50 Best Toys for 8-Year-Old Girls: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Looking for the very best toys for 8-year-old girls? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 50 toys that are sure to work for every budget.
Not all gifts need to be used in the house, with the Titan Flower Princess Folding Aluminum Girls Kick Scooter LED Light Up Wheels, your child will be able to whizz around outside.
The best thing about scooters (other than they’re easy to clean) is the fact they can be folded away should the weather turn sour.
If your little girl’s quite active, definitely go the outdoor scooter route.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
This Exclusive Edition Big Kids Ride on Toy Car is freaking cool!
This two-seater, with seatbelts, comes with a strong 12v battery, so it should last some time before needing to charge.
It also comes equipped with mp3 input, lights, music, and a parental control remote for when you’re supervising.
It’s pricey, but if you’re looking to spoil your child with something they’ll cherish and use for years, this car’s hard to ignore.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
The Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot Activity Set is fun and educational.
This little bot is all about teaching your child to code in an easy to understand way.
It can also detect objects in front of it, follow looping commands, and when your child is ready, take on obstacle courses.
And it comes with batteries. I know! Great, right?
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Okay. So. I did contemplate adding a Leapfrog tablet, but the more I thought about it, the more it’s better to go with something like the Dragon Touch.
If you’re getting a tablet for kids, you want something affordable and something that acts like an actual tablet rather than a kid’s toy.
The Dragon Touch is a good compromise. It’s packed full of power and comes in a protective case to protect against accidental drops.
Plus it comes with 18 Disney storybooks and six audio books, so there’s plenty to keep them entertained.
Just make sure you set up parental controls before they have it.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Here’s yet another toy series that never seems to stop; the Calico Critters range.
This openable home comes with pretty much every accessory you could imagine.
The company responsible for this range of kid’s toys has been around 1985 (known as Sylvanian Families in the rest of the world), the reason being their toys are some of the highest quality out there.
If you want quality, go with Calico. It’s that simple.
https://www.sylvanianfamilies.com/en-uk/parent/
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The FurReal toys are ‘in’ at the moment, and it’s easy to see why.
Rather than loading this cuddly pup with a handful of dog noises, this guy has over 100 sound-and-motion combinations.
Real Ricky also performs several tricks. He can flip his bone, shake paws, and can even bark a tune!
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
As with the FurReal Friends Ricky, the FurReal Munchin’ Rex is a go-to gift.
Wave at this baby dino and it’ll respond with over 35 sound-and-motion combinations.
What’s more, Rex can be quite picky. Feed it the caveman treat and depending on its mood, you might get a ‘yummy’ or ‘yucky’.
Who knew dinosaurs could be this picky with food?
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
A few years ago the Barbie brand went through a change.
Gone were the generic jobs, and instead, careers that teach young girls they can be anything they want, which is how we now have the Barbie Careers Game Developer Doll.
If you’ve got a little girl who’s into video games of any sort, this is the Barbie to go with!
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
If you’re after the best Barbie playset, the Pink Passport 3 Story Townhouse is the one.
This thing is HUGE! Three-stories to play in, all decked out with exquisite furniture and accessories.
Whether it’s stopping off in the deluxe kitchen for a snack or heading to the roof to take a bath in the sun, this dollhouse has everything your child needs to roleplay the best Barbie stories.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
Want to teach your little one they can become a doctor if they so desire? If so, there’s the Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Playset.
This set also comes with two baby patients, an examination table, as well as a wealth of different medical accessories for checking up on the patient’s health.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Here’s another playset at an affordable price point.
The Barbie Clinic Ambulance is both a push along toy and can be transformed into something else.
Inside is a paramedic station along with a gurney and several medical accessories, and opposite is a waiting area with TV and seating.
Basically, this ambulance opens up to create a mini hospital. More bang for your buck or what?
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
Who needs Barbie when you’ve got the Captain Marvel Power FX doll?
This figure comes with synthetic hair, and realistic lights and sounds.
The 11.5-inch size means this doll will fit in perfectly with the titan figure range, too.
11 points of articulation
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Kites are always forgotten about when it comes to gift ideas.
But let’s face it, is there anything better than getting outside and running around on a nice warm day?
Kites are a great gift idea. Period.
And if you’d like any more kite ideas, we’ve got another list that’s well worth you checking out.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Dolls are one of the hottest toys on the market at the moment.
They’re cheap – really cheap! – and dolls are a toy that’ll never go out of fashion.
Each doll comes with its own clothing, so if you end up getting several, you can mix and match the clothes with other dolls.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Think of the L.O.L. Surprise Hairgoals Makeover Series as a kind of upgrade to the basic dolls.
In this set, you get 15 surprises, real hair to style with included products, and a rather nifty display capsule that transforms into a display chair.
They cost a slightly bit more than the basic L.O.L. Surprises, but are definitely worth it just for the display capsule alone.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Now this is a dollhouse!
The L.O.L. Surprise! House with Real Wood comes with (deep breath…), working elevator, lights and sounds across the three floors, real pool, spa and sandbox, an exclusive family (Doll, Lil Sister, Pet), moving truck, and a boatload of furniture.
Yes, it’s pricey, but this solid wood house really does have everything.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Lego Juniors range is great, so it’s no surprise the Little Mermaid Magical Spell set is also great.
Aside from the main building and the mini-dolls, It’s the little touches that make this set so lovely.
Treasure with actual loot to put in it, Ursula’s magical mirror with lipstick in front, even the magical changing cylinder has tons of detail.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Every child loves Pokémon. Anyone who says they don’t is lying.
This Mega Battle Pack comes equipped with eight fan-favorites, namely Rowlet, Popplio, Litten, Eevee, Pikachu, Cosmog, Metang, and Wobbuffet.
If you’re after a cost-effective way to buy a set of Pokémon without breaking the bank, this one’s for you.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Whereas the Wonder Woman Pop is for someone who’s strong and independent, the Captain Marvel Goose The Cat Pop is for the more mischievous.
If they’ve seen the Captain Marvel film (which all kids absolutely should), the chances are they’ll come out loving this little critter, so as a gift, you can’t go wrong with Goose.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Nearly everyone collects Funko Pops, meaning they’re always a safe bet when you’re unsure of which gift to get someone.
If you’re buying for someone who’s strong and independent, then going with something like a Wonder Woman Pop is a surefire win.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
After an alternative to Barbie? Then take a look at the DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman.
This 12-inch doll comes with everything you’d expect – fabric clothing, synthetic hair (with a cool blue streak).
And, most importantly, the majority of this DC range is also a lot cheaper than the big-name doll brands.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Want something cool? Then check out the DC Super Hero Girls Batgirl and Batgirl Mobile.
If you’ve got a kid who’s into nerd culture (comics, video games, that sort of thing), the DC Super Hero Girls line is what you need.
This set comes with a Batgirl doll (which is the perfect alternative to Barbie), and a cool little Batmobile to roll around in.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
This DC Super Hero Girls Action Figure pack has a whopping nine figures. Nine!
Normally you’d expect something of this value to include four-inch figures, but no. They’re all six-inchers.
The full line-up includes Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Bumblebee, Katana, Starfire, and Hawkgirl, so it’s quite varied!
In terms of value for money, these might just be the best toys for 8-year-old girls available.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Kids love tech, so the Vtech Kidizoom Smartwatch is always going to be a solid gift choice.
What’s more, it comes with everything you’d expect of a smartwatch, including a camera, video recorder, voice recorder with voice-changing effects, calendar, calculator, and, yes, it even has a touchscreen.
And if you’re worried about tech toys rotting your child’s brain, it’s been proven toys like this help with “promoting social, linguistic and cognitive development in young children.”
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The Make Your Own Soap Science Kit is the gift no one has thought of.
If you want something fun, messy, and a bit different, this is the one for you.
And don’t worry, it comes with detailed instructions to follow (because who the heck knows how to make soap?).
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Here’s another My Little Pony pack, this time the Exclusive Collection.
This set comes with some of the most-loved characters, including Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, and Applejack.
If you’re after a full set for one price, rather than often paying more for several individual figures, this is the one to pick up.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
My Little Pony is another brand that never goes out of fashion.
If you’re after an inexpensive gift, this bright and colorful set comes with four four-inch toys; Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rarity and Fluttershy.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Hatchimals are currently in at the moment, and show no signs of slowing down.
Most importantly, they’re fun. Each egg contains a small animal, but you won’t know what it is until you crack open the egg.
Mystery toys are always sure to eggcite!
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Kids adore the magical surprise of Hatchimals, but if they’re really into collecting the mini creatures, the Coral Castle Playset is a must.
Not only is this castle beautiful, it’s also packed with storage options. In total, there are 25 places to store and display their collection.
Plus it comes with two exclusive Hatchimals, which I’m sure they’ll love simply because of how rare they are.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Nerf guns aren’t just for boys, but if you’re after a more feminine Nerf set, try the Nerf Rebelle Messenger Blaster.
That said, girls won’t particularly care whether the gun is pink or not. If it shoots foam darts and is fun, which Nerf absolutely is, it’ll do the job.
The reason this is on the list isn’t to do with the fact it’s aimed at girls, it’s more the fact it’s cheaper than most, making it a great jumping in point.
Recommended Ages: 8 and Up
The Lego Disney Frozen Anna & Elsa’s Frozen Playground is a solid Lego set.
The castle-like structure is easy to assemble, the mini-dolls are great, and the accessories are worthwhile.
If your kid is an experienced Lego builder, it may be worth going for something like the Harry Potter Hogwarts Building Kit instead.
But if they’re new to Lego, or struggle to get the pieces together, the Frozen Playground is a brilliant place to start.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
There’s a new Frozen movie in 2019, and you know what that means? Running around the house shouting LET IT GO at the top of your lungs.
It’s probably best to pick up this Snow Queen Princess Elsa Costumes Birthday Dress Up while it’s this price to avoid it becoming more expensive down the line.
In terms of accessories, this costume comes complete with a crown, mace, and gloves.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Most girls love horses, so it makes sense most girls will love the Sunny Days Entertainment Blue Ribbon Champions Deluxe Horse.
There’s a lot that comes with this set. There’s a detachable saddle, hop-pocket, drinking/washing bucket, trophy, as well as a host of grooming accessories.
The mane features synthetic hair, as well, so they’ll definitely get their usage out of the grooming tools.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Cameras for kids don’t need to be expensive, but they do have to be easy to use.
That’s where the Omzer Gift Kids Camera Toys for Girls comes in.
This camera is affordable but still manages to include the important stuff, namely an HD camera and video recording.
The whole thing comes in a safe silicone and shockproof material, and thanks to the big, chunky buttons, any eight-year-old should be able to use this without any issue.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Fortnite Battle Royale four-pack has been an Amazon Choice product for some time.
The reason is fairly simple: Most kids love Fortnite and they’re really good value for money.
If someone in your family is into Fortnite, then these toys are a must if you don’t want to break the bank.
Recommended Ages: 8 and Up
I got sent some of these Fortnite mini figures and was really surprised at how well they hold up.
The likeness isn’t perfect, but we are dealing with smaller figures at a crazy-low price point.
If your little one is into Fortnite, or maybe has an older sibling into Fortnite and wants to get involved, these mini Fortnite figures are some of the best toys for 8-year-old girls available.
Recommended Ages: 8 and Up
This Pop Beads DIY Jewelry Making Kit is sure to keep your child entertained for hours and hours.
Kids just love making things. Think back to when you were a child and making macaroni collages.
This is basically that, only with far less mess and produces something they can play with after.
Plus with 500 pieces to this set, it’s exceptionally great value for money.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Gili Pop Beads is the second jewelry-making set on this list.
We’ve already covered why kids love making their own jewelry, so why is this one on the list as well?
That’s easy. It comes in a storage box.
As a parent who survived Hama beads craze, there is nothing more painful than accidentally stamping on small lumps of plastic.
You don’t need a storage box, but if you value your feet, it’s worth picking up.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The Complete Bracelet Making Kit for Girls is another solid gift idea if your child likes making things.
We’ve got a few other jewelry making kits on this list, so let’s hop straight to the main hook.
This set will make around 30 pieces of jewelry, meaning in terms of value for money, this is one of the best to go with.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
STEM Learning Toys are great. Not just because they’re so darn fun, but they really do help children in different ways.
According to SafeSearchKids, STEM toys helps reduces lesson and testing anxiety, makes it okay to fail, prioritizes the four Cs (that’s creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and communication), and even helps them apply meaning.
So if you’re after a toy that’s fun for them and has hidden benefits, definitely go with a STEM toy. They really are some of the best toys for 8-year-old girls out there.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Little kids want to pretend to be adults. That’s just how it is. No one knows why, they just do.
That’s where the Townley Girl Disney Princess Polish Set comes in.
This non-toxic and water-based nail polish is not only safe for kids, it’s also really easy to get off.
You won’t need nail polish remover. Instead, the polish just peels off. Handy!
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
And the award for cutest entry on this list goes to… The Hasbro Toys Yellies Bunny!
This adorable bunny responds to all kind of voice commands.
What’s more, the louder you talk, the faster this little speedster goes.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Whether we want to admit it or not, we all need more Storage Bins.
While this isn’t the best gift for birthdays, it’s something you’ll get a lot of use out of.
Plus if you want to get your child tidying, pick bright colors so they can turn it into a game.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Jada Toys knows girls like RC vehicles as much as boys do.
Who wouldn’t want to waste an afternoon or two racing a fast car around the backyard?
The remote is easy to use, too, which is something a few toy companies seem to forget.
There’s also a heap of decals, so if your child thinks it’s not flashy enough, they can deck it out with the included stickers.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
If dolls and jewelry making aren’t your thing, there’s always the Creative Roots Paint Your Own Unicorn.
This is exactly what it sounds like: A unicorn statue complete with paints and a brush for your child to design as they see fit.
If you want something crafty, this is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Sometimes the best toys for 8-year-old girls are ones that let them play dress up.
Take this Little Girls Layered Rainbow Tutu Skirt with Unicorn Horn Headband, for example.
Kids are full of imagination, and encouraging them to dress up and run around the house creating their own fables is good for their development.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
If there are two things girls love it’s unicorns and weird poop things.
The Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn Oopsie Starlight isn’t for everyone, sure, but if your little girl prefers wacky to serious, this is worthy of your consideration.
The unicorn acts as a plushy doll, complete with hair to brush, but feed it glitter and slime and, well, it’ll poop itself.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
The VTech Doc’s Talk & Trace Clipboard has been designed with children in mind.
The larger pen means it can be gripped easier and the simple slide mechanic to wipe the board clean is easy to use.
On the education front, this drawing board encourages your child to play and learn thanks to the friendly voice of Doc McStuffins.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
The Click ‘n’ Play 8 Piece Doll Kitten Set is just good, simple fun.
The kitten is big and fluffy, comes with a mouse to chase and a brush to keep its fur tamed.
What’s more, it comes with a bed/travel bag, so if the little one wants to take it to the park, they totally can.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
This Click ‘n’ Play 8 Piece Set has everything a little girl could want.
Pretend make-up, a hairbrush, a handbag, and a set of car keys and a mobile phone – both of which make noises.
For the price, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
