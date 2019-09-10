51 Best Toys for 9 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List (2019)

Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama is one of the most popular toys at the moment.

This toy has everything kids love.

It’s cute, it dances, and plays music.

And when I say dance, I mean this thing really dances.

It bounces around the floor and cranks it’s neck as it bops to the groove.

Check out the video here to see how utterly adorable this thing is.

If you’re after one of the best toys for 9 year old girls, this is it!

Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up