21 Best Toy Story 4 Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

While this Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear is slightly more expensive than the other, same-sized model further down this list, it does justify the extra.

For a start, it has everything the other version has.

It’ll say phrases, lights-up, has the opening and closing helmet, and the spring-open wings.

But, what else does this version do?

Well, like the Woody on this list, if you bark commands at it, it’ll perform an action based off what’s been said.

Say “someone’s coming” and this toy will throw itself down so adults don’t know it’s alive.

Then when the coast is clear, say “Okay, no one is here,” and Buzz will turn his head and respond.

Yes, that is freaking cool, and kids will love that feature.

Of course, you don’t need the extra feature, and if you’re trying to save money there’s nothing wrong with the cheaper model.

But if the difference in price isn’t a factor, definitely go with this version. That ‘drop dead’ function is too much fun to pass up.

Recommended Ages: 4 Months and Up