19 Best Transformers Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

If you ask someone over the age of 35 about Transformers toys, there’s a high chance you won’t shut them up for a good three hours. Transformers are some of the best toys out there. What other toy can you race like a Hot Wheels then transform into battling robots?
That’s why we’re here to count down the very best Transformers toys you absolutely need to check out.
Okay. The Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron is purely one for collectors. That said, if you can get past the asking price, this is one of the best Transformers toys around.
The detail on this thing is second to none. If you’re after the most realistic depiction of a robot-dinosaur hybrid, this is the one to go with.
It’s not just the robot form that’s super detailed, either. In dino form this thing has even more detail.
It’s the colors, the slight striping in a lighter shade, the T-Rex head sculpt – it’s all exquisite.
And it comes with a rather cool display stand, meaning the posing possibilities are near endless.
Yes, it’s expensive, there’s no getting round that. But as most collectors know, the best Transformers toys are always worth every penny.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
As a massive gamer myself, people who grew up in the 80s and 90s are going to love this Sega Genesis Transforming Megatron.
This is purely one for collectors rather than kids. So if you’re here looking for awesome Transformers toys for your child, while this is most definitely awesome, I’d recommend going with one of the more traditional Transformers figures.
But if you love your toys with a healthy dose of nostalgia, you’re in luck.
Not only does Megatron transform into a Sega Genesis, it also comes with a pretend cartridge to plug into the Genesis. How cool is that?
Sure, this is a pricey figure, but as it’s one from the Takara Tomy range, it’s super high-quality. And to be honest, the cool factor justifies the cost alone.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
The Omega Supreme Figure is – wait for it – two-feet tall. TWO-FEET! It’s a beast!
I’m genuinely struggling to think of a larger Transformer (two-feet is 24-inches, by the way). The size on this thing is sure to make it the perfect focal point in a display or that one big wrapped gift which towers over all the others.
So, what can it do? This is where Omega Supreme comes alive.
Rather than just turning into a vehicle, Omega Supreme turns into a massive mobile command center complete with rocket and a patrol tank.
Honestly, head on over to the Amazon page to check out the mobile command center and tank. This is not only one of the most clever Transformer designs I’ve seen, it’s also one of the coolest.
I’d mention this one costs more than the standard Transformers, but given it stands at two-feet in height (TWO-FEET!), I’d say the extra cost isn’t in the least bit shocking.
When a Transformer toy is this good, it’s hard to grumble about the price.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Devastator 6-in-1 Set was a toy everyone wanted when I was a child and this latest model is no different.
So, what is it exactly? Well, it’s six Transformers toys, all of which transform into vehicles, that can be combined together to make one super-sized hulking Transformer.
It’s safe to say this is the single coolest Transformer toy on the market!
It’s got everything kids love about Transformers with a hint of Megazords from Power Rangers.
Kids love transforming, and they love building. As this Transformer combines those two elements, this set is really easy to recommend.
And while the price is higher than the regular Transformers figures, it’s no so expensive that I’d suggest passing on. For a Birthday or Christmas gift, this one’s perfect.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
When you factor in cost, detail, quality, and style, the War For Cybertron Optimus Prime figure is my personal pick for the best Optimus figure ever.
At around 11-inches tall, this Optimus gets the proportions and likeness spot on. Not only that, the detail on this thing is killer.
But where this toy stands out from other Optimus figures is how much extra options there are.
Sure, you can have it as a more traditional Optimus, the one that turns into a truck. Or, with the included accessories, you can supercharge this Optimus so it’s C.O.M.B.A.T. ready, giving it a completely different look and feel.
Likewise, instead of just the regular Optimus truck, this thing can be turned into an almost tank-like armored truck that looks insane!
With a recommended age of eight years and up, this isn’t one for younger fans, simply because of how many steps are needed to transform it into its mega form.
That said, if your child is over eight, or you’re a collector, this figure is too good to pass on.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Although kids love Transformers toys, not everyone reading this list is a child. So for the teens and adults out there, check out this excellent old-school Megatron Figure.
The thing I love about the Generations series is they look like how I remember Transformers toys from when I was a child.
They’re not exact replicas, of course, but nostalgia makes you remember things better than they were. So if you want a toy that’s as good as your remember while bettering the original, this one’s for you.
Something else I love about this figure is the battle damage. Hasbro could have left that out for a cleaner look, but it really adds to the whole War for Cybertron vibe.
If you are buying this for a child, this is where things get a little more complex. It takes 17 steps to get from robot to tank, which may be a few too many for younger kids, so I’d definitely stick with the eight years and up age rating here.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Grimlock is one of the most popular Transformers. I’m pretty sure most lists go: Optimus, Megatron, then Grimlock. It’s a robot that can turn into a freaking dinosaur! What’s not to love?
This Grimlock Figure is one of the best available. It’s based on the Cyberverse look, so it’s slightly more cartoony.
But despite it being more cartoony, it still retains that slightly menacing look Grimlock has.
Check out the dinosaur transformation and you’ll see what I mean.
This is an easy toy to recommend for a few reasons. First, kids love Transformers, so that’s a given. But second, kids also love dinosaurs. It’s in their genes that kids love dinosaurs. That’s just how it is.
So when you cross a T-Rex with a Transformer, the result is a match made in kid heaven.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Soundwave is always a popular choice for a Transformer figure, and they don’t come any better than this Soundwave War For Cybertron figure.
This is one massive figure, and like the War For Cybertron Optimus Prime, comes with a selection of accessories to supercharge the figure into a hulking leviathan. Think shoulder pieces with extra cannons and massive foot armor (also with extra cannons).
Although I love the base look of this figure, there’s no denying how much cooler this thing looks when you’ve got all the extra pieces attached.
Harking back to the Optimus toy, this figure is also aimed at ages eight and above. It’s easy enough to transform into an epic space jet, but it’s always worth keeping in mind the age rating when buying Transformers toys for kids.
If they’ve got prior experience with the more complex Transformers, they’ll be fine. But if they’re new to Transformers? Double check that age rating.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re picking up an Optimus Prime figure, it’s only fair you pick up the leader of the Decepticons Megatron. They have to battle! Them’s the rules.
This figure is based on the Cyberverse Transformers tv show, so there’s a high chance this is the version of Megatron kids will know.
What I find really amazing is how well Hasbro has managed to translate the cel-shaded visuals on the cartoon into figure form. It looks just like Megatron does in the show!
I’m also amazed by how gigantic this toy is, too. 11.5-inches is a behemoth of a toy. Even more so when you consider the industry standard for toys is six-inches (or four for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).
Megatron transforms from robot to tank in 11 steps. It’s not super complex, but given the number of steps involved, I’d stick with the recommended ages of six-plus just to be safe.
If you’re after one evil-looking cool figure, you won’t find anything better than Megatron.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Starscream is one of the all-time greatest villains. Not because he’s a hulking powerhouse, but because he’s such a whiny baby.
This Starscream Figure captures the smack-talking second in command’s look effortlessly.
The extra battle damage really helps to break up the solid color. It’s a minor detail for sure, but minor details that add to the overall design is Hasbro’s specialty. It’s what takes a figure from good to great.
If you’re picking this up for a child, it’s designed for ages eight and up and can be transformed in 22 steps, which isn’t a massive amount, but is slightly more complex than some of the others on this list.
Personally, I’d say eight years and up sounds about right, but feel free to make your own judgment based on your child.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
At the risk of sounding like an old man; back in my day, you had to buy all the mini Transformers figures separately. Now, though? You can buy the whole set for one price.
The main Transformer is the Phantomstrike Four Pack is Skywarp; a Decepticon who transforms into an almost Star Wars-like attack ship. It’s hella cool!
As is the case with Transformers figures, there’s a ton of articulation and it’s super detailed.
What makes this set, for me, is that it comes with three mini transformers – shrute, fracas, and terror-daxtyl – all of which can be used as Decepticon figures or as extra weapons to give Skywarp a customizable feel.
If you’re after a Transformer figure that’s going to stand out, or one that your child may not ask for but will love nonetheless, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Sometimes you just want a cool-looking Transformer toy. For those times, there’s this awesome Ironhide Figure.
Other than the sleek black aesthetic, something I love about this toy is the guns.
Ironhide comes with two whacking big arm turrets.
If you’re after a Transformer that looks like it could take down an army, Ironhide is the way to go.
This figure also transforms into a pick-up truck, which isn’t the most exciting transformation in the world, but as kids love being able to whizz toy cars around the room, there’s a lot of fun to be had with this one.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Even as an adult, it’s hard not to like Bumblebee. This robot’s constantly positive outlook is infectious, and if there’s an award for the most adorable 17-foot robot, Bumblebee would win every time.
The 11.5-inch Cyberverse Bumblebee nails the character’s aesthetic. The colors are all right (mostly the shade of yellow) and its happy-go-lucky wide-eyed face is near perfect.
Thanks to only needing 14 steps to transform into Bumblebee’s car form, the recommended age is just six and up, making this Transformer a really great choice for younger kids who are just getting into Transformers. 14 steps isn’t complex in Transformers terms.
And as this is a Transformer from the Cyberverse range, the design is based on the tv show, meaning it’ll be instantly recognizable to kids.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re after a more affordable Transformers toy, check out this Action Attackers Hot Rod.
These smaller 5.4-inch Transformers toys come with a much lower price-tag, meaning they’re perfect for allowance money.
But despite the smaller size and lower cost, they’re still great figures. They still transform, and they still look stylish.
I’d also consider the Action Attackers for younger kids, purely because figures like Hot Rod only require seven steps, which if you’ve read any of the other gift ideas on this guide, is a really small amount.
Plus, you know, Hot Rod is one of the most beloved Autobots after the more well-known Transformers.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
I said this elsewhere on this list, but the best thing to come out of the Transformers movies were the toys. Just look at how menacing this Megatron Figure is!
The added cape, which I assume is so no one realizes he’s actually a giant alien robot, really adds to the look.
And, yes, it does still transform into a post-apocalyptic truck and trailer. It’s kind of like an evil Optimus Prime in that respect.
While there are better Megatron figures on this list, none of them look quite as evil as this one. So if you’re after a Transformers toy that stands out in your collection, this one’s definitely worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The most adorable Autobot on the planet, only this time it turns into a Volkswagon Beetle!
The Bumblebee Movie Figure is super cute, which isn’t everyone’s cup of tea when it comes to Transformers, but if you’re coming off the back of the movie, it’s hard not to love Bumblebee.
Whether you want this figure all comes down to which style of Bumblebee you prefer.
If you’re into the movies (I’m with IGN and it’s two-star review of The Last Knight), go with this figure. But if you prefer the more cartoony vibe, check out the other Bumblebee on this list.
Personally, if I was buying for my kids, I’d stick with the cartoon version. The movie toys are great (and better than the actual movies), but they are more geared towards collectors and movie fans.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Although the Transformer movies were, let’s say, questionable, some of the toys that came out of it were great. Just take the Jetfire Figure, for example.
It’s not the typical Transformer style (cartoon robots), and that makes it stand out so much more.
Plus the detail on this thing is really vivid. Check out all the cables and gears built into the arms and legs or the detail in the face. It’s really cool!
On top of that, this toy comes with an ax and can transform into a rather sleek jet, which is an interesting contrast to the almost Norse-like styling of the robot figure.
This figure is designed for ages eight and up, and has 36 steps to transform from robot to jet.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
After the best Transformers toys for younger kids? Go with this Play Skool Heroes Four Pack.
One of the very few issues I have with Transformers is the fact they’re just not suitable for really young kids. The complexity of the transformation is too difficult for the younger fans to get to grips with.
Thankfully, these Playskool Heroes Transformers are designed for 36 months and up. So if your little one has an older sibling, the older child can play with their Transformers toys and the younger with these. No one gets left out.
All it takes is one whole step to get these bots from their robot form to vehicle and vice-versa.
And as they’re 4.5-inches tall, rather than the traditional six-plus-inches, they’re the perfect size for little hands.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re going down the route of Transformers toys for younger kids, you have to get this Optimus Prime toy.
Optimus is the most well-known Transformer. He’s not only the leader of the Autobots, he’s also one of the coolest.
Kids everywhere love him. He’s a heroic leader who can turn into a truck. A truck!
The more I think about it, the more I realize how much Transformers is the perfect mix of kids’ toys. Kids love powerful characters and they love playing with vehicles. Transformers are both of those things.
This Optimus toy is aimed at three-years and up, rather than 36 months and up like the four-pack on this list.
The main reason for the change in recommended ages is this toy has more parts to move when transforming. It’s still designed for little hands, and it’s not anywhere near as complex as the traditional Transformers figures, but for really young kids this one’s a pass.
But for three years and up? This thing is perfect!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up