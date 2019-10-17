21 Best Lego Christmas Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide

As is always the case, with every Christmas comes a bazillion new Lego Christmas sets. Thankfully, we’re here to guide you through the most in-demand Lego toys for this holiday season.
You can’t beat good, wholesome fun. And it doesn’t come any more wholesome than the Lego Fire Station.
Again, this pairs perfectly with the other Lego Christmas Winter Village sets on this list. If you’ve got a train station, rounding out the village with a fire station makes sense.
As for this set, it’s really well thought out. The station is super detailed, and the backside has a little seating area for coffee as well as a place for the fire engine to pull into.
I really like the fire engine as well. With these sets you don’t want a gargantuan build that’ll take hours. You want something large enough to feel real that has space for the mini-figures to sit in.
Oh, and be sure to check out the Lego fountain. The use of clear blue bricks to act as water is a stroke of genius.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Nothing says Christmas like a good train set.
This Lego Winter Holiday Train is the perfect winter gift.
There’s a lot of neat little touches, like the clear-brick smoke, that really helps make this set feel unique.
Not to mention you get to build an entire steam train, carriages and all.
What’s great is you get a load of track pieces, too. Meaning you’re free to set this up however you want. Even up and over a bed, which I seriously suggest trying out. There’s nothing more fun than yeeting a train down a steep slope.
You also get a host of mini-figures to keep this set in order and begin building your own locomotive world around the train set.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
At the risk of sounding cliche, this Lego Winter Village Station Kit is really magical. It just exudes Christmas spirit!
One of my favorite things about Lego is seeing how they can manage to make larger toys in a small size. Just look at the bus! Its smallness makes it kind of adorable. And that’s before you factor in the presents on top and holly on the side. How cute!
But the real star here is the super-detailed train station. If you end up pairing this set with the Lego train set on this list, you can connect the two sets to create one giant village.
As this is one of the expert sets, I wouldn’t recommend it for younger builders unless they’ve shown they’re a master builder. That said, there’s nothing wrong with mom or dad sitting down to help them build it. Some of the most fun I have with my kids is sitting around helping them build Lego.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
What do you associate with Christmas? For me, it’s pop-up storybooks. So if you’re after the most Christmassy Lego set around, this Lego Pop-up Book is too good to pass up.
Seriously, this thing is amazing. The actual Lego builds inside the book are rigged up so they actually close down with the book. How cool is that?
There’s two different fairytale scenes to build within this set: Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk.
The Little Red set is a simple house the turns downward as you close the book. Also, be sure to check out granny’s bed. There’s space for the granny mini-figure to slide under the covers. Neat!
The Jack and the Beanstalk set is a giant beanstalk that is attached to a string system, which when you close the book, collapses the beanstalk into sections.
Christmas Lego sets aside, this is a brilliant set in its own right. It’s clever and all kinds of magical.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Forget about chocolate advent calenders and feast your eyes on a healthier and more fun option with this Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar.
Don’t get me wrong, chocolate is great. But given how much you end up with over the holiday season, having an alternative is a good idea.
And they don’t come any better than this Harry Potter advent calendar.
There’s 24 different surprises for kids to open as they inch ever closer to December 25.
One day your child could be building a mini Christmas tree, the next a tiny Hogwarts express.
There’s also a really great selection of mini-figures to collect here in Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, Professor Flitwick, and Minerva McGonagall.
This is a fun set that’s sure to get kids even more excited about Christmas.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Why bother with normal advent calenders when you could be opening a new Star Wars toy each day?
I tell you, any child that opens the door and finds a Chewbacca mini-figure is going to be super happy.
This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is one for the cool kids.
In this set you’ll find tiny X-Wings, mini-figure versions of Luke Skywalker, Chewey, Storm Trooper, two random guys, a Gift Droid (no, really, that’s one of the surprises!), and the greatest thing you’ll ever a see, a Christmas porg!
I’ll leave out what else you can uncover so I don’t spoil the surprise, but there’s 24 mini Lego sets to discover in total.
Most kids won’t remember what their advent calendar was. So if you’re after something memorable, you won’t go wrong with a Lego advent calendar.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
For the child that prefers Lego City sets, or wants a more traditional Christmas advent calendar, there’s the Lego City Advent Calendar.
The best thing about this Christmas Lego set is it comes with some ingenious designs, and pieces your child may not already own.
This is a very small example, but there’s a Lego book, which isn’t something you see very often in Lego sets because there’s no need for it. Yet in this set, you can add the pieces to your collection without needing to shell out for a super-expensive set.
To be honest, even if you’re not buying this for Christmas, this set would be a great way to build out a collection at any time of the year.
So, onto the building. Here kids will be creating a clock, desk, and snowman, as well as a fireplace, snowmobile, and there’s a great selection of mini-figures including Santa, which is deceptively rare mini-figure.
Plus, you know, sometimes you want to ditch Star Wars or Harry Potter kits in favor of a more Christmassy-feeling sets.
What could get them more excited for Christmas than building Christmas sets each day?
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Lego isn’t just for boys. Girls love Lego just as much.
Of course, girls may prefer to go with the Star Wars or Harry Potter advent calendars, but if your little one loves the Lego Friends range, this Lego Friends Advent Calendar is for them.
This set has lots to build over the course of the 24 days before Christmas. Toys range from cutesy Lego stockings, candy canes, snowmen, and adorable little houses.
You also get a mini-doll to play with all their new builds.
Also, shoutout to the phone and speakers build. That thing is pure genius.
All in all, this is a great set, and it’s lovely to see Lego releasing an advent calendar for girls who want an alternative to Star Wars or Harry Potter.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Not all Lego Christmas sets need to be expensive. This Lego Town Square Set is great value.
It’s a smaller set, sure, but there’s enough here to get kids into the spirit.
On the building side of things, you’ve got a village stall, postbox and lamppost, snowman, sleigh, and a really awesome Christmas tree.
You also get three mini-figures to potter around the town with.
If you’ve already picked up one of the pricier sets, this works as a really great add-on to help flesh out there wintery world. Who wouldn’t want to add this Christmas tree display to the larger sets?
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
I’ve just found one of the most affordable Christmas Lego Sets. It’s the Lego Train Ride Set!
This is a super cute set that reminds me of the mini Hogwarts express that came in the Lego Dimensions playset. Maybe it’s the red and black coloring on the train?
Aside from the train and two passenger areas, there’s a few other things kids can build, namely two stalls, a little tree area, lamppost, and a bench.
You also get three mini-figures in the train conductor and two random Lego people.
I said this elsewhere, but if you’re picking up the larger Christmas Lego sets, this is a great little way to add to those sets without needing to spend too much more.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Although I find Nutcracker dolls terrifying, I kind of want this Lego Nutcracker as a Christmas decoration.
It’s a simple build that’s got some height to it. And I’m thinking this would look great on a shelf or as a toy to play with.
It’s essentially a selection of vertical Lego bricks, as opposed to the more Bionicle-style of Lego building which utilizes solid pieces.
The arms move as well thanks to some clever Lego engineering, and this little nutcracker comes on a display stand.
Whether it’ll come to life at night when you’re sleeping, however, I don’t know. I hope not!
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If you’re after an affordable Lego set for younger kids, there’s this excellent Duplo Santa Set.
As this is Duplo, all the pieces are designed to be used by smaller hands and the instructions are much easier to follow.
The pieces also make a satisfying click when they slot easily into place.
This set has a lot for kids to play with. There’s Santa and his sleigh, pulled by a reindeer, as well as a sled, Christmas tree, and icy area.
There’s also two Duplo people and a cute little squirrel toy to play around with.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Do you wanna build a snowman? Now you can with the Lego Frozen 2 Olaf Building Kit.
Before we jump into this one, if you’re looking for the best Frozen 2 toys, check out our rundown of the very best available right now.
Moving on. Kids love the buildable, larger Lego figures, so if your little one loves Frozen, this is a must.
It’s amazing, to me at least, how Lego has been able to translate Olaf’s expression into brick form. it looks just like him despite his face being made from Lego pieces.
Also, take a look at the price. It’s the perfect stocking-filler!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’ve got the ultimate Frozen fan in the house, this Lego Frozen 2 Arendelle Set is something you need to check out.
The castle in this set is grand. It’s super detailed, and the backside has a bedroom and throneroom with a little Lego throne.
Elsewhere in the set, you get two stands and a few accessories to build up the surrounding area.
On the mini-figure front, you get the most important characters, nearly Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff.
Any child getting a Frozen 2 Lego set is going to want Elsa and Anna more than any other figures. What would be the point in playing pretend Frozen without those two?
All in all, this set has everything a Frozen fan could possibly want.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
After Die Hard, Frozen is the ultimate Christmas movie. But as you can’t get younger kids to watch Die Hard, Frozen wins.
So if your child comes away loving Frozen but is a little too young for Lego, this Duplo Ice Castle set is here to save the day.
This set is based on Elsa’s Frozen castle from the first film, and all the pieces are designed with younger kids in mind.
They’re easy to pick up, and easy to snap together.
You also get a little Olaf, seating area, some ice decorations, and of course, an Elsa and Anna Duplo doll.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
This Lego Elsa’s Jewelry Box Kit is really freaking cool. It’s both a Lego set and it works as a jewelry box.
The box is designed to look similar to Elsa’s castle, albeit on a slightly smaller scale.
The draws open, the Elsa doll spins, and the Nokk statue really rounds out this jewelry box aesthetic.
It’s all the little details, like the placement of gems, that really make this thing feel more expensive than it actually is.
Oh, and it comes with Lego jewelry for kids to wear or store inside their new jewelry box. Cool!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re after an affordable Harry Potter Lego set, this Lego Knight Bus is the way to go.
This three-tiered bus has a section that opens on the side so you can jam different mini-figures in.
It also comes with mini-figure versions of Harry Potter, Stan Shunpike, and Ernie Prang. And yes, I had to Google the last two names.
And it has wheels, meaning it can be rolled along the floor at high speeds.
It’s a really simple set, for sure. But sometimes the best Lego sets are the ones where Lego doesn’t shove hundreds of different ideas in.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Any Lego set that lets you build a dragon is sure to go down a treat.
Whether it’s for boys or girls, every child is going to love the Lego Hungarian Horntail Kit.
Despite the lower price point, this dragon still has tons of detail packed in. It looks great!
Aside from the dragon, there’s a neat little champions tent to build, which can be opened up to place figures inside.
On the subject of figures, the mini-figure line-up for this set is Harry Potter, Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, and Viktor Krum. Poor Cedric…
Plus for this price, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Okay, this isn’t one of the Lego Christmas sets, but the Lego Hidden Side Bus is going to be one of the heavy hitters this Christmas.
The video game Fortnite is the biggest game on the planet right now, and that features a flying school bus, making school buses kind of cool.
This set is a school bus, but with a paranormal twist. Think spooky monsters jumping out of portable toilets and mad scientists and you’re along the right lines.
Also, as this is Hidden Side, if you’ve got a mobile device you can download the free app and take your play to the next level.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Again, not a Christmas Lego set, but hey, I’m here to bring you the best Lego Christmas sets, right?
This Lego Spider-Man Far From Home Set is going to be super popular come Christmas.
The Stark jet is a fantastic and fun build, the mini drones are a unique kind of enemy for kids to play with, and the mini-figure selection of Spider-Man, Mysterio, and Nick Fury is an excellent selection.
There’s also a Happy Hogan figure, but it’s a Happy Hogan figure so I’ll pass.
The jet is going to take a while to build, and it’s large enough that it feels deluxe when you’re whizzing it through the air.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Picture this. The fire’s on, you’ve just eaten Christmas dinner, then later the whole family sits down to help build this Lego Stranger Things Set. Doesn’t that sound like pure bliss?
On the mini-figure side of this set is Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper, and the Demogorgon. You honestly couldn’t ask for a better selection of mini-figures. It. Is. Perfect!
As for the build, it’s just so freaking good! Like, seriously. If Lego were trying to justify the price of this set, then they’ve somehow done it.
It’s super detailed, comes with Hopper’s Police car, and the upside down version of the house is just pure awesomeness.
Sure, this is a pricey set, but I always treat expensive Lego as something the whole family can sit down and get stuck into. I even end up printing off multiple instruction booklets from the Lego website so we can all work on different sections.
If you’ve never tried a family, giant Lego build, you really should. It’s the most fun you can have.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up