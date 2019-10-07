27 Best Gifts for 11 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

27 Best Gifts for 11 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

On the hunt for the best gifts for 11 year old girls? We’ve compiled a must-read list of this year’s most in-demand toys for your reading pleasure.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
27 Listed Items

Heavy's Buying Advice - All Your Burning Questions Answered!

Got Any 11 Year Old Birthday Gift Ideas?

If you're looking for what to buy an 11 year old for her birthday, the first thing you need to factor in is cost. Pick a number in your head for how much you're willing to spend and go from there. 

For Birthdays, you want something with the wow factor. I'm always chatting to other parents about what their  11 year old birthday gift ideas are, and the general consensus is to go with the Nintendo Switch

It's creative, helps keep them in touch with friends while they're not at school (but in a more parent-friendly environment than social media), and being able to sit and watch YouTube videoes in bed is all kids want these days. 

How About Gift Ideas for Tween Girls? 

Ah, Tweens. The dreaded age where buying anything is always a struggle. 

Thankfully, I've done a lot of research for this when I wrote the guide to the best gifts for tweens

You can't go wrong with the LAMO streamer figures (just be sure to subtly ask which streamers they like first). You could also try Fortnite toys.

Or, failing that, there's always the Nintendo Switch or PS4. Anything that feels slightly more grown-up is sure to go down a storm. 

What About Gift Ideas for 11 Year Old Boys?

Funnily enough, I've got a rundown of the most in-demand best toys for 11 year old boys, too. I know. Shocking!

Again, it's all Nintendo Switch town for that age group. Anything that has tech (and Fortnite) sure is a safe bet. 

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Read More
, ,