Hatchimals WOW: Where to Buy & What’s Available Right Now (Updated!)

Spin Master has just revealed its new range of Hatchimals, Hatchimals WOW.

But what are Hatchimals WOW, exactly? Well, they stick to the Hatchimal tried-and-tested formula of cute toys that hatch out of eggs, albeit with a few major tweaks.

Inside this egg is what’s known as a Llalacorn, a cutesy llama with a giraffe-like neck that magically grows.

But it’s not just the growing neck that’s the hook here. Each time you hatch the Hatchimals WOW toy, it wakes up in one of 10 different moods.

What’s more, the act of hatching has been supercharged. It takes somewhere around five minutes to hatch, and kids do it by tilting the egg back and forth and when the Hatchimals WOW’s rainbow eyes start glowing through the shell, your new favorite toy is ready to meet you.

Doesn’t that sound just lovely?

The Hatchimals WOW also features 250 sounds and reactions, and can even shrink and grow to the sound of music.

Given how popular Hatchimals is, I can see the Hatchimals WOW being beloved by kids around the world this coming Christmas.

Amazon: $79.99

Coming in at the recommended retail price is Amazon. Don’t forget if you’re a Prime user you can get next-day delivery once they’re released.

And if you’re not a Prime user, you can always set up a free 30-day free trial to get all the Prime benefits (including Prime Video).

BestBuy: N/A

There’s currently no sign of Hatchimals WOW on BestBuy, but as this is early days, I expect that to change in the coming weeks.

Walmart: N/A

As with BestBuy, Walmart doesn’t appear to have this toy in stock as of writing. Should that change, we’ll be sure to update.

