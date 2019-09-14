Amazon Holiday Toys 2019: Their Ultimate Wishlist

What are the best Amazon holiday toys 2019? The Seatle giant has just unveiled its Top 100 Christmas toys, so naturally, we’ve had a look to bring you the very best toys for this holiday season.
It’s no surprise the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle made the list of Amazon holiday toys 2019. It. Is. AMAZING!
To give you an idea of the scale, this set take 6020-pieces to build. Even by LEGO standards that’s a lot.
It’s not just the intricate Hogwarts castle you’ll be building either.
The rear of this build is a selection of different Hogwarts rooms, complete with micro-figures to fill the hallways and classrooms.
While expensive, there is no better LEGO set around.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Puppet is another heavy hitter in the top 100 Amazon holiday toys 2019.
The Baby Shark song is still hugely popular with younger kids (and despised by adults across the globe).
It works like a normal sock puppet with one pretty big upgrade.
Using your hand to move the mouth makes the shark sing the song. But the faster or slower you move the mouth, the faster or slower the song plays.
Yes, the song is like shards of glass in your ears, but if it makes them happy, who are we to stop them?
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
Create your own candy kits are in at the moment, so the Thames & Kosmos Rainbow Gummy Candy Lab is a smart gift idea.
This set is all about making your own gummies.
You can make unicorns, clouds, or if you’re feeling fruity, a rainbow-colored unicorn.
This set comes with everything you need to get up and running, including gelatin mixture, red, yellow, blue, and white gummy candy colors, molds, and a 16-page book to teach kids how everything works.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Learning Home is the perfect gift for youngsters.
There is so much here for younger kids to explore.
There’s a crawl-through door, porch light, open and close mailbox, light-up house numbers, drop-through rain gutter and balls, shape-sorter recycling bin, and that’s not even half of it.
There’s also an office area with a light-up thermostat, office light, and clicker-clock, and if that’s not enough, there’s a kitchen area with shape-sorter and a fridge.
The three smart stages of learning include four languages – English, Spanish, Mandarin, French – and there’s over 200 songs, while sounds and phrases teach kids about colors, shapes, numbers, and the alphabet.
When I say this is the perfect gift for youngsters, I really, really mean this is the perfect gift for youngsters.
Recommended Ages; 6 Months and Up
The Ravensburger Gravitrax Marble Run Toy is thought-provoking fun.
A quick detour: A lot of STEM toys are of low quality. This, however, is worth every penny.
It is, in simple terms, a make your own marbler run.
Only the hook here is the course pieces can all be deconstructed to make differently-sized pieces, leading to a near-endless supply of options.
It also comes with detailed instructions, and as this is a STEM toy, is sure to develop your child’s critical thinking.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Wildluvs Juno My Baby Elephant is the cutest toy on the market.
This cuddly toy moves in the most realistic way possible.
The trunk swings, her ears move – in fact, her whole head does.
And not only does Juno My Baby Elephant make adorable elephant sounds, this toy comes with magnetic props that attach to the elephant’s trunk.
It really is the cutest toy you’ll ever see.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets is wacky, unique, and a whole lot of fun.
This set comes with four model toys – a dragon, narwhal, yeti, and Unicorn – all of which are a pearly white.
But with the included Crayola felt pens, kids can give these toys their own unique design.
And when they tire of how they look, just place them in the toy bathtub, give them a good wash with water, and they’re good to be colored in again.
And on top of that, it’s super-affordable. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Melissa & Doug Turtle Ball Pit is a ball pit but without the mess.
All of the 60 soft balls fit inside this cuddly turtle while still leaving enough space for kids to climb in and play.
And because of the large sides, you shouldn’t end up treading on rogue balls.
The multiple textures in this turtler also aid with developing a child in three areas: physical, cognitive, and social.
Recommended Ages: 9 Months and Up
The Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet is the ultimate gift for Marvel fans.
I’ve written a lot about Marvel Legends in the past, mostly because they’re the best Marvel toys at a lower price-point, and this Power Gauntlet is no different.
I need to stress here, this isn’t just some plastic play glove. Hasbro has gone above and beyond to make something fans will love.
This 19.5-inch glove is fully articulated, the Infinity stones all pulsate light, and the middle stone makes sounds inspired by the movies.
What’s more, when fans aren’t playing with this, the fingers can be locked into a fist position, turning this toy into one hell of a display piece.
Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up
As always, Barbie will be a heavy hitter this holiday season, so extras like the Barbie Dreamtopia Brush ‘n’ Sparkle Unicorn are sure to go down a treat.
Brush this majestic unicorn’s mane or press the button and it’ll light up and play music.
Unicorns are always popular with younger girls, so if they’re into Barbie, this gift comes easy to recommend.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Fortnite is one of the biggest video games on the planet right now, so it’s not in the least bit surprising the Fortnite Battle Royale Collection Battle Bus has made it into the top Amazon holiday toys 2019.
This set comes with a mini Fortnite battle bus for kids to whizz through the air, two, two-inch figures in Funko Ops and Burnout, and a host of tiny accessories.
I got sent some of these figures earlier in the year and was surprised by how well they held up, despite being quite small.
If you’ve got a kid who loves everything Fortnite, you won’t go wrong with this one.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Fashion Camper is for kids who find Barbie boring.
The great thing about this camper is it comes apart.
The front turns into a truck, while the main body transforms into a studio.
Plus I’m certain the sound of 55-plus surprises is sure to grab the attention of every L.O.L. child.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Hot Wheel is always a safe bet for a gift idea.
This Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set is pure mayhem.
It’s a set where crashing cars into each other at high speeds isn’t a happy accident, it’s intended.
This thing is massive, as well, coming in at five-feet (!!!!) in length.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The Educational Insights Artie 3000 The Coding Robot is a really cool idea.
Plug colored pens into the head, then with a mobile device, code a path over some paper.
As if by magic, this little robot will drive over the paper while also creating a beautiful pattern.
This may appear complex, it’s been designed with children in mind, so it’s easy to understand while also challenging them to learn through fun.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The Treasure X King’s Gold Treasure Tomb has come out of nowhere but is certain to be of the biggest Amazon holiday toys 2019.
This playset comes with traps, dig experiences, three figures (of which is exclusive to this set), secret doors and a vault.
It can also be folded up neatly for easy storage or if they want to take it to a friend’s house.
All in all, it’s a cool set that takes its cues from PLAYMOBIL but also adds to the formula with a more older-kid aesthetic.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
It’s no surpise the LEGO Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School is one of the must-have Amazon holiday toys 2019.
All of the LEGO Hidden Side toys work in augmented reality, meaning if your child has a mobile device, they can play a video game with the toy.
This set is without question the best of the whole Hidden Side range.
It’s massive and crammed pack full of tiny details.
The spooky aesthetic really adds another dimension to these sets, too.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
If you’re looking for a LEGO set for your little one, this LEGO Friends Rescue Mission Boat is a good place to start.
This 908-piece set lets kids build a gigantic, high-detailed rescue boat, complete with a crane on the back for fishing out sunken treasure.
The boat is fully fleshed out as well, with a complete interior to build rather than just a boring blank space.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
This LEGO DUPLO Town Tropical Island is perfect for really young builders.
DUPLO is much chunkier than LEGO, so it’s easier for kids to grip and snap into place.
But despite its simplicity, this set has a lot for kids to play with and build.
It’s not just the obvious stuff like the trees, either. There’s lots of little details for kids to explore and discover.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Roleplaying is always best when you buy the right toys, and the Little Tikes Tasty Jr. Bake ‘N Share Kitchen is the right kind of toy.
What I love about this set is they won’t outgrow it quickly.
As the child grows, adjust the countertop and it’s as good as new.
Not only that, this set comes with over 40 pieces of food and accessories so kids really can cook whatever they want.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander is so freaking cool!
Not only do you get to build three large Star Wars robots, these bots can be programmed to perform different actions via the app.
You can have them as remote-controlled droids, or teach them to unlock LEGO locks. It’s amazing.
Plus each droid has its own personality, different sounds, and different uses.
Again, so freaking cool!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This Thomas & Friends Fisher-Price Super Cruiser is another gift that’s great for younger kids.
It’s a larger two-in-one that transforms from a storage cruiser into a racetrack.
This set also includes three trains – Thomas, Nia, and Percy – and is compatible with other Thomas playsets, meaning they can be clipped together.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower Playset is going to be huge this Christmas.
So much so, the moment we first heard about it we covered it.
It’s a massive playset with lights and sounds, a huge slider, lookout tower, and space for all the PAW Patrol pups.
It also comes with a Chase figure and the Mighty Pups cruiser.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Everyone loves Elmo, and with the Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo, kids can get great big hugs from him.
By squeezing Elmo’s tummy, he throws his arms in the air while asking for a hug.
And if you give him a hug, he’ll respond to you.
He also has two language modes – English and Spanish – meaning kids can learn new words and phrases through play.
Recommended Ages; 18 Months and Up
If the idea of having an actual banker oversee your Monopoly game sounds good, go with this Monopoly Voice Banking Electronic Family Board Game.
It’s Monopoly as you know and love, albeit with one modern twist.
Instead of stopping the game to pass money between players, simply press a button then give a command (like “Pay rent on Marvin Gardens,”) and the faceless virtual banker will transfer the money into the right account.
It’s a cool idea, and is really useful for people with disabilities.
Recommended Ages; 8 Years and Up
I got sent the Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper a while ago (for science!) and it does exactly what it’s supposed to.
Whenever I hear “nail stamper”, the first question I have is does it work? Does it actually stamp your nails or does it just throw parts of a pattern on there while making a great big mess?
It turns out the Go Glam Nail Stamper is the real thing and works without any issue whatsoever, and, for my money, is the best nail stamper around.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
After an alternative to Monopoly? Go with the Funko Pop! Funkoverse Strategy Game: Harry Potter.
Go head to head in four exciting scenarios as you traverse through familiar locations.
The best part is you can play this as a standalone game or combine it with other Funko board games to create totally new experiences.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Imagine baby dolls. Now imagine those types of dolls for an older audience. That’s what the Journey Girls Doll is.
Gone are nappies and pacifiers, and instead, these dolls are older and more stylish.
They’re perfect for older kids who love dolls but don’t want to be playing with a pretend baby all day long.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’ve got an iPad and a child, the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad is a must.
Osmo is all about learning through play.
It comes with a stand, so you don’t need to worry about your iPad getting dropped.
And once it’s set up, the kids don’t need to touch it, and instead, play in front of the screen.
Hurray for iPad toys that don’t endanger it breaking!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Get this: The Klutz Lego Make Your Own Movie Activity Kit literally lets kids create their own stop-animation.
How cool is that?!
The app for mobile devices is free, and this set comes with all the different LEGO pieces kids need to get up and running.
Plus there’s an 80-page book to explain how it all works.
And the best bit? It’s a gift that won’t break the bank.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with Pokemon toys.
This Pokémon Electronic & Interactive My Partner Pikachu Toy is just good, wholesome fun, you know?
Touch this little electric mouse and it’ll wriggle its arms and ears.
It also contains over one hundred different Interactions and has a light-up function.
And like all good gifts, it’s quite affordable, too!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Whenever I’m asked to advise on video game console choices, I always recommend the Nintendo Switch.
Not only does the Switch have a massive library of games already available, the majority of its games are designed for kids.
And that’s not to say these games are dumbed down or aren’t fun for adults, but Nintendo knows who its audience is.
The Switch also has the best feature ever conceived: Being able to work on the TV or as a gaming tablet.
It’s a two in one that’s perfect for the bedroom or long car trips.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I was sent some of the Candylocks range earlier this year and I just knew they were going to be one of the biggest Amazon toys 2019.
They’re dolls, with candy-scented hair, but instead of brushing these dolls, all the styling is done by hand.
Their hair is more pliable and easier to style into braids or buns.
There’s a whole range to explore as well, including smaller dolls and, in the case of Lacy Lemonade, seven-inchers.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
One of the other best Amazon toys of 2019 is the Imaginext Fisher-Price DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile.
Is it a Batmobile or a Bat-tank? Trick question, it’s both!
Throw in the ability to control this toy like an R/C car, and you can imagine how much kids are going to love this.
Imaginext, in my opinion, is the best range of toys for younger kids.
They’re durable, affordable, and above all else, fun.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
There are role-playsets and then there’s the Melissa & Doug Wooden Chef’s Pretend Play Toy Kitchen.
This thing is so freaking lifelike!
Dials turn, knobs move – even the ice dispenser drops out pretend ice cubes!
Yes, this is pricey, but given just how much care has gone into making this playset realistic, I’d say the cost is justified.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Just because the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Bike Rescue is affordable doesn’t mean it isn’t incredible value.
This comes with three mini-figures in Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man (Miles Moralez), and Carnage. That is a great selection kids who know Spider-Man will LOVE.
There’s also loads of accessories, including massive tentacles for Carnage, and an excellent Spider-Bike to build.
It’s a fantastic set that’s at an even better price-tag.
Love Spidey? Check our more AWESOME Spider-Man toys here.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is the best tablet for kids.
It’s affordable, comes in a kid-proof case, and Amazon is doing a deal where if it does get damaged, they’ll replace it.
The Amazon App Store isn’t as populated as Google Play, but it’s still got all the killer apps kids know and love.
You don’t want to start kids off on an iPad if you’re worried about it getting obliterated.
Start them off small at first and see how they get on.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Skyrocket Blume Dolls are pure magic.
Tip a small amount of water onto the plant pot and – somehow! – a doll grows up and out.
it’s incredible to see in action, and the surprise of seeing who grows out is sure to excite.
And for less than 10 bucks a pop, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Swag Fashion Doll is the most swagtastic doll around.
This doll oozes sass.
Her hair comes in braids, meaning kids can style by hand, and not only that, this doll comes with 20-plus surprise accessories for kids to discover.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This Transformers Bumblebee Action Figure is part of a basic range, which essentially means they’re more affordable.
It’s no surprise then this is one of the big Amazon toys 2019.
Transformers can be costly, so to have a cheaper alternative is sure to please parents everywhere.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This Polly Pocket Pollyville Mega Mall is so big it should be called Molly Massive.
In Polly Pocket terms, it’s huge!
Micro Polly and Lila dolls come with this set, and there’s also plenty for them to explore across the six different floors.
Recommended Ages; 4 Years and Up