21 Best Frozen 2 Toys: Your Ultimate List

After the very best Frozen 2 toys? If so you’re in luck, because we’ve scoured the Internet to bring you the most in-demand Frozen 2 toys around.
-
This Three Pack of Frozen 2 Dolls is absolutely stunning.
The detail on Elsa and Anna’s dresses is just insane. The motifs, embroidery, the change in fabric on Anna’s garb – it’s all just reeks of class.
Often, a lot of dolls claim to be deluxe without actually going the extra mile to make something special. This three-pack is definitely the exception. It’s wonderful.
Then there’s the faces, which look almost identical to their movie counterparts.
Then there’s the hair. Elsa’s plait is great but is obviously overshadowed by Anna’s.
The small french plait with the bun and the bangs really bring this figure to life.
Honestly, this set is one of the best Frozen 2 toys. It may even be the best. It’s pricey, sure, but it’s always good to see pricey sets justify the cost.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
This Elsa Doll is one of the best Frozen 2 toys ever. It is just stunning!
The face looks exactly like it’s been lifted from the movie and the dress is on another level.
The gown is made from transparent fabric, the icicle motifs around the base of the dress and the belt really pop, and the way the color blends from a dark blue into a pale blue is exquisite.
Something elsa (heh) that’s really cool, it’s great that her hair comes in a braid. It’s only bound by a small band, though, so if you want to take it off and restyle it, you totally can.
All in all, this is a really great doll. The look’s right, the dress is top-notch, and there isn’t anything glaringly obvious for me to moan about. Wonders will never cease!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Sometimes dolls get everything right, and this Anna Fashion Doll really does get everything right.
The face is on-point, the curly hair with the bangs is on-point, even the dress and cape is on-point.
Sure, they’ve cut corners by having the belt printed on instead of a separate piece of fabric, but given the low price of this doll, it’s understandable.
It’s designed to be affordable, so of course some corners needed to be cut.
The main elements kids will care about – hair, face, and clothes – are all there, though.
Pair this with the Elsa doll on this list and I’d say you’ve got a pretty great gift set.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
The Elsa Doll and Nokk Figure Pack is absolutely stunning. The image does not do it justice.
Elsa’s face is near perfect – something not every doll based on the first Frozen movie managed to get right.
Then there’s her dress, which has an icy pale coloring with flecks of glitter running through it. It’s gorgeous.
And speaking of gorgeous, the Nokk figure borders on majestic.
It’s an ice horse, and the use of transparent plastic in pale and baby blue really makes this figure.
It’s a shame Nokk doesn’t have any articulation, but then as it’s slightly transparent, all the joints would be visible, which would end up making it kind of ugly so I won’t grumble too much.
And let’s not forget the price. For an Elsa doll of this caliber and the majestic beast, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Ever heard of Polly Pocket? The Disney Frozen Pop Adventures Playset is basically that, only with a Frozen 2 theme.
This set starts off as a magical box, but use the key to open it up to reveal a hidden village potion stand.
The bottles are all made from soft plastic, and this set also comes with a few extra bottles and a food trolley.
And, of course, there’s the small Anna doll, which has moving arms and a waist bend.
The face on this doll is super cute. It’s the more cartoony style rather than movie accuracy and it works really well.
Plus for the price, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
If you’re after more for less, this Frozen Adventure Collection Pack is great value.
The five figures in this pack are Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven, Olaf, and Gale. A great selection of fan-favorites, then.
As for articulation, there isn’t much there. Though I think these toys are more for displaying on a shelf or around TV rather than playing with.
Something I really like about this set is the cartoonish style each of the toys has.
The cartoon style, rather than movie-accuracy, really lends itself to the Frozen characters.
And let’s face it, the real hook here is being able to pick up five different toys for sub $30. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
If you’re after an affordable gift, maybe for other kid’s Birthdays, this Talking Anna Plush is the way to go.
The main hook here is press Anna’s belly to hear her talk. It’s simple, sure, but kids love plushies and they love talking toys. Sometimes simple just… works.
Despite being at the lower end of in terms of pricing, it’s still really well made.
Her outfit has lots of smaller details to make this plush look more like the character it’s based on.
It’s a cool plushie, and the price only helps to make this a great little purchase.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
If you’re after one of the best Frozen 2 toys for youngsters, this Elsa Adventure Doll is the way to go.
Instead of the more movie-accurate look, this doll opts for a more baby doll-style: Big head, big eyes, and long brushable hair.
As you probably guessed, this doll also comes with a long flowing glittery cape and authentic shoes.
I wouldn’t recommend this doll for kids older than around six years old unless they love collecting the more child-like dolls. For those kids, I’d go with the dolls at the top of this list.
But for any ages under that, I’d say you’re onto a winner.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Not only is this Elsa Funko Pop one of the best Frozen 2 toys because of its price, Funko Pops in general are one of the best gifts around.
They’re affordable, and because Funko spans hundreds of different IPs, you really can create a collection of different characters from different series to truly express yourself.
My Funko collection is mostly DC comics, Borderlands, Overwatch, and Fortnite. Yes, I am a massive geek.
I’m impressed by how well this Elsa pop turned out, too.
The face works, which isn’t easy when you add those black eyes to Disney characters, and the sculpting on the dress is great.
I also really like the little ice crystal she’s holding. Little touches like that always make for a better pop.
Plus, again, they’re really cheap!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
As I said with the Elsa pop, Funko Pops make for really great gifts, and if you’ve already got the Elsa version, the next one to get is This Anna Pop.
Again, I’m amazed by how well these turned out. Black eyes on Disney characters aren’t easy to get right, and yet – somehow – it works.
As for the rest of the pop, the sculpting on the dress is excellent, as is the wind effect on the cape.
The pose ties into the flowing cape and is a nice touch. It really looks like Anna is trying to escape the cold, which I imagine must be a pain when your sister’s an ice queen.
So yeah, it’s a great pop at an even greater price. Affordable toys are always a winner in my book.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Yowie wowie the Ultimate Arendelle Playset is pricey, but then it is five-feet tall.
Five-feet by four-feet to be exact. So yes, this thing is a beast.
The short version is this playset has lights, moving balcony, and seven rooms.
The slightly longer version, the elevator base sets off a captivating light show, the balcony can move, and each of the seven rooms comes completely fully furnished.
The only downside is this set doesn’t come with any dolls, but if you’ve already got some, that shouldn’t be an issue.
Because of the price, I’d only recommend this as a Birthday or Christmas present. Although it’s worth keeping in mind, if your little one loves everything Frozen, this really is the ultimate Frozen gift.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
The Follow-Me Friend Olaf has some really cool features.
Light the ground with the included snowflake wand and Olaf will follow. Magic!
Not only that, he also talks and sings. Because what would Frozen 2 toys be without the singing?
Elsewhere, his mouth opens and closes, his head turns from side to side, and his eyes open and close.
Oh! And he can wiggle his eyebrows!
Interactive toys are all the rage at the moment. We’ve seen similar ideas in the Hatchimals WOW Llalacorn and that thing is mega-popular, so a toy like this makes a lot of sense.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
The LEGO Arendelle Castle Village is just wonderful.
This 521-piece set reminds me of a lot of what LEGO does with Harry Potter.
On one side you’ve got an elaborate castle, but flip it around and there’s individual rooms to build.
I especially love the tiny LEGO throne and the LEGO food. They’re super cute!
This set also comes with three mini-dolls in Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff, meaning kids have a great selection of characters to role-play with.
And the best part? It’s designed for ages five and up, which is a nice change. Normally the larger sets are geared towards older kids, so it’s great to see LEGO targetting younger builders.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
If you’re after Frozen 2 toys for younger kids, they don’t come better than the LEGO Frozen Elsa’s Wagon Carriage Adventure.
This set is designed for ages four and up, so don’t expect anything too taxing or elaborate. Nice and simple is best for younger builders.
Kids will be building a wagon to attach to Sven, a cheese stand, and a rather cool little camping area complete with toy fire.
It also comes with an Elsa mini-doll and a selection of accessories.
It’s a simple set, for sure, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun. The hook of a Frozen camping adventure has role-play adventure written all over it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
If you’re after an affordable Frozen 2 toy, this LEGO Anna’s Canoe Expedition easy building kit is the one to go with.
It’s another set aimed at kids four years and up, so expect lots of simple pieces to clip together. It’s the perfect halfway house between DUPLO and the more extravagant LEGO sets.
In this set, kids will be building an ice canoe along with a beautiful coral reef and rock area.
As for the mini-dolls, you get Anna (as the name suggests) and Olaf. You also get a tiny squirrel that’s all kinds of cute.
This is a super simple set, even simpler than the other set for four years and up on this list. That said, it’s designed for kids who are new to LEGO, so of course it’s going to be simple.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
This LEGO Elsa’s Jewelry Box is a really cool idea for a set.
It’s a jewelry box, complete with LEGO rings, but also a castle-like display.
This set screams extravagance. Jewels, icy crystals, anything that shines makes this set look expensive (even though it isn’t!).
There’s even a turntable to put the Elsa mini-doll or Nokk statue on. And a mirror. So it’s essentially a proper jewelry box, complete with drawers to store trinkets in.
I really like when LEGO does something different. In all my years covering toys, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a LEGO jewelry box, so props to LEGO for creating something younger girls are going to love.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Hey. Do you wanna build a snowman? Now you can with the LEGO Olaf Building Kit.
Terrible segue aside, this is a pretty neat little kit.
Olaf, being a snowman, is an awkward shape, so LEGO couldn’t use Bionicle parts.
The solution? Lots of smaller LEGO bricks and a bit of magic.
Although I love the Olaf figure, I’m really taken by the book and pencil. It always amazes me what you can build with LEGO.
If you’re after an affordable set that’s super playable and super cute, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
The OSMO Super Studio is the perfect educational gift that’s sure to get kids drawing.
There’s a host of games to play in this pack, but the main hook here is learning to draw Frozen characters thanks to in-game teaching.
This game will help kids improve their drawing and listening skills and hand-eye coordination through the 24 activities and six lessons.
The only thing to keep in mind is you’ll need a compatible tablet for this game to work.
The full list of compatible tablets is iPad 2-6, iPad Mini 1-4, iPad Air 1-2, iPad Pro 9.7 & 10.5 inch, and with the latest Fire tablets: 7th Generation Fire 7, HD 8, HD 10, 8th Generation Fire HD 8, 9th Generation HD 7.
If you’ve got one of the above, you’re good to go.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
If you’re after another affordable gift, here’s the Frozen 2 Musical Snow Wand.
It’s cute enough, but it’s what this thing does that makes it such fun.
Firstly, the top of the wand is a snow globe. Give it a shake and snow rises around Anna and Elsa. Cool, right?
Not only that, this wand also plays the song Into the Unknown from the Frozen 2 movie.
If you’ve got a costume party coming up, or if your little one wants to dress up as Elsa, this prop is affordable enough to be a great idea.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Sometimes kids just want to run around the house bellowing LET IT GOOOO! LET IT GO! For times like that, there’s this Princess Elsa Costume.
Now, admittedly this isn’t from Frozen 2, it’s from the first movie. But, it’s too good not to mention.
Not only does this set come with Elsa’s iconic blue sequinned gown, it also comes with a crown, gloves, wand, and hair accessory.
It’s available for ages two to 10, and if you fancy mixing things up a little, you can get this outfit in pink.
Recommended Ages: 2 to 10 Years
-
For the child who’s obsessed with Frozen, there’s this Frozen 2 Bedding set.
This set features two double-sided pillowcases, an icicle bedsheet, and a colorful fitted sheet with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf on.
Although this isn’t made from 100 percent cotton (not many Disney-themed sheet are for some reason), it’s still super soft, and going by the Amazon reviews, is loved by most of the people who purchased this.
Pair this with the Elsa costume and the musical wand and I’m pretty sure your child will never want to leave their room.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated