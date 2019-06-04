15 Best Toddler Picnic Tables for Sale: Compare, Buy & Save

toddler picnic table

Horray! It’s warm enough outside where you can actually leave your home with layers of clothing. Summer is by far our favorite season, mostly because we can leave the small confines of our home for fresh air and Vitamin D. Kids absolutely love spending time outdoors, which is why toddler picnic tables make a great investment. Not only can they enjoy lunch or a snack al fresco, but they can also use the table for crafts and activities that won’t risk getting on your walls.

Why should you try to get your kids outside? This article from Motherly explains why it’s one of the very best things you can do for your kids and their development.

Shop our top picks for toddler picnic tables at all price points below.

Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. KidKraft 00 Outdoor Table and Bench Set with Cushions and Umbrella

    KidKraft 00 Outdoor Table and Bench Set with Cushions and Umbrella
    Price: $149.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Beautiful set, will look lovely in any yard even with adult furniture
    • Made with real wood and fabric covers
    • Easy to assemble and should take under an hour
    Cons:
    • Wood is not weather proofed
    • Some sets had varying wood tone
    • High price point for toddler set

    If you’re like me and care about what your toddler’s play items look like, then you’re definitely going to love this beautiful toddler picnic table from KidKraft. It’s made with gorgeous stained wood and has a matching canopy umbrella and bench covers for both looks and comfort. You might want to take the time to finish the wood with an outdoor protectant to increase the life span of this purchase. 

  2. 2. Convertible Picnic Table & Activity Sensory

    Convertible Picnic Table & Activity Sensory
    Price: $129.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Umbrella included for shade
    • Activity sensory table with lid to easily convert to picnic table
    • Made with real durable wood
    Cons:
    • Slightly expensive price point
    • Wood could be better quality
    • Not a good option if you're only looking for a picnic table

    This happens to be one of our favorite picnic tables because it can also be used as a sensory sand and water table. It also comes with a great shade umbrella, making it the perfect inclusive product. The removable lid allows you to convert the sandbox and water table, to a picnic table for lunches and snacks easily. 

  3. 3. Creative Cedar Designs Childrens Wooden Picnic Table

    Creative Cedar Designs Childrens Wooden Picnic Table
    Price: $69.20
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Easy to assemble and comes with all necessary hardware
    • Good price point when compared to other similar products
    • Unique design with single seats instead of benches
    Cons:
    • Wood could be better quality
    • Takes some time to assemble
    • Bench seating might be preferred for some

    This wooden picnic table is easy to assemble, with four individual seats that create a unique design. It can be used both inside or outside and comes with all the necessary hardware. The four colorful seats are perfect for kids. 

  4. 4. AmazonBasics Indoor Kids’ Table and Bench Set

    AmazonBasics Indoor Kids' Table and Bench Set
    Price: $109.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Table is made with durable wood
    • Easy to assemble
    • Can be used outside or inside for a picnic table
    Cons:
    • Short build, might be too small for older children
    • Color choice is bold, and not for everyone
    • May need power tools to assemble

    This colorful picnic table is made with durable solid wood and is built to last. It can be used either indoors and outdoors with ample seating. It’s easy to assemble and can be used for so many things like a craft table, a playroom table, and more. 

  5. 5. Costzon Kids Picnic Table Set

    Costzon Kids Picnic Table Set
    Price: $62.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Low price point
    • Very colorful and fun design for kids
    • Made with durable wood that's made to last
    Cons:
    • A bit on the smaller side
    • Hard to disassemble and store
    • Must be assembled once purchased

    If you’re into color, then this picnic table is an obvious choice. It’s made with durable wood, made to last for years and painted in awesome rainbow colors. It’s equipped with a folding umbrella, two benches with four full seats available. The umbrella is easily removable whenever you prefer not to use it. 

  6. 6. Pal Play Foldable Kids Picnic Table

    Pal Play Foldable Kids Picnic Table
    Price: $78.81
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Easy to fold and store, great for making space and getting it out of the way.
    • Can easily be wiped clean of toddler messes.
    • Fun coloful design that kids will love.
    Cons:
    • Assembly instructions not included
    • Fairly light and could be a bit sturdier
    • Smaller size

    Toddler toys can accumulate quickly which means you might be running out of space. If you’d like a picnic table that can easily be folded and stored, this is the best option. We love the colorful design for kids as well as the strong resin that’s easy to wipe clean. 

  7. 7. Little Tikes Fold ‘n Store Picnic Table With Market Umbrella

    Little Tikes Fold 'n Store Picnic Table with Market Umbrella
    Price: $114.62
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Can fit many children, great for bigger families or sharing with other children
    • Neutral color won't look unsightly in backyard
    • Removeable umbrella for shade
    Cons:
    • Expensive price point
    • Not easy to fold and store
    • Not made for larger children

    This table can easily fit six to eight kids which is awesome for larger families. It has a more neutral design, which will nicely against another adult outdoor furniture and is not typically the case with kid’s picnic tables. The umbrella is great for providing shade but can easily be removed when it’s not in use. 

  8. 8. Step2 Sit and Play Kids Picnic Table With Umbrella

    Step2 Sit and Play Kids Picnic Table With Umbrella
    Price: $34.38
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • No tools needed for assembly. Everything simply snaps together.
    • Comes with umbrella for shade - great for hot summer months.
    • Folds for storage when not in use.
    Cons:
    • Super small, only fits 2 older children or 4 very young ones.
    • Could be more sturdy for older children.
    • Plastic design isn't the most aesthetic

    This picnic table is a parent favorite for one important reason – no tools are necessary for assembly. The table simply and easily snaps together saving the headache of assembly. The picnic table also folds for easy storage and has a removable umbrella that provides necessary shade in the hot and sunny summer months. 

  9. 9. Grow’n Up Patio Set

    Grow'n Up Patio Set
    Price: $124.55
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Easy assembly, no tools required
    • Four durable chairs and umbrella included
    • Bright multicolor design
    Cons:
    • Small build, only good for young children
    • Lightweight design, can easily tip over
    • Pricing is relatively high

    This set includes a table and four great toddler chairs, but the best part is there’s no assembly with tools required. Each part snaps together for easy setup. It also comes with an umbrella which is perfect for protecting your toddlers from the harsh sun.  

  10. 10. Outdoor Table With Benches & Umbrella

    Outdoor Table w/ Benches & Umbrella
    Price: $113.18
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Beautiful table made with real high quality wood
    • Smaller size good for one or two kids
    • Easy to assemble
    Cons:
    • Wood stain may fade over time if not protected
    • Smaller size not good for more than two children to enjoy
    • Umbrella is hard to install

    This is comparable to the other picnic table by KidKraft on this list, but a bit smaller and less expensive, which is great if you only have one or two kids at home. Assembly is easy and the table is beautiful, perfect if you plan on keeping this next to nice adult outdoor furniture and don’t want it to clash. 

  11. 11. Costzon Kids Plastic Table & Chairs Set

    Costzon Kids Plastic Table and 2 Chairs Set
    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Extremely easy to assemble
    • Durable materials
    • Inexpensive price point
    Cons:
    • Only comes with two chairs
    • Red and blue are the only available colors
    • Lightweight and can easily be moved or tipped

    This simple and inexpensive set is available in both red and blue, with just two chairs included. If you don’t want to spend much, this is a great outdoor picnic set that’s easy to wipe clean from toddler messes. The chairs are stackable for easy storage and it’s easy to assemble. 

  12. 12. Little Colorado Child’s Picnic Table

    Little Colorado Child's Picnic Table
    Price: $115.35
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Simple clean design made with solid colored wood
    • Very easy to assemble
    • Sturdy and durable and will last even in outdoor elements
    Cons:
    • Paint might chip after time
    • More expensive product than other comparable items
    • Assembly required

    This picnic table is clean and simple, made with planks of high-quality wood. It’s available in several solid colors if you’re not a fan of the white. It’s very easy to assemble and holds up well against outdoor elements. It’s very sturdy, enough that even an adult could sit on it without a  problem. 

  13. 13. Tot Tutors Kids Plastic Table Set

    Tot Tutors Kids Plastic Table and 4 Chairs Set, Vibrant Colors
    Price: $46.34
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Easy to clean
    • Fun bright and vibrant colors
    • Minimal assembly necessary
    Cons:
    • Very lightweight and might blow over outside
    • Great value - one of the least expensive options
    • Not BPA free plastic

    This awesome table has tons of great reviews and is so versatile. It has individual chairs that can be used outside as a picnic table but can also be brought inside for use in a playroom or as a craft table. The bright colors are especially great for kids and it’s easy to wipe clean whenever there’s a mess. 

  14. 14. Step2 Naturally Playful Kids Picnic Table With Umbrella

    Step2 Toddler Picnic Table
    Price: $82.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Includes umbrella to block out harmful UV rays
    • Easy to wipe clean and large enough to seat multiple chidren
    • Highly rated with great reviews
    Cons:
    • Could be a bit more durable
    • Plastic gets hot in the summer
    • Assembly required and a bit lengthy

    If you’re looking for a larger picnic table for your toddlers, this is a great option. Plus it includes some other awesome features like an umbrella to block out harmful UV rays. It’s also easy to wipe clean which is a must with kids. 

