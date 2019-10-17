21 Best Lego Christmas Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide

You can’t beat good, wholesome fun. And it doesn’t come any more wholesome than the Lego Fire Station.

Again, this pairs perfectly with the other Lego Christmas Winter Village sets on this list. If you’ve got a train station, rounding out the village with a fire station makes sense.

As for this set, it’s really well thought out. The station is super detailed, and the backside has a little seating area for coffee as well as a place for the fire engine to pull into.

I really like the fire engine as well. With these sets you don’t want a gargantuan build that’ll take hours. You want something large enough to feel real that has space for the mini-figures to sit in.

Oh, and be sure to check out the Lego fountain. The use of clear blue bricks to act as water is a stroke of genius.

Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up