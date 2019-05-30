21 Best Hot Wheels Sets Your Kids Will Love (2019)

Now if this isn’t one of the best Hot Wheels sets I don’t know what is.

The Hot Wheels Track Builder System Mega Set comes with everything you could possibly need.

In terms of add-ons, this set comes with a swing cargo container to knock unsuspecting cars off the track, a cannon launcher, and a barrel drop.

All of the above are great additions that are sure to add risk to racing. Can your car avoid the dangerous pitfalls?

But the real hook here, all the track pieces.

And there are LOADS of pieces to this set.

If you’ve got a kid who’s into the construction element of Hot Wheels, this set is for them, and is sure to keep them occupied for a very, very long time.

Recommended Ages: