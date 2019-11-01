15 Best Luxury Toys for Lucky Kids: Your Ultimate List

The Prime Arcades Arcade Machine really is the ultimate arcade experience.

It’s a full-size arcade machine with a perfectly sized 32-inch monitor and is designed for up to four players.

What makes this machine so great is the sheer wealth of games you get with this. 3,016 to be exact.

There’s a list available on the Prime Arcades site that goes into detail about the games, but the short version is it has everything you could want to play. All the Street Fighters, the Marvel vs Capcom series, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games – if there’s an arcade game you can think of, this machine more than likely has it.

Everything runs as it should, the artwork on the sides is gorgeous, and the buttons, sticks, and trackball all feel authentic.

You really won’t find a better arcade experience.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated