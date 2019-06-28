21 Best Imaginext Playsets Your Kids Will Love (2019)

Fisher-Price’s Imaginext is one of the greatest toylines for younger kids around today. If you’re after the very best Imaginext playsets available in 2019, we’ve got everything worth your time in one handy guide.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your child love Power Rangers? If so, go with the Imaginext Power Rangers Morphin’ Megazord.
Turning the left shoulder power pad causes the chest to open, a cannon jets out, and the eyes light up.
While the left and right knee power pads shoot projectiles and activate a stomp action.
This set also comes with Black and Red Ranger figures, six power coins, and seven missiles.
- Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another of the best Imaginext playsets is the Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Super Hero Flight City.
While this may be on the pricier side of things, it is totally justifiable.
Think of this set as two separate playsets, each with their own features, connected via a crane-like device to fly figures between the two areas.
It’s a massive set as well when it’s all put together.
That said, you can take them apart and use them as three different playsets.
Or better yet, combine them with other Imaginext sets.
The choice is completely up to the child with this one.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As time goes on, the Power Rangers Green Ranger and RC Dragonzord is getting harder and harder to get hold of, which is a shame given how many kids love it.
For a start, this thing is remote controlled, which automatically makes it 10 percent more awesome.
It also fires rockets out of its chest, the eyes light up, and can perform the iconic dragon spin from the TV show.
This playset combines all the things kids love.
Power Rangers + Dragons + Remote controlled car + Lights = Fun!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fisher-Price Imaginext Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Robot is legit awesomeness.
It’s a giant Buzz Lightyear robot with cockpit, grabbing hand, complete with projectile launchers.
It also comes with a Buzz and alien figures.
The best part? The cockpit can be pulled out, and is actually a spaceship! How cool is that?
Even if they’re not into Toy Story, after playing with this they will be.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Fisher-Price Imaginext Teen Titans Go! Tower Playset is a safe bet for a gift.
The Teen Titans GO! TV show proved hugely popular with kids, so a gift based on that is almost sure to be well-received.
This playset features the main Teen Titans T-shaped base and comes with Robin, Mammoth, and Silkie figures.
The base itself has a power pad to transform the couches into missile launchers, an elevator, and a sparring dummy.
In short, it’s packed full of fun that’s sure to keep kids entertained for hours.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Gotham City Jail was the very first playset I got my youngest child, and they still play with it some five-years later.
It’s cheap, comes with two major character figures in Batman and Bane, and it easy to use, meaning they won’t get frustrated.
This set comes with easy to open double doors, a disc to place toys in which opens the jail cells, and another disc that when you stick Bane on and twist it, makes it look like he’s glowing. Cool!
It’s fun, and thanks to the low price, isn’t going to leave you out of pocket.Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Remember those robot boxing toys? The Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Battle Batcave is kind of that, only with a fun DC theme.
Simply place the included Joker and Batman figures in each of the discs, pick one of the four weapons to arm your chosen entrant, then hammer the trigger to see who the better battler is.
It’s a cool idea for a set and a little bit different to the traditional interactive scenery of Imaginext.
Plus it’s cheap, which is always a boon.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fisher-Price Imaginext Scooby-Doo Haunted Ghost Town is a little different, and a lot of fun.
Twisting the top pad one way reveals a projectile launcher, but turn it the other way and it’ll open a trap door.
There’s another sneaky pad down bottom, which if you turn it, releases a platform and sends the cart rolling into action.
There’s also a selection of hidden tricks and traps for kids to discover.
And on the figure front, you get Scooby-Doo and a miner, complete with a removable mask so you can do the whole “I’d have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for you meddling kids!”.
Good price, good set, you can’t go wrong.
- Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Aquaman Playset is great if your kid has maybe too many Batman sets and wants an alternative.
This playset comes with an Aquaman figure with trident, and a neat little underwater scene.
Turning the top twist-pad activates lights, while the middle pad releases the sea monster.
There’s also a jail cell to trap villains, and if you press the button on the throne, missiles fire out.
It’s a simple set, that gets the basics right.
If you’ve got a kid who loved the Aquaman movie, you won’t go wrong with this set.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Toy Story is everywhere, so you won’t go wrong with the Toy Story Fisher-Price Imaginext Carnival Playset.
This set lets kids explore the carnival background with the included character figures Woody and whatever that duck’s called. Ducky McDuckface? Sure. Let’s go with that.
(It turns out the duck is called Ducky, so I wasn’t far off)
The twist-disc, or power pad as they’re known, causes the rocket to spin, and kids can use the projectile launcher to play carnival games.
There’s also a slide, because every set is better with a slide to send toys whizzing down.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love Imaginext and they love remote controlled cars. Combine those two loves and you get the Fisher-Price Imaginext R/C Mobile Command Center.
Twist a character on the power pad to release the Batwing mini ship or fire projectiles from the launcher.
Or use the included remote control to drive the Mobile Command Center in different directions, just like a real RC car.
Kids are sure to love this, simply because it combines two things they love.
What kid wouldn’t want to drive around a portable Bat-jail?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cars are always a solid pick for kids. Hence why the Fisher-Price Disney Pixar Toy Story R/C & Woody is so sought after.
Although this features a literal remote controlled car, the car itself is a push along rather than being remote controlled.
Confusing, I know!
It’s still really cool, though. The eyes wobble as it jettisons along.
Plus it comes with a Woody figure, so if you’ve already got a Buzz, you can rock the pair at high speeds.
Also, a quick note: If you’ve got a kid who loves cars, don’t forget we’ve got a rundown of the best Hot Wheels sets available right now.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not everything needs to be Batman, sometimes sets like the Fisher-Price Imaginext Shark Bite Pirate Ship can be just as entertaining.
It’s a massive pirate ship with tons of smaller details to discover. Who wouldn’t love this?
There’s an area to hold prisoners, a power pad to reveal the treasure’s hiding spot, and fireable cannons.
Plus it comes with two awesome figures complete with a host of accessories.Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Batman, remote controls, transforming action, the Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends R/C Transforming Batbot is everything a child could want.
This massive robot moves forward, backward, and turns, making it easy to control for the younger kids out there.
For me, the best part is being able to push this beast down and seeing it transform into a bulky Bat-tank.
It’s also got sound effects, fires disks, and lights up. So everything, really.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spongebob Squarepants is never going out of fashion, so this Imaginext Spongebob Squarepants Krusty Krab Kastle is another safe gift idea.
It’s the Krusty Krab restaurant from the TV show, but turn a figure on the power pad and this thing turns into a castle.
This set also comes with a SpongeBob figure in knight armor, Plankton figure, and a rather fun spatula projectile launcher.
Plus as it’s Fisher-Price, if kids are ever stuck for inspiration, they can hop online and head over to the Fisher-Price website for all the ideas they could ever need.Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Ooze Pit is good, messy fun at an obscenely low price.
It’s based on Ra’s al Ghul’s Lazarus pit from the comics, albeit with a slightly kiddy makeover.
Open up the demon head, place the slime inside, and it’ll pour out of its mouth into the well below.
Throw either of the included figures – Batman and Ra’s al Ghul – into the pit and watch as they become covered in goo.
Messy fun is always the best. Throw in affordability and this is one of the best Imaginext playsets there is.
Recommended Ages; 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a cheap way to quickly bolster your kid’s Imaginext collection, definitely check out the Imaginext DC Super Heroes Action Figure Pack.
In this pack you get four action figures – Batman, Superman, Hawkman, and Green Lantern – as well as Krypto the super-powered dog (yes that’s a real character) and several accessories.
It’s affordable, packed with characters kids either know and love or will love the style of, and it’s got a dog in.
Anything with a dog is, obviously, amazing.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What do kids love? Dinosaurs. So this Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Dinosaur Hauler is an obvious choice.
This set comes with a dinosaur and dino hauler figures.
The truck itself has a net launcher, lowerable ramp, and a dino cage.
The idea here is to capture the dinosaur and haul it away.
Or, maybe if you love dinosaurs, capture the human and haul him away?
Recommended Ages 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Fisher-Price Imaginext Scooby-Doo Transforming Mystery Machine is pure fun.
Anything that transforms is sure to excite, and this thing is on another level.
Plop one of the figures on the power pad, turn it, and this thing opens up.
The sides drop down, and the center area raises up to reveal a projectile launcher.
Even though Scooby-Doo may not have the same brand power as Batman or Power Rangers, this set is still something kids can get a lot of enjoyment out of.
Plus it’s cheap, which is always nice.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s amazing how great the really cheap Imaginext Playsets are. Just look at the Imaginext DC Super Friends Batmobile.
A Batman figure, with armor and a gun, projectile launcher, and a power pad to open the cockpit – all the Imaginext features kids love are present despite it being a cheaper set.
Plus, let’s face it, you can never go wrong with something they can roll along the floor
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes kids just want something to bash against other toys. For times like that, there’s the Fisher-Price Imaginext Yeti Action Figure.
This thing isn’t sized on the regular Imaginext scale. It. Is. HUGE.
The handle on the yeti’s arms make them fly up and down, and the giant ice club is perfect for smashing.
Something like this would work perfectly as a villain for any existing playsets they’ve already got.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up