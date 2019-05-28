51 Best Toys for 4 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List (2019)

If you’re after the best toys for 4 year old girls, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve got 51 gift ideas that are sure to suit every budget.
Hatchimals never go out of fashion, so if you’re after a quick gift they’ll love, go with the Hatchimals HatchiBabies Ponette.
Part of the appeal is how interactive they are.
This cutesy critter can be fed, burped, tickled and snuggled.
Plus, once you’ve busted it out of the egg, there are several accessories – rattle, hairbrush, bottle & cuddle buddy – to be found in the bottom of the egg.
Kids love these things, so if you stuck for inspiration, Hatchimals are a safe bet.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Does your child own a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch video game console? If so, Just Dance 2019 is an absolute must.
The game is, essentially, all about dancing along to popular songs, matching the on-screen dances as best you can, then receiving a score at the end.
The more you play it, the more dances you learn, the higher your score climbs.
It’s hugely popular with kids of any age, so if you already own a video game console, it’s well worth picking up.
It’s all licensed songs as well, so expect to hear you kid rocking out to Arianna Grande, Bruno Mars, and Disney Pixar to name a few.
Feel free to check out the attached video to get an idea of how it all works.
Recommended Ages: E for Everyone
The WolVol 2-in-1 Vanity Set Girls Toy Makeup Accessories with Working Piano & Flashing Lights is hugely popular.
Lights and music? Check. A boatload of accessories including a hairdryer? Check. Plastic stool to sit on? Check. Working keyboard because why not? Check.
This set has everything a little girl could want.
And, most importantly, it doesn’t cost a bomb.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The LeapFrog LeapPad3 Kids’ Learning Tablet is a great way of keeping kids occupied while you’re out.
And if you’re after a tablet with a focus on education, LeapFrog is all about learning through play.
In fact, this tablet comes with access to LeapFrog’s learning library of over 1000 educational games, videos, eBooks, and more.
Plus, so your child never feels frustrated, the games adapt to their learning level, meaning it’ll never too hard and never too easy.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Here’s another one for the cool and nerdy girls out there, it’s the DC Super Hero Girls Harley Quinn Doll.
Girls love Harley Quinn – she’s colorful and makes being weird cool.
This doll comes with her trademark two-color pigtails, her hammer, and a wacky-yet-stylish outfit.
Like I say, it’s perfect for any girl with an interest in comic-book characters.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This DC Super Hero Girls Bumble Bee Doll is what every nerdy girl needs.
The plaited hair, with brown and blonde highlights, is exquisite.
Likewise, the design of the outfit is also as awesome.
Just check out the polka dot socks leading into the leggings. It’s cool.
I’ve said this before on this list, but if your little one is into comic-book characters, you won’t go wrong with this doll.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
More doodling fun for you, this time it’s the number one bestselling Toyk Aqua Magic Mat.
It’s a massive mat, sitting at 40 x 28 inches. Easily large enough for several kids to play on at once.
What’s cool about this is the fact it’s all water based. Even the pens.
Simply create your latest masterpiece, wait 3-10 minutes, and the mat magically cleans itself.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Amazon Exclusive Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk is perfect for kids who like to create their own games.
And let’s face it, what little girl wouldn’t want to dress up as a Disney princess?
This set comes with four different outfits in Aurora, Belle, Cinderella and Snow White.
What’s also cool is they come in a deluxe trunk to keep them in, meaning you won’t need to worry about the smaller pieces getting lost or causing a mess.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
I won’t even try to sugarcoat how expensive the L.O.L. Surprise Inflatable River Race Water Slide with Blower is.
That said, if you’re looking for the very best toys for 4 year old girls, this is it.
Inflatable water slides are all the rage at the minute.
Plus as the weather picks up, they’re only going to rise in popularity.
The whole set features two slides, a watery climbing wall, and a splash pool.
It can hold up to 350 lbs, as well, so if you want to invite friends round, you totally can!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months to 10 Years
The Monobeach Princess Tent Large Playhouse is simply magical.
Kids love to create their own worlds with their own stories, so having their own little castle to play in makes sense.
It also comes with a set of star lights as well, which are sure to look brilliant as the day darkens.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Schwinn Roadster Tricycle with Classic Bicycle Bell and Handlebar Tassels is packed with style.
The coloring is bright, the retro tassels add at least 10 style points, and the use of decals on the front and pedals make this thing stand out.
Another cool little feature: In between the back wheels is a slab of wood. So if a friend wants to ride along, they can.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Amazon Exclusive Barbie Pop-up Camper is the perfect gift for any doll-loving child.
It’s amazing how much Mattel was able to fit into the camper’s design.
The front opens up to reveal a bathroom area, the back door slides open to showcase a kitchen area, there’s a water pool hidden underneath, and the middle of the camper can be pulled up to create a living room.
This camper van really does have everything you can think of.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Another Amazon Exclusive for you, this time it’s the Barbie Fairytale Dress Up doll set.
The candy dress on this doll is outstandingly stylish. Although in fairness, you can say that about any of the clothing options in this set.
In total, there are three different looks included; a princess, fairy, and mermaid.
Or, if your child fancies it, combine all three outfits to make a princess fairy mermaid.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If your kid’s seen the Into the Spiderverse movie or watches the Marvel Rising TV film, chances are they’ll want a Marvel Rising Secret Warriors Spider-Gwen / Ghost-Spider doll.
It comes packed with way more articulation than, say, a Barbie doll does.
In fact, they’re more like over-sized action figures than dolls.
That said, they still retain what makes dolls cool – the larger than life expressions and realistic clothing.
If you’ve got a little girl who’s into nerdy toys, this is one toy you shouldn’t pass on.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If your little one has seen the Captain Marvel movie, chances are she wants to be her. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any body-changing serums, but there is the Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain Marvel figure.
The Marvel Legends range are the best Marvel figures money can buy without getting into silly territory (some cost upwards of $200!).
They’re super durable, have tons of articulation, and for the price, feature the closest likeness to the character or person they’re emulating.
There are cheaper Captain Marvel figures about, but if you’re after something that will last, always go with Hasbro.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with drawing equipment.
The 54-piece Drawing Stencils Set for Kids has everything your child needs to become an artist.
It’s got a pack of colored pencils, a multi-colored pen, a stack of paper, a carry case, and a LOT of stencils to get them up and running.
The stencils span everything from butterflies to sea creatures, and even numbers to help them with their counting.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Does your child love animals? Then go with the Melissa & Doug Examine & Treat Pet Vet Play Set.
Melissa & Doug’s whole ethos is all about creating a “sense of wonder in all children,” and it’s easy to see how this vet playset would achieve that.
This set has everything to care for animals, including an ear thermometer, syringe, stethoscope, and much more.
The accessories are all designed to get kids thinking.
They won’t know what everything does and will most likely ask questions, which is sure to get their imagination running rampant.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Lascoota 2-in-1 Kick Scooter with Removable Seat is great for keeping kids active.
The best part? The seat is great for younger kids who’re getting used to riding it, but can be easily removed later on as they grow older.
Plus it promotes healthy activity.
In fact, LiveStrong recommends adults and children perform up to 60 minutes of exercise per day.
This isn’t always easy to measure, but if you get them something fun, like a scooter, working out won’t ever feel like work.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
These ERLY Pop Beads are perfect if you’re looking for something fun to make.
This massive 530 piece set lets kids make whatever they want, be it bracelets, necklaces, headbands, or rings.
All they need is a tiny amount of patience, a lot of imagination, and they’ll be making jewelry they’re sure to love.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Kasien Gifts Girl’s Doll is great. Especially if you’re after a doll which matches your child’s skin tone.
Finding a decent African American doll of a high quality isn’t easy. Thankfully, that’s where Kasien comes in.
The hair on this doll is absolutely beautiful. As is the clothing.
And the doll itself is made from a soft plastic, too, so the cheeks are nice and squishy. Just like a real baby’s.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This LeapFrog Musical Rainbow Tea Party is pure adorable, wholesome fun.
If you’re after a gift that fits into any budget, this is the one to go with.
Tilt the teapot to and it’ll light up, play fun sounds and phrases. The tea inside even moves realistically.
It even plays seven different songs, too!
Plus as it’s V-Tech, it’s full of all kinds of developmental benefits.
- Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
The VTech Little Apps Tablet is one gift for the tech-interested child.
A color changing screen, letter buttons and piano keyboard, this mini tablet is an inexpensive way to see how they fair with it.
The included 12 learning activities also helps teach kids about letters, counting, number order, and matching.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Click n’ Play 9 piece Doll Puppy Set and Accessories is another one for kids who love animals.
The cute doggo comes with accessories to play its favorite games.
In this set you’ll also get a hairbrush for grooming, toy bone, ball, blanket, and a food bowl packed with dog food.
It also comes with a travel case that’s perfect for days out.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
I’m amazed by how affordable the KidKraft Chelsea Doll Cottage with Furniture is.
This massive dollhouse is three stories tall, which is comprised of five different rooms and a balcony area.
There’s also tons of expertly-designed furniture in this set as well, of which there are 17 pieces in total.
And, yes, it’s made from wood, so once it’s constructed, it’ll be nice and sturdy.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
You shouldn’t just throw kids into riding a bike unless you enjoy setting impossible tasks for your children.
Instead, it’s worth opting for something like the Fisher-Price Barbie Tough Trike to get them started.
Three wheels mean they’ll always be safe, and so, can begin to get used to what it’s like to pedal while seated.
Sure, they’ll outgrow it in a few years, but at least when they move onto real bikes, it won’t feel as alien to them.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
The Step2 Sweetheart Playhouse is great for role-playing.
First off, it’s got a doorbell with a realistic chime sound and electronic phone. How cool is that?
Next, along with the full-size door are also working shutters and a roof with a skylight. Again, how cool?
There’s even a convertible table that transforms into an outdoor barbecue, and clock with movable hands, which is sure to help with teaching kids to tell the time.
Yes, it is pricey, but for a one-off special occasion, this is one gift they’ll never forget.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
Melissa & Doug makes some of the best toys for 4 year old girls there is. Just look at this inexpensive Wooden Play Food set.
It’s perfect for role-playing kids.
Fish, meat, vegetables – it’s all here in plastic form.
Not only that, you also get wooden crates to sell them from (and to help keep them tidy!).
The price is right, the toys are fun. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The VTech Rock and Bop Music Player is another one for kids interested in technology.
There’s a variety of different songs loaded onto this player, each of which can be played in different styles (classical, hip-hop and rock).
The other great thing about this little set is the headphones are designed specifically for kids, meaning they’re safe.
But not only safe, they’re also equipped with volume limits to avoid them damaging their ears.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Got a kid who struggles with sleeping? Then the LET’S GO! Starry Night Light Projector is a must.
My youngest had trouble sleeping when they were younger, and nothing we did seemed to help.
That was, until we got them a night light projector.
A bright room will keep them awake, but complete darkness is scary.
A night light projector is a good compromise.
There’s just enough like to make them feel safe, but without keeping them awake.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Now this is cool.
The Tara Toy Disney Princess Necklace Activity lets kids create their own Disney-themed necklaces.
There are five rubber pendants in total, and a host of different beads to create something truly unique (and stylish!).
If you’re after something crafty, this is both affordable and fun.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Creativity for Kids Enchanted Fairy Garden Craft Kit is a little unusual, but it’s also pretty cool.
The idea here is for children to build their very own fairy garden.
Plant the seeds, decorate the area with mini fairies, paint the stones, then sit back and let nature finish it off.
It’s a novel idea that’s perfect for parents looking for something different from the usual best toys for 4 year old girls.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up (So supervision is recommended)
The NextX Doctor Kit is one for girls who like to role-play.
This 35 piece set has a lot.
Stethoscope, syringe, toy toothbrush, plastic scissors, tweezers – you name it, it’s probably in there.
It also comes with a handy doctor’s bag to carry everything around in. So no more stepping on plastic toys in the morning.
If your child likes to make their own games, this is one of the best gifts for 4 year old girls out there.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Who’s the most adorable pup in town? That would be the BIRANCO. Electronic Pets Dog Toy.
This loveable pup responds to voice commands, features a touch response, and also has lights and plays music.
The only downside? You’ll need to purchase 3 AAA batteries separately to bring this doggo to life.
I know! I know!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The #Snapstar dolls are one of the best new doll ranges to come out in some time.
This #Snapstar Poseable Dolls – Yuki is gorgeous.
Each of the dolls have a plastic sheen to the eyes that really stands out.
The best part? That’d be the app.
You can download the app on phones or tablets that lets you create your own catwalk model.
The dolls also come with an included green screen, so you can pose them in front of that, then use the app to superimpose them onto different backgrounds.
It’s a really fun idea that, surprisingly, not many other doll-makers are doing.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
You can’t go wrong with sandboxes at this time of year.
The Lovelion Beach Toy Set with Activity Table with Storage Room and Cover is a way of bringing the beach to you if you don’t fancy picking up one of the larger sandboxes.
It comes with all the accessories you could need – bucket and spade, watering can, that sort of thing – and perhaps more importantly, comes with a cover.
So if you’re worried about getting sand all over the living room, you can always store it outside and the cover should stop any cats, bugs, or snakes getting in.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Has your kid seen the Lego Movie 2? If so, get them this Lego Movie 2 Emmet and Lucy’s Visitors from the Duplo Planet set.
It’s another set for kids who haven’t moved on to traditional Lego, or just kids who like Duplo.
This lovely set comes with four weird and wonderful aliens to build, and also comes with – as the name gives away – Emmet and Lucy figure.
It’s colorful, fun, easy to assemble, and is easily one of the best cheap Lego sets available.
If your little one isn’t quite ready for Lego, there’s nothing wrong with opting for Duplo instead.
This Lego Duplo Cafe is much easier to build than traditional Lego, but still retains the fun factor.
Each piece of this simple set can be built with just a few blocks. So there’s no worry of kids becoming overwhelmed by the instructions or several hundred pieces (there are just 53 pieces to this set, by the way).
If you ask me, as long as it results in a fun play experience, it doesn’t matter that it’s Duplo rather than Lego.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
With a new Toy Story film comes new sets, and this Lego Toy Story 4 Buzz & Woody’s Carnival Mania is awesome.
It’s designed for younger kids, meaning the balance of challenge will be just right.
And in terms of building, there’s a lot going on here.
Cannons, ice-cream parlor, octopus ride, and a shooting gallery are just some of the things your child will be building with this set.
Plus the mini-figures (Bo Peep, Woody, and Buzz) are a great selection.
Kids are sure to love this, I’m certain.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with Lego or Disney. Combine the two and you get Lego Disney Cinderella’s Carriage Ride.
It’s a fun set that’s designed with 4 year olds in mind, meaning it won’t be too hard, nor will it be too easy.
This set lets kids build a beautiful carriage and mini-tower, and also comes with a Cinderella mini-doll.
Plus it’s cheap, which always helps.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Playmobil Mystical Fairy Glen Playset is one of the best Playmobil sets out there.
Not only is it affordable, it’s also fun without sacrificing anything due to the lower price-point.
In terms of what’s in the playset, the flower pod has magical petals that light up from below (and opens to reveal a fairy baby), and there’s also a small river flowing calmly from a tree to the ground.
You also get several fairy figures, as well as a unicorn and some animals.
Like I say, for the price, you can’t go wrong with this set.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Kids love to draw, so the Rainbrace Kids Magnetic Drawing Board is an obvious gift choice.
Draw on the magnetic board, pull a lever across the bottom, and it’ll wipe the slate clean.
It also comes packed with a bunch of stamps, and plays music – a feature that isn’t needed but is cool nonetheless.
To the doodle-mobile!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Does your little girl love singing? The why not go with the Kids Karaoke Machine for Girls?
Not only does this feature 10 built-in songs to sing along to, there’s also an iPod dock (should someone in the family own one).
The whole thing is built with kids in mind, so it features a compact and lightweight design.
It’s also made from high-quality, and durable, materials, meaning the chances of it breaking are slightly lowered.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
When the weather’s nice, something like the Epoch Air Sprinkler Pad & Splash Play Mat is essential.
What could be more enjoyable than splashing about on a warm summer’s day?
This 67-inch mat is really easy to set up.
Place it down, plug in a hose, then adjust the water pressure until you’re happy with the fountain. Easy stuff.
Plus it’s made from heavy-duty PVC, so it’s nice and durable.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The L.O.L. Surprise Jump ‘n Slide Inflatable Bounce House is another more pricey item, but it sure is fun.
It can hold up to 250lbs, which adds up to around three kids, give or take.
Plus it comes with a heavy-duty blower for inflation, so there’s no hidden costs there.
The blower itself isn’t massively noisy, either. It’s on par with a hairdryer set to high.
If you’re after outdoor fun, you can’t go wrong with a bounce house.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Nothing quite says girl power like this Scarlet Witch and Black Widow Infinity War Two Pack.
If you want to teach your girls they can do anything boys can, this two-pack sends a positive message.
The range they’re from, the Titan series, is hugely popular at the moment, too.
They’re larger figures, but still retain some of the articulation of smaller figures.
Because of their size, they’re much easy to grip and play with, as well.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Barbie Unicorn Pet Doctor set is just adorable.
Kids love unicorns, so a cuddly unicorn teddy is sure to go down well.
Elsewhere you’ve got a jeweled stethoscope, feeding bottle, and a delicious cupcake treat.
And like a few of the toys on this list, it all comes with a backpack, so they’re definitely be able to take their new favorite teddy out with them.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Kids love to dress up like adults. If you’re looking for a safe way to let them play that doesn’t include hazardous substances, go with the Disney Frozen 18 Piece Peel Off Nail Polish Set.
Not only is this set made from a non-toxic and water-based formula, it’s also designed to peel off.
So instead of using nail polish remover, it’ll come off with a few picks and a wipe. Handy!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Enchantmints Ballerina Musical Jewelry Box is a lovely gift.
How many parents grew up around a musical jewelry box of some description? Probably a lot.
Now you can get your little girl one to keep her most valuable treasures in.
You can have a listen to the song it plays via the attached YouTube video as well.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Amazon Exclusive Barbie Dolphin Magic Snorkel Fun Friends is a great set.
The Barbie doll in this set isn’t anything spectacular, but just… works.
The color-changing shirt is pretty awesome, though.
Also in this set – and this is where it gets good – are snorkel and flippers, as well as a lovely pink dolphin with articulation in the tail, and a surfboarding pup that shoots water.
Slightly off-topic, but this set would make a great bath toy.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Okay, this Toysery Bow and Arrow for Kids Set is an ‘out there’ pick, but you won’t go wrong with it.
The flashing lights set this gift apart from other bow and arrow sets.
The most important part here, though, is the fact bow and arrows are just good fun.
Whether it’s playing inside (away from anything breakable!) or outside on a nice day, kids will always love bow and arrow sets.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Kids love taking pictures of everything they find, hence why the VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix is a smart choice for a gift.
This affordable 2-megapixel camera comes equipped with a 4x zoom and comes in child-friendly, easy to open packaging.
It’s also got built-in storage, more than 35 fun photo effects, and connects to a computer via USB so all of their favorite creations can be kept safely backed up.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up