19 Best Transformers Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

Okay. The Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron is purely one for collectors. That said, if you can get past the asking price, this is one of the best Transformers toys around.

The detail on this thing is second to none. If you’re after the most realistic depiction of a robot-dinosaur hybrid, this is the one to go with.

It’s not just the robot form that’s super detailed, either. In dino form this thing has even more detail.

It’s the colors, the slight striping in a lighter shade, the T-Rex head sculpt – it’s all exquisite.

And it comes with a rather cool display stand, meaning the posing possibilities are near endless.

Yes, it’s expensive, there’s no getting round that. But as most collectors know, the best Transformers toys are always worth every penny.

Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up