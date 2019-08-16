10 Best Travel Toys for Toddlers

All travel involves one thing most children simply cannot do, and that’s sitting quietly for a prolonged period of time. It’s the reason most people with children don’t travel far distances, and when they do, it results in extreme amounts of anxiety.
The best way to travel with children is to come prepared with copious amounts of entertainment in the form of travel toys for toddlers so that they’re stimulated, distracted, and most importantly they’re not bothering those around them.
This list has the best roundup of toddler travel toys around. They’re mess-free, easy to pack, and age-appropriate. Shop them here.
If you have a long car trip or flight coming up, this backpack is a must-have for kids, packed with tons of mess-free activities they’ll love diving into during the trip. It includes tons of toys that are all in an easy to pack, clear backpack so they can see exactly what’s inside.
This is an awesome toy for kids to fidget with, made with super bright neon colors to catch their eye and keep them occupied. Each circle can be pushed and popped, creating a sensory experience that kids will love repeating over and over again.
This toy is super lightweight, mess-free, and involves kids learning a new skill, which makes it the perfect travel toy. The toy helps kids learn real-life skills like shoe tying, eating, zippering and buckling with the use of the Montessori learning method toy. It’s cheap and easy to pack too.
Cube sorting toys are great but typically not ideal for travel because the pieces can easily be lost. We love this option because each shape is attached to the base, allowing kids to practice fitting each shape into the appropriate hole without actually dropping or losing the pieces. It’s an awesome option that’s easy to travel with.
Instead of using real markers, kids can get the benefits of coloring and creating on the go with these Melissa & Doug coloring pads which use invisible ink to reveal the colors in each photo. Each book has 24 photos to keep children occupied for hours on end as they see the colors come to life.
This plush book is full of activities for little ones, with soft quiet pages that can’t be ripped or torn apart. Not only does is provide great interactive play, but the pieces are all secured to the book so you don’t have to worry about lost pieces over time. If it gets dirty it can easily be thrown in the wash and will come out looking as good as new.
Wikki Stix are an awesome travel companion for toddlers, giving them a mess-free way to create art. The waxy sticks can be bent into a variety of shapes and come in tons of colors for creative play. This travel set includes 144 Wikki Stix in addition to a 12-page activity book of ideas and illustrations.
Kids love to buckle, clasp, and zip, and this toy allows them to do it on repeat without disturbing those around them. It’s a quiet activity that not only keeps them entertained but also helps them develop their motor skills. Each buckle comes in a bright color to keep them even more engaged and excited.
Sometimes when traveling you need to pull out the big guns. Kids can access their favorite movies, tv shows, and music, all with easy to set up parental blocks. The best part is it includes a two-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and they’ll replace it for free, no questions asked. This is huge.
This sensory toy is awesome for travel – with touch lights, songs, and mess-free doodling that can be used time and time again. If your kid’s don’t love their creation they can simply start from scratch. It’s safe and non-toxic, great for kids two years old and up.