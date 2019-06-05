51 Best Toys for 11 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List (2019)

Trying to find toys for 11 year old boys isn’t easy. Some are too babyish, others too advanced. That’s why here at Heavy we’ve scoured the Internet to find the very best toys for 11 year old boys out there for every kind of budget.
The Nintendo Switch is hands down the best video game console for kids.
Not only does this console play on the TV, you can also undock it and use it as a tablet.
The best part? The fact Nintendo-made games are all aimed at children.
In terms of which games would be suitable for an 11 year old, you’ve got New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Oddysey (which is my personal pick), as well as Minecraft, and Pokemon Let’s GO! to name a few!
[Note: if they ask if it can play Fortnite, the answer is yes, but just keep in mind that game is aimed at 13 years and up]
If you’re after some games the whole family can play, you’ve also got 1, 2, Switch and Mario Party.
The beauty of Switch games is that a lot of them can be played even by people who’ve never touched a video game.
Games like 1, 2, Switch include such gems like using the controller to have a sword fight or jiggling it around like a box to guess how many balls are inside (made possible via the excellent built-in vibration function).
Although a fair amount of kids will opt for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, if you’re after a console with suitable games for the right age group, you can’t go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Pokemon TCG: Sun & Moon Unbroken Bonds Elite Trainer Box is a gift you can never go wrong with.
Pokemon Cards never go out of fashion if you’ve got a child who’s into all things Pokemon.
This box set is also exceptional value when compared with buying the packs of trading cards individually.
Inside this box are 65 Pokemon-themed card sleeves, eight packs of cards, 45 energy cards, six damage-counter dice, a coin-flip die, and two acrylic markers and one acrylic GX marker.
There’s even a rule book to get kids up to speed on the latest changes.
Basically, this box has everything they need to start playing the trading card game.
And even if they’re not into the competitive battling side of the card game, collecting the cards is fun in itself.
I should point out as well, having a box of this size, complete with dividers to store them in is a godsend if you want to avoid finding cards down the back of the couch (yes, I’m speaking from experience here).
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Expensive? Yes. But the UBTECH Iron Man Mk50 Robot is one of the best toys for 11 year old boys there is.
Let’s break down what this thing does.
Flip the mask open to reveal Tony Stark’s face, which also talks. Don’t want Stark on there? You can put your own face on and record your own voice lines.
Download the free app and you’ll be able to take this robot into an augmented reality environment (holding up the tablet with the app shows enemies in the real world for the robot to destroy).
You can even program Iron-Man to guard your most treasured possessions!
Honestly, check out the video to see it all in action. It’s genuinely magical and words cannot do this thing justice.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Despite being released in 2011, the 3DS family of consoles is still going strong.
If you’re looking into picking up a 3DS, however, don’t. Instead, opt for the New Nintendo 2DS XL.
Basically, the 3D function on the more expensive 3DS isn’t all that great, and chances are they’ll turn it off to save battery power.
But the New 2DS XL? This thing is amazing.
It still plays 99% of 3DS games (your Mario and Pokemon games are fine in 2D), it features all the upgrades like the right thumbstick and the larger screen, and it’s cheaper.
This version also comes with a copy of Mario Kart 7 pre-installed as well.
Oh, and you can get it in purple, too!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The McFarlane Toys Fortnite Drift Action Figure is proof yet again McFarlane makes the best Fortnite toys.
The level of articulation here is excellent – 22 moving parts mean kids will be able to recreate their favorite emotes from the hugely popular video game with ease.
McFarlane’s best attribute is being able to create toys that look exactly how they should.
That may sound like an obvious statement, but there are so many Fortnite toys out there and yet a lot of them bear only a passing resemblance.
This Drift figure gets the coloring right along with all the smaller nuances (like the shape of the mask or the height of the hood).
This figure also comes with a gun, backpack, and pick-ax accessories.
Other top picks from the Fortnite character range include Omega, Carbide, Black Knight, Skull Trooper, and Cuddle Team Leader.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
While the McFarlane Fortnite toys are the more deluxe offering, this Jazwares Fortnite 4 Figure Pack is perfect for if you’re on a budget.
Four figures for a little more than the price of one is great value.
These four-inch figures may not be as accurate as their more expensive counterparts, but they’re still good fun.
The four figures in this set are Rex, Cuddle Team Leader, Bright Bomber, and Ragnarok – four incredibly popular characters from the video game.
This set also includes pick-axes for each of the characters, as well as a set of different guns and display bases.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Another budget option for you, this time it’s the Moose Toys Fortnite Battle Royale Collection: 4 Action Figure Squad Pack.
I got sent some of these a while back and was pleasantly surprised with how durable they are.
My kids have a tendency to break everything, and yet all the limbs and weapons are still intact.
Each figure comes with its own weapon, pick-ax, backpack, and display stand, too, making them perfect for any shelves or cabinets.
By adding a different, non-game-accurate look, Moose Toys has made something that’s instantly recognizable.
And for the price, you won’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
NERF is hugely popular. Fortnite is hugely popular. So it’s no surprise the NERF x Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster is also hugely popular.
The AR-L is based on one of the main assault rifles players use in the Fortnite video game, albeit with a color change to make it a little less like the real-life gun it’s based on.
Each clip can hold up to 10 darts, which in turn are jettisoned out of the motorized blaster fast enough to be cool, but not fast enough to do any damage.
There’s even a flip-up slight to aim down.
If your kids into NERF and/or Fortnite, this is one of the best toys for 11 year old boys there is.
Also, if you concerned about safety, on the whole, NERF toys are safe so long as your children aren’t aiming for the eyes.
That said, it’s never a bad idea to read up on NERF safety prior to picking out your first blaster.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I got sent the Playmobil Ghostbusters Ecto-1A a while ago, and it quickly became my favorite Playmobil set.
If you’re interested, you can find out my thoughts on the best Playmobil sets ever through the link.
Moving on. Most of this set needs building, just like LEGO.
Aside from the tires, this thing is simple enough for younger kids to piece together without any help.
The car itself is also really freaking cool. Especially the top section with a holographic sticker.
Plus you get all four Ghostbusters in this set, complete with several accessories each, so there’s no hidden extra cost here.
If your child has a phone or tablet, there’s an app they can download which works with this set.
There’s a prism you can attach to the roof, and through the app, can beam ghosts into it.
It’s hard to explain in words, but trust me, this feature is pure magic.
Even my 16-year-old was impressed by it!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Despite being aimed at adults, Deadpool is somehow popular with kids. I know! I never watched an M-rated movie when I was a kid either.
Anyway, if they are into Deadpool, this Marvel Legends Series Deadpool figure is a great gift choice.
The figure itself is based on the comic-book version rather than the movie, although the differences aren’t enough to really matter to younger children.
And despite being based on an outfit from the 90s, it’s still got all the modern Marvel Legends articulation and coloring tricks.
It’s got the likeness, the coloring, and it’s even got that gormless expression, making this one of the best Deadpool figures out there.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
You can’t beat a good Spider-Man toy, and the Marvel Legends Homecoming Movie Spider-Man Action Figure is one of the best.
The whole Marvel Legends range is all about high-quality, accurate action figures at a low price point.
This figure, in particular, has a ton of articulation, so getting Spider-Man into the right pose is easy.
It also comes with interchangeable hands and two heads – a wide-eyed look, and a narrowing-gaze.
Plus should your child somehow end up collecting the entire wave, each figure comes with a piece to build a Vulture figure.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
As with any major Marvel movie character, there are always millions of different figures available, but if you’re after the best Thor figure, then that’s the Marvel Thor Legends Series Thor.
This figure is based on his outfit from Thor: Ragnarok and easily has the best Chris Hemsworth likeness.
Not only that, it’s also got some of the best detail out there. Just look at that tunic!
Although the Infinity War Thor comes with the better weapon choice in Stormbreaker, the face on that one is kinda weird.
If your child isn’t too fussed about it being 100 percent movie-accurate, feel free to opt for that one instead.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Kids love playing video games, but what if they could easily make their own?
The Bloxels Build Your Own Video Game is absolutely brilliant.
With the use of a tablet and a kind of modernized peg-board, kids can create their own games that work on the tablet.
How does it work? That’s easy.
Each colored peg translates to a different piece of scenery (green for terrain, blue for water or red for a hazard).
Place the pieces down on the board then the tablet will transport the pieces into their respective sections of the game.
When it comes to building the character, just grab a pixel art character from online then recreate it with pieces and again, the tablet will transport it into the game.
It’s a clever idea that’s designed in a way that kids will be able to understand (and it’s deceptively cheap!).
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Kids absolutely adore tablet. But if you’re worried about how they’ll get on, the Fire HD 8 Tablet is a great entry point.
Not only is this tablet super affordable, it’s got enough stuff going for it that they’ll love it.
The 10-hour battery life is perfect for kids of all ages. That may not sound like enough, but few kids will sit on their tablet for 10-hours straight.
The only downside to this tablet is it comes with the Amazon App Store rather than Google Play.
Most of the hugely popular games will be on the App Store, but for a wider variety of choice, Google Play wins outright.
If your kid already has a tablet and you’re looking to upgrade to a high-end device, there’s always the Samsung Galaxy or the Apple iPad.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu or Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee are both great games kids will adore.
I should point out, although there are two different versions, you only need one.
The differences are the Pokemon that follows you around (Pikachu or Eevee) and the different Pokemon you can catch in the wild.
If in doubt, go with Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu.
But what are the games exactly?
Your time will be spent running around the wilderness collecting small monsters – some cute, some creepy.
You then train your new pets and lead them into battle against other trainers to determine who is the best Pokemon trainer in town.
If they’ve never played a Pokemon game before, this is great jumping in point.
Note: You’ll need a Nintendo Switch console to play this game.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best games for 11 year olds out there.
It’s a platformer, which essentially means running and jumping around a vibrant world in search of objectives.
What makes this game so great, aside from how luscious it is, is the difficulty curve is perfectly balanced for both younger and older players.
There’s also a ton of things to do after you’ve completed the game.
So even when they’ve finished the main story mode, there are plenty of other things to do, meaning this is one game packed with value.
Note: You’ll need a Nintendo Switch console to play this game.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is more family fun for you.
This is a Kart racer. So instead of realistic racecars, you’ve got an easy to control gocart to race around the tracks with.
But being good at the game isn’t all there is to it.
To even the odds, there are item pickups. Sometimes they’ll be a banana to trip your opponent’s cart up, other times it’ll be a heat-seeking shell which causes them to crash.
Mario Kart 8 is colorful, filled with loads of Nintendo characters kids know and love, and more importantly, is good, wholesome fun for all.
Note: You’ll need a Nintendo Switch console to play this game.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Me and my family have had so much fun with 1-2 Switch.
It’s essentially a party game, which is a load of different mini-games that all combine to make one big offering of fun.
They all play out using the Switch’s Joy-Con controller to perform different actions.
One minute you might be seeing who can milk a cow the fastest, the next your having an imaginary sword fight (with actual sounds and feedback coming from the Joy-Cons).
1-2 Switch is not only a great game, it’s a great family game that even people of any age can pick up and play.
Note: You’ll need a Switch console to play this game.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
If you’ve got a kid who likes video games and Lego, Minecraft is perfect for them.
It’s currently the most popular video game on the planet, so if they haven’t already got a copy, it’s worth picking one up.
Imagine Lego? Now imagine that in a video game? That’s essentially what Minecraft is.
It’s a game where players can build anything they want. From basic houses to exquisite medieval castles, the sky really is the limit.
This version of Minecraft is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Note: You’ll need the respective video game console to play this game.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Okay. I would absolutely not recommended the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle for an 11 year old, but…
…as a family activity that’s going to result in one of the best LEGO creations ever made? Absolutely yes.
This 6020 piece (!!!!) build is not something you’re going to get done in 10 minutes.
This is going to take some time and some serious cooperation.
But just look at it. The end result truly is stunning.
So yeah, as a solo project, maybe not. But as a family-time activity, this set rocks.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The LEGO Star Wars Y-Wing Starfighter is a great mid-range set.
It’s not the cheapest LEGO Star Wars set out there, but it’s also not the most expensive.
The Y-Wing is a really odd build in the best way possible.
One of the wonderful things about the Star Wars range is all the use of cylindrical pieces and weird pipes.
They always stand out from the crowd when it comes to displaying.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Ninjago range has some of the best LEGO creations, just look at the dragon in the Masters of Spinjitzu: Stormbringer set!
The spikes in the head and jaw, the angled wings, everything that goes into the tail – this thing has detail for days.
And as they say, the more detail something has, the longer it’ll take to build, meaning this won’t be finished then thrown in a corner within five minutes.
On the mini-figure front, you also get Zane, Jay, Daddy No Legs and Muzzle, which is a solid line-up.
If it’s value for money you’re after, this is arguably one of the best sets out there.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster Smash-Up is such a fun build.
It’s one of those builds that’s starts off small then slowly starts to take shape piece by piece.
The actual Hulkbuster stands at over five-inches, too, which in LEGO terms, is massive!
Something else that I love about this set, the head and chest actually open up to pop in an Iron-Man mini-figure.
How cool is that?
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Fun fact: Kids don’t have to be into Transformers to love Transformers.
Take this Transformers Optimus Prime toy for example.
Kids love things that transform. It’s loved in the same way building is.
There’s a mechanical, problem-solving hook to Transformers that once kids master, they feel good about themselves.
Plus who doesn’t want a giant robot that turns into a truck? Optimus Prime is just pure coolness.
So even if they’re not into Transformers, I guarantee this gift will still go down a treat.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’ve already got an Optimus Prime figure, it’s only fair you pick up the Transformers Megatron Toy.
This figure came out great.
Not only does Megatron come with an arm cannon and a massive sword, it also transforms into a tank with a rotating turret.
Just be warned, this one is slightly more complex than the Optimus figure, so it may be worth helping them out the first few times they transform.
I know! You’re going to have to play with awesome toys. It’s such a hard life.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Transformers Grimlock Toy is super nostalgic.
Kids won’t care about this, but this is a near-identical remake of the Grimlock figure many dads will have had as a kid.
And now they can share the experience with their kids. How nice is that?
Plus, if there’s one thing kids love just as much as Transformers, it’s dinosaurs.
Combine the two and you’ve got a pretty great gift on your hands.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
What’s better than an RC car? An RC car that drives on the – wait for it! – wall and ceiling.
The Epoch Air Remote Control Car is just insane.
The basic idea here is the car has a built-in vacuum, which in turn helps it stick to surfaces it wouldn’t normally be able to.
I’ve attached a video of this bad boy in action, simply because it has to be seen to be believed.
It is a little noisy, but then what remote control isn’t it?
If you’re after a gift that defies gravity, this is one of the best toys for 11 year old boys there is.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Hot Wheels Smashin’ Triceratops Playset has a great little mechanic to it.
Drop a car into the launcher, then fire it at the Triceratops.
Will the dinosaur get knocked back, or will it continue on its path of destruction?
Get it all the way to the back and it’ll keel over, but should you fail to beat it, it’ll move forward and attack the launcher.
It’s a cool idea that’s pure fun to play, and makes a nice change from the usual breakneck Hot Wheels racing action.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Just look at how adorable this Pokémon Detective Pikachu Talking Plush is? How cute is that?
Sure, not every 11 year old is into collecting plushies, but for the ones who still are, this is great.
Aside from the cute factor, this Pikachu comes with two modes, Detective and Pikachu.
Don’t want him to recite movie-inspired lines? You can get this little guy to just say its name, just like in the TV show, at the click of a button.
It also features motorized ears, because this thing wasn’t cute enough already!
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Mega Construx Pokemon Mew Vs. Mewtwo Clash set is another must for any Pokemon fan.
Mew and Mewtwo are two Pokemon staples – almost every fan knows who they are.
(Mewtwo was actually made as a clone from Mew. This isn’t important, I just thought I should flex my Pokemon knowledge.)
Even though the Mew figure is much smaller at two-inches, it’s still got a ton of articulation and detail.
And the Mewtwo figure? It’s just superb. Just like Mew, this one has also loads of movement options and minor details.
On top of both of these, you also get a small scenery area, which is fine. It’s fine. It does the job it’s meant to.
But let’s face it, the real stars of this awesome set are the Mew and Mewtwo figures.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
As is always the case, Pokemon is popular with kids. And as kids love building, this Mega Construx Pokemon Multipack is a must.
With this set you get five figures to build, namely Teddiursa, Mankey, Sneasel, Oddish, and of course, Pikachu.
Not only that, you also get a Pokeball display capsule so kids can show off their favorite Pokemon with pride.
What’s cool about this set, while it’s aimed at younger children so it is simple, it’s not patronizingly simple.
There’s enough going on here to feel like a proper set and not some cheap set that’s been thrown randomly together.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Even if your child isn’t into the Overwatch video game, this LEGO Overwatch Bastion Building Kit is my favorite pick of this entire list.
Building a robot never gets old. Ever.
Add in loads of interesting detail that really pops and you’ve got a recipe for a killer set.
What I love about this set is it’s not just a LEGO set. It also transforms (!!!!).
Once built, you can maneuver the sections, without deconstructing them, to turn it into a turret.
Not many LEGO sets have a transforming feature, and that makes this set so, so unique.
Even without that, it’d still be awesome, but that extra feature really helps make this set.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
What happens when you cross a tablet, LEGO, and robotics? You get the PAI TECHNOLOGY BOTZEES Construction Set.
This is a cool idea.
First of all, kids get to build a little robot out of blocks.
Then, using a tablet, kids can program the robot to perform different actions.
Plus there are 30 interactive augmented reality puzzles on the tablet side of things that help teach kids even more coding ideas, complete with on-screen cues.
It’s a quality set that’s sure to get kids thinking and eager to test their skills with more different codes.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Kids love to build, so the 148 PCS 5-in-1 Build and Play Toy Set is an obvious choice.
148 pieces mean there are a lot of options here.
Want to build, a tractor, a racer, or a van? You totally can build whatever you want.
The screwdriver and screws are all quite chunky as well, which is great for younger kids who haven’t quite got the hang of using real tools.
Plus for the price, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Looking for education with a side of guns? Then go with the K’NEX K-FORCE Battle Bow Build and Blast Set.
This set is a build your own gunbow (imagine if a pistol and a bow had a baby?).
It comes with NERF-style foam darts for shooting, and the best bit? You can build the gun however you want.
Or, better yet, use any spare pieces to build a shooting gallery.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
It’s amazing how much kids still love the older Star Wars characters. Just take the Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett Figure, for example.
Despite being from the original trilogy, thanks to video games and TV shows featuring this character, kids still love Boba Fett.
This figure capture’s the character’s likeness to a t, and the battle damage really rounds out the look.
It should be noted, this figure is a rerelease.
The first time it came out, it sold out fast, and then sold for stupid prices on eBay.
Hopefully that won’t happen this time around, but if you’ve got a fan of Boba on your hands, it’s best to pick this one up sooner than later.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Star Wars Black Series General Grievous Figure is perfect for any Star Wars fan.
Getting Grievous’ head and body shape right isn’t easy, yet this figure makes it look effortless.
Check out the battle damage on it as well. It’s a really neat touch.
Not only is the figure exquisite, even the cape has crazy detail.
Take a look at the lightsaber holders to see what I mean.
You could easily have missed that detail to save on costs but they didn’t. Good stuff.
This figure is sure to excite any kid that loves Star Wars.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’re after a toy that’s fun and helps test their problem solving skills, go with the ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Logic Game.
This set comes with 60 different cards, each of which pose a challenge ranging from beginner to advanced.
Look at the card, then set up the pieces as shown and select two course pieces.
The course pieces have different ramps built into them, so getting the marble through them and the ones you’ve previously set up will require some thought.
It’s a fun game that challenges kids in the right way, so if you’re after a game that will “stretch and sharpen your mind,” this is it.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
After good dumb fun for the whole family? Go with the Stomp Rocket Extreme.
It’s a simple idea, stomp on the pad and watch as the rocket soars into the air.
Where this set differs from the others is it can reach up to 400 feet!
Just be sure when you’re purchasing this best-selling set it’s fulfiled by Amazon.
Cheap knock-offs won’t jettison into the atmosphere like the real thing.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
Now this is meta. The biggest video game on the planet about building things with blocks, but in real-life block form.
The LEGO Minecraft The Zombie Cave is for fans of the video game.
It’s a simple set with one of the lower LEGO price-tags.
Although there is a guide to build what you see in the picture, as this is Minecraft-themed, the real goal here is for kids to be imaginative and build whatever they want.
Sure, they can build what’s on the box, but chances are, they’ll be creating their own masterpiece in no time.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
This LEGO Minecraft The Chicken Coop set ticks all the boxes.
Great mini-figure selection? Check. Fun to build? Check. Leaves you with a fun playset at the end? Double check.
Plus if they’ve got other LEGO Minecraft sets, a few straight pieces should be able to connect the sets, resulting in a potentially massive Minecraft landscape.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Despite the video game Minecraft being a decade old, it’s still massively popular with young kids, meaning the Minecraft Steve Action Figure is sure to go down a treat.
This figure stands at five-inches tall and comes complete with a diamond pickaxe.
Something I need to quickly point out, there are cheaper Minecraft figures available but I wouldn’t recommend them.
My kids found the cheaper figures to break much more easily, and getting them to hold their tools isn’t as simple as it is with the five-inch figures.
Other Minecraft characters in this range include Alex, a Zombie Pigman, and a Jumping Spider.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is one cool build.
For a start, this is two builds. When you’re done with the Corvette, you can rebuild it into a Hotrod.
There’s a lot that goes into making this set so realistic. Large rear wing, four tailpipes, black spoked rims with low-profile tires, working steering, and visible moving V8 pistons are but a few of the extra details that make this set so epic.
This thing isn’t no Hot Wheels car either, and stands at around three-inches in height and 11-inches in length.
In other words, it’s a beast.
If you’re after something to keep them occupied for some time, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
This affordable LEGO Jurassic World T-Rex Transport set is perfect for any dinosaur-obsessed child.
In it you get a rather meaty T-Rex figure, a monitoring device, a tiny raptor, mini-figures, and a buildable transport cage and truck.
Granted it’s not the most spectacular set in the world, but the T-Rex figure is something a lot of kids will want to add to their collection.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The LEGO Ninjago Movie Fire Mech is pure awesomeness.
Let’s start with the mini-figures of which you’ve got six.
That’s a solid amount, almost double the usual two-to-three you get with the cheaper sets.
Then there’s the Fire Mech, which is a rewarding build thanks to how many smaller details there are in there.
Whether it’s to display on a shelf or to battle with other Ninjajago characters, this is one set you don’t want to miss out on.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
The PROGRACE Kids Waterproof Camera is great for inquisitive kids.
Kids have so much fun capturing their daily life.
Get them a camera and they’ll snap everything from their adventures in the garden to their favorite toys.
Plus for the price, this camera is a steal.
1080p HD recording means the video and images will be clear.
The rechargeable Li-ion battery means you can record for 1.5 hours straight (which is a lot).
Furthermore, the case is almost kid-proof and should protect against accidental drops, and the fact it’s designed for underwater (up to 100 feet!) means you don’t need to worry about them spilling drinks on it or dropping in down the toilet.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
At a quick glance, it looks like I’ve dumped a picture of a severed head onto your page, but it’s actually the Jurassic World Chomp ‘n’ Roar Mask Velociraptor.
Kids love to play dress up. Boys love dinosaurs. So dressing up as a dinosaur? How can that not work?
There’s a lot of detail in this thing.
The skin, eyes, and teeth have all been designed with care to look as authentic as possible.
This mask also features an electronic jaw and makes dinosaurs sounds.
Grrr!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re after a cheaper alternative to Lego, there’s always the ZXICH Science Projects Kits for Kids.
While it lacks the wow factor that comes with Lego, this 342-piece set still has a lot going for it.
You’ve got multiple building options here, so once they tire of one design, they can rebuild it into something else.
And let’s face it, kids will never tire of building vehicles. It’s an age-old pastime that never gets old.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Getting kids active is good for their development. Mix it with something fun, like this Kids Hover Soccer Ball Set with 2 Goals, and they won’t even realize they’re exercising.
The benefits of active play include a healthier heart, clearer veins, stronger lungs, and reduces weight gain.
Start them off early and exercise won’t ever feel like work.
This set comes with two goals, one soccer balls, and an air soccer disc that’s powered by 4 AA batteries (not included, boo).
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
What kid doesn’t want their own little fort? That’s where the USA Toyz Kids Teepee Tent comes in.
Not only is this spacious and easy to set up, it also comes with its own torch.
This would be great for kids who want their own space to retreat to for reading or playing without being disturbed.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Now this is completely insane, it’s the OWI Hydraulic Arm Edge Kit.
Let’s start with a mind-blowing fact: This set doesn’t need batteries or electricity.
Right? Mental…
How it works is through the use of water hydraulics.
There’s six axes of movement and the gripper opens to 1.89 inches, which isn’t large enough to grab everything nearby, but grabbing a toy by the leg and throwing it around is totally possible.
If you’re after something to impress, this is one of the best toys for 11 year old boys there is.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
