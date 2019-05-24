20 Best Kids Beds: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Looking to buy your little one or ones a new bed? Then you’ve definitely come to the right place, because we’ve got the 20 best kids beds for sale right now.
The Cilek GTS Race Car Bed is the stuff (kids) dreams are made of.
LED headlights and light-up wheels, remote control, unlock sound, engine sounds – this is a bed your child is going to love.
The car part is just an incredible bit of design work.
The shape, the glean, the way they’ve incorporated the windows into the sides, it’s exquisite.
And the best part of all, Cilek hasn’t forgotten it’s supposed to be a bed.
The insides have padding so the child isn’t flush up against plastic while they sleep, and the headboard is cushioned to avoid children banging their heads.
I’ve included a video alongside this review, simply because this racebed needs to be seen in action.
Is this one of the best kids beds ever made? I think it may just be.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years to 12 Years
The Acme Furniture Mallowsea Bed with Storage looks great and has some good storage potential.
The display board, at the head of the bed, is a great little bit of craftsmanship that’s sure to result in a child’s favorite toys being displayed.
The color and the decorative motifs are really eye-catching as well.
Then for the final bit of storage, there’s a useful drawer at the left side of the bed.
Saying all that, the most important factor in selecting a bed is how you, the reader, feel it looks?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The ANA Store Versatile Wooden 3 Platform Bunked is all about style and storage.
In terms of sleeping, you’ve got a twin on top with an easy access ladder on the side of the frame, and space for a queen-sized mattress on the lower section, perhaps for the older child who needs more space?
This is a fairly obvious design choice that not enough companies make.
The top of bunk beds work best as twins, but on the bottom? Why not make it larger?
But what happens should they want a friend over? That’s where the cabinet comes in.
On the underside of the bottom bunk is a cabinet of six draws.
Three of them work as real draws, which would be great to keep clothes in, while the top three can be pulled out to reveal a hidden third bed.
It’s a gorgeous set with a lot going on. Yes, it’s expensive, but the clever design choices justify it.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
As an adult, it’s easy to write off the Wow Girl I Deluxe Tent Bed with Slide. But put yourself in a little girl’s shoes, and this is sure to excite.
It’s hard to see, but this bed does feature safety rails along the bed up top, so if you’re worried about kids falling out, don’t be.
The tent is made from a soft material, as well, meaning there’s nothing for your little one to bang their head on as they wake up.
If you’ve got a girl who loves to roleplay, the vast space underneath is perfect for creating their own little world.
This bed isn’t for everyone, but if you’ve got a princess, there’s nothing wrong with buying them a castle.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The 24/7 Shop at Home Youth Bed is another beautiful design that’s perfect for younger kids.
This cheerful set is made from wood with an oak and walnut finish to give it that extra gleam.
The twin beds are both easy to access, and the lower bed has just enough room so you won’t bang your head when you wake up (so long as they’re careful).
Not only are there three large drawers built into the side of the bed, there’s also a neat little shelving area for kids to display their favorite belongings.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Cilek knows how to make exciting beds. Want proof? Just look at the Cilek Pirate Ship Bed.
The coloring on the sturdy wooden frame is fantastic, and really gives the pirate ship that warn in look.
Likewise, the use of FDA approved, BPA and lead-free plastic to create the almost metallic sections at the front and around the sides is also wonderful.
The elevated sides actually help to prevent rollovers, meaning your child more is likely to have an undisturbed night’s sleep, and is also less likely to fall out.
It’s both cool and safe.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Now this is just stunning!
The 24/7 Shop at Home Children’s-Bed-Frame in Pearl White really is a winner in the wow factor.
This gorgeous sleigh bed comes with a carefully decorated, curved motif that really finishes the overall fairy-tale aesthetic.
There’s also a handy twin trundle underneath for any sleepovers the little one has planned.
The design on the headboard is pretty awesome, too!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Triple bunks are never going out of fashion. This Brown Wooden 3 Platform Bunked Twin is great for both sleeping and for adding more storage options to a kids room when you’re low on space.
The materials used to make this bed are a mix of pine wood, MDF, and ply. Pinewood is especially great in furniture due to its more durable nature.
On the side of the bunk you’ll see a simple set of steps leading to the top.
These are perfect for younger kids or children with disabilities who may struggle to use a ladder.
The steps actually double up as drawers as well, which is a handy little feature.
Finally, on the underside of the bottom bunk, is space for another mattress that’s sure to come in handy for sleepovers.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The 24/7 Shop at Home Children’s Bed Frames is another one for would-be sea-faring kids.
If the fun sailor theme isn’t enough, there’s also the option of an extra mattress underneath for sleepovers.
Or, you could always ditch the second mattress idea and use the underside for storage.
There’s plenty of space under there should you be looking for somewhere to store action figures or some of the larger toy sets.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Hulaloveshop Bunk Bed is pure vintage brilliance.
The best part of the solid pine stained bunk is as the kids grow older, the beds can be separated to form two individual twins.
If you ask me, this helps to further justify the price. Yes, it’s expensive, but it means you won’t need to purchase two new beds when they want to sleep in different rooms.
Plus, let’s face it, in terms of sheer looks, this is one of the best kids beds there is.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The NE Kids Highlands Harper Bunk Bed in Driftwood is just a good quality, simple set.
Not all beds need to be over the top. Sometimes when looking for the best beds, simplicity wins.
The simpler design means there’s a lot more headroom on the bottom bunk. Something I’m sure whoever uses it will thank you for.
In terms of storage, you’ve got two drawers built into the underside.
As with some of the other bunks on this list, this too can be separated into two different beds when your kids need their own space. Handy!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
And now I present to you the DHP Studio Loft Bunk Bed, or as it should be called, the teenager bed.
Getting beds for teenagers isn’t easy.
Broadly speaking, if it’s for a boy, go with dark colors and metal.
This bed and desk area is perfect for the older child.
There’s space to get away from the world in the upper bed, but when they need to study, there’s a spacious area just for that.
While adults may tend to avoid the darker colors, when it’s set up, it’s surprisingly not depressing.
Who knew going with darker colors could be so warm?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated (but teenagers is probably right)
We’ve already covered the boy’s version of the 24/7 Shop at Home Youth Bed, so it’s only fair we cover the girl’s equivalent as well.
As I said with the other version, the twin beds here are both easy to get into and the lower bunk has just enough headspace so long as they don’t bounce out of bed in the morning.
On the storage front, you’ve got drawers built into the side the bunk, near the ladder, as well as a display on the front.
Of course, if you’ve got one boy and one girl, this isn’t really suitable. That said, if you happen to have two girls, this set is an absolute must.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Discovery World Furniture Mission Twin Over Full Bunk Bed is another solid design.
Sometimes with bunk beds, manufacturers don’t factor in the headspace.
I don’t know why they wouldn’t, but they do. It’s a bit mad, really…
Anyway, as you can see from the image, there’s headspace for days on the bottom bunk here.
Interestingly, the diagonal slats really help make this bunk set looks more inviting, and less generic.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Donco is great at designing beds for a middle tier price range, and the Donco Kids Twin Circles Modular Low Loft Bed in White is no exception.
If you’re after something for the older girl (read: teenager), this is inviting and cool.
The pearly white design is always in fashion. As a rule, if it’s black or white, they’ll never go off it.
While this works brilliantly as a bed, you’ve also got a LOT of storage space.
Three double drawers, two single drawers, a four-space for books (or anything, really), as well as three smaller shelves on the front, means they’ll never run out of spaces to store their belongings (although they’re a teenager so it’ll still end up on the floor).
Several customers have complimented how deceptively sturdy this thing is as well, which always helps.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Want to see one of the best kids beds ever crafted? Take a look at the NE Kids Lake House Full Loft with Full Lower Bed and Shelf.
On the safety front, the top bunk area has three sturdy guard rails. The chances of falling out of here are minimal.
The other great thing about this excellent design is it’s built to last.
The frame utilizes strong poplar wood with veneers for the stone finish and engineered wood.
And to hold everything together you’ve got heavy-duty metal bolt-through side rail connectors, meaning this thing is safe.
If you’re after a bunk for a single child who needs loads of storage, this is the bed you’re looking for.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re after something for your little princess, you don’t get more fairytale than the Major-Q Twin Size Daybed.
The spacious back bookshelf, while obviously great for books, would be perfect for toys or anything your child cherishes.
And for the more boring items, like clothes or hairbrushes, there’s three drawers underneath.
Also, according to customers, it’s easy to put together, which is always a nice surprise.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re on a budget, this Donco Kids Low Study Loft Bed is perfect.
It’s got the look factor, which is important to kids. You want something they’ll feel safe in.
In terms of durability, don’t worry. This bed frame is made from pinewood, so it’s nice and sturdy.
In terms of storage, that’s where this bed reigns supreme.
Not only are there drawers, but there’s also a bookcase and a desk.
For the price, you cannot go wrong with this bed.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Donco Kids Louver Loft Bed is both affordable and exciting.
This twin louvered low loft bed is great for kids who like to create their own games or worlds.
The blue fabric tent is inviting and sure to lead to lots of new game ideas.
What kid doesn’t want a bed that’s also a fort?
Although this still has safety rails, as it’s not as high as regular bunk beds, it’ll be much easier for a little one to climb up and in to.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Okay, so. The Step2 Turbocharged Twin Truck Kids Bed may lack the wow factor compared with the Cilek GTS Race Car (also on this list) but just look at the difference in price.
That’s a pretty big gap, isn’t it?
So, of course, you’re losing some of the finer details, but if you’re looking to save money, there’s nothing wrong with opting for a cheaper alternative.
What’s cool is this bed still has light-up headlights, so if you’ve got a child who hates the dark like mine does, this is perfect for helping them settle.
There’s also a useful drawer underneath. It’s not the biggest drawer in the world, but it’ll do for keeping a few toys in.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months to 8 Years
Got a teen who needs a bed and somewhere to sit while they play video games? Go with the DHP Twin-Over-Futon Convertible Couch and Bed with Metal Frame and Ladder.
The top bunk has a weight limit of 200lbs, while the futon caps it at 600lbs.
In short, it’s going to be good for several years.
Plus, as you probably spotted, it’s much cheaper than most of the beds on this list.
So if you’re after something that doesn’t break the bank but still retains quality and looks, this is the one.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated