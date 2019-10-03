51 Best Gifts for 11 Year Old Boys

If you’re after presents for 11 year old boys, the Nintendo Switch is the best you’ll find.

This is a video game console that hooks up to the TV, but when they want to take it out with them or play in their bedroom, you can undock the Switch and use it as a tablet.

So it’s two consoles in one, hence the name ‘Switch’.

The joy-con controllers are excellent, too.

When in TV mode, you can either use one joy-con in each hand or plug them into the controller add-on to use it like a traditional controller.

In handheld mode, you can plug the joy-con into each side of the console to control it.

The other thing to keep in mind, as this is Nintendo, the vast majority of games will be geared towards children.

This isn’t to say adults won’t love these games, but they’ll generally feature a more child-friendly aesthetic and learning curve, and the violence is toned way down.

As I say, the Nintendo Switch is the best video game console on the market for kids, and with a wide array of games to pick up, it really is easy to recommend.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated