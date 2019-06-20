21 Best Adult Lego Sets: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Expensive, yes, but the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon is hands down one of the best adult LEGO sets around.

Any set that comes with 7541 (!!!!) pieces is going to keep you entertained for some time.

The exterior of the Falcon features detailed removable panels, lowering boarding ramp, as well as a concealed blaster.

The four-mini-figure cockpit comes with a detachable canopy and interchangeable sensor dishes.

Moving on to the main hold, this area comes equipped with a seating area, Dejarik holographic game, combat training helmet, and an engineering station.

Basically, this beast of a build features everything you’d expect the Millennium Falcon to have.

If you’re after the best, this is it.

Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up