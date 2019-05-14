25 Best Cheap Lego Star Wars Sets Under $50: Your Ultimate Guide (2019)

It’s amazing how many variants of Han getting frozen there are. And yet, the Lego Star Wars Carbon-Freezing Chamber set manages to still be a worthy investment.

Although the whole build is pretty killer, the best part is the rotating carbon pod.

Oh, and that pod? You can actually fit the included Han Solo figure in. So feel free to chuck him in there.

If you haven’t already got a Carbon-Freezing Chamber on Cloud City playset, this is the one to go with.

Recommended Ages: 7 and Up