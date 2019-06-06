10 Best Jungle Gyms for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you have a toddler at home, you know that it takes A LOT to tire them out. It’s hard to find activities to constantly entertain them, and oftentimes, they don’t know what to do outside to entertain themselves. If you don’t have the space for a huge swing set or you simply prefer something with a smaller footprint, a jungle gym is the answer to all of your energetic toddler problems.
They’re a bit of an investment, with most jungle gyms priced over $100 and some in the $200-$400 range, but it’s worth every penny to have something that will entertain your kid for more than 10 minutes and that’s built to last for years.
Shop the best jungle gyms below.
Looking for other fun suggestions for outdoor toddler entertainment? Check out the best tree swings for loads of fun for kids and adults.
Need more convincing? This article from Parent 24 explains how climbing and playing outside can help your child’s development.
-
1. Lifetime Geometric Dome Climber Jungle GymPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with very durable steel
- Grips for climbing safety
- Easy to assemble with two adults
- Takes two people to assemble
- Might need to purchase more heavy duty hardware than the set included
- May rust a small amount after a few seasons
While this Geometric Dome Climber jungle gym is quite large, it’s the perfect option for multiple kids to play around on and blow off some energy. It’s made with heavy-duty powder-coated steel that’s weather and rust resistant. It also has climbing grips for safer play and comes with a one year warranty.
-
2. Kids Dome Climber Play StructurePrice: $275.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with steel to safely support more weight
- Can be used until 10 years old, unlike others that can only be used until 5 or 6 years old
- Includes the jungly gym climber and slide
- Takes two people to assemble
- Quite expensive
- Assembly instructions are hard to understand
Rather than being made of plastic, this jungle gym set is designed with steel so it can hold tons more weight. It has weather and rust-resistant finish to last for years even outdoors. The standing platform is made with durable fabric for more comfortable playing experience.
-
3. Eezy Peezy Monkey Bars Climbing TowerPrice: $114.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very durable materials and self locking system for safely
- Great for indoor and outdoor use
- Kids love it for endless entertainment
- Assembly is a bit tricky
- Can only be used for children up to six years old
- Takes up a decent amount of space
This jungle gym is ideal for indoor and outdoor use, made with extremely durable plastic. The interlocking plastic tubes and connectors are self-locking for safety. This jungle gym is ideal for children 3-5 years old and has tons of awesome reviews. The set up is a little tricky so make sure to read the instructions carefully.
-
4. Lil’ Monkey Jungle GymPrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small footprint doesn't take up too much space
- Easy to assemble
- Can be folded, stored, and moved
- Price point is high
- Piece sometimes come apart easily
- Not a good choice for older children
This space-saving jungle gym is awesome for people who have a small yard or play area. It’s rather lightweight so it can easily be moved and it’s very easy to assemble. It’s perfect for ages 1-5 years old but for older kids, you’ll need something a bit sturdier.
-
5. EZPlay Koala Indoor Jungle GymPrice: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Colorful wood (but natural also available)
- Will last for several years of play
- Easy to assemble
- Needs studs in the wall
- Cannot be used outside
- Expensive price point
We love this colorful indoor gym, which has tons of elements to keep multiple children occupied for hours. If you’re not a fan of the colorful option, then check out the all natural wood option instead which is available for the same cost.
-
6. Eezy Peezy Active Play Jungle Gym PlaySetPrice: $129.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for younger children as young as one
- Tons of elements including ball pit and slide
- Everything needed for assembly included
- Need more balls to fill the pit
- Takes some time to assemble
- Made with plastic instead of steel
If you’re looking for an option for younger children, this is a great indoor/outdoor option that can be used as early as one year of age. It includes a fun ball pit in addition to the climbing area and small slide. Everything needed for assembly is included as well as 50 balls for the ball pit.
-
7. Step2 Skyward SummitPrice: $424.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very strong and durable
- Great for physical and mental development with four different surfaces and climbing ropes
- Can be used by multiple children
- Directions can be tricky to follow
- Takes a lot of time to assemble
- Expensive, but might be worth it given the life span
Your kids will feel like you’ve brought the playground to their very own backyard with this awesome jungle gym. It’s designed with four unique climbing surfaces to give children a variety of challenges and also has two climbing cargo nets and one floor net. This is best for older children who are at least four years old.
-
8. Skywalker Sports Modular Jungle GymPrice: $639.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tested for safey
- Can be set up in various ways
- Weather and rust resistant - made to last
- Takes two people to assemble
- Monkey bars are rather low for older children
- Expensive price point
This jungle gym can be configured in a number of ways so it’s one of the most versatile options. Like others on this list, it’s made with weather and rust-resistant powder-coated steel that’s made to last even outside for many seasons. It does take two people to assemble but otherwise is fairly easy. This jungle gym is tested for safety so you can feel confident while your kids play.
-
9. Babywood Home Wood Indoor Jungle GymPrice: $340.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes tons of play items
- Beautiful high quality wood
- Can be used as early as one year old
- Indoor use only
- Needs to be assembled
- High price point
This set is best for indoor use but is a great option for a playroom, rain or shine. It’s made from high-quality birch wood and includes a swedish ladder, climbing net, rings, children`s slide, mounting set. This is best suited for children one-year-old or older.
-
10. Smart Kids Wooden Little Climber With SlidePrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grows with your child, adjustable settings can be switched as they get older
- Can be used as young as 1
- Helps with physical development
- Doesn't come with many assembly directions
- Takes up a bit of space indoors
- High price point
Children actually learn to climb before they can walk, which is why this jungle gym is awesome for young babies and toddlers. It’s adjustable as your child grows and is suitable for children ages 1-5.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.