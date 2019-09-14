Amazon Holiday Toys 2019: Their Ultimate Wishlist

It’s no surprise the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle made the list of Amazon holiday toys 2019. It. Is. AMAZING!

To give you an idea of the scale, this set take 6020-pieces to build. Even by LEGO standards that’s a lot.

It’s not just the intricate Hogwarts castle you’ll be building either.

The rear of this build is a selection of different Hogwarts rooms, complete with micro-figures to fill the hallways and classrooms.

While expensive, there is no better LEGO set around.

Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up