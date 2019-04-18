15 Best Dragon Kites for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

After the best dragon kites for sale? Then you’ve come to the right place because we’ve got 15 of the very best dragon kites money can buy.

As with any purchasing decision, there are always a few things to bear in mind. To start with, it’s important to buy a high-quality kite, preferably from an already established brand to avoid it falling apart the first time you take it out for a test spin.

In terms of the who’s who of the kite world, names you’ll be seeing on this list more than once include Hengda and X-Kites. Both of these brands produce some of not only the best-looking kites but also the most durable.

Personally, I’d go with X-Kites over Hengda, just because there are more positive reviews when it comes to the former.

The next thing to consider are the benefits of playing with a kite. It’s been proven exercise helps develop stronger muscles and bones, decreases the risk of becoming overweight, lowers the chances of type 2 diabetes, lowers blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels, and even generates a better outlook on life. A happy child is more likely to be better behaved and make more friends, which are just a couple of benefits they’ll get from playing with various outdoor toys.

An easier way to look at the benefits, via KidsHealth, is as so:

Run away from the kid who’s “it” (endurance)

Cross the monkey bars (strength)

Bend down to tie their shoes (flexibility)

In short: Getting a kid outside and playing is good for everyone.

Finally, when you’re picking a kite you want to keep an eye on the shape of the design. Round shapes work, as do sharp angles. If in doubt, a good rule is to consider whether a kite is bird-shaped enough. If it isn’t, that bird won’t be able to fly.

With all that out the way, let’s move onto the list, shall we?