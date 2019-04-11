21 Best Game of Thrones Action Figures (2019)

The ThreeZero Game of Thrones: Drogon 1:6 Scale Figure is not only one of the best Game of Thrones action figures ever made; it might just be the best ever.

No other figure even comes close to matching this beast’s unfathomable level of detail.

Just look in the mouth. Each tooth is a different size, with its own angle and coloring. Then there are the two gas pipes in the middle of the mouth.

Moving on to the body, you’ll see each of the small fins stand out. The crest on the chest is the result of what I assume must have been hundreds of hours’ worth of sculpting.

The whole design is majestic-yet-foreboding, and that’s even before we get to the base, which features a grassy knoll with decaying animal bones.

This model really is on its own level.

Plus it’s to scale, so if you pair it with the ThreeZero Game of Thrones Daenerys Targaryen and you’ll have the ultimate Game of Thrones showpiece.

Recommended Ages: 15 and Up