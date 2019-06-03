The Lion King: Furreal Mighty Roar Simba – Where to Buy & What’s Available Right Now

Buy Them on Amazon Here.

To coincide with Jon Favreau’s live-action Lion King movie, Hasbro has unveiled the Furreal Mighty Roar Simba.

As you can probably guess, this thing is going to be in high demand going into Christmas, so before we even begin to break down what it is and what it does, a word of advice for parents: Get this one early because it’s going to sell out.

With that out the way, let’s move on.

As this is a Furreal toy, the main hook here is interactivity.

Not only will Simba recite lines from the movie, he’ll also challenge kids to roaring contests. Whenever the future King rears up, that means he wants to play.

Pat him on the head, roar at him, or even just sit down for a chat and this little lion will react. You can even feed him with the included grub on a stick toy and he’ll offer up his thoughts on the meal.

There are over 100 sound-and-motion combinations in total, and the toy itself is capable of moving its head, eyes, ears, mouth, legs, and tail.

This thing has just about everything kids of today love – realistic movement, interaction, cuteness – so it’s sure to go down a treat.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering the Furreal Mighty Roar Simba in the hopes of avoiding it selling out, here are the best places to go.

Generally speaking, Amazon is always a safe bet when pre-ordering. If it’s out of stock, they’ll offer up a rough idea of when it’ll be back in.

You’ve also got the option of Amazon Prime to get it delivered the next day, which is very useful when it comes to gifts in high demand.

Target: Not Available Yet

As of writing, there’s no sign of the Furreal Mighty Roar Simba on the Target website. That said, we’ll be keeping an eye on it in the coming months so as soon as we see it’s live, we’ll be sure to update this post with all the info.

Walmart currently has the Furreal Mighty Roar Simba in stock, but the price difference between them and Amazon is negligible.

Although it’s worth keeping in mind, if you’re getting it delivered, Amazon Prime will have there the next day, while Walmart takes around two days.

Whereas if you’ve got a Walmart nearby, you could also get it delivered there and pick it up.

It all depends which method of delivery suits you best.

