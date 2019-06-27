25 Best Kid’s Activity Tables: Your Buyer’s Guide

You know your beautiful dining room table? Think about your toddlers or kids tackling their homework, coloring a picture, eating a meal, or even working on a science experiment on it. Sounds like a disaster waiting to happen, right? Every home with kids and toddlers needs a dedicated kid’s activity table to avoid a ruined piece of adult furniture and to give kids a space of their very own.
Most kid’s activity tables are scaled down to size, with perfectly appropriate chairs for them to sit on. Many have built-in storage so you can get your kid’s art supplies tucked away between use. We’ve found 25 kids activity tables on every end of the spectrum. They vary in size, price point, and function, but they’re all a welcomed addition to any home with children and will save your sanity.
Shop the best kids activity tables below.
1. RiverRidge Activity Table SetPrice: $115.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with storage to keep supplies out of sight
- Nice basic design option
- Easy to assemble
- Table is better quality than chairs
- White finish can be hard to keep clean
- Will be too small for older children
The RiverRidge Activity Table is the perfect option for any children’s space and has all of the essential incorporated into its design. The white is a nice neutral choice, with two matching chairs and storage bins to keep all of your kid’s supplies neatly stored. Everything is made of sturdy, solid wood and does need to be assembled.
2. MMP Living Multifunctional Art Table & Activity Play TablePrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Included chalkboard, storage, and paper roll
- Comes with seating
- Sturdy and durable
- Chairs don't have backs
- A good amount of assembly required
- No hidden storage
This table can be used for everything and anything, with cup holders for snacking and storage, a chalkboard surface, a paper roll, and more. It’s made with bright colors and included two benches for seating. You’ll be impressed with the high quality of this table especially given the affordable price point.
3. Crayola Wooden Table & Chair SetPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bright, bold, colorful design
- Storage and chairs included
- Can be used for snacks, activities, coloring, etc.
- Difficult to assemble
- Made of thin particle board, not wood
- Chairs are a bit high for small toddlers
Looking for a bright and colorful activity table for your kids? This table is super unique, with bold design by Crayola, the biggest brand when it comes to kid’s crafts. It has storage pockets around the edge of the table and storage bins underneath – the only negative is that the shorter edges make the contents more visible. It doesn’t require a bit of assembly but it’s worth it for the awesome finished product.
4. Costzon Kids Table & 2 Chairs SetPrice: $72.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built in storage bins under the table
- Lightweight and easy to move
- Built with kid friendly features like rounded edges and handles on the chairs
- Not the most sturdy option due to the lightweight nature
- Pink chairs are not gender neutral
- Too small for older kids
This activity table set is certainly designed with kids in mind. It has rounded edges to avoid injury and lift handles on the chairs so they’re easier to move. The table has four storage bins tucked underneath and is lightweight enough to easily be moved by kids. The table is perfect for snacks, arts and crafts, and many other activities.
5. KidKraft Art Table with Drying Rack & StoragePrice: $145.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Tons of storage for all of your kids belongings
- Great medium size thats perfect for kids but won't take up too much space
- No chairs included
- Some parts might need to be reinforced with screws
- The storage bins don't slide in and out easily
Past purchasers love so much about this activity table and the reviews let it show. While it doesn’t come with chairs, you can easily add some on. It’s really easy to put together, has tons of storage, and is a great medium size that’s great for kids but won’t take up too much space.
6. ECR4Kids Bentwood Multipurpose Kids Table & Chair SetPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to clean with just a damp cloth or sponge
- Comes fully assembled so you don't have to worry about putting anything together
- Very versatile and sleek design that will look great in any space
- Price point
- May be some imperfections in the wood
- Storing chairs under table is a tight fit
If you’re looking for a sleek and simple design for a kid’s activity table, this is a great option for you. The chairs and tables are built to be used in a number of ways – either as benches, stools, chairs, desks or activity tables – growing with your child. Everything comes fully assembled so you don’t have to worry about assembling anything. It’s also super easy to wipe clean with simply a damp cloth or sponge.
7. ALEX Toys Artist Studio Super Art Table With Paper RollPrice: $167.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes paper, cutter, storage, benches and more
- Everything for assembly included - easy assembly
- Well priced
- Very heavy
- Can be hard to clean off certain paints/markers
- Not great for other activities besides art
If you have a tiny artist at home, then this table is a must have and has been rated one of the best toys for kids by Dr. Toys. It comes with two benches, 100ft. hanging paper roll, paper cutter, canvas storage bin, three removable storage cups, and assembly tools and hardware. It’s great for slightly older children given the height. If you’re not into the bold colors pictured here, you can also order this table in white.
8. Craft Table & Two Kids ChairsPrice: $71.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble, simply screw on the legs
- Beautiful design with soft colors
- Sturdy and durable
- Lightweight so kids can easily move the table
- No storage included
- Chairs might be too small for older children
If you’re looking for an activity table that’s not harsh on the eyes, you’ll love this affordable table set that’s so very pretty in any room. The assembly is so easy and doesn’t require any tools – you simply spin the table and chair legs on. It’s also easy to keep clean between uses, requiring just a damp cloth to wipe it down. If you need two more chairs, you can buy them separately here.
9. YouHi Kids Activity TablePrice: $129.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy, built with wood
- No assembly required
- Can fold legs for easy storage
- Doesn't come with chairs
- Wood might have some imperfectoins
- No hidden storage
This table is great, with little to no assembly required. Simply pop the legs to use the table, or fold them back for easy storage. With high walls, this is the perfect table for playing with small piece games like LEGOs or blocks. While it doesn’t come with chairs, it’s a great standing height and well built with high quality wood.
10. Kaplan Early Learning Company STEM Exploration TablePrice: $599.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for teaching children and exploration
- Tons of space for storage
- Can be used with multiple children
- Does not include chairs
- Takes up a good amount of space
- Price point
While expensive, this table is worth the high price point with everything that’s included. It’s an invaluable tool for teaching your children, with blocks included that help children to explore magnets, heat, magnification, and more. It also has tons of storage to accommodate a variety of supplies and specimens.
11. Costzon Kids Table & Two Chairs SetPrice: $123.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to build and very sturdy
- Room for storage under each chair to keep toys and supplies out of sight
- Whiteboard and blackboard surfaces
- Kids will be able to move the table/chairs
- Only two chairs
- Higher price point
This small table is sturdy and well built, with storage under each chair for all of your kid’s toys and supplies. The top of the table is multi-purpose with one side of the tabletop being a blackboard while the other is a whiteboard. It’s easy to build so you can put it together in just minutes.
12. Play Platoon Kids Activity Table Set – 3 in 1 Water Table, Craft Table & Building Brick TablePros:
Cons:
- Many functions including water table, activity table, and building block surface
- Great height and size for kids
- Good price point
- Top can be difficult to switch
- Table is lightweight and can easily be moved
- Hard to get LEGO blocks on and off
We love this table because of all the many functions. It can be converted into a building block table, a water table, or simply an activity table for coloring or meal time. The primary colors are perfect for a kid, and you can purchase the table in either round or square options depending on your space. It also has tons of storage to keep blocks or coloring supplies out of site.
13. Wood Activity Table Set for KidsPrice: $107.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High quality and durable
- Easy to assemble
- Perfect height for children
- Doesn't include any storage
- Can be hard to clean
- Design is a bit child-like, which might not work in every room
Made just for kids, this table comes in three color schemes and has two chairs included. It can be used for everything – from puzzles to coloring, toys, snack time, and more. The assembly is pretty straight forward and results in a sturdy, high-quality table and chairs.
14. Baby Relax Hunter 3 Piece Kiddy Table & Chair SetPrice: $45.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy and well-made wood
- Perfect height for kids
- Small lip around the table keeps supplies on the table
- Needs to be assembled
- Doesn't have storage built in
- Only comes with two chairs
Available in grey and white, this children’s table has hundreds of amazing ratings. It’s a sturdy set made from solid wood and when assembled comes to the perfect height for kids. The table has a border with a small lip, keeping all of you kid’s supplies on the table where they belong.
15. JOYMOR Multipurpose Kids Table & Chair SetPrice: $83.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for both younger and older children
- Easy to clean and assemble
- Lightweight but sturdy plastic
- The storage isn't hidden and doesn't have edges, so thinks can be seen/fall off
- The chairs of the arms make it hard for very small children to climb on
- Only comes in pink and blue
The bottom shelf of this table is a great spot for safekeeping supplies. The chairs are good for both young and older children and are very easy to assemble and wipe clean. You can purchase it in both blue and pink depending on your preference.
16. Simplay3 Kids Durable Play Around Table & Chair SetPros:
Cons:
- No assembly required
- Very affordable price point, which includes a table and two chairs
- Easy to wipe clean
- No space for storage
- Some minimal bumps on table surface not ideal for coloring
- Lightweight build means table and chairs can easily be moved
There is so much to love about this activity table set. It’s affordable, doesn’t require any assembly, can be used both indoors and outdoors, and is easy to wipe clean. Since it is so lightweight it does slide around easily but other than that, it’s absolutely perfect.
17. Pidoko Kids Table & Chairs SetPrice: $87.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable and easy to assemble
- Colorful pastel chairs will add color to any room
- Affordable price point
- Smaller than expected
- No storage for supplies
- Could be a bit more sturdy
This is a great quality wood table that’s affordable and easy to assemble. The pastel multicolored chairs are perfect for a kid’s room, adding a bit of color and fun. With a flat durable surface, the table can be used for everything – eating, coloring, homework, and so much more. The only downfall is that there’s not any storage included.
18. Cosco Kids Furniture Seven Piece Children’s Table SetPrice: $111.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to fold and store/transport
- Wipes clean quickly and easily
- Six chairs, large enough for the whole family
- Table isn't the most permanent looking
- Not large enough for adults to sit in comfortably
- No storage for activity supplies
With six chairs, this activity table stands out from the rest. If you have a large family or need space for multiple children to enjoy their activities, this might be the right choice for you. All of the chairs fold for easy transportation and storage, and the legs of the table simply unscrew. While it’s not the most permanent looking option, the bright bold colors and quality make it worth the purchase.
19. Milliard Kids Table & Chair Set Wood With Storage ShelvesPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy assembly
- Tons of hidden storage to keep supplies out of site
- Neutral white and grey design will look great in any space
- Quality could be improved
- Size might be too small for older children
- No other color options
Anything that allows you to hide the clutter of an activity space is a win in my book. The huge storage baskets that are fully concealed make that a reality and are not the norm on activity tables. The grey and white design would look lovely in any space, even if it’s not dedicated to children. The price point is nice and assembly is easy.
20. Kids Plastic Table & Chair SetPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Colorful design that kids will love
- Inexpensive price point, great for both indoor and outdoor use
- Easy to assemble and disassemble making it easy to transport or store
- No storage
- Colorful design might not be for everybody
- Lightweight design makes it easy to move
This is one of the cheapest activity tables on our roundup, but don’t let the price scare of you off. It has tons of awesome features like its lightweight nature. It can also be assembled and disassembled with ease, which is great for storage. It wipes clean with just a damp cloth and can be used indoors and outdoors for everything.
21. Jonti-Craft Sensory TablePrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deep sensory bin with cover
- Sturdy design and well built
- Can be used for other activities as well
- Price point is high
- Doesn't come with chairs - meant to be used as a standing table only
- No place for storage except inside the table
This sensory table might be expensive, but it’s worth the price point for what it offers. It has a 10-inch deep pool that can be filled with water, sand, etc. as well as a sturdy and durable wood cover for when you’d like to use the table for anything else. This activity table measure 24×46, a nice size for keeping kids occupied for hours on end.
22. Kidoozie Sand ‘n Splash Activity TablePrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sensory table with bins for sand and water
- Barely any assembly required, just screw on the legs
- Top included for storage so sand and water can be covered and the table can be used for other activities.
- Doesn't come with sand or chairs
- Very small in size
- Not a great option for older kids
Activity tables are great, but some have already been made into sensory exploration tables where kids can play with water and sand to their heart’s content. This one is one of those types of tables but it also has a cover so the sand and water can be stored and the table can be used for snacks, coloring, or other activities. While the table doesn’t come with chairs you can order some or use it for standing only.
23. Delta Children Kids Chair Set & TablePros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble and to keep clean
- Can purchase coordinating storage pieces
- Great size for smaller and larger kids with a sturdy build
- Storage pieces must be purchased seperately
- Not many color options
- Chairs can easily tip back if kids aren't careful
This table and chair set has thousands of positive reviews, which is a definite bonus. It’s very easy to assemble, even for those who aren’t that skilled in this department. While it doesn’t have storage or shelving included, you can purchase matching bookshelves and toy organizers if that’s something you need as well. With everything priced fairly moderately, you can afford to splurge on the entire set for a high-end coordinating look.
24. Little Tikes Bright ‘n Bold Table & ChairsPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully assembled
- Easy to wipe clean from spills and messes
- Low price point for this category
- Too small for older children or adults
- No storage
- Only two chairs
This little set is great for smaller children, and with no assembly required you just have to take it out of the box and it’s ready to go. The chairs and table both wipe clean with ease and are lightweight enough that they can easily be moved. This price point is on the lower end for activity tables, but your smaller children might outgrow this set around their 5th or 6th birthday.
25. Costzon Kids Table & Chair SetPros:
Cons:
- Easy to store foldable design, perfect for smaller children
- Lightweight makes it easy to move
- Colorful set with four chairs
- Not good for older kids
- No storage for supplies/toys
- Soft top on table might not be ideal for some activities like colors, etc.
This is just like an adult’s card’s table but made for little ones. It has a lightweight foldable design that’s great if you don’t want this out all the time. While it doesn’t have storage, it’s a nice tabletop for activities and snacks that can be set up with 1-4 chairs, each designed in a different color. It’s better suited for younger children due to the small size and won’t work as well for kids over five or six years of age.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.