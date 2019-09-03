PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower – Available Now

It wouldn’t be shopping without someone after the latest PAW Patrol toys, and the PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower really is something to keep an eye on.

This absolutely massive tower stands at over two-feet tall. That’s bigger than some of the people who watch PAW Patrol!

The PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower has a giant zip line weaving around the outside for pups to race down, a working elevator, and a control room complete with flip-top lid.

This playset also comes with a Chase figure and Mighty Pups vehicle, which can be parked neatly in the carpark underneath.

It’s a really cool toy that I know kids who love PAW Patrol are going to go nuts for.

But where’s the cheapest place to pick the PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower up? Let’s find out.

Amazon: $99.97

Amazon is always the first place I check online when it comes to shopping. Amazon Prime nets you next day delivery, and if you haven’t had Prime yet, you can sign up to a 30-day free trial (which also gets you Prime Video, by the way! #WatchTheBoys).

Target: $99.99

Coming in at a whole two-cents more expensive (terrible, I know) is Target.

While Target lacks Amazon Prime, it does have the option of picking up from a store, should that be easier for you.

Walmart: $99.97

Walmart comes in at the same price as Amazon and two cents cheaper than Target. If Walmart is your go-to shop, feel free to head on over.

