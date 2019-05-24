20 Best Kids Beds: Your Ultimate List (2019)

The Cilek GTS Race Car Bed is the stuff (kids) dreams are made of.

LED headlights and light-up wheels, remote control, unlock sound, engine sounds – this is a bed your child is going to love.

The car part is just an incredible bit of design work.

The shape, the glean, the way they’ve incorporated the windows into the sides, it’s exquisite.

And the best part of all, Cilek hasn’t forgotten it’s supposed to be a bed.

The insides have padding so the child isn’t flush up against plastic while they sleep, and the headboard is cushioned to avoid children banging their heads.

I’ve included a video alongside this review, simply because this racebed needs to be seen in action.

Is this one of the best kids beds ever made? I think it may just be.

Recommended Ages: 2 Years to 12 Years