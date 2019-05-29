Bunch O Balloons Party Balloons Are a New Party Essential

If you’ve ever helped plan a party, chances are that you’ve been put in charge of balloons at least once or twice. That experience is always miserable, regardless of whether you’re blowing up balloons manually or using a helium pump.

Now, Zuru, the makers of Rainbocorns and Pets Alive, has stepped in to make the whole balloon thing much easier with their launch of Bunch O Balloons Party Balloons – and they’re essential for summer party planning.

What are Bunch O Balloons Party Balloons?

Bunch O Balloons Party Ballons are self-sealing balloons are fast-filling, self-sealing, and self-tying balloons that allow you to get up to 40 balloons blown up and ready-to-go in just 40 seconds – string and all.

Each Bunch O Balloons Party Starter Pack comes with one electric party pump (which you can also use with other inflatables, for the record) and two Bunch O Balloons Party Stems. Each stem holds eight balloons, and the pump can handle five stems at a time (meaning you can blow up a total of 40 balloons in one go). So, save your breath!

The party balloons are reusable and refillable, and they can also be filled with any standard helium tank if you prefer.

It definitely makes adding balloons to your party decor 10x easier. No more blowing, and no more tying. It used to be the case that you’d have to blow up a balloon, then tie the balloon, then cut a ribbon to the right length and then tie that ribbon to the balloon. And, of course, you’d have to keep repeating that process until you’ve had enough balloons. But, Bunch O Balloons Party kits end all of that.

In fact, I just used a kit for my family’s Memorial Day BBQ over the weekend, and it took under a minute to get them all blown-up. With so many summer party events on the horizon like Father’s Day, graduation parties, July 4th, and summer birthdays, I definitely recommend making your life easier by picking up a kit or two.

Where to Buy Bunch O Balloons Party Balloons?

Right now, you can only find the Bunch O Balloons Party Starter Packs exclusively at Walmart for $14.99, which includes everything mentioned above. There are also packs of 3 stems (24 balloons) available for an additional $9.99. You can find all of the colors you could imagine available in-store, and we’ll update this post as more buying options become available.

See Also: