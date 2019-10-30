21 Best Captain America Funko Pop Figures: The Ultimate List (2019)

Steve Rodgers. Captain America. The First Avenger. Leader to many, a hero to all. The iconic character has certainly seen an elevation in status over the last decade or so. And that’s in no small part thanks to Chris Evans’ fantastic interpretation of the role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
With his stock on the rise, Funko took it upon themselves to release a slew of awesome figurines to honor the super solider. So we’ve put together a list of the 21 best Captain America Funko Pop! bobbleheads for you browse in one easy place.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Captain America with Broken Shield & Mjolnir bobblehead is arguably the greatest figure on our Best Marvel Funko Pop Figures list. After over ten years of movies, this moment from Avengers Endgame felt like the culmination of all of it.
With the majority of our heroes down and out, Captain America takes a beating from the Mad Titan and yet asks for more, telling him “I can do this all day.” Thanos pummels Steve Rodgers’ iconic shield until it begins to crumble. Then tossed aside, Captain America surprises the entire battlefield – and the audience – by declaring himself worthy and calling Mjolnir to his aid.
It was a movie moment that simultaneously gave chills and made the audience erupt, and this 3 3/4-inch figure perfectly captures it. Mjolnir is in Cap’s right hand. His shield is on his left. And there’s blue lightning encompassing his body as he runs toward Thanos with a look on his face stating he’s ready to end the fight once and for all.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In terms of sheer badassery this Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Collector Corps Captain America w/Mjolnir has got to be right beside the Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Captain America with Broken Shield & Mjolnir figurine. The bobblehead is already hard to find due to it being part of the Collector Corps line. But when it’s as awesome as this, that certainly doesn’t help in keeping stock in.
The vinyl figure portrays Captain America in the outfit he adorned in the final fight of Endgame. Yet now he has the mighty Mjolnir in his hand opposite his trusty vibranium shield. And even the Mad Titan Thanos knows that Steve Rodgers is ready to get down to business.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yes, it actually happened. Within Marvel’s Edge of Venomverse series, Steve Rodgers became entwined with the Venom symbiote during the comic’s run. However, this Funko Pop! Marvel: Venom – Venom Captain America looks quite a bit than the comic combination – and perhaps better.
Venom Captain America keeps Cap’s primarily blue coloring, and accents it with a clean white look throughout. The character sports Venom’s eyes, and the chest subtly utilizes the Venom suit design.
He wield’s Captain America’s shield, but it awesome features black Venom tendrils wrapped around it. He has a gross pink tongue hanging out of his mouth and a right hand with dangerous claws. The design truly is a fantastic combination of the two iconic characters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Captain America Glow in the Dark bobblehead is similar to Cap’s other Endgame model, yet this one obviously glows in the dark. It takes what a basic Funko Pop! would be, and turns it super just like the Super Solider in which it’s inspired.
The 3 3/4-inch figurine sees Cap in his patented blue helmet. He’s also wearing the Avengers’ uniform that he and the team would wear while time traveling throughout Endgame’s plot. However, there are blue portions of the suit that will glow brightly when you shut off the lights surrounding it. It’s super cool, and super unique, setting the Avengers’ leader apart
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America The First Avenger – Captain America figurine is a tough one to find as it was a 2017 Spring Convention Exclusive. Thus, it’ll be a bit pricier to nab it and complete your collection of Cap bobbleheads.
It’s an awesome design though. It recreates Chris Evans’ Captain America in his first movie when he’s first seen trecking through Nazi Germany on his hunt for Hitler. He has the first incarnation of the character’s blue “A” helmet, and fantastic looking googles resting upon it.
He’s in a brown leather military jumpsuit with brown gloves and boots to match. And because this is well before Howard Stark completed the vibranium shield, he’s rocking his original Captain America shield instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Steve Rodgers and his team went on the run for quite a while as vigilantes. It wasn’t until the events of Avengers: Infinity War that Cap would reemerge. And reemerge he did with a super cool beard. And that rugged look it captures quite well in this Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War – Captain America bobblehead.
Cap isn’t just rocking a new beard though, he’s also wearing a new suit that features a black star instead of white to pronounce his underground status. And thanks to his friends in Wakanda, the vinyl figure also touts a set of black gauntlets on his wrists that we know eventually expand into weaponized shields for both arms.
All in all, the 3 3/4-inch Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War figurine is one of the best Captain America Pops on the market.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Designed to commemorate Cap’s final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Captain America figurine is a fantastic one. The bobblehead sports Steve Rodgers’ iconic blue helmet as seen in the majority of the MCU’s previous films. Though he’s also wearing the Avengers’ uniforms that the team would adorn before going on their time traveling romp.
The 3 3/4-inch vinyl figure is a design that does a fantastic job depicting Steve Rodgers in Chris Evans’ final go in the role. It’s a worthy purchase for any MCU or Captain America fan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America vinyl figure is one of the original in the comic company’s line as you can see from its number 06 designation. It portrays Cap in his most iconic look. He’s rocking a blue helmet with white wings spouting off the sides. A blue jumpsuit with a white star on his chest. A red and white pattern on his abdomen. And bright red gloves and boots.
He, of course, has is infamous red, white, and blue star shield in his left hand too. And if you look closely at it, you can see the imperfections that are notable in Funko’s earlier productions. Which really only lends the figure a more unique and collectible design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To celebrate a decade of success at Marvel Studios, Funko released a line of golden Pop! figurines. And you better believe that amongst the best is the Captain America version.
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Marvel Studios 10 – Captain America (Gold Chrome) figurine takes the character’s primary look and coats it in gold chrome. He’s wearing his standard uniform with his A helmet. And, of course, he has his iconic vibranium shield in hand too.
It’s a unique design that serves as a fantastic celebration of a decade of theater hits.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To celebrate the company’s 80-year anniversary, Marvel collaborated with Funko to release their line of patina toned figurines. And you know Cap is represented in the Funko Pop! Marvel 80th Anniversary – Captain America bobblehead.
The design of the figurine is based upon Captain America’s original look. You’ll notice the wings on the side of the bobblehead’s helmet. And his costume sports a basic pattern with only the belt area distinguishable. But, of course, he holds his iconic vibranium shield as all the primary iterations of the character have.
With the patina-inspired coloring, the 80th Anniversary Captain America bobblehead will carry a look of reputability on any desktop or mantle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Funko Pop! Marvel: 75th Anniversary – Captain America with Photon Shield bobblehead takes the design that the original Captain America Funko started and enhances it. The 75th Anniversary rendition looks nearly identical in design to Marvel’s number 06 figure. The blue helmet with wings. The bright red gloves and shoes. And those cute, black, beady eyes.
The only significant difference between the two is the Photon Shield that the 75th Anniversary figure adorns. It’s features slick circular segments that glow a pinkish-red instead of the typical red and white. And because this was a limited run figure, it’s getting harder and harder to find. So pick yours up now here while you can.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Funko Pop! Marvel: 75th Anniversary – Captain America bobblehead is similar to the 75th Anniversary Photon Shield version of the character in that it almost directly replicates Marvel and Funko’s original number 06 Captain America design.
This iteration sports a unique look though as Funko has stylized the vinyl figure with a sepia tone. The sepia hue gives the bobblehead a unique old school feel. Fittingly, for both the character and the company’s 75th anniversary celebration, the sepia look is one derived from monochrome photographs of the early 19th and 20th centuries. Which fits, as that is the era that both Cap would originally wage war and that the company was formed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a Marvel/Funko fan, it’s hard to imagine finding better Christmas decorations than the set of Funko Pop! Marvel: Holiday figurines. And one of the best is most certainly this Funko Pop! Marvel: Holiday – Captain America Snowman.
It’s cute as hell interpretation of Captain America in Snowman form. Cap’s iconic helmet is on the snowman’s head. As is the iconic shield on his left arm. There’s a chin strap under the figure’s chin and a carrot serving as its nose.
There’s also an awesome red, white, and blue striped scarf wrapped around its neck. The snowman’s arms are made of branches and there are a couple of black buttons down the chest. And finally, it sports adorable red mittens on its hands emblazoned with a white star. It might be the cutest Christmas decoration you add to your home all year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Funko Pop! Games: Marvel – Contest of Champions – Civil Warrior bobblehead stems from the hit mobile app that created the character. The developers at Kabam suggest that the robotic hero maybe “Captain America from an alternate Earth ravaged by the Civil War between his own army and Iron Man’s forces.” During that Civil War, “the two heroes mortally wounded each other in the final battle of the war; Steve survived, but Tony didn’t.”
It’s a dark alternate universe to be sure. But because of Steve’s guilt, he incorporated Tony’s ARC technology into his Captain America gear to honor his fallen friend. But hey, we got a pretty cool Funko Pop figure out of the deal, so…
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While the U.S. Agent isn’t exactly a Captain America iteration, he’s still very closely associated and looks a hell of a lot like him. The character debuted in Captain America comic number 323 as Super-Patriot and actually did go on to take on the mantle of Captain America for a time. Thus, the Funko Pop! Marvel: U.S. Agent Vinyl Figure is worthy of our list like Steve Rodgers is worthy of Mjolnir.
The U.S. Agent outfit is quite similar to Captain America’s in a variety of ways, though different in pretty big ways. First off, instead of being primarily blue, U.S. Agent’s attire is heavily black. On his chest are horizontal red and white stripes with a small black star on his upper left chest. And he too has a shield. But it’s red, white, and black instead of red, white, and blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Avengers: Age of Ultron debuted the first time that the MCU’s titular team truly formed a cohesive unit. It was a big deal for Steve Rodgers’ character, but Captain America was always a natural leader. And you can also see that look of pure confidence designed within the Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Age of Ultron – Captain America bobblehead.
This vinyl figure’s uniform is one of the best across the entire line of Captain America Funko Pop! toys. The coloring is very bright, especially in the midsection where the red, white, and blue play off of one another. While the Endgame options are no doubt awesome, the Age of Ultron Captain America Funko might still outrank them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America Civil War – Captain America vinyl figure represents the last time we got to see Chris Evans’ take on the character in his vibrant red, white, and blue outfit. In the midst of Civil War, Cap become a vigilante and adopts a darker color scheme. So really, this iteration of his uniform’s design is the last of its kind.
And while Cap may look a bit naked in the product’s picture without his shield, don’t fret! It’s there, positioned on the character’s back just like it frequently is in the film. But you can still transfer it to the bobblehead’s left arm as if ready for battle too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We saw it in the movie’s various trailers, yet nothing could prepare us for the battle on the big screen between Captain America and Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Or should I say, lack thereof…
Steve Rodgers just wasn’t ready to take on the Mad Titan in their first encounter. He was thoroughly outmatched. And it certainly didn’t help that Thanos had the Infinity Gauntlet with all six stones. Regardless, this Funko Pop! Marvel Movie Moments: Avengers Infinity War – Captain America vs. Thanos set is an incredible one.
The duo is having a battle of strength in the forest of Wakanda. Cap is trying to keep Thanos from using the glove, but as a mere mortal with the power of the super-soldier serum, he just can’t stop Thanos on his own. However, it’s just a moment after this that Thor arrives with his attempt to save the day…
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It was a sad, sad moment when Tony and Steve finally truly went toe to toe at the end of Captain America: Civil War. It irreparably damaged one of the MCU’s most important partnerships. And it ripped our collective hearts out when Tony demanded back the shield that his father had crafted.
This Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America Civil War – Captain America vs. Iron Man set puts that iconic battle on display. And with the items’ included protective case, you won’t have to worry about the figures being manhandled or getting dusty.
The 2-pack is part of Marvel and Funko’s exclusive Collector Corps line of figurines. So it’s a limited edition set that will cost you a bit more. But have this duo duking it out on your mantle will be tough to top.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Red Skull is recognized as one of Captain America’s greatest foes. Yet the only prominent role he’s played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was as the villain in Captain America: The First Avenger. He and Cap faced off as they both vied for the Tesseract. And that scene has been recreated within this Funko Pop! Movie Moments: Marvel- Red Skull vs. Captain America Collectible Figure.
The figure depicts Red Skull with his weapon in hand, ready to begin firing upon Steve Rodgers. Cap stands opposed and ready. His shield is in hand and a look of determination on his face. The duo is about to battle atop the included grated platform. And as you know, it’s Captain America that will eventually win the bout and take the Cosmic Cube with him.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a Captain America Funko Pop! to carry around with you at all times, the Funko Pop! Keychains: Avengers Endgame – Captain America bobblehead is the super solider that you’re looking for.
The keychain stands 1 1/2-inches tall. Making it the ideal size to hang from your bookbag or purse. The character is rocking his outfit from Avengers: Endgame. The very one that Steve Rodgers and his team will wear as they go galivanting throughout time in order to reverse Thanos’ infamous “snap”.