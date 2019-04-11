21 Best Game of Thrones Action Figures (2019)

There are a lot of Game of Thrones action figures to choose from, but which are worthy of your consideration? We’ve been searching so you don’t have to. If you’re after the best Game of Thrones action figures, this list has everything you could possibly need.
The ThreeZero Game of Thrones: Drogon 1:6 Scale Figure is not only one of the best Game of Thrones action figures ever made; it might just be the best ever.
No other figure even comes close to matching this beast’s unfathomable level of detail.
Just look in the mouth. Each tooth is a different size, with its own angle and coloring. Then there are the two gas pipes in the middle of the mouth.
Moving on to the body, you’ll see each of the small fins stand out. The crest on the chest is the result of what I assume must have been hundreds of hours’ worth of sculpting.
The whole design is majestic-yet-foreboding, and that’s even before we get to the base, which features a grassy knoll with decaying animal bones.
This model really is on its own level.
Plus it’s to scale, so if you pair it with the ThreeZero Game of Thrones Daenerys Targaryen and you’ll have the ultimate Game of Thrones showpiece.
Recommended Ages: 15 and Up
I didn’t think it was possible to top the McFarlane Dany figure, but the ThreeZero Game of Thrones Daenerys does.
What’s more, this isn’t just another standard action figure.
Aside from the picture-perfect head sculpt, this figure comes with real fabric clothing, a top accessory, and a cloak. Every figure should totally come with a cloak if you ask me.
You’ve also got interchangeable hands and jewelry. And in case you haven’t noticed yet, this figure features actual synthetic hair.
Also, while you can’t see the movement joints, they’re there. They’re just hidden under a soft plastic for more realistic movement.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
I wasn’t exactly blown away by the much cheaper Funko Tyrion. Then I saw the ThreeZero equivalent and nearly fell over.
The ThreeZero Game of Thrones: Tyrion Lannister 1:6 Scale Action Figure captures the utter disdain for people Peter Dinklage brings to the character.
As with all ThreeZero toys, this too comes with a tailored fabric outfit and interchangeable hands.
Oh! And it comes with a wine jug and goblet, because it’s Tyrion, and Tyrion needs his wine to live.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
Take a moment to look at the eyes on the ThreeZero Game of Thrones: Arya Stark 1:6 Scale Action Figure.
Right? They’re exquisite. Eyes are never easy to create in toy form, but somehow ThreeZero manages to make it seem effortless.
Then there’s the ragged clothing. You can’t just make something ugly by cutting holes in it. Creating good-looking-ugliness takes skill, and it’s safe to safe ThreeZero, unsurprisingly, has nailed it.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
It’s impossible not to be in awe of the ThreeZero Game of Thrones figures. Just take the ThreeZero Game of Thrones: The Hound figure as yet another example.
The head sculpt is as close to realistic as you can get. The rooted hair really adds to it, too.
Then there’s the insane detail on the armor. Not just detail, but the coloring. That slightly rusted feel helps to make it feel more realistic.
Sure, it’s more expensive, but at least it’s easy to see why it’s more expensive.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
The McFarlane Toys Game of Thrones Daenerys Targaryen Action Figure is both affordable and accurate.
As the fifth largest toy manufacturer in the United States, McFarlane creates some of the most realistic action figures out there.
Just look at the face on Daenerys! At this price point, you aren’t going to find another figure this close to Emilia Clarke’s likeness.
McFarlane makes some of the best Game of Thrones action figures out there, so expect them to appear multiple times in this list.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
It’s not just the head sculpt that makes the McFarlane Toys Game of Thrones Arya Stark Action Figure so great.
It’s the smaller details that really bring this figure to life.
Take a look at the stitching on the belt. Or the leather texture on the boots. Or the wrinkling of the trousers.
It’s the extra touches most may miss that make this figure so desirable.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Getting Kit Harington’s likeness right on the McFarlane Toys Game of Thrones Jon Snow Action Figure was crucial to this figure’s success.
And believe me when I say, there are a lot of Jon Snow figures that have tried and failed.
This figure also comes with the bastard’s bastard sword Longclaw as well as an obsidian dagger.
There’s also a display base as well, so getting the right post shouldn’t be an issue.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
As the obvious name states, the McFarlane Toys Game of Thrones Night King Action Figure is a McFarlane figure, so you know it’s going to be good.
The pointed ears, the lowered brow, the wrinkled skin, the angled nose – it’s all here and then some.
Whether you’re a fan of the Night King or not, this figure is too much of a triumph to pass up on.
If there’s a discussion to be had about the best Game of Thrones action figures, you can bet this Night King figure is sure to be mentioned.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This. Is. Incredible.
I’m not sure where to start with the McFarlane Toys Game of Thrones Viserion Ice Dragon.
This is a highly-detailed figure. The wings have wrinkles, the head has multiple horns, the tail has the dorsal fins, there’s even battle holes in the wings!
Even the removable cold-fire blast has seemingly infinite detail (‘blast’ accessories are normally where companies skip on detail).
Complete with articulation and a stand, if you’re a dragon fan, this is one action figure you won’t want to miss.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The McFarlane Toys Game of Thrones Drogon is mind-blowingly detailed, and it’s still only the second-best dragon on this list.
If detail is what you’re after, take a look at the head.
Knife-like teeth sit inside a jaw made for chomping human heads.
Each spike on the head pops, and the deathly look in Drogon’s eyes is especially menacing.
If the ThreeZero Drogon is out of your price range, this is a solid, and much cheaper, alternative.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
The Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones: Hodor and Bran Figure is all about TV show accurate statues at a lower price point.
Although you lose the maneuverability that comes with an action figure, these statues look incredible on shelves or desk tops.
As this is a lower price point, it’s not made from porcelain, and is instead PVC.
Personally, I prefer PVC as it’s easier to replace if broken, and I’m yet to snap something made from plastic. I can’t say the same for statues made from porcelain, though.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
When it comes to the Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones: Sansa Stark Action Figure, it’s all about detail.
The dress mold curves as it should, and the blue accents on the feathers really make this statue pop.
While this isn’t a TV show accurate Sansa, this is almost exactly how many book fans picture Sansa in their heads.
The upside to the Dark Horse series, when compared with poseable action figures, is you don’t ever need to worry about them falling over and causing a domino effect with other figures.
Plus they’re stunning, which is, you know, kind of important.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
It’s hard enough finding a Sansa figure, let alone Ygritte. However, Dark Horse is here to save the day.
The Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones: Ygritte Action Figure is another book-accurate model.
One aspect where statues do better than action figures is the ability to strike a pose and build the rest of the model around that.
The right hand opens as it should around the arrow, Ygritte’s eyes appear locked onto a target, and her knee bends slightly to get better footing.
You can do these kind of poses with action figures, but they’ll never look as good, or realistic, as a statue.
If you’ve opted for the Dark Horse line of PVC figures, then Ygritte is a must.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
The Funko Legacy GoT figures may range in quality, but with the Rock Candy line, every toy’s a winner.
The Funko Rock Candy Game of Thrones-Daenerys Targaryen Toy is adorable, and a great alternative if you’re after a lighter-feeling collection.
It’s worth remembering there are other series in the Rock Candy line. So if you want to pair Dany with, say, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, you totally can, and they won’t look out of place next to one another.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
For a reason I’m yet to fathom, getting hold of a decent Sansa toy is harder than trying to get the White Walkers to take a hot bath in lava.
That’s where the Funko Rock Candy: Game of Thrones Lady Sansa comes in.
It’s cute, and can be mixed and matched with other TV shows or book characters to create a super collection.
“Everyone’s a fan of something,” is Funko’s ethos, and thankfully, they’re here to deliver the Sansa figures other companies aren’t making.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
The Funko Rock Candy: Game of Thrones – Cersei Lannister is just a good quality figure.
Obviously for it to be a Rock Candy toy it needs the big eyes and the cute aesthetic.
But outside of that, Funko has nailed what it needed to, namely the pixie-cut hairstyle, and the detail on the flowing, almost funeral-like dress.
I’m not sure why you’d want a cute Cersei figure given how much of a monster she is, but hey, I’m not going to judge.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
Some of the Funko Legacy collection figures are questionable at best. Thankfully, the Funko Legacy Daenerys Targaryen Action Figure isn’t.
This figure is more of a book-accurate version of Daenerys; the face is different, and while the clothes bear a resemblance to the TV show, it’s again closer to the books.
If you’re after a cheaper alternative that doesn’t skimp on style, this range is worthy of your consideration.
Recommended Ages: 17 and Up
Much like the Daenerys figure, the Funko Legacy Action: Game of Thrones Series 2 Jaime Lannister Action Figure is also more book-accurate than TV show.
Complete with around 20 points of articulation and standing at six-inches tall, the industry standard size for action figures, the Kingslayer figure is packed with detail.
The head sculpt in particular manages to capture Jaime’s irritating smugness, which is no easy feat.
Recommended Ages: 17 and Up
If you’ve got a Game of Thrones figure collection, you’ll need a Tyrion. It’s the law.
While the Funko Legacy Action Tyrion Lannister Action Figure isn’t the most exciting figure in the world, it’s cheap enough to round out a collection.
What this figure does get right, however, is the proportions. I’ve seen some Tyrion figures which amount to a child’s body with a man’s head, which is all kinds of horrendous.
Funko appears to have nailed it with this figure, though. Thankfully!
Recommended Ages: 17 and Up
Yeah, yeah, this isn’t a figure, but it’s still really cool.
This Game of Thrones: Iron Throne 7-inch Replica is the perfect accompaniment for any six-inch figure.
It’s highly-detailed, sure, but would be great as either an item to stand on the shelf or for a six-inch figure to sit on.
Even if the show ends on a sour note, with this you’ll get to decide who sits upon the iron throne.
Recommended Ages: 14 and Up
