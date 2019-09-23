21 Best My Hero Academia Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

We’ve been searching the Internet to bring you the very best My Hero Academia toys around. So if you’ve got someone in the family who’s a fan of the beloved anime series, we’ve got something for just about everyone.
With that out the way, let’s go look at some killer toys!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid range produces some of the best My Hero Academia toys ever.
Just take this cutesy Deku Nendoroid Action Figure, for example.
Despite having a more almost kawaii look, it still works really well as an action figure.
There’s still articulation aplenty, multiple faces, and interchangeable hands.
Also, Good Smile makes the best flight stands, period.
Just be aware, sometimes knock-offs find their way onto Amazon.
So any issues or concerns, be sure to contact Amazon and they’ll sort everything out.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Despite being adorable, the Katsuki Bakugo Nendoroid Action Figure still manages to capture Bakugo’s douchiness.
The smile sculpt on this figure isn’t a happy smile, it’s a smile that says “I’m going to tear you limb from limb, Deku!”
The other face that comes in the set is even more psychotic. It’s perfect for Bakugo!
Elsewhere in this set you get a maskless face, extra hands, a selection of different fireball effects, and a BOOM template.
Oh, and the ever-brilliant Good Smile flight stand. Can’t forget that.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s get this out the way first, I believe the McFarlane range are some of the best My Hero Academia toys around.
This McFarlane My Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya Figure comes with 22 points of articulation, meaning you can create some really cool poses.
Not only that, it also comes with open hands, quirk lightening, and a swappable, shouting face.
And as this is the McFarlane My Hero range, you also get a rather handy display base.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re already got Deku, the law states you need the McFarlane Toys My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo Action Figure.
As with Deku, Bakugo comes with 22 points of articulation.
As a slight aside, this figure has toe joints, which may sound like the smallest and useless feature ever, but toe joints allow for some really interesting poses.
Even more so when you’re using the included display base.
This figure also comes with interchangeable hands – two closed fists and two with a fireball blast effect. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting the size right on this McFarlane Toys My Hero Academia All Might Action Figure is key to making a good figure, and McFarlane nailed it.
It’s got the bulkiness of All Might just right.
The torso is wide, but not so wide that he looks like a blimp.
Something else I love is the face.
All Might’s solid black eyes should make the hero look like a villain, but the face manages to still look as friendly as it can.
Also, the color scheme is bang on.
I know some of the McFarlane Fortnite figures missed the mark when it came to color, but these colors look like they’re lifted straight from the anime.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The McFarlane Toys My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Action Figure is my favorite out of the entire wave.
It’s got the creepiness just right, and I imagine it can’t have been easy getting the face sculpt right on this one.
It’s a shame there isn’t a chest pivot on this figure, but then I suppose that would have ruined the lanky, sleek black torso.
This toy also comes with extra hands – one set is open, while the other is in a more slightly grasping style.
Imagine you’re telekinetically lifting something, that’s what the other hands look like.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The best thing about statues is being able to create recognizable poses.
Just take the ABYstyle All Might Figurine. You can almost hear him screaming “ALL MIGHT IS HERE!”
Although the face isn’t perfect, you know it’s him.
Where this figurine excels is in the color scheme and the body mold.
The shading makes this thing look more detailed, and the sculpt work on the torso is near flawless.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I own this ABYstyle My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo Figurine and it looks even better in person.
I don’t know why the hue is off on this image, but in the real world, the colors look just like they do in the anime.
Plus, because it’s a statue rather than a figure, there’s a real attention to detail.
Because this thing is static, ABYstyle doesn’t need to worry about fitting in shoulder sockets or waist swivels, meaning the manufacturer can focus on creating something accurate.
It also comes with a display base, and, to be honest, looks really great both in and out of the box.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The swagger on show in the Shota Aizawa Funko Pop is second to none.
This toy looks cool without even trying, just like Aizawa.
I really like how Funko went with the flowing scarf look, too.
They could have easily made that flush to his chest but instead opted for something more organic.
The outreaching hand is a nice little touch, as well.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My eldest bought this Funko POP! Tsuyu Figure and it is absolutely excellent.
Funko got the look right, and the tongue slightly out makes Tsuyu look all kinds of derpy.
Not only that, the frog-like pose really adds to the overall aesthetic.
Also, here’s a fun fact: My Hero Academia sits on a rather comfortable 4.8 stars out of five on anime streaming service Crunchyroll.
Cool, right?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a Pop collector, this Funko Pop! Animation All Might Figure is well worth picking up.
I love the design of weakened All Might. From superpowered to super weak, the contrast is striking.
Funko nailed the design element of this one.
And the best part? All Funko Pops have black eyes, just like All Might, leaving you with an accidentally authentic look.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re building a My Hero Funko collection, you absolutely need to go with this All for One Funko Pop.
The mask on All For One is super detailed.
The pipes and the hinges underneath could have been disastrous for Funko but they came out really well.
There isn’t much to get excited about with the suit, simply because it’s a suit, but it gets the job done.
If you’re yet to add a villain to your collection, All For One is a solid place to start.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Tokoyami Funko Pop isn’t just one of the best My Hero Academia toys, it’s also one of the best Funko Pops to date.
If there were ever an award for capturing a character’s likeness, this toy would win.
The sleek jet black mixed with the highly detailed dark shadow (the tentacle-like thing) really makes this one killer figure.
Don’t you just love it when Funko gets it right?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Banpresto Shoto Todoroki Figure is exquisite.
What’s brilliant is the colors match the anime and all the shading really brings this figure to life.
I especially love the plastic fire on the arm.
Each ember is crafted differently to the last and you can tell a lot of thought has gone into making it look as firey as possible.
And if you’re wondering how this figure stands up, it comes with a display base with a fixed pole that connects directly into his left butt cheek.
I think it’s safe to say this statuesque figure is one of the best My Hero Academia toys there is.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Banpresto Eijiro Kirishima Figure has so much insane detail.
The gears on the arms, the flowing waist sash, the creases in the pants, even the pointedness of the mask – it’s all so freaking cool!
Then there’s the face sculpt, which is near perfect.
The gnarly teeth and the shading around the eyes, again, it’s just awesome.
It’s always the smaller details that bring these figures to life, and it’s wonderful to see Banpresto didn’t skimp on anything.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Banpresto Ochaco Uraraka Figure is another of the best My Hero Academia toys.
The face is near perfect and the expression really works.
The best part? Getting all the colors so right they pop.
The black is some of the sleekest I’ve seen on an action figure while the light pink with darker pink shading is really striking.
Uraraka isn’t everyone’s favorite My Hero character, but if you’re after a brilliant statue, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay. This Banpresto All Might Figure is the best All Might figure there is.
Sure, as a statue it lacks articulation, but what you gain is a near picture-perfect figure.
It’s the face that really makes this figure.
The smile, the eyes, even the hair is expertly sculpted. I honestly can’t think of an All Might figure that matches his likeness this well.
It’s SO good!
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When I first saw the Funko 5 Star Todoroki Figure I laughed (in a good way).
What facial expression would Funko go with? He can’t smile, so maybe a screaming action expression?
No, they went with the dead inside Todoroki look, and it is just perfect.
This is a toy that doesn’t look happy it’s a toy, and that works so well.
Not only that, the fire and ice effects on the arms are absolutely sublime.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re not into Funko Pops, there’s always the more realistic Funko 5 Star range.
This Funko 5 Star Deku Figure shares a lot of similarities with Funko Pops – lower price-point, size, and the fact they lack any meaningful articulation – but instead drops the solid black eyes and blank expression in favor of a more anime-accurate design.
What I love about this figure is it captures Deku’s child-like wonder from the first season.
He even comes with an All Might toy and his hero journal!
If authenticity matters to you, this may just be one of the My Hero Academia toys you’re after.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Funko 5 Star Ochaco Figure is so adorable!
Funko really nailed this one.
The colors are right, the face looks like Ochaco, and as an added bonus, her helmet can be removed.
Plus, and this is really niche, I really like good display boxes.
The boxes these 5 Stars come in work perfect for displaying, meaning you don’t need to take the toy out the box if you don’t want.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After an affordable My Hero Academia gift? Then look no further than these Figure Hangers.
Each pack comes with one figure, just keep in mind these are blind bags so you don’t know what you’re getting.
Kids love the element of surprise, of course, but if you’re not a fan feel free to pass.
If you do end up picking one up, these are great for attaching to school bags to give them a more personalized feel.
Recommended Ages: 4 Months and Up