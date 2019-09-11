Juno My Baby Elephant: Where to Buy & What’s Available Right Now

Wildluvs has just released Juno My Baby Elephant, which is easily one of the cutest toys of 2019.

This adorable baby elephant is aimed at years five and up. But isn’t just another plushy that’ll end up in a cupboard somewhere.

Juno My Baby Elephant has a life-like, moving trunk that can attach to the included peanut or mouse to wave it around, she pops her head around, blinks, and bounces around with joy.

She even reacts to being petted and makes sounds!

Honestly, if I hadn’t already given away the award for cutest animal toy of 2019 to the Boppi Llama, I’m pretty sure Juno My Baby Elephant would have won it.

If you’ve got little kids in the house, they are absolutely going to adore this thing. Check out the video below to see for yourself just how stinking adorable this toy is.

Amazon: $82.00

Amazon comes in at a tidy $82. And if you’re already subscribed to Amazon Prime (which, don’t forget, also nets you Prime Video and free stuff for your child’s video games), you can enjoy next-day delivery.

If you’ve yet to try out Amazon Prime and want to feel like King or Queen, you can sign up for a 30-Day trial completely free of charge. Just remember to cancel it after you activate it and you’re good to get all the benefits for not even a single cent.

Target: $99.99

Target comes in at slightly more expensive. If you’re adverse to Amazon, you can head over to Target in the link below.

Walmart: Not Available Yet

There’s currently no sign of Juno My Baby Elephant at Walmart. Should that change, we’ll be sure to let you know.

