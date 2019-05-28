51 Best Toys for 4 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Hatchimals never go out of fashion, so if you’re after a quick gift they’ll love, go with the Hatchimals HatchiBabies Ponette.

Part of the appeal is how interactive they are.

This cutesy critter can be fed, burped, tickled and snuggled.

Plus, once you’ve busted it out of the egg, there are several accessories – rattle, hairbrush, bottle & cuddle buddy – to be found in the bottom of the egg.

Kids love these things, so if you stuck for inspiration, Hatchimals are a safe bet.

Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up