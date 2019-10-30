21 Best Captain America Funko Pop Figures: The Ultimate List (2019)

The Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Captain America with Broken Shield & Mjolnir bobblehead is arguably the greatest figure on our Best Marvel Funko Pop Figures list. After over ten years of movies, this moment from Avengers Endgame felt like the culmination of all of it.

With the majority of our heroes down and out, Captain America takes a beating from the Mad Titan and yet asks for more, telling him “I can do this all day.” Thanos pummels Steve Rodgers’ iconic shield until it begins to crumble. Then tossed aside, Captain America surprises the entire battlefield – and the audience – by declaring himself worthy and calling Mjolnir to his aid.

It was a movie moment that simultaneously gave chills and made the audience erupt, and this 3 3/4-inch figure perfectly captures it. Mjolnir is in Cap’s right hand. His shield is on his left. And there’s blue lightning encompassing his body as he runs toward Thanos with a look on his face stating he’s ready to end the fight once and for all.