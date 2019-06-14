21 Best Toy Story 4 Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

With the new movie, comes a new line of exciting toys. But what are the best Toy Story 4 toys? Sit back and let us count you through all the Toy Story 4 toys worthy of your consideration.
While this Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear is slightly more expensive than the other, same-sized model further down this list, it does justify the extra.
For a start, it has everything the other version has.
It’ll say phrases, lights-up, has the opening and closing helmet, and the spring-open wings.
But, what else does this version do?
Well, like the Woody on this list, if you bark commands at it, it’ll perform an action based off what’s been said.
Say “someone’s coming” and this toy will throw itself down so adults don’t know it’s alive.
Then when the coast is clear, say “Okay, no one is here,” and Buzz will turn his head and respond.
Yes, that is freaking cool, and kids will love that feature.
Of course, you don’t need the extra feature, and if you’re trying to save money there’s nothing wrong with the cheaper model.
But if the difference in price isn’t a factor, definitely go with this version. That ‘drop dead’ function is too much fun to pass up.
Recommended Ages: 4 Months and Up
If they’re not getting Buzz, they’ll be getting Woody, so go with the Toy Story 4 Sheriff Woody, with Interactive Drop-Down Action toy.
This Woody has a lot going for it.
Not only does his head move when he speaks, he also responds to four different voice commands.
Say “Okay, no one’s here,” and Woody will come alive and move his head to check.
It’s a cool little feature I’m certain kids are going to love.
You can also shout “Go to sleep” and he’ll magically fall over, just like he does in the movies.
If this isn’t one of the best Toy Story 4 toys, I don’t know what is.
Recommended Ages: 4 Months and Up
Toy Story as a toy range is great at making toys for both boys and girls. Just take this Toy Story 4 Epic Moves Bo Peep Action Doll.
It’s a doll, sure, but it’s also packed with a ton of articulation.
Knee and elbow joints, ankle and wrist pivots; getting the right pose is going to be easy.
One important point I need to make, this doll comes with a tiny version of Giggle McDimples.
I would strongly suggest taking that toy out of the pack if you’ve got a child who’s likely to put it in their mouth.
It’s not essential to have it in there, so if you’re concerned at all, just take it out.
Aside from that, this doll came out brilliantly and is packed with several, fun accessories.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This old-school Toy Story 4 Barbie Doll is a must.
It was only a matter of time before the iconic Barbie joined the Toy Story roster, and the result is nostalgia done right.
It’s designed to look like a retro Barbie (although it’s still got all of the modern features), and the 80s-style aerobics get-up is perfect.
Of course, there are better Barbie dolls out there, but for fans of Toy Story 4, or any woman who grew up on Barbie dolls, this is a great gift for a wide array of people.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
How awesome is this Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Armor with Jet Pack?
Lights, phrases, moving helmet – this dress-up set has gone the extra mile to make this as realistic as possible.
Rather than being some cheap, flimsy product that’ll fall apart after one use, this thing is designed to last.
The straps that hold this in place can also be altered or replaced entirely, meaning this isn’t a one time use then it’s too small.
I love dress-up pieces that are built to last.
Pair this with the Buzz Disc Blaster and Wrist Communicator and you’d have an almost full Buzz outfit with minimal effort.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with Hot Wheels as a gift, so if they’re into Toy Story, this Hot Wheels Toy Story 4 Bundle is an obvious choice.
This pack features six different cars, all themed around different Toy Story characters.
I especially love the Woody car with a cowboy hat. It’s adorable.
Plus this set is super cheap, so if it’s value you’re after, this one rocks.
And don’t forget, if you do have a mini Hot Wheels collector on your hands, we’ve got a rundown of the best Hot Wheels sets for every kind of budget.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Fisher-Price Imaginext Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Robot is an absolute beast.
For a start, it’s freaking massive. Around 20-inches kind of ‘massive‘.
What’s more, you see the transparent bubble at the top?
Yeah, pull that up and a spaceship will pop out.
Oh, and the right arm shoots missiles, while the left arm can be used to hook other toys.
Plus it comes with Buzz and Alien figures.
So all in all, this set has a lot of cool stuff going on.
It’s got loads to play with, as I say, it’s massive, and it’s not hugely over-priced, which is also great!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This. Build. Is. AWESOME!
The LEGO Toy Story 4 Buzz & Woody’s Carnival Mania set has loads of stuff to build.
An octopus ride, ice-cream stand, mini bumper cars, and a working shooting gallery all round out this super-fun set.
If that’s not enough, the mini-figure line-up is just as brilliant.
In it, you get Woody, Bo Peep, Bunny and Ducky, and Buzz. That’s a very generous line-up of characters kids love.
It’s a quality set and, somehow, isn’t crazy expensive, which I’m obviously a huge fan of.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The LEGO Toy Story 4 RV Vacation Building Kit is a great set for younger children.
Although saying that, I really like it as well, so maybe it’d be good for adults, too.
On the mini-figure front you’ve got a tiny Forky, regular sized Jessie and Alien, and a mega-figure version of Rex.
And on the building side of things, you’ve got a cool little RV, a small shack, and an electronic gate area.
They’re all easy to build, making them perfect for the younger audience.
Especially those who’re transitioning from DUPLO to LEGO.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear is a toy every kid needs to own.
If you’re a kid, it is impossible to watch a Toy Story film and not want a Buzz Lightyear toy.
This new and updated Buzz comes with over 30 phrases and sound effects,
With articulation in the neck, waist, shoulders, wrists, and pop-out wings, this toy moves just like the real thing.
It’s also deceptively sturdy.
I bought one of the previous generations of this toy and despite suffering several bumps – mostly when my kid tried to make it fly – it didn’t break.
Is this one of the best Toy Story 4 toys? I think it just may be.
Recommended Ages: 4 Months and Up
Affordable and fun, the Toy Story 4 Woody & Bullseye Adventure Pack is great value.
Both figures in this set come with a solid amount of articulation, and both are in scale, meaning Woody fits on Bullseye without looking oversized.
Although Woody isn’t a large as the Woody in the movie (or the drop-down action Woody on this list), he’s still large enough to feel like the real thing.
For the price, and the fact you get two figures in this set, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Toy Story 4 Ducky and Bunny Scented Friendship two-pack is just adorable.
Not only are you getting two plushies for the price of one, but both of these soft buddies are scented.
Who wouldn’t want plushies that smell of cotton candy?
If this set isn’t cute enough, both plushies can be stuck together by their hands – because best friends stick together.
OMG! How cute is that?!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
I’m a big fan of more for less, and the Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Adventure Pack is all about more for less.
In this pack you get four different figures, namely Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, and Forky.
It comes with a poster as well, which is nice. Who doesn’t want more stuff thrown in?
The figures themselves are all great, as well. There’s plenty of articulation, and they capture their respective likenesses effortlessly.
More for less? Go with this one.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
I’d put money on every kid who sees Toy Story 4 wanting a True Talkers Forky Figure.
This toy comes with over 15 phrases, and you can move the face pieces to create different expressions.
It’s a simple toy with a low price tag to match.
In fact, there isn’t much I can find to grumble about without being super pedantic, so we’ll leave it at that.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Mr Potato Head toys never go out of fashion. But mix Mr Potato Head with Toy Story and you get this lovely Mr Potato Head Toy Story Mini 4 Pack.
This set features mini potato versions of Buzz, Woody, Ducky, and Bunny.
What’s awesome is despite this being a smaller Potato Head, you can still rip their limbs off and mix and match them as you see fit.
Want Buzz to wear Woody’s cowboy hat? Sure, go for it.
It’s a fun idea and kids love building things and taking them apart.
Because Mr Potato Head is all about creating your own Franken-creations, and the added Toy Story theme, this is one gift that’s easy to recommend.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’re after a gift that’s super affordable, look no further than the Toy Story Forky & Duke Caboom two-pack.
This duo is two of the new characters to arrive in Toy Story 4.
Duke is a bit of a daredevil, while Forky is a plastic fork wrapped in a pipe cleaner that horrifically comes to life as a toy.
At 4.3-inches and 5.9-inches respectively, these toys may not be the best Toy Story 4 toys in the world, but for the price, they get the job done.
Plus at this size, they scale with most other action figures.
Hasbro’s Marvel Legends and Star Wars Black Series, for example, are generally all around 6-inches in height.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’re looking for an affordable gift – maybe for a toddler’s Birthday party? – go with the Toy Story 4 Minis 5-Pack.
These cute little models may not feature articulation, but that’s actually for the best when dealing with younger kids.
Articulation, while great, makes a figure easier to break (because you can bend limbs in directions they’re not designed to).
With models, because there’s nothing to move, they’re really difficult to snap.
Like, if your toddler manages to snap them, they should probably enter them in weight-lifting contests.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’ve got a child who’s not ready to move on to LEGO, there’s always DUPLO, featuring killer sets like this Disney Pixar Toy Story Train.
Trains are fun for kids. Especially ye olde trains. They’re pretty much just bigger cars.
This build comes with Woody and Buzz, so there are no concerns about not getting the best mini-figures with the set.
The train itself is easy to build, take apart, and rebuild again and again.
Like I say, if they’re not old enough for LEGO, DUPLO is the way to go.
Plus it’s a LEGO set for under $50, which is always nice.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
These Toy Story 4 Kids Headphones are great for when your kids are driving you insane.
You know when they play video games and turn the TV up too loud? Or when they grab their tablet and put the volume up full and you can’t even hear yourself think? Yeah. Those times.
Well, most video game consoles can play audio through the controller to headphones and most tablets and phones have a headphone jack.
So if your child likes Toy Story and makes far too much noise, why not get them some snazzy headphones to keep their noise pollution down to a minimum?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Toy Story R/C & Woody Set is further proof you can’t beat the Fisher-Price Imaginext range.
They’re affordable, and they’re of a high quality.
Despite being small, these little guys are difficult to break thanks to the kind of bendy material used.
And because they’re Imaginext, this set will scale with any other – Batman, Power Rangers, and so on – sets you’ve got.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: You can’t go wrong with Mr Potato Head.
This specific Mr Potato Head let’s kids dress him up as Duke Caboose from Toy Story 4.
What’s cool is if they have any other Mr Potato Head toys, most of the pieces from the smaller Potato Head range should work.
So feel free to get them making whatever monstrosity they can think of.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up