11 Best Above Ground Pools: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Thinking about buying a pool? If so, we’ve got not only 11 of the best above ground pools, but also all the information you need to consider before you make your purchase.
As you can probably guess, buying a pool isn’t something you want to do on an impulse. Take the time to weigh up all the pros and cons before even thinking about hitting that buy button.
First things first, it’s worth taking a moment to think about a budget. Have a rough ballpark figure and go from there.
While the cheaper pools will do the job, I’d personally advise against it. They’re more likely to break (or tear in most cases due to the materials that make up the outer walls), and some don’t include important elements like a filtering system to keep the pool clean.
That’s not to say you need to jump from the cheapest to the most expensive, but spending a little bit extra saves you money in the long run.
Next, get a rough idea of the size of your garden, preferably in feet. Larger pools are always more fun, but the last thing you want is a pool that completely covers your garden. This may sound obvious, but it’s a factor every potential pool purchaser needs to consider.
Moving on, a pool needs to be kept clean. Not just from things like fallen leaves or dirt, but the water itself also needs to stay clean.
Technically you could empty it out after every use, scrub it so it sparkles, then refill it, but who the hell has that kind of time on their hands?
That’s why I recommend always picking a sand filtering system to suit your needs.
The majority on this list do come with a filtering system of some description, and they all do a solid job of cleaning. That said, it all comes down to how much time you want to spend leaving the filtering system to do its job.
Some will clean the water in around three hours, but if that feels too long, it’s worth picking up a more powerful system to cut the time down.
Of course, not everyone will mind having to wait a few hours before hopping in. It all depends on preference.
(It should be noted, WikiHow has a great selection of tips for keeping a clean pool)
One final point before we hop into the list. Consider whether you can build it alone or whether you’ll need help.
Most pools come with instructions, but even then, the larger the pool, the more complex getting it up and running will be.
If you can rope people into helping you, great. The more the merrier. If you can’t, however, I’d suggest paying someone who knows what they’re doing to install it.
This may sound like blasphemy, but there’s an equal number of customers who’ve pulled their hair out trying to fit it manually to those who’ve paid for a pro to install it.
Also when it is being fitted, make sure it’s being built on flat, solid ground. Mud, or a soft surface, need to be made level and stable, because there’s no way you’re moving a pool once it’s set up.
If all this sounds a little daunting, it’s not actually that bad. So long as you have all points in the back of your mind when you make your purchase, you can’t go wrong, and you’ll soon be sitting knee-deep in water on a warm summer’s day faster than you can say “Always supervise children when they’re in the pool.”
-
1. Splash Pools Round Deluxe Pool Package, 18-Feet by 52-InchPrice: $3,712.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Absolutely stunning design
- Different sizes available
- Very, very durable
- Cost
- Set up is a lot of work
- The 27-foot version looks absolutely incredible but it's even more expensive
There’s no getting away from the fact the Splash Pools Round Deluxe Pool Package is pricey. That said, it is worth the investment.
Let’s talk about the quality on offer first.
This set includes a hot-dipped, galvanized G-90 wall complete with multi-layer protection.
Likewise, the steel frame is also hot-dipped and galvanized, and also features zinc coated hardware.
If you manage to break this thing, I’ll be very impressed.
In a similar vein, the ladder that comes with this set is made from heavy duty structural foam molded resin, which includes a swim thru-barrier and removable outside staircase.
Should you run into any issues, this pool comes with a 15-year manufacturer warranty and free lifetime customer support.
Also as an aside, the walls on this pool look gorgeous. Easily the best on this list.
One thing you’ll need to consider, however, this pool isn’t light nor easy to assemble.
If you follow the instructions in the included video, you’ll be fine. But unpacking this off the delivery truck ideally needs a few people. As does the construction.
Personally, I’d advise paying someone to build it, but that’s totally up to you.
Yes, it’s pricey, but if this isn’t one of the best above ground pools out there, I’ll metaphorically eat my hat.
-
2. Intex 15ft X 48in Metal Frame Pool Set with Filter PumpPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Easy to set up
- Low maintenance
- Won't be as long-lasting as the more expensive sets
- It's worth investing in a better filter system
- A handful of customers had issues with holes in the tarp
Not all pools need to cost a bomb. Some of the best above ground pools can be the cheapest depending on what you’re after.
The Intex 15ft X 48in Metal Frame Pool Set with Filter Pump is super-durable thanks to its reinforced laminated sidewalls.
The dual suction outlet fittings help with water circulation, too. Meaning not only will your water be cleaner, it’ll also be clearer.
Also included in this set is the cartridge filter pump 1,000 GPH (110 – 120V), an entry ladder. ground cloth, and a cover.
And, yes, the filter pump adheres to UL and CSA standards.
-
3. Bestway 31.3 x 16-Foot Rectangular Frame Above Ground Pool Set with PumpPrice: $1,150.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Absolutely huge
- Great filter system
- Durable
- Several customers have mentioned missing parts (hoses mostly)
- Instruction manual is daunting
- Some customers would have preferred a stronger pump
The Bestway 31.3 x 16-Foot Rectangular Frame Above Ground Pool Set is the stuff dream-pools are made of.
This thing is MASSIVE. Whether it’s a place for the family to chill out in on a sunny day or if you want to fit your entire street in for some reason, this pool has the size factor.
Getting into the specifics, the side walls and wall band are built from Tritech material, meaning they’ll resist damage and won’t collapse under certain weather conditions.
(FYI: The Tritech material is a layer of high-quality polyester mesh sandwiched between two layers of ultra-strong PVC.)
In short, it won’t be breaking any time soon.
Also, the seal and lock systems offer a secure pipe connection, so this thing will stay standing long after you’ve set it up.
The 2000 Gal/HR sand filter pump on this bad boy is incredible, as well.
It’s durable, corrosion-resistant, and has a strainer for picking out leaves and any other debris that finds its way in.
Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s also one of the best above ground pools there is.
-
4. Intex 15ft X 48in Easy Set Pool Set with Filter PumpPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the easiest pools to set up
- Very affordable
- Good entry point
- If the airbag rips, the water will pour out
- Not the best looking design
- Cover can be difficult to get on for some customers
The Intex 15ft X 48in Easy Pool Set isn’t the best looking pool on this list, but it is one of the cheaper options.
Let’s start with what this set gets right.
It comes with a ground fault interrupter, which will shut off the pump if the electrical current is exposed to water.
It’s also very easy to set up and doesn’t use a river’s worth of water because of its modest size (736 gallons to be exact).
And as it’s Intex, it comes with the Krystal clear cartridge filter pump, 1,000 GPH (110-120V), a ladder, ground cloth, and cover.
So, let’s move on to the negatives.
The sides are made from super-tough laminated PVC, meaning it is durable, but as with most cheaper pools, isn’t as strong as metal.
There’s also the fact this looks like a kids pool rather than one adults can sit and relax in on a nice sunny day.
That said, if you’re on a budget, there’s nothing wrong with buying a cheaper pool then upgrading at a later date.
If you’re not fussed about looks, this pool will suffice.
-
5. Intex 18ft X 9ft X 52in Ultra XTR Rectangular Pool Set with Sand Filter PumpPrice: $969.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two-year manufacturers warranty
- Huge!
- Made from high quality galvanized steel
- Setup time says 60 minutes - three-hours is more realistic
- You'll need to purchase pool separately
- Warrenty could be longer
The Intex Ultra XTR Rectangular Pool Set has a lot of options.
First, let’s start with the different sizes.
The pool we’ve picked is 18ft X 9ft X 52in, which, as you can probably tell, is massive, and easily large enough to fit multiple people.
But if that’s not large enough, other pools in this range span 24ft X 12ft X 52in and a monster-sized 32ft X 16ft X 52in.
It all really comes down to how much space you have in your garden versus how much you’d like to spend.
The pool we’ve listed here comes with a 110-120V sand filter pump, which has a pump flow rate of 1,200 gallons per hour. Something that’s essential for keeping a nice clean pool.
The rust-resistant pool itself is made from high quality galvanized steel with an engineered locking system, so you won’t need to worry about it breaking down any time soon.
That said, Intex does offer a two-year manufacturers warranty should anything go awry.
-
6. Summer Waves 12′ x 33″ Above Ground Pool Set w/Pump, Dark WickerPrice: $326.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Looks different
- Easy to set up
- Not as durable as metal pools
- Pump won't be as good as the more expensive pools (but will work fine)
- The dark wicker isn't for everyone
The Summer Waves 12′ x 33″ Above Ground Pool Set with Pump is affordable and has the looks.
The dark wicker is an unusual choice for a pool, but it beats having a plastic-looking shell if you’re after something that stands out.
In terms of size, this pool has a diameter of 12-feet, which is enough to fit a few people, but not enough for a pool party.
As for the depth, it’s 2.75 feet, with a water capacity of 1,900-gallons. Enough to sit down in, not so much for standing.
In terms of durability, the inside is made from triple layer polyester mesh and heavy gauge PVC material.
Obviously, this won’t be as strong as metal, but at this price-point, it’ll get the job done.
It also comes with the SFX600 filter pump, which again, does the job.
-
7. Cornelius Phoenix 21′ x 52″ Steel Frame Above Ground Swimming Pool with Pump & Ladder KitPrice: $1,286.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks great
- Very spacious without feeling too big
- Comes with almost everything you need
- Pricey
- Ladder isn't all that great
- Some customers claim it's a pain to set up
This Cornelius Phoenix 21′ x 52″ Steel Frame Above Ground Swimming Pool is for people who want a more metallic pool.
This pool set comes with everything you could need, specifically, the 21-foot pool, a sand filter pump, a 21-foot pool liner, a skimmer, a pool ladder, chemical kit, phosphate removal chemical, and a pool net.
The all-steel construction means this thing could almost survive a nuclear blast it’s that durable.
And if you’re after a pool that looks the part, the marble wall design really adds to the overall aesthetic.
The included sand filter, which boasts 40 GPM, can pump 2,400 gallons of water per hour. So if you want the water cleaned fast, this should do it.
While the manufacturer says it’s easy to install, I don’t think I’ve come across an above ground pool that’s easy to set up.
So be sure to read the instructions carefully or consider paying a team to set it up for you.
The only other real issue I have with this is the ladder. It’s fine, and you’ll be able to get in and out, but it’s not anything special, and some customers have mentioned it feels cheaply made.
Ignoring these minor niggles, the Cornelius Pheonix is one of the best above ground pools out there.
-
8. Intex 12ft X 30in Prism Frame Pool Set with Filter PumpPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Easy to set up
- Loads of positive reviews
- An okay filter system
- Isn't the largest pool
- Some customers think it tears to easily
If you’re after affordable, you can’t go wrong with the Intex 12ft X 30in Prism Frame Pool Set with Filter Pump.
In terms of the included filter system, you’ve got a 110-120V cartridge filter pump with a flow rate of around 530 gallons per hour.
The pool’s 90 percent water capacity is around 1,718 gallons, so in terms of time to clean, you’re looking around 3-hours and 30-minutes.
Yes, that’s a long time, but cost is key here. If you love the pool but the filter isn’t to your liking, you can always change it out down the line.
As a basic pool, it’s easy to set up, the water filter is manageable, and most importantly, if you’re on a budget this is very affordable.
There are better pools on this list, but for the price, this one can’t be beaten.
-
9. Bestway Power Steel Swim Vista 18 x 9 x 4 Foot Swimming Pool Set with PumpPrice: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks great when assembled
- Is actually easy to assemble
- Uses Tritech material
- Not many reviews
- Is a bit pricey
- The brown wicker design isn't to everyone's taste
If you’re after a mid-range pool that has tons of personality, go with the Bestway Power Steel Swim Vista Swimming Pool Set with Pump.
In terms of size, this baby is 18 x 9 x 4. It’s not the biggest on this list, but it’s still a good size.
The side walls and the wall band are all built from Tritech material (a layer of durable polyester between two layers of strong PVC) which helps to avoid general damage and protects against bad weather conditions.
As with the other Bestway pools on this list, the seal and lock system helps to provide a secure pipe connection, meaning the frame won’t fall down.
What’s great about this pool is just how simple it is to put together.
This isn’t a pool that requires a bachelor’s to assemble, thankfully.
If you’re after style and ease, this is the pool for you.
-
10. Bestway Power Steel Oval Frame Above Ground Swimming PooPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good value
- Decently sized for the price
- Interior looks good
- Could use a stronger pump
- The flat gray color on the outside isn't the most inviting
- No 1 Star reviews (at the time of writing)
The Bestway Power Steel Oval Frame Above Ground Swimming Pool is about high quality at a lower price-point.
In terms of size, we’re talking 9’10” x 6’6″ x 33″, which isn’t giant, but neither is it small. It’s right in the middle.
On the durability front, we’ve got poly reinforced material complete with a polyester mesh-core, enclosed in two layers of laminated PVC.
It’s strong, and should last.
As for the pump, it comes equipped with a 330 GPH filter pump. This isn’t the most powerful of filter pumps, but it should do the job given the medium size.
Personally, for this kind of water volume (969 gallons), I’d recommend a pump with a GPH of 900, but that will cause the price to shoot up dramatically.
You can live without the upgraded pump, but it will take longer to clean out the water.
-
11. Bestway 118 x 79 x 26 Inches 871 Gallon Deluxe Splash Frame Kids Swimming PoolPrice: $100.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheap
- Great for kids
- Is solid enough for the price
- Doesn't come with a filter
- Isn't going to last as long as a more expensive pool
- Isn't the ideal size for the whole family
On a budget and after something for the kids? Why not try the Bestway 118 x 79 x 26 Inches 871 Gallon Deluxe Splash Frame Kids Swimming Pool?
This isn’t the best above ground pool on this list, but if you’re trying to save money, it’ll get the job done.
How durable is it? There’s a reinforced rope that runs around the bottom of the liner to help keep the legs in a fixed position, and the steel frame should last you a few years.
It does come with a flow control drain valve to make draining it easier but doesn’t come with a water filter.
This isn’t a huge problem if you’re refilling it for every use, but if you want to keep it up 24/7, I’d advise picking up a decent water filter.
As a basic, much cheaper option to outdoor pools, this pool is great for kids.
Just keep in mind sometimes it’s better to bite the bullet and buy a more expensive pool to save more money in the long run.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.