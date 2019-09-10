51 Best Toys for 9 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List (2019)

Finding the best toys for 9 year old girls isn’t easy. They’re in a twilight age where they’re too old for younger toys, but too young for older toys. A pain, right? Thankfully, we’re here with our expert advice to cut through the jargon and bring you the best toys in town.
Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama is one of the most popular toys at the moment.
This toy has everything kids love.
It’s cute, it dances, and plays music.
And when I say dance, I mean this thing really dances.
It bounces around the floor and cranks it’s neck as it bops to the groove.
Check out the video here to see how utterly adorable this thing is.
If you’re after one of the best toys for 9 year old girls, this is it!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
One of the other hottest toys of this year is the Kindi Kids range.
Just take a look at the Kindi Kids Jessicake Doll.
Large heads that wobbly, big glittery eyes, and oversized features make these pre-schooler dolls freaking adorable.
So much so, it’s not just kindergartners buying them. Even older youngsters are.
They’ve got the cute factor in buckets, so I won’t be surprised to see many a Kindi Kid under the Christmas tree.
If you’re after gifts for your 9 year old daughter, definitely consider this.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The other big seller in the Kindi Kids range is the Kindi Kids Donatina Doll.
Add pink to anything and it’ll be more appealing to some younger girls. That’s just how it is.
The other cool thing about these dolls is the accessories they come with.
Put the food toy to their mouth and part of it vanishes, as though they’ve really eaten it.
How cool is that?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’re going the route of Kindi Kids, the Kindi Kids Kitty Petkin Supermarket add-on is well worth picking up.
This thing is to scale with the dolls, so there’s no fear it’s some tiny, cheap plastic accessory.
The cash register opens, the scales wobble, and it also comes with a 24×24 play mat.
Plus it comes with a host of different petkin toys to play with.
What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
After a fast-paced, explosive family game? Then check out Exploding Kittens.
Basically, this is a cartoon version of Russian roulette.
When someone draws an exploding kitten card, they’re out.
That is, unless they have a defuse card…
It’s all about drawing the right cards while screwing over the other players.
It’s a riot, and sure to result in lots of laughs and giggles.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The Nintendo Switch is the best video game console for kids.
Most Nintendo games are family-friendly. Think bright colors, easy to understand gameplay, less violence, and cartoon characters.
The Nintendo Switch also doubles up as two consoles in one.
It can be hooked up to a TV via HDMI, or for when you’re out and about, just unplug it from the dock and it’s a gaming tablet.
To give you an idea of great the Switch is, Business Insider said there hasn’t been another console like it.
I break down the games elsewhere on this list, but if you’re after something designed with kids in mind, the Switch is it.
It’s safe to say the Nintendo Switch is one of the best toys for 9 year old girls around.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Just Dance 2019 for Nintendo Switch is one of the best toys for 9 year old girls around.
In this game, kids put one joy-con controller in each hand then match the dance moves to what’s on-screen.
The more they learn the dance, the higher the score they get.
Official songs are used in Just Dance as well, including the likes of Arianna Grande, Bruno Mars, BlackPink, Britney Spears, and pretty much any modern pop star.
It’s fun and promotes exercise, which is always handy.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch lets kids create their very own Mario levels.
It’s really easy to use as well. IGN even said it’s the most accessible game design tool around.
Just drag and drop items into the grid, get it to your liking, then hit the play button.
There’s so, so much for kids to do in this game, and it’s a great way to let their creativity flourish.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Fortnite is one of the biggest video games on the planet, so if they’re into Fortnite, Fortnite toys are the way to go.
I’ve highlighted this McFarlane Toys Cuddle Team Leader Action Figure because I own it and it’s a really excellent, high-quality figure.
That said, there’s a whole range of Fortnite toys to explore on Amazon. Some, like the McFarlane Range, are great. Others? Not so great.
If you’re after the best Fortnite toys, stick the McFarlane range.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
The GO Glam Nail Stamper is really easy to use.
I got sent one of these (for science, obviously) and it really is as simple as painting your nails, letting them dry, then stamping your nail.
The small motifs transfer without any issue, and are easy to make out what they are.
Transferring them onto the nail doesn’t distort them or anything.
Plus it’s super-cheap, which is always a bonus.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. Playset is one for the cooler kids out there.
The doll in this set is a younger, more contemporary Barbie, complete with a stylish purple streak.
The playset rocks as well.
Kids love pretending to be adults looking after kids, so the inclusion of a toddler and stroller is sure to lead to some fun adventures.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’ve got a girl who loves all things pink, go with the Amazon Exclusive Barbie Happy Birthday Doll.
This bright pink dress with white accents is almost a cross between a ballgown dress and a tutu.
The light pink, glittery corset really rounds out this look, too.
If you’re after something super-girly, this is the Barbie to go with.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re after a doll which reinforces girls can be anything they want, go with the Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Playset.
This set, as the name suggests, comes with a doctor Barbie.
What’s great about this set is the extras.
It comes with two newborns, a baby trolley, and a selection of different hospital accessories.
What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Rainbow Lights Mermaid Doll is a little different but really stands out.
Just look at that blonde hair with pink streaks! It’s lush!
Another cool feature: Dip this doll in water and the tail changes color.
It’s unique, and sure to add a new dimension to play, and is one of the best gifts for your 9 year old daughter.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
It’s important to teach kids people come in all shapes and sizes. So definitely consider the Barbie Daisy Travel Doll.
This larger-but-stylish doll sends a positive message.
Not only that, it comes with a truck-load of accessories, including a guitar, camera, travel case, phone, and much more.
Also stickers, because everyone needs to decorate their suitcase!
I think it’s safe to say Barbie is one of the best toys for 9 year old girls there is.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Dreamhouse is one of the best dollhouses ever made.
This thing is huge, standing at three-feet tall and four-feet wide.
Three-stories, with eight rooms in total make this one dollhouse definitely worth checking out.
Each room is fully furnished as well, so there’s a lot of roleplay options here for kids.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re after the ultimate dollhouse, that’d be the KidKraft Sparkle Mansion.
Much like the Barbie Dreamhouse, this thing is freaking huge. Its full measurements are 50.75-inches in length, 14-inches in width, and 54.5-inches in height.
Where this differs from the Barbie version is this is all wood, and the rooms are far more detailed (and, yeah, they’re fully furnished).
This dollhouse does require construction, but KidKraft is known online as being very user-friendly.
If you’re after one of the best toys for 9 year old girls, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
How freaking adorable is the JR.WHITE Mermaid Tail Blanket?
With a hand-knitted design, this bestseller is perfect for the winter weather.
Who wouldn’t want to cozy up inside of the one these?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The latest LEGO range, Hidden Side, is a must-have gift.
The LEGO Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School is an amazing build.
It’s a high school, but with an eerie twist.
It’s the level of detail that really makes this set.
Plus as it’s Hidden Side, if they’ve got a mobile device they can play with this set in augmented reality.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
Thanks to the popularity of the video game Fortnite, school buses are in.
The LEGO Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus is a fun build.
It’s a school bus, but with added tech and spookiness.
There’s also a buildable portable toilet, which I’m sure kids are going to find a hundred and one uses for.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re after an affordable LEGO Harry Potter set, check out the LEGO Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets Hogwarts Whomping Willow.
It looks like a simple build, but there’s actually quite a lot to do here.
There’s the mini Hogwarts castle, which takes some time to build.
And there’s a fun car build and, of course, the whomping willow tree.
This set also comes with a great minifigure selection in Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Seamus Finnigan, Argus Filch, Severus Snape, and Hedwig the owl.
If you’re after gifts for your 9 year old daughter, you won’t go wrong with Harry Potter.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The LEGO Friends Friendship House is just a good, wholesome set.
The four-story house you build in this set almost looks like it’s made from candy. It’s lovely.
And best of all, there’s loads of fun minor details going on here, ranging from mailboxes, fire bell, flagpole – heck, there’s even a giant slide!
It’s a great set that’s easily one of the best toys for 9 year old girls around.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re after a super affordable set, behold the LEGO Friends Mia’s Tree House.
It’s a smaller set and that’s reflected in the price-tag.
But despite its size, it’s still packed with fun.
What child wouldn’t want to build their own treehouse?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
You’ll be forgiven for thinking this is a real kitchen.
It’s safe the say, the Costzon Kids Kitchen Playset is pretty realistic.
This giant set is made from solid pine wood and MDF, meaning there’s no concerns it’s going to fall apart.
Some of the highlights of this hyper-realistic set include a microwave, oven, refrigerator, faucet, removable sink, windows, and much, much more.
If you’re after something for role-playing, you won’t go wrong with this Kitchen Playset.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
If your little girl loves Pokemon, you won’t go wrong with an Ash figure.
Better yet, this Pokémon Battle Figure Multi Pack Set comes not only with Ash, but also an array of five different Pokemon.
The Pokemon you get in this set (Pikachu, Eevee, Zubat, Bulbasaur, and Ditto) are all fan-favorites. None of them are fillers.
Ash also has a mechanic where he can launch Pikachu into the air, too.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Wicked Cool Toys Pokémon Clip ‘N’ Go is perfect for any Pokemon fan.
This pokeball accessory opens up to let kids store their favorite Pokemon inside.
What’s more, it can be clipped to a belt or pants, just like the real thing.
This set also comes with a dabbing Charmander toy, so they’ve got a Pokemon to store from the moment they open it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If there’s one thing you should be on the lookout for, it’s more for less.
The Pokemon Action Figure Mega Battle Pack is absolutely more for less.
This is an eight-pack of Pokemon toys, including such fan favorites as Rowlet, Popplio, Litten, Eevee, Pikachu, Cosmog, Metang, and Wobbuffet.
As an aside, you can never go wrong with Rowlet, Pikachu, Eevee, or Cosmog. Kids LOVE them.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The most popular Pokemon is Pikachu. That said, Charizard is in most people’s top five.
This Pokemon Battle Feature Figure is much more detailed than the smaller, statuesque figures.
You can move the legs and open the mouth to get this beast in some really cool poses.
There’s also a feature to press its back and shoot (plastic) fire from its mouth. Cool!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Pokemon make really great plushies, and the Pokemon Pikachu Plush is no exception.
It’s so cute!
And it’s fluffy!
And it’s Pikachu!
Honestly, you don’t need to overthink this one. Kids love Pikachu, and kids love plushies. It’s a perfect match.
Plus, let’s face it, Pokemon toys are some of the best toys for 9 year old girls there is.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is hands-down the best tablet for kids.
Not only does this tablet come in a kid-proof case, if it breaks, Amazon will replace it.
The Amazon App Store lacks the breadth of its rival Google Play, but it still has all the important apps kids love on there.
Plus this tablet features some killer parental control options, meaning kids won’t accidentally buy a house while playing a mobile game.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Minecraft is back to being the biggest video game on the planet, so definitely consider some of the better Minecraft gifts.
This LEGO Minecraft Alex BigFig with Chicken combines two things kids love: Minecraft and LEGO.
It’s a fun build, and you’re left with a working action figure.
There’s even a lever on Alex’s back to thrust her diamond sword arm forward.
It’s a great set with an even better price-tag to match.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If you end up going with the Alex bigfig, it’s worth picking up the LEGO Minecraft BigFig Skeleton with Magma Cube so they can battle.
As with Alex, you’re left with an action figure to play with once it’s built.
The skeleton is great, but I’m also amazed by how good the smaller Magma Cube is.
It’s a box build, sure, but it also opens up just like it does in the game.
You’ve gotta love it when LEGO goes that extra mile.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Kids will love building the LEGO Minecraft Creeper Mine.
Any set that lets kids build a giant creeper is going to go down a treat, trust me.
The beauty of the Minecraft LEGO sets is you don’t need to stick to the instructions.
Once kids have an understanding of how to use the different colored blocks, they’re free to make whatever they want.
As a side note, you also get a really neat selection of mini-figures in this set.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This ThinkGeek Minecraft Light-Up Wall Torch may not seem all that great, but kids will love it.
It’s based on a torch from Minecraft, albeit modernized to work with batteries.
You can mount it to a wall as well to add a bit of Minecraft to their room.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re after an affordable Minecraft gift, the JINX Minecraft Happy Explorer Baby Llama Plush is the way to go.
Just look at how cute this llama explorer is. It’s adorable.
Plus as this is made by JINX, you know quality is a high priority, so there’s no worries there.
It’s affordable, cute, and perfect for younger Minecraft players.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You know what’s always fun? Looking at things close up.
This Educational Insights Nancy B’s Science Club Microscope comes with a 22-page activity journal to get kids up and running.
Furthermore, this beast can zoom up to 400 times, meaning kids can really get up close with whatever they find (which will probably be bugs, because Kids).
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, more for less is always a smart buying option.
This WWE Superstars Collection Fashion Dolls Pack is five dolls for one low price.
There’s a good selection in here, too.
From left to right you’ve got Nikki and Brie Bella, Natalya, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks.
This pack has something for every kind of WWE fan.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Figure is a really great doll.
Whereas Barbie dolls tend to shy away from articulation, the WWE dolls are packed full of movement.
Not only that, they also come with their wrestling attire and a change of clothes.
So you can make their fight then head off for a nice dinner afterward.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The WWE Superstars Sasha Banks Doll is another doll perfect for WWE fans.
Banks is hugely popular at the moment, so a doll gift makes a lot of sense.
As with the Alexa Bliss doll, Banks also comes with her ring gear and a nice dress.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Our final WWE doll is the mega-popular Bayley.
When I say Bayley is popular, that’s an understatement.
Nearly every kid loves her bright colors and wacky inflatable, errm, things!
This doll comes with Bayley’s ring attire as well as dress.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
What’s so great about the Crayola Light-up Tracing Pad? Easy. Tracing is a gateway to art.
No one can draw right out the gates. But by tracing, kids can create something that looks wonderful in seconds.
Tracing also helps kids to subconsciously understand how different shapes and curves go together to make a full picture.
So if you want to get them into art, this is a great place to start.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Toy Story 4 Woody & Bullseye Adventure Pack has two much-loved Toy Story characters in one pack.
Both Woody and Bullseye feature a solid amount of articulation, meaning you can create some really interesting poses.
Or, in simpler terms, they’re easier to play with.
If you’re only going with one Toy Story 4 set on this list, make it this one.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Toy Story 4 Mr Potato Head 4 Pack is a fun little set.
In this set kids can make Buzz, Woody, Ducky, and Bunny potato heads.
Or, better yet, they can mix and match and make monstrosities.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Sometimes the best toys are the old ones.
The Slinky Dog from Toy Story 4 is a time-tested classic.
Roll it down steps, or as every child will do, down the stairs.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
When I first saw the Moody Goat Light-up Terrarium Kit for Kids, I had to do a double-take.
But the more I thought about it, the more I realized how much fun kids would have creating their own indoor garden.
This is the ultimate ecosystem in a jar, and comes with everything kids need to get things up and running.
Plus it’s surprisingly affordable, which is always nice.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re after something a little different, go with the Light-up Crystal Growing Kit for Kids.
Up until a few weeks ago, I had no idea you could grow crystals, let alone turn them into beautiful lights!
Although this is fun, it’s got educational value as well and is sure to help foster a love of science.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Kids love being able to snap their everyday life, and with the Abdtech Gifts Rabbit Kids Camera, they can do just that.
This camera comes with 16GB of storage, which is plenty space for images and videos, is shockproof, and features a rechargeable battery.
With how popular YouTube is these days, the chance for kids to pretend to be an influencer is sure to result in fun.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
This idoot Magnetic Blocks Building Set is basically a cheaper alternative to LEGO.
Sure, they may lack the style and coolness, but you can still make a lot of different fun items.
Plus as they’re differently shaped, you’ll need to put more thought into how to build.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Gross is fun. We may not like it, but kids will.
The Canal Toys Slime Factory is gross in all the right ways.
Not only does this kit come with all the ingredients needed to make several slimes, you can also make uniquely colored slime.
Glitter slime anyone?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The 4M Easy-to-Do Crochet Kit is great for getting kids into crochet.
This kit comes with two crochet hooks, one plastic needle, and seven colors of yarn.
And yes, there’s an instruction book to get kids up and running.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Flying Unicorn Fairy Toy is just lovely.
Place this cutesy unicorn in the palm of your hand, turn it on, and watch as it takes to the sky.
You can even lower and raise your hand to make it fly up and down.
Throw some glitter into the propellors and you’ll also have a giant mess to clean up, and despite trying really hard, you’ll find glitter around the house for weeks!
Maybe skip the glitter part and keep it as a flying toy?
Is this one of the best toys for 9 year old girls? Probably not, but it’s still worthy of your consideration.
Recommended Ages; 3 Years and Up