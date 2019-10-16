51 Best Gifts for 9 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

51 Best Gifts for 9 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

Finding the best gifts for 9 year old boys isn’t easy. Don’t worry though, we’ve checked every corner of the Internet to bring you the most in-demand toys for every kind of child.

Heavy's Buying Advice - All Your Burning Questions Answered

Have You Got Any 9 Year Boy Birthday Ideas?

For Birthday gifts, you want something with the wow factor. We're talking the Nintendo Switch, massive LEGO sets, or if you're after something a little different, maybe even coding robots.

Anything that feels larger than life and they can play with is sure to go down well.

Any Thoughts on PAW Patrol Toys? 

PAW Patrol is still really popular. Although it's aimed at younger kids, a lot of older kids still really enjoy it. 

The big PAW Patrol toy at the moment is the Mighty Lookout Tower Playset, which comes with a figure, vehicle, and is freaking gigantic! 

If you'd like to see a rundown of the best PAW Patrol toys, we took a look recently to see what are the biggest sellers. 

Okay, I Need Even More Ideas, Help!

If nothing on this list tickles your fancy, that's absolutely fine. What I would suggest, however, is just taking a moment to check out our Toys channel. It's got a breakdown of gifts by age as well as individual posts for all the heavy hitters from throughout the year. 

See Also:

