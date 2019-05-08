50 Best Toys for 6 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Don’t worry, everyone struggles to find the right gifts for 6 year olds. That’s why we’ve spent far too much time online in a bid to track down the very best toys for 6 year old girls for every kind of budget.
I can say without any concern the Nintendo Switch is hands down the best toy for 6 year old girls.
It’s pricey, but when you’re buying something your child will get literally thousands of hours out of, the price is filled with long-term value.
In terms of games, Nintendo is all about family-friendly games without the patronization.
Expect plenty of bright colors and cheerful characters.
In terms of games suitable for the age group, you can’t go wrong with Super Mario Oddysey, Pokemon Let’s Go, or Minecraft.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The FurReal Friends Ricky, the Trick-Lovin’ Pup was on everyone’s gift list last year.
Is it the cuteness? Is it the 100+ sound-and-motion combinations? Is it the fact it eats food then poops it back out?
It’s probably not the last part, to be fair. But the level of interactivity in Ricky is second to none.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
You can’t beat the LeapFrog LeapPad3 Kids’ Learning Tablet.
For a start, as it’s LeapFrog, that means this tablet is “kid-safe out of the box.”
Secondly, it comes with access to LeapFrog’s learning library of over a thousand educational games, eBooks, videos and much more.
Plus, to make sure everything is age relative, games automatically adapt to your child’s learning level, so it’ll never be too challenging.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Playmobil is great. Fairies are great. So logic would dictate the Playmobil Magical Fairy Forest Playset is also great.
This set has everything. Multiple figures to play with, a magical fairy throne made from trees, a peacock and fairy cauldron, and a unicorn.
Every good set needs a unicorn.
And if you’re after the best Playmobil sets out there, we’ve got another handy list set up just for that.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If your little one is one of the few children into school, this Playmobil Take Along School House is perfect.
The best part? Other than the multiple characters and schoolhouse equipment?
The fact it can all be neatly folded away into a small carriable building. Handy!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Not all dolls need to be Barbie. For the more geeky girls, there’s the DC Super Hero Girls Harley Quinn.
This doll is super popular with younger girls.
It’s colorful, well-made, and brilliant for girls who like to break the rules.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Captain Marvel movie is just wonderful. As is the Marvel Legends Captain Marvel toy.
The Marvel Legends series is, in my expert opinion, the best Marvel toyline out there.
The faces are solid, the articulation is excellent, and they’re very affordable.
If you’ve got a little one into all things Marvel, you can’t go wrong with the Marvel Legends Captain Marvel figure.
And if you’re curious what other Marvel Legends figures there are, as with most things we’ve got a list for that.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Okay. There’s no hiding the fact this Barbie DreamHouse is expensive, but it is one of the best dollhouses there is.
For a start, it includes a working elevator with room for four dolls, a home office, and a carport.
It’s also got a second-story pool with a slide that starts on the third story.
As well, it’s got lights and sounds that makes everything feel just a bit more realistic.
Sure, this isn’t a random gift, but for a special occasion, it’s hard to pass on.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Lights Mermaid Doll is currently one of the most popular dolls on the market.
What’s cool about it is if you dunk her in water (or press the button), the dress lights up.
Not to mention the hair on this doll is stunning.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Want to teach kids they can be anything they want? If so, it’s worth thinking twice about what they’re playing with.
The whole point of Barbie is to teach kids to dream big.
Hence why rather than generic blonde Barbie, we have the Barbie Careers Doctor Doll.
It sends a more positive message, doesn’t it?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
You can’t beat a good farmyard set. Hence the need for the Barbie Chicken Farmer Doll & Playset.
This set comes with an Auburn Barbie with a farmyard get-up, as well as several small animals and a mini chicken coop.
This is also one of the cheaper sets, so if you’re on a budget, this one’s for you.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Have you got a little girl that loves to bounce around like a little gymnast? Then definitely go with the Barbie and Toddler Student Flippin Gymnastics Dolls.
This set comes with a gymnast Barbie as well as a tiny toddler and a balance beam (with landing pad) to practice their flips on.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Hit the open road with this Barbie Glam Convertible.
This sparkly pink car comes with two seats, and dolls are easy to slip in and out.
If they don’t have any Barbie dolls yet, it’s worth pointing out there is a version of this car that comes with a doll.
It’s a little more, so feel free to leave it. But if they’re yet to start a Barbie collection, the slightly more expensive option is better value in the long run.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
STEM learning toys are excellent. As are castles. Magnets are cool, too.
But what happens when you combine all three? You get the Magnetic Building Blocks STEM Set!
Each piece easily clips together to build whatever your child can think up.
Or if you combine all 103 pieces you can build this colorful Disney-style castle.
Cool, right?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Monopoly is a great family game. The only downside is it’s harder for younger kids to get into. To solve this age-old problem, there’s Monopoly Junior.
Imagine a simplified version of Monopoly.
Gone are the well-known landmarks, and instead, are places kids can relate to. Like a pet store or burger joint.
Instead of long games, Monopoly Junior is much shorter, and fast trading means you always need to be on your toes.
If you’re after a board game to play with the kids that still has the cutthroat dynamics of Monopoly, this is definitely the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
#SNAPSTARs are dolls for the Instagram generation.
The coolest thing about this range is the app integration.
Make a pose, place the doll in front of the included greenscreen, then grab your phone and snap away.
Then use backdrops found in the app to create the ultimate star pose.
You can see how it all works in the video attached. It’s surprisingly ingenious.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The #STAPSTAR Poseable Dolls Yuki is one for the more alternative kids.
Her goth-esq look is something you don’t see often in girls dolls, so it sure is eye-catching.
As with the Apsen doll, all the dolls in this series feature app integration.
So if your kid wants to use their phone or tablet to create the ultimate popstar pose, they sure can.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
There’s going to be a few tablets on this list, so let’s start with the Amazon Fire HD.
I personally go with the Fire range for my kids for one simple reason: They’re cheap.
You never know when a kid is going to drop a tablet, so when starting out you want something that isn’t going to break the bank.
If all goes well, sure, you can always upgrade them to something more powerful later.
It’s worth noting, this tablet comes with the Amazon app store pre-installed, which lacks the breadth of the Google Play Store, but still has enough of the major apps to keep kids happy.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Whirligig STEM Toys for Girls & Boys set has everything to keep your child busy for hours on end.
Want to build a dinosaur? Go for it. How about a trike? Easy. A dog? Sure!
Plus it’s widely-regarded that STEM toys have multiple benefits.
According to Burlington Telecom, STEM toys promote the following:
- Enhancing divergent thinking
Enhancing creativity
Develop hand-eye coordination capabilities
Promoting spatial skills
- In short: They’re good for your kids (and insanely fun, obviously).
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
- Enhancing divergent thinking
The Gili Pop Beads set is another hugely popular product on Amazon.
Kids love being able to make their own jewelry. Or any kind of crafting for that matter.
Anything that lets their creativity flow is sure to go down well.
With over 500 pieces to this set, it’s sure to keep them entertained for weeks at a time.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Scooters are great ways to get kids exercising. But what to do if they tire easily? Well, that’s where the Lascoota 2-in-1 Kick Scooter comes in.
First and foremost, it is a scooter. But this scooter also comes with a removable seat which attaches to the neck.
The seat is great if they’re not used to riding yet and just want to get the feel of it.
Then when they are, a screwdriver should make easy work of transforming it into a fully-fledged scooter.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The LEGO Disney Princess Ariel’s Royal Celebration Boat is another Lego set that’s designed for younger builders.
The boat itself is complex enough to challenge kids without being too hard that it won’t be enjoyable.
Plus for the price, you can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Getting the right Lego set for kids isn’t easy. That’s where the LEGO Unikitty! Unikingdom Creative Brick Box comes in.
When picking Lego sets for children, you don’t want something that’s designed for a higher age group.
The reason being, it may be too difficult and will end up frustrating them.
If you’re after something that’s bright, fun to build, and isn’t too challenging, the Lego Unikitty Brick Box is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
You can’t go wrong with Lego Brick Boxes.
The reason being, rather than building specific set pieces, these chunky boxes are all about creating whatever your imagination comes up with.
If you’re after something to push their imagination, this is the one for you.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The LEGO Friends Mia’s Tree House is just a lovely, simple Lego set.
This set is designed for six and up, so while it looks complex, it’s actually very manageable.
The treehouse itself is stunning, and with a little bit of instruction-following, kids will have it up and running in no time.
I’d say this is easily one of the best toys for 6 year old girls out there just because it ticks all the boxes.
It’s easy to understand, colorful, and challenges in just the right way.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If traditional Lego is too taxing, there’s nothing wrong with opting for something simpler, like the LEGO DUPLO Minnie’s Birthday Party.
This set is just 12 pieces and is really easy to put together.
Once they’ve got the hang of Duplo, they’ll be moving on to Lego in no time.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
This 1080P HD PROGRACE Kids Waterproof Camera is deceptively good value.
Kids love recording things and making their own stories with toys, but where this camera differs from standard recorders is in its mountability.
This camcorder can be mounted on to almost anything they’ll be using.
Bikes? Mount it on the handlebars. Safety helmets? Yup. You can mount it on top. Pretty neat, right?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Toyk Aqua Magic Mat has been an Amazon Choice product since forever.
The reason being, kids love drawing, and as it uses water to paint, it’s mess-free.
Plus it comes with a few stencils, multiple pens so if any other family members want to jump in they can, and a few tips to make drawing easier to understand.
If you ask me, this is one of the best toys for 6 year old girls out there.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 Purple is great for the more tech-savvy kids.
This watch has two cameras. One for selfies, which can then be turned into watch faces, and a second for recording video.
If you’re trying to help your child with learning to tell the time, this watch comes with a total of 55 customizable digital and analog clock faces.
It also includes several games and features a motion sensor for active play challenges and a pedometer.
For the price, this is one of the best toys for 6 year old girls available.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
RC cars aren’t just for boys. What kid wouldn’t want their own car to race around the lounge?
This RC Remote Control Car Toy for Girls is both affordable and easy to use; something that’s key when picking out RC cars for kids.
And in case you’re wondering, this RC does indeed come with batteries.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If your little one has seen the Uglydolls Movie, there’s a chance they’ll want an Uglydoll Plush.
They’re cute, but more importantly, very soft and cuddly.
If you want to check out the full Uglydoll range, we’ve got an entire list for your reading pleasure.
Recommended Ages: 1 Year and Up
Let’s face it, we all spoil our kids. Technically they don’t need these Kids Bath Bombs with Toys Inside, but you know they’ll love them anyway.
Inside each bomb is a small Pokémon toy as well, which is a nice little bonus.
And don’t worry, these bombs are made with organic shea Butter and essential oils, contains no artificial flavors or colors, and are safe and gentle for kids.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Another Amazon Choice product for you, the Klutz Make Your Own Soap Science Kit.
Do you know how to make soap? Neither do I. Thankfully, this set comes with detailed instructions and full-color inspiration.
If you’re after a fun experiment to make with the little ones that’s messy and educational, you can’t go wrong with a make your own soap science kit.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Kids love creating their own toys, so the Made By Me, Create Your Own Bead is a really obvious choice.
This set comes with 600 vibrant pony beads and, thankfully, easy to follow instructions.
Once the bead pets have been created they can be attached to backpacks, keys, school lanyards, or whatever they want, really.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Hatchimals are never going out of fashion thanks to new ideas like the HatchiBabies Interactive Ponette.
You start by talking to the HatchiBaby and teaching it to play peek-a-boo.
But the more you play with it, the more phrases become unlocked.
With color changing eyes, moving beaks and rocking bodies, this is sure to be your child’s most treasured cuddly.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
You can’t go wrong with the WowWee Fingerlings Baby Monkey & Mini BFFs.
They’re adorable. I mean, just look at the mommy monkey with her child in tow?
How cute is that?
Plus they’re really cheap.
They’re perfect for one-off gifts or presents for Birthday parties if you’re on a budget.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Fingerlings were one of the most successful toys of 2018, and it’s easy to see why.
This WowWee Fingerlings Light Up Narwhal exudes cuteness.
Just look at its little face. All together now: D’aww.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
If Barbie isn’t your child’s thing, why not go for something like the Disney Moana Adventure Doll?
At 14-inches, this doll is nice and chunky, offering a different style of play to that of its Barbie counterpart.
The hair is nice and long as well, meaning it can be braided or brushed to their heart’s content.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
You can never go wrong with horse toys. It’s just a rule. Don’t question it.
Shimmers the 14-inch Norwegian Horse comes with a beautiful long mane that’s just begging to be brushed.
And should kids want to feed her, there’s plenty of juicy apple toys on hand.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Electronic pets are all the rage at the minute, so it’s easy to see why the BIRANCO. Electronic Pets Dog Toy has been an Amazon Choice for some time.
Voice control? Check. Touch response? Check. Intelligent? You know it. Light and music? Of course!
The more kids play with this robo-pup, the more options they unlock.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Trying to ride a bike isn’t easy, so it’s always best to start with something like the Fisher-Price Barbie Tough Trike.
It’s affordable, cute, and easy to ride.
As a stepping stone towards riding a bike, you can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
The ZXICH Science Projects Kits for Kids Building Excavator Set may not be for every young girl, but for the youngsters out there who take after their dads, this set is for them.
This 342 set comes with a detailed instruction booklet.
Although it’s designed for 6 year olds, it’s quite complex, so it’s worth having an adult on standby to help out should things get a little tricky.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Here’s another brand that’s never going to stop, it’s the L.O.L. Surprise! Bubbly Surprise.
Buried within the kinetic sand are six different surprises.
The doll that comes with this set is exclusive, so if they’re into collecting L.O.L Surprise dolls, this should be one they won’t have yet.
Just keep in mind this isn’t a bath set, and the fizz should not be used as bath salts.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Hatchimals are just another good, inexpensive surprise gift for kids.
What’s inside each egg? Well, to find out they need to crack each one open.
There’s also Exclusive characters in the Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Easter Basket, so if they’ve already got a collection of Hatchimals, these new ones are sure to make them happy.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
For kids with a wild imagination, there’s the Kiddey Princess Castle Play Tent.
What kid doesn’t love creating their own stories? That’s what makes this play tent so perfect.
It’s gorgeous, sure, but it’s also great for parents thanks to the included carry case for easy storage.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
What kid doesn’t want to play dress-up as a mystical fairy?
This Enchantly 6 Piece Girls Fairy Set comes with butterfly wings, a tutu, fairy halo, and a magical wand.
If you’ve got a child who loves playing make believe then this is the perfect gift.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Whether it’s playing dress up or prizes for a party, this Princess Pretend Jewelry Toy is great value.
There’s a total of 54 pieces to this set, so it’s sure to offer a ton of different mix and match options.
Also, it’s quite cheap. Which is always nice.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Little girls love to pretend to be adults. With this Townley Girl Disney Princess Peel-Off Nail Polish they can do so safely.
As the name states, this nail polish is non-toxic. An absolute must when buying beauty products for little ones.
And thanks to the peel-off nature of this polish, you won’t need to use nail polish remover to get it off. Handy!
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
This Flying Unicorn Toys Flying Fairy Toy is just good fun.
Place this cutesy kawaii unicorn in the palm of your hand, then with the other, press the button on the mini-controller.
As if by magic, the unicorn will start to fly.
Moving your hand up and down controls how high or low the unicorn soars.
If you’re after a gift that’s something different, definitely check this out.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Lots of girls love singing, so why not turn them into a popstar with the LET’S GO! DIMY Wireless Portable Handheld Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone?
What’s more, it’s also compatible with “any Bluetooth-enabled device”, including all iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
