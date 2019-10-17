21 Best Lego Christmas Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide

As is always the case, with every Christmas comes a bazillion new Lego Christmas sets. Thankfully, we’re here to guide you through the most in-demand Lego toys for this holiday season.

When Does Lego Release Christmas Sets?

Good news! All the Lego Christmas sets are out now.  Hurray!

I will say, however, Lego often sells out during Christmas, so make sure you buy early to avoid any disappointment. There's nothing worse than your child having their heart set on something only for it to sell out. 

What Are the Best Lego Sets of 2019?

That's a really subjective question, but for me personally, the Frozen 2 series has been top-notch, as have the Hidden Side sets. 

Likewise, the Stranger Things set is amazing, and the Harry Potter range continues to churn out some killer designs kids love. 

Is There a Lego Gingerbread House Set? 

Yes! Well, there was. Back in 2013. 

You can still purchase it from Amazon resellers, but it comes in a generic box, and to be honest, given the size of this set it's not worth the over-the-odds asking price. 

It's cute, sure, but it's also very small. And given how many other sets you could buy for that price, I'd suggest a hard pass. 

Okay, I Need More Gift Ideas. HELP!

Don't worry, we're here to help.

Just head on over to our toys channel where we've got gift guides broken down by individual ages as well as a look at all of this year's must-have toys

