27 Best Gifts for 11 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

On the hunt for the best gifts for 11 year old girls? We’ve compiled a must-read list of this year’s most in-demand toys for your reading pleasure.
The Nintendo Switch is hands-down one of, if not the, best gifts for 11 year old girls.
This is a video game console designed with kids in mind.
If they want to play on the TV, the Nintendo Switch hooks up via HDMI. But should they wish to take their gaming on the go, the Switch lifts out of its dock to become a handheld, tablet-like console.
In short, as a home console and a handheld, it’s the best of both worlds.
And as this is a Nintendo console, most of the games for it are aimed at kids.
Sure, adults still love Switch games, but there’s more of a focus on wholesome entertainment, and less of a focus on guns and violence.
In fact, the closest you’ll get to guns is Splatoon; a game where inklings use paint guns to splash each other with color.
If you’re after something that’s suitable for kids, you won’t go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If your child would prefer just a handheld Nintendo Switch, and you’d love to save $100, go with the excellent Nintendo Switch Lite.
The biggest compliment I have for this console is I bought it out of my own pocket and I cannot get enough of it.
So, what it is exactly? It’s still a Nintendo Switch, just instead of hooking up to a TV and being able to be a handheld, this one’s just a handheld (and it’s cheaper!).
It’s slightly smaller than the original Switch, and the joy-con controllers don’t detach.
It’s also got a longer battery life, which is important given it’s purely a handheld.
The battery varies from game to game, but I’m averaging around five hours before needing to play while it’s on charge.
One thing to keep in mind, there are a few games which require detachable joy-cons to work. Per Nintendo Life, those games are 1-2-Switch, Just Dance, Super Mario Party, Fitness Boxing, Ring Fit Adventure, and Nintendo Labo.
Not many then, and all of the main titles kids want a Switch for will work, but I thought I’d just throw that out there so you’ve got all the info you need.
I cannot recommend the Switch Lite enough. And seeing as most kids use the original Switch in handheld mode mostly anyway, why not save yourself some money while you’re at it?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I was sent Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and I’m having a blast with it.
Breaking it down, Ultimate Alliance 3 is a game with a massive roster of beloved Marvel characters where players need to fight their way through an array of different areas from the movies and comics.
It’s the massive roster that makes this game so much fun. Each character has unique abilities, meaning you’ve always got something new to play with.
In terms of who’s in it, there’s a lot. Some of the standout characters include Captain Marvel, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and, of course, a kid-friendly version of Deadpool.
Plus if you’ve got a second set of joy-cons, two players can play together. It’s perfect for siblings, then.
And if you’d like a second opinion, GameSpot even said this game is a triumphant return for the series.
If you’ve got any Marvel Fans in the house, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 comes very easy to recommend.
Recommended Ages: T For Teen
If you’re after wholesome fun, Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best gifts for 11 year old girls around.
It’s a beautiful game where players explore different areas as they search to save the kidnapped princess.
Kids will be jumping on enemies, solving puzzles, and collecting stars to upgrade their airship so they can move on to newer areas.
And with the power of Mario’s sentient hat, for the first time in the series players can control enemies.
There’s actually a really cool section near the start where Mario takes control of a tyrannosaurus rex, which in turn wears Mario’s hat and grows a mustache.
It’s a game designed with kids in mind. It’s wholesome, lacks realistic violence, and is something the whole family can get involved in.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
There is no bigger game on the planet right now than Minecraft.
If you haven’t heard of Minecraft yet, it’s basically virtual LEGO.
There’s two modes to the game, Survival and Creative.
Survival tasks players with sourcing their own materials to build houses, searching for food, all the while surviving the great outdoors.
Whereas Creative mode gives players an infinite number of blocks to go off and build anything they want.
And you really can build anything. Castles, mansions, art, even working calculators!
The only limit is their imagination, and should that fail, there’s plenty of guides on YouTube should they need inspiration.
And the best part, you can use your data across most platforms.
So, say, if they buy something on the mobile version of Minecraft, so long as they use the same login info, that purchase will be accessible on Nintendo Switch. It’s the same for the Xbox One and Windows versions of Minecraft, too.
Even if they do own Minecraft on a different platform, they’ll happily replay it also on their Switch.
Seriously, the number of kids who own multiple versions so they can jump in whereever is quite surprising.
Recommended Ages: E 10
The Hatchimals WOW Llalacorn is going to be on every 11 year old’s list.
This gigantic 32-inch toy takes interaction to a whole new level. Even hatching the egg is a game unto itself.
Shake the egg, and the llalacorn’s eyes light up. When it’s ready to hatch, break the egg in two and it’ll pop out.
What’s great about this is in its small form it looks like a Hatchimal, but play with it and it’ll elongate its neck and legs, turning it into a giant.
And when kids want a cuddle from their new best friend, it’ll shrink down in their arms.
It also features over 250 sounds and reactions, meaning the Hatchimals Llalacorn has its own personality.
It’s cute, and sure to be one of the best gifts for 11 year old girls ever.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Boppi The Booty Shaking Llama is one of the cutest, sassiest toys out there.
Grab this llama’s rump and it’ll crank its neck around and start shaking its booty to music.
And when I say this thing cranks its neck, I mean it really cranks its neck. There’s no slight movements here. This thing really gets down and boogies.
Due to Boppi Llama’s popularity, it’s a regular recommendation from me. Whether it’s toys for best toys for 9 year old girls or the best new toys of this year, you’ll be seeing Boppi popping up in posts everywhere.
It’s just so darn cute!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
American Girl Dolls are another line that’s always hugely popular.
If you’ve not heard the name before, they’re a range of high-quality dolls with a focus on cute faces and exquisite clothing.
Just take a look at Camille’s clothing. It’s expertly crafted and fits the body type perfectly.
Even the boots are highly-detailed and made from the right type of plastic to make it look that extra bit realistic.
If your child loves styling dolls hair, Camille’s silky blonde hair is a dream come true.
There aren’t many high-end doll lines, but it’s easy to see just why the American Girl line is so popular.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The Go Glam Nail Stamper actually does what it’s supposed to.
I know that sounds obvious, but so many of these other nail stampers are cheaply made and simply don’t work.
I was sent this nail stamper and tested it out on myself and the family and it really does work.
You paint your nails, let them dry, then place a finger or thumb into the stamper and press down to stamp a pattern.
I went with the unicorn print, but there’s a wide selection of other stamp patterns for kids to choose from.
All in all, this is a great gift and is sure to be popular. So popular, in fact, Amazon has deemed it one of the top 100 toys for this holiday season.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re after an uplifting board game to teach kids about important women throughout history, you won’t go wrong with Ms Monopoly.
This is still Monopoly, just with a few twists.
Gone are the famous landmarks, and in their place, are successful female inventors.
Players then invest in these women, and make money as they do.
Tokens for this version include a notebook and pen, jet, glass, watch, barbell, and a white hat.
If you’re after a gift to inspire young the next wave of inventors, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
You can’t beat a bit of magic, and the Blume Dolls really are magic.
It’s a flower pot, but when you add water, a doll magically grows up and out. How cool is that?
But which doll will you get? That’s also a surprise.
These dolls are fun, too. Each doll comes with 10 surprises as well as individual clothes.
The best thing about the Blume Dolls is just how affordable they are. If you’re paying well over $10 for one, definitely pass. Otherwise, they’re the perfect stocking filler.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Anime is popular with select youngsters, so if they’re into My Hero Academia, definitely go with this Deku Funko Pop.
This pop translates the character’s likeness effortlessly. His hair is broccoli-like, and this figure has that can do expression Deku is known for.
Funko also did a great job on the outfit, too. It’s the minor details, like the different colored laces and the kneepads, that really bring this figure to life.
And if you have got a My Hero fan in the house, don’t forget we’ve already counted down the best My Hero Academia toys.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re picking up the Deku pop, you’ll want this All Might Funko Pop to stand alongside him.
In the show, All Might is the man who Deku gets his powers from. He’s a kind of superhero father figure who teaches Deku about the powers of the One For All quirk.
Suffice to say, if your little one wants to build a pop collection, All Might is a great addition.
In terms of the figure, it ticks all the boxes.
The colors are right, the hair looks as it should, which can’t have been easy, and the face looks like he could be shouting his trademark “I AM HERE!” line.
It’s a great toy, and as I say, would look brilliant when paired with other My Hero pops.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Frozen fever is back once again, so toys like this Elsa Funko Pop are sure to be some of the best gifts for 11 year old girls there is.
This Funko Pop depicts Elsa in her nightgown holding a transparent ice crystal.
I should note, this pop is exclusive to Amazon, so you won’t be able to find it anywhere elsa (SORRY!).
As an aside, it’s really great how well Disney characters work in the black-eyed Funko format.
Sometimes pops can miss the mark, but Disney characters always seem to translate really well.
If your little one loves everything Frozen, this is one pop you won’t want to let go.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The video game Fortnite is hugely popular with youngsters, so gifts like the Bright Bomber Funko Pop are easy to recommend.
The metallic version of the pop is exclusive to Amazon. So if you’re after something a little more unique, this is the one to go with.
The pop itself nails just about everything.
The colors all pop, the pickaxe is near-identical to the one it’s based on, and it captures the likeness.
I actually own the regular version of this pop and have it on display under my TV. That’s how good it is.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Most youngsters go wild for anything Pokemon, so if they’ve got a budding Funko collection, why not add the adorable Bulbasaur to it?
It’s incredible how Funko-ifying Pokemon still manages to retain their cuteness.
Bulbasaur is just as cute as it is in the game.
Something else I found rather cool is little patches on the skin. I’ve said this before, but it’s the minor details like this that help pops to look like what they’re emulating.
Without these little touches, they just wouldn’t look right.
So yeah, if your child loves Pokemon, this gift really is a no-brainer.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
With how popular Fortnite is, it’s no surprise Fortnite toys will make for some of the best gifts for 11 year old girls around.
This Fortnite Battle Bus Playset ticks all the boxes.
It looks like the real thing, and let’s face it, having a mini Battle Bus on display would be awesome, and it comes with two popular characters in Burnout and Funk Ops.
Just keep in mind, there’s a lot of different Fortnite toys around, each of varying sizes.
These are the two figures, so if you’re after something a little larger, this ain’t it.
That said, despite their size, they’re quite durable. I’ve was sent some of these and they – somehow – haven’t been destroyed.
The other great thing about the Battle Royale Collection as a whole is they are super affordable. Like, seriously affordable.
So if you’re on a budget but want a gift that’s great for kids, the Battle Royale Collection is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The McFarlane range of Fortnite figures is my personal pick when it comes to buying the best Fortnite gifts.
Just take a look at the McFarlane Dire Figure. If it’s incredible detail you’re after, this figure has it and then some.
The head sculpt beats expectations even by McFarlane’s high standards. The teeth, the spacing between the eyes, it’s all exactly as it should be.
What’s amazing is McFarlane managed to get the goat-like legs in and still have the figure stand up, which can’t have been easy.
Outside of me gushing over how great this figure is, it also comes with a pickaxe, gun, backpack, and a display base.
If you’re after the best, McFarlane is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
If you’re after something a child can proudly display on a shelf or wardrobe, this McFarlane Fortnite Ice King Figure is the way to go.
At 11-inches tall, rather than six inches like the other McFarlane figure on this list, this toy will stand watch over the whole room.
And as this is McFarlane, this toy comes with the expertly crafted detail you’d expect.
It’s also packed with 22 points of articulation, so you can imagine how many different poses kids will get them into (before ultimately deciding to make it floss).
This figure also comes with the Infinity Blade sword, back bling, and a meaty display base.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Jazwares really stepped it up with its Fortnite Legendary Series line of toys, and the result is something kids are going to love.
Gone is the lack of detail, and instead we get something that’s instantly recognizable.
If your child plays Fortnite and you show them this toy, they’ll be able to tell you who it is (or vaguely say it’s the tomato man because no one knows the names of the characters).
The two heads you get in this pack are brilliant. I love that Jazwares opted for two different versions instead of sticking to just one.
There’s also 36 points of articulation to play with – which is A LOT – and the toy comes with a load of accessories. Even more than the McFarlane range.
Accessories include a pickaxe, guns, back bling, a tomato toy, and a shield pot.
Throw in the fact these toys are cheaper than the McFarlane range and you can see why they’re so popular with parents.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This Jazwares Remote-controlled ATK is great fun, but it also comes with a massive caveat.
First up, the ATK has detail in all the right places, and I’m certain kids will love whizzing this around the room or building ramps for it to soar off.
Now for the caveat: I really don’t like this style of figures.
They’re almost GI Joe-like and lack any real facial detail. Jazwares has fixed this with the six-inch Legendary range, but these smaller figures just aren’t good.
The reason I’ve included this set, however, is because the ATK justifies it.
The figure may suck, but kids will never tire of remote-controlled cars that also play sounds.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
You can’t get away from the fact this is a luxury item. That said, the Barbie Dreamhouse absolutely justifies the cost.
For a start, this mammoth mansion stands at three-feet tall and four-feet wide. That. IS. HUGE!
The three stories are made up of eight different rooms, a working elevator, pool with a slide, along with a wealth of interactive furniture.
The fridge even opens and has tiny food on the inside. How cute!
In fact, there’s a host of different sounds and lights for kids to discover as they play.
Sure, this toy is geared towards maybe a Christmas or Birthday gift, but if your child loves everything Barbie, they are sure to get a lot of usage out of it.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This Barbie Ultimate Kitchen is a really neat playset that won’t break the bank.
It comes with a cooking Barbie doll, so on the slight chance this is their first set, they’ll have a doll to play with.
Let’s face it, though, the real hook here is the kitchen playset.
This tabletop counter comes with a fridge, cooker, and storage area.
Think cooking TV shows and you’ll have a good idea of what this set entails.
What’s more, it also comes with a load of accessories, including different food, glasses, grill, and cooking utensils.
This set also comes with Play-Doh-like dough to make all different kinds of food with the included accessories.
Barbie is all about role-play, and this set really takes it to the next level.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The transforming element of the Barbie Dreamcamper is what makes this toy so great.
For when they’re out on the road, this is a massive two-foot campervan.
But when they want to stop and have a nice chat and a bite to eat, this beast transforms into a massive playset.
Flip down the side to reveal a spacious pool with slide area. To the right we have a bathroom with a shower curtain and sink. Directly behind the pool is a nice little place to have a sit down. And if you lift the right side up, you get a tidy sleeping area.
But that’s not all. On the other side of the campervan you can flip that side down and there’s a hidden cooker and refrigerator for preparing food.
One thing to keep in mind, this set doesn’t come with any dolls. Although if you’ve already got some that shouldn’t be too much of an issue.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Pizza Doll Playset is a little different from what you’d expect, making it a great choice for kids who don’t want another hospital or animal playset.
Instead of nurturing, Barbie has gone full-blown capitalist in her latest endeavor.
This set comes with everything you’d expect from a small pizzeria. It’s got storage cupboards, cash register, and a pizza grill.
What’s more, this set comes with dough to get kids making toy food.
Just place some dough in the pizza press, place the red and beige onto the pizza, then fill the toppings maker with white dough and give it a spin to add some cheese.
Any playset that gets kids making stuff is always a good idea. And who knows, maybe this will inspire them to get into cooking.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re after an affordable Barbie set, go with the excellent Barbie Musician.
First up, the doll. Barbie comes in a casual-but-stylish ensemble complete with headphones.
The doll’s also packed with a solid amount of articulation so she can really move.
As for the rest of this playset, you get a guitar, keyboard and desk, stool, mic and mic stand, and a handful of accessories.
It’s a simple set that still manages to hit all the high notes. The doll is good, the accessories are good, the instruments are good.
It’s just a good set.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re after one of the best gifts for 11 year old girls ever, you won’t go wrong with Pokemon toys.
This My Partner Pikachu Toy is super cute and super interactive.
Press its nose, touch its head, or pat its tummy and this little electric rodent will respond with one of over 100 sounds. PIKA!
If that’s not cute enough this toy also moves its arms, wiggles its ears, and the cheeks and tail light up.
And the best part? It’s not expensive. Don’t you just love when good toys are in an affordable price bracket?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up