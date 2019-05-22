21 Best Toys for 1 Year Old Boys

There are so many toys out there that it can be hard to know what the best toys for one-year-old boys really are. You can narrow down your search by deciding if you’d like something stimulating and educational, something that sparks imagination, or something that can be enjoyed outside during the summer months.

Luckily, most toys for one-year-old boys aren’t terribly expensive, so if you’re undecided, you can likely afford to purchase a few.

You’ll also want to look for toys that will grow with them, so they can use them for more than just a few months.

