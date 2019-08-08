LAMO Figures: Dr Disrespect, Ninja, and More Available Now (Updated!)

Lamo has lifted the lids on its range of influencer and streamer vinyl figures, starring top names such as Dr Disrespect, Ninja, Lirik, TimTheTatman, and summit1g.

Each of the five-inch vinyl figures features the cartoon likenesses of the popular streamers and influencers they’re based on.

But that’s not all. While these definitely have a collectible Funko vibe to them, they’re also designed to be used within the Lamo AR collector app (available on GooglePlay and iOS).

The app allows kids to not only keep track of their collection, but also unlock in-game content, making these toys more than just shelf-fillers.

Unlocked content will also travel over to the main Lamo companion game, where kids can battle one another in a full-scale brawler using the in-game content they’ve previously unlocked.

Streamers and influencers are celebrities to kids, so as you can imagine, these things are going to sell crazy fast. If your child watches YouTube, Twitch, or Mixer, there’s a high chance they’re going to want this.

I expect the Lamo Ninja vinyl, in particular, to sell out in the coming months due to just how incredibly popular and likable Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is.

So, where can you go to avoid tears this Christmas? Read on for the best places to find the Lamo vinyl figures.

My go-to online retailer is Amazon, mostly just because Amazon Prime is integral to avoiding the Christmas rush, and the site has a stellar returns policy.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s in stock right now:

Target: Not Yet Available

Currently, Target doesn’t have any of the Lamo figures available online. Should that change, we’ll be sure to update.

Walmart: Not Yet Available

Same problem as with Target. Again, if that changes, we’ll be sure to update.

