ship, a diving board, and a big umbrella for optimal shade. The play table can also hold 40 lbs. of sand, which is not included but can be purchased here in tons of colors.
This water and sand set is perfect for those who don’t have room for a full table. Simply place it on an existing table either inside or outside, or even on the grass. Your kid will be able to explore the same cause and effect play that most water tables allow for, but without the bulk of a full table.
This table is great for little tikes, as it’s one of the shortest and smallest options. If you don’t have a ton of room to work within your yard, this option is great. It isn’t lacking in accessories though. It comes with one fishing rod, four fishing animals, three beach animals, three beach tool kits, and the table.
This table has it all, and for a very reasonable price. It can be set up in three ways. The top comes off for a great water sensory table. If you want to keep the top off, it can be used for lego or brick building, or as a flat table for coloring, etc. It’s a great table that will grow with your child, made with fun bright colors.
If you want your kids to enjoy the summer days outside, then having shade is a must. This kid’s water table comes with a great umbrella in addition to great interactive elements in the actual water table such as a wheel carousel, a slide, diving board and a hinged bucket to keep kids entertained for hours on end.
You can purchase this table with either two or four activity buckets, depending on how you’d like to set it up and how much you want to spend. It has an adjustable height, which isn’t the norm for most water tables and makes it convenient for kids of all ages. Each bin comes with a plastic lid, keeping the contents neat and organized between use.
Are you looking to wow a kid with an awesome gift? This summer table has it all – water, sand, and a great spot to eat lunch outside under the sunshine. The removable top makes it easy to store this water table in between uses and have it ready to go for playing. It measures 43×35 inches and is made of 100 percent wood for a durable and beautiful design.
You can’t really feel like you’re at the beach without BOTH water and sand. Most water tables only have the water aspect, which is why this option is extra special. The included cover can be placed over either side if your child only wants to play with the sand OR the water, or you can remove it so they can play with both together.
Shaped like a pirate ship, the large water table is available exclusively on Amazon and is great for several kids to play on at one time. You can aim and squirt water from the canyon and pump water through the boat. Kids will love exploring all the nooks and crannies of this awesome boat.
This water table design allows kids to drop objects down the large spiral and watch them land in the pool of water. The table comes with one large water cup and five round characters that squirt water in addition to the table setup.
This water table has a rainfall effect that will keep kids entertained for hours on end. The play table comes with maize pieces that older kids will love rearranging to create different cause/effects with the running water. When you’re done, simply unplug the no leak drain to let the water out.
While this option isn’t technically a table, it has all of the same components as one and it’s pretty freaking cool – so we included it in this roundup. If your child loves seeing cause and effect and is a little engineer at heart, they will absolutely love this water wall. Depending on where you pour the water, it will travel through a different path of buckets and slides before ending in the pool below.