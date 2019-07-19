21 Best Play Doh Sets to Spark Creativity (2019)

After the very best Play-Doh sets? How does 21 sound? We’ve got all the sets worth considering. And one that lets kids make their own Play-Doh poop, because of course there’s a set for that!
If you’re after an affordable way to get a load of Play-Doh, this Play-Doh Modeling Compound 36-Pack Case of Colors is a steal.
This is perfect if your child is looking to make their own creations.
36 pots of Play-Doh is a lot. Like, seriously a lot. There’s hours upon hours of playtime contained in this set.
Plus it includes different shades, meaning you can really bring your creation to life.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
The Play-Doh Breakfast Cafe is another great set full of accessories.
Create fried eggs, waffles, fruit, and when you’re done, head over to the ice-cream dispenser.
It is slightly more expensive than the other sets, but given how many foods there are to make, the price increase is justified.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Amazon Exclusive Play-Doh Play ‘n’ Store Table is a must if you want to keep your doh fresh.
There’s a side compartment to store the pots of doh, and that extra bit of protection really does make all the difference.
It also comes with a great selection of cutters and syringe molds to make lots of fun creations.
So while you’re buying it to keep everything tidy, all they’ll see is a set to play with. Clever, right?
[Author Note: It’s also worth noting the Play-Doh website has some tips for resoftening your Play-Doh should it dry out.]
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Oven is one of the best Play-Doh sets ever.
For a start, this thing comes packed with different cutters, meaning kids can create all kinds of pretend Play-Doh food.
Then you’ve got the pretend oven to ‘bake’ the different foods in, complete with a ding to let kids know it’s cooked.
It’s simple, for sure, but it’s also going to get kids thinking about cooking and is sure to help develop their problem-solving skills.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Said it before and I’ll say it again, you can never wrong with toy trucks.
The Play-Doh Max The Cement Mixer Toy Construction Truck is fun to use as a vehicle, but it’s the extra features this thing has that makes it so cool.
The front roller can turn Play-Doh into flat road, and the cement mixer at the back churns out twirly Play-Doh cement.
It’s fun, right?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Play-Doh Noodle Makin’ Mania Set is a really fun set.
It’s essentially a toy pasta maker. Put Play-Doh in the top, push the handle down, and out pops spaghetti.
You can even change the shape of the spaghetti thanks to the included stamps.
Just switch them out for a different one to change what type of spaghetti you’re making.
It also comes with a tiny ravioli press so kids can make their own Italian cuisine.
I think it’s safe to say this is another one for the best Play-Doh sets category.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
As much as parents are sick of having it in their heads, Baby Shark (doo doo doo doo doo doo) is still really popular.
So the Play-Doh Pinkfong Baby Shark (doo doo doo doo doo doo) Set is a must.
With this set kids get to create their very own shark family.
There’s enough cutters here to make Baby Shark (doo doo doo doo doo doo), Mommy and Daddy Shark (doo doo doo doo doo doo), and Grandma and Grandad Shark (doo doo doo doo doo doo).
There isn’t a Play-Doh set for getting the song out of your head, though, sadly.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Play-Doh Buzz ‘n’ Cut Fuzzy Pumper Barber Shop is insanely good fun.
Put the microphone-shaped person in the chair, crank the lever, and watch as their hair magically grows.
Then use the included barber tools to give them a Play-Doh themed makeover.
With the male doll, you can even cut his beard.
Like I say, this set is designed for fun, and kids will love it.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Making Play-Doh food is always fun, but how about making Play-Doh ice-cream?
The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Frozen Treats lets you make all kinds of different pretend frozen delights.
From ice-cream cones to ice-cream sandwiches, this set can make everything.
There’s also a device to make Play-Doh sprinkles to customize your treats.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
While this is nightmare fuel for adults, kids love the Play-Doh Doctor Drill ‘n’ Fill Set.
Open the patient’s mouth, build some Play-Doh teeth and give him the perfect smile.
This set also comes with a selection of different dentistry tools.
Funnily enough, sets like this are great for normalizing dentist trips and help remove the anxiety some kids get prior to having their teeth cleaned.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Ever wanted to create Play-Doh poo? Probably not, actually. Still, the Play-Doh Poop Troop Set with 12 Cans is perfect for kids.
Look, poo and farts are funny to kids. No one knows why, it’s just how it is. Kids are weird.
This set comes with a syringe to create realistic poo that can then be decorated with Play-Doh eyes.
It also comes with arms so you can make sentient poo.
What even is my job?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Swirl Ice Cream Maker is a great little set.
It’s more hands-on than some of the other Play-Doh ice-cream sets.
There’s handles to turn and levers to pull to create more realistic, and thicker, ice-cream swirls.
If you weren’t impressed by the other ice-cream sets, definitely take a second look at this one.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Sprinkle Cookie Surprise Play Food Set is another fun way to make delicious pretend food.
But what are we making this time? As the name suggests, it’s different kinds of cookies.
Simply pack Play-Doh into the surrounding arch, peel it out, and decorate to your liking.
It’s easy, which is perfect for younger Play-Dohers.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Cookie Creations is one of the best Play-Doh sets around.
You’re making cookies, again, but, you get a ton of great accessories with this set.
A textured rolling pin, frosting syringe, cutters, textured baking tray – this set has everything you need to make the perfect cookie.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with toy vehicles, so the Play-Doh Wheels Gravel Yard Construction Toy is well worth considering.
This set comes with two vehicles – a dump truck and a steamroller.
The latter of the above can be used to roll over Play-Doh to create flat roads.
There’s also a gravel grinder to turn regular Play-Doh into rubble.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Got a kid who loves My Little Pony? Go with the Play-Doh My Little Pony Make ‘n’ Style Ponies.
This set comes with five different pony bases.
But with use of the slicing knife, syringe, and textured cutter kids can build the skin and features of each pony then transplant them onto the bases to create their favorite characters.
And yeah, I know ‘building the skin’ and ‘transplant’ makes it sound a bit macabre, but it is fun, trust me.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Burger Barbecue is easy to use and utterly awesome.
The burger grill in this set is so, so easy to use it’s unreal.
Simply place a flat, or rounded, piece of Play-Doh in the area, pull the lid down, and your creation is squeezed into place.
If you’re after a set that lets kids make something that actually looks like the Play-Doh on the box, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Maybe your kid has a sweet tooth, in that case, there’s the Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Delightful Donuts Set.
Creating a donut is nice and simple.
Place some Play-Doh in the donut-maker, squeeze it, then pop it out.
You can also make a selection of toppings with the other tools in this set.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Play-Doh Marvel Hero Tools is a simple but effective set.
It comes with three superhero molds in Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man.
Roll out the Play-Doh colors, squish them into the mold, press it, and out pops a superhero.
As I say, simple, affordable, and effective.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Toy Story is always popular, and with Toy Story 4 out in the wild, this Play-Doh Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Set is a solid choice for fans of the series.
It’s cool. Kids get to make Woody, Mr. Potato Head, Hamm, and the squeezy toy aliens via the included stamps and molds.
It also comes with a fairly rubbish Buzz Lightyear toy (it is rubbish, let’s face it), but thankfully the rest of the set is great.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The only food we haven’t covered yet is cake baking. So let’s fix that with the really cool Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spinning Treats Mixer.
Place Play-Doh in the mixing bowl, but the handle and out pops a cookie or cupcake.
It’s easy to use and, more importantly, fun for younger kids.
Plus who doesn’t love a good cupcake?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up