21 Best Frozen 2 Toys: Your Ultimate List

This Three Pack of Frozen 2 Dolls is absolutely stunning.

The detail on Elsa and Anna’s dresses is just insane. The motifs, embroidery, the change in fabric on Anna’s garb – it’s all just reeks of class.

Often, a lot of dolls claim to be deluxe without actually going the extra mile to make something special. This three-pack is definitely the exception. It’s wonderful.

Then there’s the faces, which look almost identical to their movie counterparts.

Then there’s the hair. Elsa’s plait is great but is obviously overshadowed by Anna’s.

The small french plait with the bun and the bangs really bring this figure to life.

Honestly, this set is one of the best Frozen 2 toys. It may even be the best. It’s pricey, sure, but it’s always good to see pricey sets justify the cost.

Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up