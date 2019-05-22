21 Best Toys for 1 Year Old Boys

There are so many toys out there that it can be hard to know what the best toys for one-year-old boys really are. You can narrow down your search by deciding if you’d like something stimulating and educational, something that sparks imagination, or something that can be enjoyed outside during the summer months.
Luckily, most toys for one-year-old boys aren’t terribly expensive, so if you’re undecided, you can likely afford to purchase a few.
You’ll also want to look for toys that will grow with them, so they can use them for more than just a few months.
Shop this post for the best of the best toys for one-year-old boys.
There’s not much cooler for a one-year-old than their very first car, especially when it looks like this awesome Mercedes Benz Push Car. This toy car is relatively inexpensive, especially given the awesome features like the horn and music sound, the extra storage space for their toys, and the realistic wheels. You can purchase it in white too.
One-year-old boys probably aren’t ready for a huge slide, but this one is small and approachable, perfect for learning. It’s designed with wide steps and a base for stability and help your child to learn balance and coordination. The assembly is super easy so you won’t regret purchasing this when it comes time for assembly.
This little splash pad combines the best parts of a kiddie pool and a sprinkler for loads of summer fun. A few kids can fit inside, or an adult and child can easily fit as well. The pad fills just a few inches but has continuous sprinklers that easily hook up to any hose.
Even though most adults find this song slightly annoying, children absolutely love it. If you’re looking for the perfect gift that will be used again and again, it’s this book which has a built-in speaker with sounds and song. Looking for another Baby Shark gift? Check out this puzzle which is also equipt with sound.
You can start with this book a bit before one year of age, which makes it great for a gift. The interactive book has light-up character buttons on the tabs of the pages and sings popular nursery rhymes that kids will love to hear over and over again. Each page has a moveable element that will also keep them engaged. The volume can be set to loud or quiet, which we love for taking to restaurants and on the go.
This is a classic toy from Little Tikes, now back and better than ever. It’s small in size, which is perfect for a little one year old and has a maximum weight of 50 pounds. The build of the rocker gives kids security so they won’t feel like they’re falling forward or backward.
Kids at this age love animals of all kinds, especially dogs. If you don’t have a dog at home (or even if you do), a one-year-old boy will love this toy, allowing him to engage through walking the dog, songs, and music. The dog sings over 60 phrases, songs, and melodies.
As kids learn to walk, they will love this push toy which pops balls out of the chimney into the bucket as your child walks with it. Even if your one-year-old isn’t quite ready to walk, they can still sit and press all the buttons to learn shapes, colors, and numbers. This inexpensive toy will grow with them until they’re about two years old.
This small activity table houses the perfect amount of sand or water for a one-year-old to play with. Not only will they find the table itself so entertaining, but it also comes with several buckets, shovels, and toys for them to play with too. The entire table can be covered, turning it into a table for drawing activities or eating a snack (my kid’s favorite activity).
This small sports activity center has it all and is the perfect size for a 12-month-old. Not only is there a hoop and goal, but also shape buttons to introduce shapes, numbers, and sounds. There are songs to sing along with and applause every time a basket or goal is made. It’s easy to set up and battery operated.
If you’re looking for a unique toy for a one-year-old, consider something fun for bath time. We love this engaging bath toy with bright colors and activities for sensory development. It also doesn’t take up much space so if you share a bath with your kid, you won’t find this getting in the way.
There’s a reason this car has been around for ages. It’s a classic that your kid will love, even if they have to be pushed a bit at the beginning until they learn the ropes. The car has been updated with the latest version, which now includes a removable floor and a handle on back for parent-controlled push rides.
One-year-olds are go go go. Nonstop energy means you need new and exciting places to entertain them at all times. This awesome tunnel is so fun, allowing them to explore an entirely new atmosphere in your living room or their playroom. With bright bold colors and durable fabric, this is a win all around.
Kids love to bang on things. They love to hit things and knock things over, and while we’re not here to encourage it in the wrong places, this toy gives them a perfect appropriate outlet. The colored pegs are a fun target and they can practice their coordination and build strength to push them to the other side.
The best part about this toy is it’s the ability to come with you wherever you go – think airplanes, restaurants, or even on a high chair while you get breakfast or lunch prepared and you have a cranky one-year-old waiting. Your kid will love the bright beads and you’ll love the inexpensive price point.
If you’re not into battery operated and electronic toys, we love this option for a one-year-old as a walker. It has fun alligators lined along the bottom that move with each step. If you’re buying this as a gift, you also have the option at checkout to get this walker personalized!
One-year-olds are at an age where they’re really starting to get into music and rhythm. The best thing about this musical instrument set is it grows with them, so they can use it for several years as they learn more. It comes with 22 musical instruments and a convenient bag for keeping them all together.
Teach your kids how things work from an early age with this awesome gears toy. This hands-on game allows them to swap out the 11 gears that spin, play music and sounds, and have twinkling lights to the most engagement. They’ll love the bright colors and playing with this game as they learn and grow.
With 22 pieces, this toy is a huge steal for a very reasonable price. If you’re shopping during summertime, then consider a gift that can be used at the beach or outdoors. This is made with high-quality plastic that will withstand tough play and last over time. Kids will love the bright colors and the bag makes this easy to transport and store.
If you’re shopping for a boy who’s already showing signs that he’s into sports, this set of plush balls all has a unique feature. The set includes a soccer ball, baseball, football, and a basketball and each either rattles, jingles or crinkles for added stimulation.
Bring the fun of the park home with this awesome free standing swing set that doesn’t require a sturdy branch. It has a safety harness so you’ll feel confident in your child’s safety as they enjoy their very first swing.