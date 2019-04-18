15 Best Dragon Kites for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

15 Best Dragon Kites for Sale: Your Buyer's Guide (2019)

After the best dragon kites for sale? Then you’ve come to the right place because we’ve got 15 of the very best dragon kites money can buy.

As with any purchasing decision, there are always a few things to bear in mind. To start with, it’s important to buy a high-quality kite, preferably from an already established brand to avoid it falling apart the first time you take it out for a test spin.

In terms of the who’s who of the kite world, names you’ll be seeing on this list more than once include Hengda and X-Kites. Both of these brands produce some of not only the best-looking kites but also the most durable.

Personally, I’d go with X-Kites over Hengda, just because there are more positive reviews when it comes to the former.

The next thing to consider are the benefits of playing with a kite. It’s been proven exercise helps develop stronger muscles and bones, decreases the risk of becoming overweight, lowers the chances of type 2 diabetes, lowers blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels, and even generates a better outlook on life. A happy child is more likely to be better behaved and make more friends, which are just a couple of benefits they’ll get from playing with various outdoor toys.

An easier way to look at the benefits, via KidsHealth, is as so:

  • Run away from the kid who’s “it” (endurance)
  • Cross the monkey bars (strength)
  • Bend down to tie their shoes (flexibility)

In short: Getting a kid outside and playing is good for everyone.

Finally, when you’re picking a kite you want to keep an eye on the shape of the design. Round shapes work, as do sharp angles. If in doubt, a good rule is to consider whether a kite is bird-shaped enough. If it isn’t, that bird won’t be able to fly.

With all that out the way, let’s move onto the list, shall we?

What are the Best Dragon Kites for Sale?

Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. HENGDA KITE-Upgrade Classical Dragon Kite-Easy to Fly-55inch x 62inch Single Line with Tail

    HENGDA KITE-Upgrade Classical Dragon Kite-Easy to Fly-55inch x 62inch Single Line with Tail
    Price: $19.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Stunning
    • Made in the International Kite Capital
    • Redesigned structure
    Cons:
    • Some customers struggle to fly it
    • Size may not be for everyone
    • Some struggle to build it

    The Hengda Classical Dragon Kite is constantly an Amazon Choice product. The reason for this is simple: It’s one of the best dragon kites for sale.

    This product in particular has been through some redesigns in a bid to make it the best it can be, or in Hengda’s own words, “More stable.”

    It’s not just the quality of the build that makes this kite so popular either. In terms of creating something that’s striking, Hengda nails it by marrying elegance with bold colors.

    Recommended Ages: Not Stated

  2. 2. Free Shipping High Quality 7M Chinese Traditional Dragon Kite Chinese Kite Design Decoration Kite

    Free Shipping High Quality 7M Chinese Traditional Dragon Kite Chinese Kite Design Decoration Kite 
    Price: $53.26
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Has the 'cool' factor you want from kites
    • Is REALLY BIG
    • Great alternative to standard kites
    Cons:
    • Will require time to learn
    • No reviews
    • The picture quality is rubbish

    Don’t let the image quality of the Wind ‘n’ Sun Serpent Kite fool you. This seven-meter-long monster is stunning!

    Although the listing states it’s “easy to fly,” it is going to take a few attempts to get the balance right. Not because it’s badly designed, it’s just so big there’s no way you’ll be able to fly something of this size without any practice.

    That said, don’t let that put you off. If you’re after something that’s sure to be seen, it’s worth taking the time to practice.

    Some more good news I’m sure you’ll be pleased to know, this kite does indeed come with detailed instructions. THANK GOD!

    Recommended Ages: 6 and Up

  3. 3. In the Breeze Fiery Dragon – Single Line Kite – Satin Polyester Fabric with Fiberglass – Kite Line and Bag Included

    In the Breeze Fiery Dragon - Single Line Kite - Satin Polyester Fabric with Fiberglass - Kite Line and Bag Included
    Price: $24.78
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Great shape
    • Made with a dye-sublimated printed design
    • Easy to fly
    Cons:
    • No reviews on Amazon
    • Because of the amount of colors, the design may become lost at high altitude
    • A clip-lock handle would have been nice

    If bold and vibrant is your thing, then look no further than the In the Breeze Fiery Dragon.

    Look, we all know the first rule of kite flying is to show off. No one wants a boring, colorless kite.

    That’s where this one comes in. Bright colors always look better in the sky than flat colors. That’s just a fact.  

    And in terms of a simple ergonomic design, this kite has the right shape for flight.

    The rounded head area and rounded wings mean once this kite is up, it should stay up.

    Recommended Ages: 7 and Up

  4. 4. Premier Kites Flying Dragon Spinner

    Premier Kites Flying Dragon Spinner 
    Price: $57.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Lots of positive reviews
    • Looks like it does in the picture
    • Good for less windy days
    Cons:
    • Isn't a kite
    • One customer's broke in the wind, though this isn't an issue for the majority
    • Is difficult to find things to complain about

    Not all kites need to be airborne. If you’re after something a little different that’ll keep the kids happy, check out this Dragon Spinner.

    While this doesn’t fly, it’s still made from a kite fabric. Instead of using a reel and wind to get this thing flying, you plant the rod in the ground to keep it stationary.

    What this allows for are unique ideas that wouldn’t be possible if it were in the sky.

    In this case, it’s a four-winged design in the center that starts to spin when the wind picks up.

    It’s also made from 100 percent UV resistant fabric, so you shouldn’t need to worry about the color fading when the sun’s out.

    Recommended Ages: Not Stated

  5. 5. Premier Kites Large Easy Flyer – Fire Starter 

    Premier Kites Large Easy Flyer - Fire Starter 
    Price: $30.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Is labelled "Easy Flyer"
    • Great for grumpy teenagers
    • More adult design
    Cons:
    • No reviews
    • Is slightly terrifying to younger kids
    • No other images of it in action

    Trying to get a teenager to fly a kite with a cartoon dragon on isn’t easy. The Fire Starter Kite, instead, opts for a more grown-up art style that older kids shouldn’t find embarrassing.

    When picking kites, you either want a round shape or sharp angles. Both requirements make for a kite that’s sure to stay airborne for longer.

    Conversely, it’s when kites start mixing-and-matching different shapes with sharp angles that they start to struggle to keep up.

    I would have to advise against picking this up for younger kids, though. The design is just a touch scarier than kites aimed at the younger audience. The last thing you want is a crying kid flying a kite!

    Recommended Ages: 10 and Up

  6. 6. WindNSun 71101 Fantasy Fliers Dragon Kite

    WindNSun 71101 Fantasy Fliers Dragon Kite 
    Price: $27.71
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Solid wind range
    • Looks great
    • Lots of positive reviews
    Cons:
    • Wooden frame instead of fiberglass
    • Not easy to pack away
    • Some customers want it to be larger

    Here’s another regular to the Amazon Choice category, this time it’s the Fantasy Fliers Dragon Kite.

    This kite is easily one of the best dragon kites for sale for a few reasons.

    First, the wind range for flying is 7-18 mph (I’ve heard reports 15mph is the optimal wind speed).

    Whenever considering wind ranges, you want something that can take off in a breeze and doesn’t require a hurricane to offset the weight. 7-18mph is the perfect range, essentially.

    The line weight is 25lbs, which is a solid amount, while the line length is 170ft, which is huge.

    While the line itself works fine, a few people have mentioned it’s worth replacing it. This isn’t a knock on the product itself, but more a general theme with every kite.

    If you’re an avid flyer, replacing the line for something more sturdy makes sense. If not, you’ll be fine without the extra cost.

    Recommended Ages: 8 and Up

  7. 7. 305 Inch Long WindnSun Supersized Multi-Colored Nylon Serpent Kite

    Click image to open expanded view 305 Inch Long WindnSun Supersized Multi-Colored Nylon Serpent Kite
    Price: $32.89
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Comes with 107 Feet of 25lb line with Quikclip
    • Is made from ripstop nylon
    • "It goes up easily and it is durable," says one customer
    Cons:
    • Doesn't use a product image
    • Plastic tail isn't great
    • May be too long for some

    This is the second Wind ‘n’ Sun Kite on this list, and it’s probably the most controversial as it doesn’t show a product image.

    Although that normally sets alarm bells ringing, Wind ‘n’ Sun cares about quality (the same company even went as far as bringing in kite gurus Mikio Toki and Robert Brasington for several designs).

    In terms of reviews, most of them are positive. One verified purchase even went so far as to mention it “goes up easily and it is durable,” which is all that really matters.

    Recommended Ages: 8 and Up

  8. 8. 3D Nylon Dragon Kite w/Twine & Winder by Gayla Industries 

    3D Nylon Dragon Kite w/Twine & Winder by Gayla Industries 
    Price: $27.61
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Great color
    • Doubles up as a ceiling decoration
    • Easy to fly
    Cons:
    • Not many reviews
    • Needs the tail in order to fly properly
    • Doesn't use a product image

    This 3D Nylon Dragon Kite is just a good, simple kite.

    In the looks department, it’s great. As for flying, it surely will.

    My only issue here is with the shape.

    It should fly, but by introducing the horns into the shape, it’s not going to fly as easily as some of the other products on this list.

    Also, and this is somewhat neither here nor there, this would make a great ceiling decoration when you’re finished with it.

    Just grab some thumbtacks and jam them through the fabric into the ceiling and you’re done. Who says kites only have one purpose?

    Recommended Ages: 14 and Up

  9. 9. Premier Kites Whirligig Spinner – Dragon Spinner

    Premier Kites Whirligig Spinner - Dragon Spinner 
    Price: $53.96
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 100 percent UV resistant fabric
    • Easy to assemble
    • Support pole and ground stake included
    Cons:
    • One customer would have preffered it to be a little smaller
    • Lasted one customer around three-years, which may be seen as bad by some readers
    • Still isn't a kite

    Here’s another in the ‘not a kite but it’s still cool’ category, the Premier Kites Dragon Spinner.

    Much like the Flying Dragon Spinner, this isn’t a kite you fly. It’s one you plod into the front or back yard and watch from the comfort of a patio chair on a sunny day.

    Where this model differs from the flying spinner, other than the obvious color and dragon design changes, is where the spinner sits.

    With the flying model, the spinner is plopped right in the middle of the design. Whereas with the whirligig spinner, the rotating wings are attached on both sides.

    If your child wants a kite for the beach or park, sure, this isn’t it. But if you want something they can play with from the comfort of their own home, this is definitely worth considering.  

    Recommended Ages: Not Stated

  10. 10. X-Kites StratoKites Dragon Rip-Stop Nylon Kite 

    X-Kites StratoKites Dragon Rip-Stop Nylon Kite 
    Price: $18.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Eye-catching
    • Durable
    • Clip lock
    Cons:
    • "Flimsy looking" but still holds up
    • Not many reviews
    • May be difficult to repack

    X-Kites really knows kites, and the StratoKites Dragon Rip-Stop Nylon is no different.

    It’s not just the things you’d expect X-Kites gets right here. Yeah, it’s gorgeous. Yeah, it’s easy to assemble. But that’s not all it is.

    Have you ever got a kite to the optimal height then needed to tie it off only for the kite to crash because you’re messing around with the line? Yeah… It happens to everyone, and it’s incredibly annoying.

    To solve this, X-Kites added a clip to the handle. This is the simplest design tweak ever, and it’s mad that this isn’t the industry standard when it comes to kites.

    Why can’t all kites have this glaringly obvious fix?

    Recommended Ages: 8 and Up

  11. 11. ZHUOYUE KITE – Supersize 3d Dragon Kites for Adults, Easy to Fly Kite for Kids, 56×127-inch Rispstop Nylon Kite 

    ZHUOYUE KITE - Supersize 3d Dragon Kites for Adults, Easy to Fly Kite for Kids, 56x127-inch Rispstop Nylon Kite 
    Price: $18.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Cute
    • Easy to fly
    • Comes with a bag
    Cons:
    • Not many reviews
    • One customer complained about a rod being broken
    • Another received the wrong size stetchers

    This Zhouyue Kite is great. If you’re after something colorful and inviting, this is the one.

    This monster-sized 56-inch kite is made from durable nylon, so it’s nice and safe, and fiberglass rods, so it’s durable.

    The structural design also makes this kite a doozy to fly, something that’s incredibly important when selecting kites.

    Another great feature here is the digital printing used to create the bold colors, meaning in theory, even after several uses the kite will remain bright and clear.  

    The ridiculously long tail on this beast also means your kite is going to stand out in a crowd.

    In terms of cost and value for money, this kite is hard to pass up.

    Recommended Ages: 3 and Up

  12. 12. Melissa & Doug Winged Dragon Shaped Kite Children’s Kite

    Melissa & Doug Winged Dragon Shaped Kite Children's Kite 
    Price: $16.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • It's really, really big
    • Good angles
    • Vibrant and affordable
    Cons:
    • Mixed reviews
    • Some don't fly
    • Melissa or Doug are terrible names for a dragon

    The Melissa & Doug Dragon Kite has a wingspan of 62-inches, so you’ll definitely see it when it flies.

    What’s more, this kite is durable thanks to reinforced seams, heavy-duty rip-stop nylon, and flexible fiberglass struts.

    Should you run into any problems, Melissa & Doug has a pretty neat policy:

    “We design every toy to the highest quality standards, and to nurture minds and hearts. If your child is not inspired, give us a call and we’ll make it right.” 

    So any issues whatsoever, give them a call and they’ll sort you out.

    Recommended Ages: 2 and Up

  13. 13. HENGDA KITE for Kids So Beautiful Butterfly Kite for Outdoor Games and Activities Single Line Kite with Flying Tools

    HENGDA KITE Beautiful Butterfly Kite for Outdoor Games and Activities Single Line Kite with Flying Tools 
    Price: $19.85
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Looks lovely when airborne
    • Redesigned structure
    • Made in the International Kite Capital
    Cons:
    • One customer received a damaged product
    • Some customers report it not flying
    • Is not a dragon

    Okay, okay. This Beautiful Butterfly Kite isn’t a dragon, but, it has wings, it flies, and is simply too beautiful to not mention.

    At 53-inches, this thing is massive. If you’re out on a warm, breezy day, you can be sure people are going to see this.

    Much like the Hengda classical dragon kite, this product has seen redesigns to the structure of the kite to keep it airborne for longer.

    That said, there are reports on Amazon from disgruntled customers with issues about how difficult it is to keep this kite in the sky.

    Some customers don’t have an issue, others do.

    It’s also not clear whether the redesign happened before or after the customer complaints.

    If you’re cautious, it may well be worth going with an X-Kite model just to be safe.

    Recommended Ages: 3 and Up

  14. 14. X-Kites FlexWing Purple Dragon Glider 

    X-Kites FlexWing Purple Dragon Glider 
    Price: $10.75
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Great alternative to a kite
    • Can be used in the backyard
    • Very pretty
    Cons:
    • Is a little heavy
    • Some wanted it to be larger
    • Not a kite

    You can’t always account for when it’s going to be windy enough to fly a kite. To solve this age-old problem, there’s the Purple Dragon hand glider.

    Instead of a line, this dragon’s small enough to be held by hand. Simply throw it forward and watch as it gracefully glides through the air.

    As this is an X-Kite product, it comes with the quality you’d expect. It’s easy to assemble and fly, too, which is always a bonus.

    If you’re after something for the kids to play with in the backyard, when it’s not windy, this is the glider you want.

    Recommended Ages: 8 and Up

  15. 15. Fityle 5 Style 70cm Chinese Dragon Windsock Carp Flag Kite Streamer Boat Decor Ornament Hanging Flag – Green, 70x13cm 

    Fityle 5 Style 70cm Chinese Dragon Windsock Carp Flag Kite Streamer Boat Decor Ornament Hanging Flag - Green, 70x13cm 
    Price: $7.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Fun cartoon design
    • Different color options
    • Great for younger flyers
    Cons:
    • Hard to tell the quality of the build
    • No reviews
    • Isn't a kite

    If you’ve got a toddler, chances are they won’t be able to fly a kite due to its size. Thankfully, that’s where this Carp Flag Kite comes in.

    Think of this more as a wind-sock. Attach a rod, run along, and the wind goes in through the top to inflate it.

    If you’ve got multiple kids, and one of them is a little too young for kite flying, this is a great alternative to make sure they’re not going to feel left out.

    Plus, and this is the most important factor in the world, it’s really cheap!

    Recommended Ages: Not Stated

See also: 

