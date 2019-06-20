21 Best Adult Lego Sets: Your Ultimate List (2019)

On the hunt for the best adult LEGO sets? Then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got everything from Overwatch to Harry Potter with a few famous landmarks thrown in that’s perfect for every kind of budget.
Expensive, yes, but the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon is hands down one of the best adult LEGO sets around.
Any set that comes with 7541 (!!!!) pieces is going to keep you entertained for some time.
The exterior of the Falcon features detailed removable panels, lowering boarding ramp, as well as a concealed blaster.
The four-mini-figure cockpit comes with a detachable canopy and interchangeable sensor dishes.
Moving on to the main hold, this area comes equipped with a seating area, Dejarik holographic game, combat training helmet, and an engineering station.
Basically, this beast of a build features everything you’d expect the Millennium Falcon to have.
If you’re after the best, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The LEGO Star Wars Death Star is another of the best adult LEGO sets.
This 4016-piece set has you building a giant sphere, which isn’t easy at the best of times let alone when you’re incorporating different floors.
In short, this is the ultimate LEGO challenge. The end result is definitely worth your time, though.
Each section has its own theme based on the movies.
One minute you could be building the Emporer’s chamber, the next you’re creating a hanger bay.
I don’t know which area is my favorite. I have thought about it, but they’re all awesome for different reasons.
If that’s not enough, you also get Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, and 20 other mini-figures to act out whichever scene you want.
Admittedly, this isn’t a cheap LEGO Star Wars set, but the price is more than justified.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
Just look at how freaking good the LEGO Hogwarts Castle is.
The whole thing is immense, but for a quick tour, take a look at the castle turrets or the way the ground is worked into the design at the bottom.
Right? It’s such a fun build that’s sure to challenge in all the right LEGO ways.
What the image doesn’t show is what else you’re building.
Spin this monster around and there are designated areas to build miniature versions of the Great Hall, the Chamber of Secrets, and much more.
Plus you can build Hagrid’s Hut and a Whomping Willow tree. COOL!
On the mini-figure front, you get all four House Founders – Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin, and Rowena Ravenclaw – as well as 27 micro-figures, five Dementors, Aragog, and Basilisk figures, plus a buildable Hungarian Horntail figure!
If this isn’t one of the best adult LEGO sets, I don’t know what is.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
I was going to start this with how LEGO isn’t just for men and how that’s great, but the more I look at the LEGO Disney Castle, the more I think it’s for everyone.
I’ve just watched the video of this goliath being built (which is attached) and there is so much going on, it’s wonderful.
I had concerns about certain areas – like the lower walls – being large blocks that just clip in.
That isn’t the case, though, every section of this build is multiple bricks that create larger parts.
Let’s now get into the measurements because this thing is massive.
29-inches high, 17-inches wide, and 12-inches deep. Ooft. Yeah, it’s big.
On the mini-figure front, you get Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, and Tinkerbell.
The mini-figure selection is great given what the build is, but, let’s face it, the real star is the highly-detailed castle.
JUST LOOK AT IT!
As an aside, LEGO supersite, Bricklink, mentioned how great this thing looks while on display.
So if you do pick it up, make sure you put it somewhere nice, yeah?
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The LEGO Taj Mahal Building Kit is an absolute monster.
Let’s start with some utterly ridiculous measurements, shall we?
16-inches high, 20-inches wide, and 20-inches deep. WHAT?! Yes, that is indeed massive.
In case you’re wondering, this set is made up of 5923 pieces. I did say it was big!
This isn’t something you knock out in an hour. This is going to take patience, skill, and a lot of time.
If you’re looking for a challenge that results in one of the best-looking LEGO sets ever conceived, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
This LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle set is a really unique idea.
It’s also one of the cheaper LEGO sets, which is always nice.
Nothing in this set is particularly difficult, yet somehow when it all comes together, it looks complex.
There’s so much I love about this set.
The blue studs to create the water, the actual glass bottle is genius, and the stand is cool.
It’s fun, and sure to stand out in any collection.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
The Architecture range has some of the most unique LEGO builds around.
If you’re after something different. try the LEGO Architecture London Skyline Collection.
In this set you get to build mini versions of five iconic London landmarks – the National Gallery, Nelson’s Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge.
It’s a testament to LEGO’s master builders that despite the size of each of these landmarks, they’re all still completely recognizable.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Ooft. The LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron is arguably the most complex LEGO car available, and it’s just exceptional.
There is so, so much detail in this thing.
The headlights, the front grill, the hood, the taillights, even the chairs are packed full of detail!
This is the kind of set you really want to zoom in on before purchasing to get an idea of just how much LEGO went the extra mile to make this build extra realistic.
The duo-tone blue color scheme really pops when it’s on display, which is super-important.
You won’t want to leave this one packed away in a draw out of sight. This is a pride of place kind of build.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The original Hulkbuster Iron Man was one of my all-time favorite LEGO sets. The LEGO Infinity War Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition is that set, only supercharged.
Gone is the smaller, cartoony aesthetic, and instead, the Ultron Edition leaves you with a much more meaty build.
The arms, of which there are multiple to build, are more detailed in the Ultron Edition, as is the chest and legs.
The whole thing feels more movie-accurate.
The extra mile LEGO has gone isn’t just in how much more deluxe this feels, it’s also got light bricks and a workstation/display stand.
Yeah, it’s pricier than the basic Hulkbuster, but the changes to this model make it the go-to version for any LEGO aficionado.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
The LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V is one for all the space geeks out there (myself included, obviously!).
The Saturn V rocket set, once built, can be split into three different sections – just like the real thing.
Despite looking quite small, the Saturn V stands at around 39-inches when fully constructed, and it can be displayed horizontally with the use of three stands.
Some of the sections can even be opened up to display the rover, which is a neat little touch.
All in all, this is a very niche set, but it’s just pure awesomeness.
It’s fun to build and looks great on display. What’s not to love?
A word of warning, however, the last time this set sold out, a lot of third-party sellers jacked up the price.
So if you’re tempted, it’s best to get it sooner, rather than later.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
Even if you have no idea who Voltron is, this LEGO Ideas Voltron Building Kit is too good not to consider.
What’s better that one LEGO build? How about five different builds that combine into one ultra build?
Basically, you’ll be building five different animal machines, all of which can be repurposed into one giant robot.
Imagine Power Rangers. Yeah, it’s pretty much that.
Riiiiight? It’s awesome!
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
While the LEGO Volkswagen Beetle isn’t as technical as the Bugatti, it’s a great (and much cheaper) alternative for the LEGO gearheads out there.
Curved fenders along with the iconic hubcaps, rounded headlights, and wing-mounted turn signals help to make this Beetle feels as authentic as possible.
The adorable surfer accessories on the roof combined with opening hood, trunk and doors are pure icing on the cake.
There’s even a mini engine in the back, too.
As I say, it’s a great set with an even better price tag to boot.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The LEGO Statue of Liberty is the most American LEGO set you’ll ever see.
The Statue of Liberty stands at 14-inches in height. It’s the perfect size for displaying.
What’s crazy is how much detail there is in the base.
The statue part is super-detailed, and the base utilizes smaller, one-block bricks to create something highly detailed.
This set is going to take some patience to get up and running, but it’s absolutely worth it in the end.
Just look at it! It’s glorious!
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The LEGO United States Capitol Building is another one for the How in the Hell Did Someone Design This? category.
There is loads of detail in here, and it’s amazing given how many of the 1032 pieces used are one-by-one bricks.
This one’s built to scale, as well, so if you’ve got the Lincoln Memorial building, that’ll fit with this set nicely.
It’s funny, LEGO’s whole ethos is “Only the best is good enough,” and when looking at this expertly-designed set, those words really ring true.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
It’s a LEGO James Bond Aston Martin! How cool is that?!
If that fact this is an Aston Martin isn’t dope enough, this also comes with a selection of built-in-Bond.
Rotating license plate? Check. Rasing bullet shield? Check! Working ejector seat because why the hell not? CHECK!
This set also features a pop open hood and trunk and openable doors.
It’s a cool set, and the James Bond booby traps make it even cooler.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
You know what the best thing about the LEGO Star Destroyer is? It’s the fact it opens up.
Although this is a highly-intricate set, LEGO still managed to make the inside not just be a butcher shop of LEGO guts.
Open this baby up and you’ll find a working elevator leading to Snoke’s chamber, a bridge area with seating, and a passageway leading into the control room.
On the mini-figure side of things we’ve got Supreme Leader Snoke, First Order Officer, First Order Stormtrooper Sergeant, First Order Stormtrooper and First Order Shuttle Pilot, BB-9E and Medical Droid figures, which are buildables.
This is a great set that looks epic once it’s all pieced together.
And it opens, which makes it more playable (you’re totally going to play with it, go on, admit it).
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
The LEGO Architecture Paris Building Kit makes a great showpiece.
This set features mini buildable versions of the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Elysées, Tour Montparnasse, Grand Palais, and the Eiffel Tower.
I’m always amazed by how recognizable each of these Skylines builds are.
It’s crazy how you build something that in real-life is so big, with so much detail, miniaturized.
If you’re after something different to the usual LEGO sets, maybe for an empty shelf, this is the one.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
The Hogwarts Castle set is expensive, but if you’re after a cheaper alternative, there’s nothing wrong with opting for The Chamber of Secrets Hogwarts Whomping Willow Set.
In this set you get a mini Hogwarts. It’s not as detailed as the main Castle set, and it’s much smaller, obviously, but for the price, it’s still a fun build.
You also get a buildable Whomping Willow tree, the Ford Anglia toy car, and six mini-figures in Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Seamus Finnigan, Argus Filch and Severus Snape (and a tiny Hedwig).
The Potter kids all have the smaller legs to mimic their age in Chamber of Secrets, which is a nice little touch.
If you’re on a budget, this set is absolutely worth your time.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re after pure nostalgic fun, here’s the LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1.
This set features the four Ghostbusters – Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler and Winston Zeddemore – and each come with their own proton pack.
As for the Ecto-1, it looks just like the real thing, and the roof even comes off so you can fit the mini-figures in without needing to deconstruct the whole thing.
It’s a fun set that’s sure to bring back some fond memories.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
The LEGO Star Wars Episode VIII First Order Heavy Assault Walker is surprisingly cheap given its size.
It’s a mid-range LEGO price for something that is giant.
Size-wise, you’re looking at 13-inches high, 13-inches in length, and 4-inches wide.
So, it’s big, in other words.
You also get a decent selection of mini-figures in Poe Dameron, Rey, Resistance Trooper, First Order Walker Driver, and a First Order Stormtrooper.
There’s even an openable section to whack a driver in.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
In a surprise that’ll shock no Overwatch fan, the LEGO Bastion set has been an Amazon Choice Product for some time.
It’s just a well put together set that mimics the character effortlessly.
It’s got the chunky aesthetic down to a t.
And being able to transform Bastion into turret mode without taking it apart is an excellent design choice.
Overwatch is one of the best online shooters ever made (and sits on a 90 percent Metacritic score!), so to have the characters from the game make the jump to LEGO, and then getting brilliant builds like this Bastion, man, it’s just wonderful, isn’t it?
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up