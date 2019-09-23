21 Best My Hero Academia Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

The Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid range produces some of the best My Hero Academia toys ever.

Just take this cutesy Deku Nendoroid Action Figure, for example.

Despite having a more almost kawaii look, it still works really well as an action figure.

There’s still articulation aplenty, multiple faces, and interchangeable hands.

Also, Good Smile makes the best flight stands, period.

Just be aware, sometimes knock-offs find their way onto Amazon.

So any issues or concerns, be sure to contact Amazon and they’ll sort everything out.

Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up