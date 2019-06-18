21 Best Star Wars Black Series Figures: The Ultimate List (2019)

The Black Series General Grievous is one of the best Star Wars Black Series figures ever made.

There are so, so many minor details that have gone into this figure. It’s insane.

The cape isn’t just some cheap piece of nylon. It’s got texture, and the dual color scheme matches the Episode III look.

It even has the four compartments for lightsabers on the inside.

And that’s just the cape.

The figure itself has the height, the battle damage, the arms that combine and split apart – it’s all there.

Even the four lightsabers have individual hilts!

Like I say, this figure is absolutely insane when it comes to detail.

Even if you’re not a fan of Grievous, this figure is simply too good to pass up.

Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up