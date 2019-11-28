21 Best Black Friday Kids Deals on Amazon

NQD is offering a crazy 79% discount on its NQD RC Monster Truck 1:12 Scale Off-Road Vehicle. That saves you over $40 thanks to its Black Friday sale. Available in red or green, the truck has the power to roll through sand, grass, and even mud. It can make its way up slopes of 45 degrees too.

It comes with a 6 volt 800mAH rechargeable battery and USB cord to charge. And NQD states that you can reach out to them for a free backup battery too which keeps your wheels rolling twice as long.

The 2.4 GHz controller ensures plenty of distance and won’t get confused if you have numerous monster trucks on the road. The truck has shock absorbers for bumps and drops. Non-slip tires for tricky terrain. And an overall fantastic looking design that will surely make any kid smile when they open it on Christmas.