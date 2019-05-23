11 Best Above Ground Pools: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Thinking about buying a pool? If so, we’ve got not only 11 of the best above ground pools, but also all the information you need to consider before you make your purchase.

As you can probably guess, buying a pool isn’t something you want to do on an impulse. Take the time to weigh up all the pros and cons before even thinking about hitting that buy button.

First things first, it’s worth taking a moment to think about a budget. Have a rough ballpark figure and go from there.

While the cheaper pools will do the job, I’d personally advise against it. They’re more likely to break (or tear in most cases due to the materials that make up the outer walls), and some don’t include important elements like a filtering system to keep the pool clean.

That’s not to say you need to jump from the cheapest to the most expensive, but spending a little bit extra saves you money in the long run.

Next, get a rough idea of the size of your garden, preferably in feet. Larger pools are always more fun, but the last thing you want is a pool that completely covers your garden. This may sound obvious, but it’s a factor every potential pool purchaser needs to consider.

Moving on, a pool needs to be kept clean. Not just from things like fallen leaves or dirt, but the water itself also needs to stay clean.

Technically you could empty it out after every use, scrub it so it sparkles, then refill it, but who the hell has that kind of time on their hands?

That’s why I recommend always picking a sand filtering system to suit your needs.

The majority on this list do come with a filtering system of some description, and they all do a solid job of cleaning. That said, it all comes down to how much time you want to spend leaving the filtering system to do its job.

Some will clean the water in around three hours, but if that feels too long, it’s worth picking up a more powerful system to cut the time down.

Of course, not everyone will mind having to wait a few hours before hopping in. It all depends on preference.

(It should be noted, WikiHow has a great selection of tips for keeping a clean pool)

One final point before we hop into the list. Consider whether you can build it alone or whether you’ll need help.

Most pools come with instructions, but even then, the larger the pool, the more complex getting it up and running will be.

If you can rope people into helping you, great. The more the merrier. If you can’t, however, I’d suggest paying someone who knows what they’re doing to install it.

This may sound like blasphemy, but there’s an equal number of customers who’ve pulled their hair out trying to fit it manually to those who’ve paid for a pro to install it.

Also when it is being fitted, make sure it’s being built on flat, solid ground. Mud, or a soft surface, need to be made level and stable, because there’s no way you’re moving a pool once it’s set up.

If all this sounds a little daunting, it’s not actually that bad. So long as you have all points in the back of your mind when you make your purchase, you can’t go wrong, and you’ll soon be sitting knee-deep in water on a warm summer’s day faster than you can say “Always supervise children when they’re in the pool.”