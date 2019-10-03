51 Best Gifts for 11 Year Old Boys

Picking out the best gifts for 11 year old boys isn’t easy. That’s why we’re here to bring our savvy shoppers the most amazing in-demand toys every child wants.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after presents for 11 year old boys, the Nintendo Switch is the best you’ll find.
This is a video game console that hooks up to the TV, but when they want to take it out with them or play in their bedroom, you can undock the Switch and use it as a tablet.
So it’s two consoles in one, hence the name ‘Switch’.
The joy-con controllers are excellent, too.
When in TV mode, you can either use one joy-con in each hand or plug them into the controller add-on to use it like a traditional controller.
In handheld mode, you can plug the joy-con into each side of the console to control it.
The other thing to keep in mind, as this is Nintendo, the vast majority of games will be geared towards children.
This isn’t to say adults won’t love these games, but they’ll generally feature a more child-friendly aesthetic and learning curve, and the violence is toned way down.
As I say, the Nintendo Switch is the best video game console on the market for kids, and with a wide array of games to pick up, it really is easy to recommend.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child prefers to play on handheld devices, and you’d like to save yourself 100 bucks, the Nintendo Switch Lite is for you.
So, what are the differences between the original Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite?
The short version is the original Nintendo Switch can be played in both handheld and TV mode, while the Switch Lite is purely just a handheld.
That’s the short version, but there are other things to consider.
First up, because the Switch Lite is only used as a handheld, it’s got a longer battery life. I average around three hours on my original Nintendo Switch whereas my Switch Lite can achieve upwards of five hours.
Of course, some more powerful games will drain the battery quicker than others, but in my experience, the difference is around two to three hours between the two consoles.
It’s also worth keeping in mind the joy-con controllers don’t detach on the Switch Lite. There’s also a handful of games that won’t work on Switch Lite. That said, the vast majority of games do work. It’s only the more motion-controlled ones that won’t.
If you’re after child-friendly games – Mario, Sonic, Zelda and so on – all work without any issue.
What it all comes down to is will your child be using the Switch on the TV. If they are, go with the original Switch. If not, save yourself a small fortune and go with the Switch Lite.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is the best Marvel game for kids currently.
This game has a huge roster of Marvel characters to play with and unlock, including characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, and Avengers.
I’m playing through this at the moment and I’m really enjoying getting to grips with the different characters and seeing who can do what.
Each character has their own powers and playstyle. For example, as Scarlet Witch you can shoot projectiles whereas playing as Wolverine is all about getting up close and slashing anything that moves.
Every character feels varied and unique, so expect it to take some time until you find your perfect team.
Speaking of teams, in this game you can select four different heroes and switch between them at the push of a button. There’s no going out into a menu to switch between your four, which makes this game much more fluid.
In terms of what this game is, it’s a top-down brawler, which essentially means kids will pick their team then battle through different areas as they attempt to take down Thanos and the Black Order.
It’s fun, and if your child’s a massive Marvel geek like me they are going to love this.
Recommended Ages: T For Teen
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After something creative? Super Mario Maker 2 lets kids make their own Super Mario levels.
It’s really simple to use as well. So much so, my nine-year-old is actually better at it than I am!
You start by picking a theme for your level to make it look like the older Mario games or the newer ones. After that, it’s all about placing different items or blocks.
This is all done by clicking on an item then drawing on the touchscreen with your finger.
Build some flooring, add some hills, drop in some enemies and press play to see how it plays out.
Once kids have the hang of the basics they can move on to more complex concepts – like pipes to transport them elsewhere, adding end of level bosses, or mixing two enemy types to make a complete new baddie.
And when they’re not building levels, there’s also a single-player mode to play through a selection of levels made by Nintendo.
It’s all really great fun that’s sure to get kids thinking. IGN even called Super Mario Maker 2 the most accessible game design tool ever, so who knows, maybe you’ll end up with a young video game developer on your hands.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Minecraft is the biggest game on the planet and it’s easy to see why.
This game has two different modes, Creative and Survival.
In Survival, kids need to chop down trees for wood, hunt for resources like food, and generally survive for as long as they can.
Survival has different difficulty levels, too, meaning new players are always welcome.
Although kids won’t be building mega creations in Survival, because they’ve had to farm up every block themselves their smaller buildings will have more value.
In Creative, kids have a limitless amount of every different block type, meaning they truly can create whatever they want, be it castles, houses, or even a working calculator!
Whichever mode your child plays, they’re sure to learn a lot about nature and architecture.
And as it’s the biggest game in the world, new ideas are just a YouTube video away.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a fan of Spider-Man Homecoming in the house, this Marvel Legends Iron Man and Spider-Man Two Pack is well worth picking up.
Although this is one of the older packs now, the figures in it are really great.
The Spider-Man, in particular, comes with shoulder-swivels, which are my favorite new addition to Marvel Legends figures.
They allow the arms to move much further back, leading to more realistic play and brilliant posing potential.
Both of the figures are highly-detail – as you’d except from the Marvel Legends brand – and each also comes with interchangable heads.
For Spidey, it’s a masked version, and for Iron Man, it’s an empty open head, which makes it look like the suit’s on auto-pilot. Cool, right?
This is a great set that’s a must for any young Marvel fan.
And don’t forget, if you’re curious which are the best Marvel Legends figures, we’ve got a post set up just for that.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I got sent this Marvel Legends Nightcrawler figure and it’s easily the best Marvel Legends figure to date.
There’s three different heads in this set and all are near-perfect. They really capture the likeness with ease.
Nightcrawler isn’t an easy likness to capture, either. Getting a goblin-like human right can’t have been easy.
Outside of the heads, you’ve got a truckload of articulation, including double knee-joints and an ankle swivel, which is perfect for posing.
You also get a saber sword and an extra hand should you decide to ditch the weapon.
This figure is also part fo the Wendigo build-a-figure wave (Nightcrawler comes with Wendigo’s left arm), so if you end up picking up the entire wave, you get to build another massive figure.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Marvel Legends Hulk and Wolverine Two Pack has two absolutely excellent figures.
The Hulk figure is off the charts!
It’s packed full of articulation, the ripped shirt can be removed, and the head sculpt is the best comic-book likeness I’ve seen to date.
He also comes with two sets of hands (open and closed) and the opened hands are strong enough to dangle Wolverine upside down by his ankles, too.
I know! That’s the weirdest sentence ever but if your kid loves to pose their figures, they’re going to get a lot of usage out of that.
As for Wolverine, while I’m not madly in love with the head design, everything else is A+.
The colors pop, the removeable claws are great (as are the extra hands), and the shoulder-swivel allows for some really neat poses.
It’s a killer set that’s perfect for any Avengers or X-Men fan.
[Note: The author was sent this set by Hasbro]
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s the best Wolverine toy? That’d be this Marvel Legends Wolverine.
I keep banging on about shoulder-swivel joints, but when you’re playing with a Wolverine toy, you want to be able to crank those arms back as far as possible.
Factor in posing the toy on a shelf and it’s easy to understand why shoulder-swivel articulation makes toys even better.
This Wolverine figure also comes with removable claws, so if you want this toy to look like his claws are sheathed, you totally can.
I was also really impressed with how the glove and boots sculpts came out. These are areas toy companies can skimp on but Hasbro got the detailing just right.
This figure also comes with the Wendigo build-a-figure head.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love bulky figures and kids love the Iron Man moves, so definitely check out this Marvel Legends War Machine figure.
This figure has some serious heft to it. It’s bulky and the level of detail on this figure is unparreled.
Every piece has engravings and detailed plating. Honestly, the image doesn’t do this figure justice.
Although you do lose some articulation because of the size of this one, there’s enough there to make playing with this toy easy.
What’s more, War Machine also comes with three cannons – one for each of the arms and one for the shoulder. And, yes, they look awesome.
If you’ve picked up the Iron Man and Spider-Man two-pack, War Machine (Iron Man’s BFF) is well worth picking up next.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting kids to learn isn’t easy. But tell them they’ll be building their own computer and coding in Minecraft and they’ll jump right on board.
The Boolean Box is one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys I’ve ever seen. It is legit brilliant.
Inside the box is a Raspberry Pi, which is essentially a tiny computer capable of a lot. All you need to set it up is an HDMI cable to connect it to a TV.
Once set up there’s a host of lessons online to teach kids about electronics, animation, and coding in Scratch, Python, and Java, specifically in Minecraft.
If you want to get your child into STEM learning in a fun way they’re going to understand, the Boolean Box is simply too good to pass up.
And given this comes with a computer and custom case, power supply, Pi pinboard, resistors, buttons and lights, an HDMI cable, and an 8GB SD card – all for sub $200! – this is absolutely outstanding value.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fortnite is the second biggest video game on the planet right now, and the Battle Bus has become iconic to kids everywhere.
This Fortnite Battle Bus with Two Figures is a must for any fan of the video game.
The battle bus itself is highly-detailed and looks exactly as it should.
The same goes for the two figures that come with this set, Funk Ops and Burnout.
Just keep in mind, these are the smaller figures – each toy stands at around two-inches in height.
I got sent some of the earlier figures in this range and while they are deceptively durable, because of their size it’s worth thinking about how well your child looks after toys.
If they have a habit of breaking things easily, definitely consider going with the larger, six-inch figures instead.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after gifts for 11 year old boys, you won’t go wrong with this Fortnite Victory Series Two Pack.
These 12-inch figures fit really well with the Marvel range of titan figures, so if your child collects the 12-inchers, they’ll be right at home here.
Despite their size, each of the figures in this pack has a solid amount of articulation.
Shoulder joints, the legs move up and down and side to side, and the head pivots.
It’s not a massive amount of articulation, but given the size of these toys, it’s enough to battle with.
The two characters in this pack are Cuddle Team Leader and Ghoul Trooper; two of the most popular Fortnite characters around. In fact, Cuddle Team Leader has become the de facto face of Fortnite.
Plus, you know, they’re super affordable, which is always a nice surprise.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This McFarlane Fortnite Ice King Figure really is one of the best toys for 11 year old boys there is.
The McFarlane range of Fortnite figures is my personal picks for Fortnite gifts.
Not only do they have the best likeness, they have the best articulation, posing options, and come with awesome accessories.
Take this Ice King figure. The figure itself has a premium feel to it, and it comes with his back bling, pickaxe, and infinity sword.
Not only that, the McFarlane figures each come with a display base, so when they’re not in use, they can take pride of place on any shelf.
Plus, even though they do cost ever so slightly more than the other Fortnite figures, it’s not so much more that it’s worth passing on.
McFarlane’s Fortnite range is affordable, highly-detailed, and just plain brilliant!
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now this is cool. It’s a Remote-controlled Fortnite ATK with Drift Figure.
Remote-controlled cars never go out of fashion, making this a safe bet for a gift.
What I absolutely love about this is how accurate the ATK is.
It’s based on an ATK from the game and it’s got all the little touches, like the dice and the flag at the back. It’s those little things that really bring playsets to life.
You also get a four-inch Drift figure, which while not the best Fortnite figure on this list, is still decent and very playable.
But let’s face it, the real star here is being able to whizz around an ATK and send it soaring off different surfaces.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I gotta be honest, I wasn’t massively sold on Jazwares’ original range of Fortnite toys. But since the launch of the Legendary line, my opinion has changed.
The Fortnite Legendary Tomatohead Figure fixes all of my gripes.
There’s 40 points of articulation, which is a massive step up, it comes with a ton of accessories, and they look a lot more like the characters.
So, let’s talk accessories. In this pack you get an interchangeable head, two guns, a pickaxe, tomato toy, shield pot, and back bling.
That’s a lot of accessories to play with!
Not only that, the original range of Jazwares Fortnite toys just didn’t look like the characters. This Tomatohead gets likeness and proportions just right.
A year ago I’d have passed on the Jazwares line, but now they’re one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys around. What a turnaround!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Hidden Side Newbury Hunted High School Set is a massive build.
It takes 1,474 pieces to build this beast. That is a lot, and you’re sure to get your money’s worth.
What’s great about this set is how detailed it is. It’s the little things like the change in brick tone and added spookiness that really makes this set.
Something else I really like is how you’re not just building the front of the house. Spin it around and there’s different, eerie rooms on the back.
Plus as this is Hidden Side, if your child has a mobile device they can download the app and play with this toy in virtual form.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Thanks to the popularity of Fortnite, school buses are cool now. And what could be better than building an eerie, haunted school bus?
The LEGO Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus is one hell of a set.
Despite the main focus being on the bus, this set is still meaty at 689 pieces.
The bus is a really fun build, too. Vehicle builds, for a lot of kids, are always their favorite type of sets.
Anything that leaves you with something to race around afterward is sure to go down a treat.
You also get a great selection of mini-figures and a portable toilet to build, which while random, is a fun addition nonetheless.
Plus, as it’s Hidden Side, download the app to take your child’s play to the next level.
And don’t forget, if you’re after more cheap LEGO sets, we’ve got a post set up just for that.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love being able to build their own action figures and this LEGO Spider-Man Molten Man Playset lets them build a giant figure.
This is another set that’s just pure fun to build. It’s got a very Hero Factory vibe to it.
It’s put together by building lots of smaller sections that clip into one another.
The advantage of this style of building is you’re left with a toy with loads of moving parts.
Elsewhere in this set you also get a stealth suit Spider-Man, Mysterio, and a fireman mini-figures and web accessories.
It’s a fun set with lots to play with, and the price is killer, too!
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LEGO Batmobiles can often be expensive. Thankfully, this LEGO Batmobile comes in at a rather modest price.
This Batmobile has a lot of cool hidden features.
The wings move, the front bumper can be adjusted, there’s hidden stud-launchers on the side, and when you drive it forward, the fire at the back spins.
Kids love LEGO, but when LEGO designs something to be more than a static build, they’re sure to love it even more.
This set also comes with a Batman and Joker mini-figure, meaning kids have figures to play with as soon as the final piece clicks into place.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Despite being 10 years old, the video game Minecraft is still the number one most-played game in the world.
This LEGO Minecraft Crafting Box Kit recreated the game in LEGO form effortlessly.
This set is a great mix of everything kids love about Minecraft.
Castles? Check. Grassland area? Check. Mountain and mini forest? Also check.
The best thing about these Minecraft sets is you don’t need to follow the instructions.
Sure, you can build what the manual tells you, but each block has been selected so kids can take everything apart then rebuild it however they want.
Sometimes being free to build whatever you want, and have the block choice allow you to do so, is all you need.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The other Minecraft building kit that’s in with kids at the moment is the LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Mine.
Anything that lets kids build a giant creeper is sure to delight.
The creeper’s head can actually launch figures, too, which is neat.
Elsewhere in the set you’ve got a minecart and tracks, exploding tiles, and a wall that jettisons off.
You also get an excellent selection of mini-figures in Steve, Blacksmith, cow, bat, husk, and, of course, a creeper.
Sure, this set is a little pricey, but given just how much stuff is in it, it’s hard to grumble.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only is this Minecraft Comic Maker Alex super affordable, it also lets kids make their own Minecraft comics.
If they’ve got a mobile device they can download the free comic maker app, which lets them snap this character to create comic-books.
This toy also comes with a different face, so it can have its own different expressions, a glider accessory, a toy candle, and a block.
The block can actually be scanned in the app to unlock extra content, as well. Cool, right?
Or, of course, if the idea of making a comic doesn’t interest them, they’ve still got a really great Minecraft figure to play with.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a Minecraft fan in the house, this Minecraft Ender Dragon Figure is easy to recommend.
The best part is how articulated this beast is.
The legs, with knee joints, move, as does the neck, tail, and wings. Even the mouth opens.
It’d be so easy to make this toy motionless, but instead we’ve gotten something kids can actually play with.
It’s great.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is it a sword? Is it a pickaxe? The Minecraft Transforming Tool is both!
This thing is easy to use. With just a few tugs and pulls, it’ll transform from a pickaxe to a sword in a flash.
It being made from plastic also means this toy is sturdy. Nothing’s worse than a transforming toy that breaks after a few uses.
Plus, not only is this one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys, it also makes a really cool wall ornament.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Although this isn’t strictly a toy, this Minecraft Color Changing Bottle makes any kid’s bedroom more inviting.
With the press of a button, this bottle changes to one of eight different colors.
And despite its size, it’s got quite a lot of glow to it. You could even use this as a nightlight.
Is this one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys? I mean, it’s not a toy, so no?
That said, it’s sure to spruce up any room it finds its way into.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t let looks fool you, the Stikbot Deluxe Castle Set is pure fun.
The idea here is to create stop-motion movies with the free downloadable app.
It’s so easy to use as well.
The set comes with a tripod for setting up a phone or tablet, then it’s just a case of getting everything into position, snapping a shot, then slightly moving the toys.
The limbs of the figures move with ease, and because of the suction cups on the feet and hands, the rest of the body won’t flail around as you’re adjusting the pose in between shots, leading to crisper stop motion.
Honestly, the Stikbots and Klikbots really came out of left-field, but the result is something that’s both fun to play with and teaches your child about stop motion.
It really is one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys around.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Honestly, don’t underestimate how much enjoyment kids will get out of this Klikbot Studio Pack.
I got sent some of these not so long ago, and while I didn’t have high expectations, they’ve pleasantly surprised me.
These are meant to be used with the free app to make stop motion movies, but they also work as toys as well.
For stop motion, the Klikbots have durable limbs which can move slightly with each click, making them perfect for making movies.
They also make the most satisfying clicking noise when you bend their limbs. It’s delightful, and could be good for kids with autism who are sick to death of being given fidget spinners.
This toy also comes with a scorpion to build, and should kids tire of that, they can unbuild it and use the parts to make weapons and shields.
Again, I know they don’t look like much, but once your kid gets their hands on them, they’ll see why I think it’s one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys there is.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after an even more affordable Klikbot, the Cosmo Klikbot is a surefire win.
Klikbots are affordable already, but these solo packs are definitely not going to break the bank. THEY’RE SUCH GOOD VALUE!
I’ve already covered in the Thud Klikbot post why I love these, but it’s essentially they make a delicious clicking noise that has to be seen and felt to be believed, they stick to any flat surface (my kids hung ours from the stairs), and creating stop motion with them is really easy.
Plus, they’re fun just to play with on their own, simply because they’re so unique.
This may look like a bit of plastic with no real substance, but trust me, looks can be deceiving. They are 100 percent the real deal.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whenever someone asks me what’s the best tablet for kids, my answer is always the Fire 7.
You don’t want to start kids off on something expensive. Trust me, if it breaks, you’ll regret spending so much.
With the Fire 7, if it does break, Amazon will replace it. You can’t ask fairer than that.
While the FIre 7 lacks the breadth of apps Google Play offers, there’s enough of the heavy hitters available on the Amazon App Store to keep kids entertained.
Not only that, the Fire 7 has some killer parental control options – something that every parent needs to consider when buying a tablet.
It also comes in a kid-proof case, and if you buying for two children at the same time you can save an extra 25 percent. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes the best gifts for 11 year old boys are the silliest, and you don’t get sillier than this TUBBZ Spyro The Dragon Duck.
I got sent some of the Borderlands 3 ducks a while ago and they’re just good, silly fun.
They work in the bath, too.
What TUBBZ are is cosplaying ducks. They’re ducks that dress up as different video game characters, in this case the child-friendly Spyro.
They also come in a bathtub display case, so if your child wants to proudly display them, they totally can.
As an alternative to Funko Pops, TUBBZ are great.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Streamers are the new celebrities to kids, so this LAMO Ninja Figure is perfect for kids who spend their time on YouTube or Twitch.
These figures are super durable and they also house a cool surprise.
There’s a code in each box which can be used in the LAMO mobile apps to unlock exclusive content specific to each streamer figure.
In Ninja’s case, you can unlock a Ninja-colored tank to play with in-game.
Collectible, Funko Pop-style figures are all the rage at the minute, so if they’re a Ninja fan, this is sure to go down a treat.
There’s other streamers available in this range, including Dr DisRespect, Lirik, Summit1g, and TimTheTatMan.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NERF makes some of the best gifts for 11 year old boys around, and the NERF Longstrike Blaster is the best of the best.
This blaster is all about customization, as it comes with a barrel extension, bipod, and a scope.
Whatever their mission, they’ll be ready for it.
The Longstrike also comes with 18 official NERF darts and three six-dart clips so they’re never running on empty.
What’s great about the clips is you have one already locked into the gun, while the other two clips can be stored in the shoulder stock. Handy!
And let’s be real here, this thing looks like a beast. If it’s style they’re after, the Longstrike is one cool-looking blaster.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With how popular Fortnite is, a NERF crossover was a no-brainer.
I’m amazed with how realistic the NERF Fortnite TS-1 Blaster really is.
It looks just like the Fortnite weapon it’s based on, albeit with a slight color change so it doesn’t look exactly like a real-life shotgun.
This is a pump-action blaster, meaning there’s no need for batteries. Simply cock it back, and this thing is ready to blast.
The TS-1 can fire four darts in a row and can store up to eight more.
And this goes without saying, but yes, it comes with official NERF darts.
I mention this because it’s not worth picking up unofficial darts. They’re not as good as the real deal and NERF has tested their darts to make them as safe as possible. Safety first and all that.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after an inexpensive NERF Blaster, go with the NERF Nailbiter.
Though this may be on the lower end of the NERF price scale, it still has the wow factor.
I mean, c’mon, it’s a nail gun meant for shooting zombies. What 11 year old boy isn’t going to love that?
The Nailbiter comes with eight NERF darts, all of which can be loaded into the indexer.
What’s an indexer exactly? Well, a NERF clip is an enclosed case which spring loads the darts up and into the chamber. With an indexer, the case is open and the whole thing moves vertically through the blaster to load the darts into the chamber.
There isn’t a pro/con of using a clip or an indexer, but for me, seeing the indexer move up as you fire it is cool as hell.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids, especially boys, love gross things, and the Pop Popz Snotz Slime Hammer is as gross as they come.
This set comes with 18 snotz capsules. Place one down on a flat surface, smash it with the hammer, and slimy goo bursts out of the capsule.
Six of the 18 capsules also contain a little toy to collect.
What makes this so great (and, yes, gross) is you can disassemble the hammer to use it as a syringe to collect the snotty slime and store it in the head of the hammer.
Honestly, I’d recommend having a play with this yourself, simply because popping the slime with the hammer is super satisfying.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Treasure X King’s Gold Treasure Tomb is one of the must-have toys at the moment.
So much so, Amazon ranked it on the company’s Top 100 toys for Holiday 2019.
This set is all about setting out on a quest to find the golden loot, which is legit dipped in real gold. Nice!
There’s traps to overcome, dig sites, secret doors, and, of course, that vault full of shiny treasure.
This playset also comes with three figures – one of which, King Goldcrown, is exclusive to this set.
What’s also great is the whole thing clip shuts for easy storage, meaning unlike LEGO, you shouldn’t be stepping on small parts long after they’re finished.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The other huge video game at the moment is Overwatch.
And even if they’re not into Overwatch, this LEGO Bastion Building Kit is sure to excite.
For a start, it’s a 602-piece set, so there’s lots to build here.
Also, it’s a giant robot that transforms into a turret. It’s like a LEGO Transformers toy.
Not only that, but this thing just looks really cool. The detail on it is great.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Good Smile Company makes the best action figures on the planet, and this Overwatch Reaper Action Figure is no exception.
It’s all the small details that make this figure so damn good.
The detail on the chest plate, the intricately designed shotguns, the belt loop, even the mask – it’s all exactly as it is in-game.
Plus with Good Smile toys, articulation is key. Rather than opting for multiple pivots, Good Smile goes with ball joints, allowing for almost 360-degree movement.
If your child wants to pose their toys, this is exactly what they’re after.
You also get a display base, extra hands, and bullet effects for the guns.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s the difference between Hasbro’s Overwatch Ultimates range and the Good Smile Overwatch toys? Price.
Despite being cheaper, the Overwatch Ultimates Genji Figure is still really great.
Hasbro brought in the articulation from the Marvel Legends line and it works really well here.
Knees and elbows have double joints, and, also like Marvel Legends, this figure comes with interchangeable hands.
One of the hands even has a throwing star effect attached, which is pretty darn cool.
In terms of getting the likeness right, Good Smile wins over Hasbro, but that doesn’t mean Hasbro failed. It still looks like Genji, it’s just not as crisp.
All in all, if you want a wider variety and a lower price-point, the Overwatch Ultimates range is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a super affordable way to pick up Overwatch toys, you won’t go wrong with Funko Pops.
This Roadhog Pop came out brilliantly.
It’s got the size just right, the mask has all the stitching detail, the belly tattoo is present, and he’s even holding his gas canister.
Although Pops lack articulation, they’re still brilliant for displaying on shelves. Especially when you’ve got a collection going.
And that’s what’s key with Funko Pops. You can buy Pops of nearly every brand on the planet, so if you want Roadhog to battle Jonesy from Fortnite or even Pennywise the Clown, you totally can.
The collection possibilities are endless.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Hot Wheels id Smart Track Kit is some seriously insane fun.
Download the app and kids can use this smart track to race and complete different in-app challenges.
Cars can be scanned into the app to level them up. It’s almost like a cross between a video game and a Hot Wheels set.
Although this image shows one of the building options, there’s 20-plus different configurations to make.
Everything in this kit includes 16 Hot Wheels track pieces, one Hot Wheels id portal to scan cars, and two cars that are exclusive to this set.
Why is this worth it? Kids love being able to race toy cars at high speeds, whether it’s on the floor or up and over a bed, and this track takes Hot Wheels into a new dimension thanks to its ingenious app integration.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Optimus Prime Figure is straight-up one of the best Transformers figures ever made.
The level of detail in this figure is insane. Just look at the windows and, well, all of it! No detail has been missed.
As you’d expect, this figure transforms from Optimus Prime into a truck in 33 steps. That’s not all, though.
You can also evolve this figure into Orion Pax. How cool is that?
You’ll never go wrong with Transformers. Even if they’re not into the TV series, kids will have so much fun learning how to change this toy into its different forms.
Not only that, the truck works like a toy car, meaning they can totally race it around the floor should the want arise.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A dinosaur that transforms into a robot… Is this not the most kid-sounding toy ever made?
The thing that’s brilliant about the Grimlock Toy is it’s a reimagining of the version many adults had when they were kids.
The nostalgia is strong with this one!
Compared to Optimus Prime, this figure is a lot easier to transform, coming in at just eight steps compared to Prime’s 33.
This toy also comes with two Prime Armor pieces, Dinobot Enigma accessory, and a collectible card.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anything that lets kids break stuff is sure to be a win.
This Wrekkin’ Slam Playset lets kids utterly destroy a car as one of their favorite WWE superstars.
The car features 10 breakaway parts and comes with a Braun Strowman figure to throw it around.
If they’ve got other WWE figures, I’m sure they’ll love getting Braun to toss them through the windshield then rip off a few doors to use as weapons.
Honestly, it’s such a good idea for a set that I’m amazed it hasn’t been done already.
What kid wouldn’t like to wreck a car?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
WWE’s Rey Mysterio is always popular with younger kids due to his high-flying antics.
This figure features True FX technology, which basically means the face is scanned by a machine to create the most realistic figures ever.
As this is part of the WWE Elite line, it comes with a selection of extra accessories, including a removeable t-shirt, extra hands, and a really awesome display base.
The base has a peg for the feet, meaning you can attach Rey by his ankle and get him into some really cool, high-flying poses.
Pair this with the Wrekkin’ Slam Mobile and I’d say you’re on your way to a selection of presents any WWE fan would adore.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a WWE fan in the house, the Demon Finn Balor is sure to be one of their favorites.
This figure gets the demon paint just right. The colors pop, and all the detail you see on TV has been translated into figure form effortlessly.
As this is one from the Entrance Greats line, it comes with a WWE ramp display base that when you press the button, plays the superstar’s entrance music. COOL!
Plus the sash is made from fabric and the demon head garb is removable.
And it’s packed with articulation, which I cannot stress enough is super important when playing with wrestling figures. How else would you be able to pull off a suplex is you can’t bend them right?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You will never ever go wrong with Pokemon toys. That’s just a fact.
This Interactive Pikachu toy is sure to become their new best friend.
There’s two modes of play to this toy – discovery and train.
It’s also touch-sensitive, so pat it on the head, tickle its ears, or move its arms and Pikachu will respond with one of over 100 different phrases.
As if this wasn’t cute enough already, its cheeks and tail light up.
If you could condense cuteness, bottle it, then turn it into a toy, it’d be this Interactive Pikachu.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a fan of more for less like me, this Pokemon Battle Pack is great value.
This set comes with six figures in total – Ash, Pikachu, Ditto, Zubat, Eevee, and Bulbasaur.
It’s a solid mix of Pokemon kids love and I can’t find anything to fault in the selection.
My only real complaint is that these are static figures, meaning they don’t move.
It would have been nice to have some articulation in Ash, but given most other Pokemon toys are statuesque, it’s not a deal-breaker.
That said, I do like how they’ve leant into them being static by adding an arm stand accessory for Pikachu.
Having Pikachu sit on Ash’s arm is cute.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LEGO don’t make Pokemon sets, but Mega Construx does, and they’re AWESOME!
This buildable Gyarados came out brilliantly.
It’s got the size factor, each of the sections requires skill to put together, and the movement in this toy is second to none.
To be honest, it’s the head that really sells this thing for me. Translating a likeness into brick form isn’t easy, but Mega Construx has clearly studied what they’re designing.
If that’s not enough, this set also comes with a neat little water area to build.
What’s not to love about this set?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes kids like to be pampered, even boys. And with this Pokemon Bath Bomb Set, getting them in bath won’t be a problem anymore.
You get six bombs in this set, each of which has a different Pokemon toy inside.
The full list of toys is Pikachu, Charmander, Blastoise, Bulbasaur, Gengar, and Eevee. That’s a good mix if you ask me.
Plus they’re made from organic ingredients including natural oils, meaning they’re safe for most kids.
Go on, pamper them. They’ll thank you for it.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up