Ms Monopoly: Where to Buy & What’s Available Right Now

Hasbro has just revealed Ms Monopoly, a reinvention of the classic designed to celebrate female inventors.

Rather than being a cutthroat game of property-building capitalism, Ms Monolopy instead requires users to invest in female inventors – backing such women who invented WiFi, chocolate chip cookies, or solar heating. The more money they make, the more the player makes.

Ms Monopoly comes with $20,580 in Monopoly money, which, incidentally, is the same amount of cash Hasbro has given to several female inventors aged between 13 to 16 to get their own inventions off the ground.

Seriously, check out the video at the bottom. It’s quite touching.

All in all, Ms Molopoly sounds like a really uplifting idea that’s sure to teach kids to follow their dreams and never let anything get in their way. More board games like this, please.

But where has this soon to be must-have Christmas gift in stock? Let’s find out.

Amazon: $19.99

Amazon has it in stock for the suggested retail price.

If you’re after it in a hurry, don’t forget Amazon offers next-day delivery through Amazon Prime, which also nets you the excellent Prime Video.

And if you haven’t used Prime before, you can totally use that 30-Day free trial for all your shopping needs.

Target: Not Available

As of writing, it’s not in stock at Target. Should that change, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Walmart: $19.99

Matching Amazon, Walmart has this board game in stock for the suggested retail price. So if you’re a Walmart user, feel free to head on over and pick this one up.

