21 Best Star Wars Black Series Figures: The Ultimate List (2019)

The Black Series is the best six-inch Star Wars toy range without getting into crazy-high price territory. If you’re curious what the best Star Wars Black Series figures are, or maybe you’re wondering if you’ve missed any, we’ve got every figure you need to take a look at.
The Black Series General Grievous is one of the best Star Wars Black Series figures ever made.
There are so, so many minor details that have gone into this figure. It’s insane.
The cape isn’t just some cheap piece of nylon. It’s got texture, and the dual color scheme matches the Episode III look.
It even has the four compartments for lightsabers on the inside.
And that’s just the cape.
The figure itself has the height, the battle damage, the arms that combine and split apart – it’s all there.
Even the four lightsabers have individual hilts!
Like I say, this figure is absolutely insane when it comes to detail.
Even if you’re not a fan of Grievous, this figure is simply too good to pass up.
This Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Figure is one for fans and collectors.
For a start, this Archives figure is a rerelease.
This figure was a nightmare to get hold of, and went for ridiculous prices on eBay! So to have it back is great news for collectors.
Now, onto the review.
The figure is excellent. The battle damage really adds to the design – this Boba Fett looks like he’s been in a thousand battles.
The cape, while not the greatest of materials, works, and the inclusion of a musket, hand-blaster, and jetpack completes the overall bounty hunter look.
Just, you know, buy it now before it disappears and the price gets disproportionately inflated.
Bundle deals are great value. Especially when the Jabba in this set isn’t that much cheaper than this dual pack.
In this Black Series Boba Fett and Jabba bundle, you get the two figures, complete with black versions of Boba’s guns.
But wait. Why is Boba Fett white? Good question.
Basically, and verified by GalacticAcademy, this figure is based on the original concept art for Boba, where he took on more of a Stormtrooper look.
Both are great figures, and the price here is perfect if you’re looking to pick up both of them.
If you ask me, this Black Series Darth Vader figure is, for the price, the best option available.
Now, there are a few caveats to that statement.
There are other figures that, depending on what you’re after, could be considered better.
Maybe you like the Play Arts Vader, or the 8-inch Hyperreal, or even the slightly mad Tamashii Nations samurai version?
However, all of those options cost significantly more.
If we’re just looking at cost and quality, the Black Series wins hands-down.
The Black Series Dewback and Sandtrooper is really cool.
There isn’t much to say about the Stormtrooper figure other than it’s fine and the dirt marks are a neat little touch.
The real star here, though, is the Dewback.
It’s packed full of detail, and the brown dry brush on top works.
What I love is how much articulation this thing has.
Legs, knee-joints, toe and ankle pivot – it’s designed for posing rather than just being a stationary model.
It’s a unique idea for a pack that’s certain to stand out in any Black Series display.
What’s the best Stormtrooper figure? That’d be the Black Series First Order Stormtrooper.
This Amazon Exclusive comes with everything you could possibly need to make the world’s best Stormtrooper.
There are a total of eight accessories in this set, ranging from a mounted turret to blasters and jetpacks.
If you’ve already got a few Stormtroopers laying around, I’d still recommend picking up this set just for the accessories, as they should work with all Black Series Stormtroopers.
Who wouldn’t want an armada of Stormtroopers all wielding different weapons?
This Star Wars The Black Series Droid Figure 3-Pack is great value.
It’s hard to justify Black Series prices on one R2-D2 figure.
Sure, everyone would love an R2 figure, but it’s not worth the price on its own.
To get around this conundrum, there’s this Amazon Exclusive that features not only R2-D2, but also R5-D8 and R2-X2.
It’s hard to justify one droid, but a total of three is much more appealing.
I cannot recommend the Amazon Exclusive Stormtrooper 4-Pack enough.
If you like to show off your figures, the dream is having an armada of Stormtroopers to create a mega display.
The only catch is that it’d be more expensive than building a second Death Star after the first had a glaringly obvious fault.
That was, until we got this four-pack.
Four different Stormtrooper figures, one price. What’s not to love?
When discussing the best Star Wars Black Series figures, this Black Series Clone Captain Rex has to be high up the list.
There is so much detail going on here.
The tallies on the arms, the cloth in the waist area, the grooves in the belt, that whole shoulder section – it all looks exactly as it should and I love it!
This figure even comes with an unmasked Rex should you want to pose him helmetless.
Not every Star Wars fan is a Clone Wars fan, but even if you’re not, this figure is still worthy of your consideration.
I picked up this Black Series Darth Revan Figure a while ago and was pleasantly surprised.
Darth Revan, from the BioWare video game Knights of the Old Republic, has such an awesome design.
In fact, you can see how elements of this design are used in Kylo Ren’s.
It’s the flowing skirt, the hood, the Boba Fett-style mask.
It all comes together to create a menacing design, which has been recreated perfectly in this figure.
Plus once you unbox it, you’ll get a better look at the tattered cape, which is just excellent.
The Black Series Boba Fett And Han Solo In Carbonite is purely for collectors.
It’s a great set. On the figure front, you get Boba Fett, with his guns and jetpack, and you also get a frozen carbonite Han Solo, which is neat.
Now, let’s talk about the price.
Yes, it’s mad. I know it, you know it, we all know it. There’s no hiding it.
The reason it’s so expensive is that it was only available during the San Diego 2013 Comic-Con.
All that said, if you are a collector, this is only going to go up in price as time goes on.
If you’re not a collector, feel free to stick with the Archives Boba Fett elsewhere on this list.
The Black Series Gamorrean Guard is a great figure.
The face is near-perfect, as is the excellent texture work on the legs and tunic.
The coloring on the tunic is worth checking out, as well.
And there’s the fur loincloth, which is just *chef’s kiss*.
Factor in two highly-detailed weapons (and an okay staff), and this figure is almost flawless in its delivery.
Although I’d normally only recommend droid figures for die-hard fans, the Black Series Archive IG-88 Figure is too good to pass up.
It’s the detail once again that makes this figure yet another keeper.
It’s the dry brush bronzing effect that makes this figure look so cool.
That, and the complex mold work. I would not want to be the person sculpting this.
You may have spotted this is another Archives rerelease.
As with the original Boba Fett, the original version of this was stupidly rare and highly sought after.
Thankfully, Hasbro decided to bring IG-88 back, maybe in a bid to shut down sellers who were charging far too much for it.
Unless you want to pay over the odds for IG-88 later down the line, I’d suggest picking it up now.
The Star Wars The Black Series Rey’s Speeder and Figure is a great showpiece.
The speeder comes with a transparent blast of air to stand it on so it looks like it’s hovering.
And there’s a removable piece in the side should you want to make it look like Rey is performing repairs.
The Rey figure is cool enough, as well.
It comes with a removable face mask, and the figure’s staff accessory can be attached to the speeder.
Overall, this is a fun little set that’s sure to result in multiple different posing options.
The Black Series Luke Skywalker and Wampa Dual Pack is just a good, fun set.
Despite the Wampa being a larger figure, it’s still got all the articulation it needs.
Elbow joints, swivel hands, knee and ankle joints, thigh swivel – it’s not the best articulation, but given the shape of the figure, this is the best it can be, and it’s enough to get a good pose.
Also, the bloodstained fur around the mouth is gruesomely neat.
As for the Luke Skywalker figure, it’s fine.
There are better Lukes out there, but they won’t necessarily go with the Wampa, so this figure is needed.
Oh, and it’s upside down in the box, which is just wonderful and nerdy.
If you have a Boba figure, you need the Black Series Jango Fett Figure. That’s the rule I’m afraid.
Okay it’s not, but this figure is too good to pass on.
It’s another figure that shows how good Hasbro is at sculpting.
Jango’s armor isn’t as worn in as Boba’s, and it shows in this figure.
Plus you’ve got the helmetless head version thrown in should you want to use that one instead (spoiler: you won’t).
The Black Series Sabine Wren is gorgeous!
Hasbro has really nailed the color on this one and the paintwork is unparalleled in the Black Series.
Just look at the armor on the wrists, the shinguards, even the helmet gleams color.
It really is a beautiful figure.
If you’re collecting Clone Wars and Rebels figures, then Sabine Wren is a must.
One of the best things about the Black Series is the crossover with comics and video games. Just take this Black Series 0-0-0 figure, for example.
Years ago, the idea of getting a figure based on a character from the Doctor Aphra comics would have sounded absurd, but here we are.
The 0-0-0 figure (pronounced Triple 0, by the way) came out great.
It’s got all the right color metalwork, the slightly damaged areas, and the exposed cables really pop.
I especially love the surgical hands. They have just the right amount of creepiness.
It also comes with interchangeable hands, too, should you want to switch them out.
It’s an awesome figure, although I do have concerns about how available it’ll be in a few year’s time.
Basically, if you like it, I’d suggest getting it sooner rather than later to avoid the price going way, way up.
Can you say “This is going to be a pain in the butt to get hold of in a few years,”?
Yes, the Black Series Princess Leia isn’t one of the best Star Wars Black Series figures in the world, but it’s not the worst, either.
The face doesn’t quite capture Carrie Fisher’s likeness but it does look distinctively Leia thanks to the outfit and the hair sculpt.
The outfit is made from high-quality material, and when you see it proper, you can tell. It’s lush.
Just keep in mind, there’s the chance once this figure sells out, the price is going to shoot up drastically.
Real talk. Who wouldn’t want a Black Series Mace Windu Figure?
The was rhetorical, we all know the answer.
There’s a lot to love about this figure.
The cape accessory is great, as is the sculpting on the outfit underneath.
The best part? It manages to capture Samuel L Jackson’s likeness perfectly.
And believe me when I say, Hasbro could have really messed this head up, so credit where it’s due.
For some reason, people skip on the Black Series Lando Calrissian, which is a shame because it’s a great figure.
The likeness is right (and doubles up as a Lionel Richie figure), the removable cape has an expensive look to it thanks to the bright gold, and the two accessories are solid.
Also as an aside, I really like how gleaming his shoes are. Random, I know, but it’s such a minor detail that it could have been overlooked.
Unless you’re purely collecting Jedi or Sith figures, Lando is a great addition to any collection.
