50 Best Toys for 6 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List (2019)

I can say without any concern the Nintendo Switch is hands down the best toy for 6 year old girls.

It’s pricey, but when you’re buying something your child will get literally thousands of hours out of, the price is filled with long-term value.

In terms of games, Nintendo is all about family-friendly games without the patronization.

Expect plenty of bright colors and cheerful characters.

In terms of games suitable for the age group, you can’t go wrong with Super Mario Oddysey, Pokemon Let’s Go, or Minecraft.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated