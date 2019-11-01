15 Best Luxury Toys for Lucky Kids: Your Ultimate List

If you’re looking for the most exquisite luxury toys, you’re in luck, because we’ve scoured the Internet to bring you the very best money can buy. From the greatest Lego toys to the original teddy maker, we’ve got something for everyone. Even adults!
The Prime Arcades Arcade Machine really is the ultimate arcade experience.
It’s a full-size arcade machine with a perfectly sized 32-inch monitor and is designed for up to four players.
What makes this machine so great is the sheer wealth of games you get with this. 3,016 to be exact.
There’s a list available on the Prime Arcades site that goes into detail about the games, but the short version is it has everything you could want to play. All the Street Fighters, the Marvel vs Capcom series, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games – if there’s an arcade game you can think of, this machine more than likely has it.
Everything runs as it should, the artwork on the sides is gorgeous, and the buttons, sticks, and trackball all feel authentic.
You really won’t find a better arcade experience.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Little Cottage Playhouse borders more on being an actual house than a playhouse. This thing is HUGE!
So, let’s get in to what’s what. The LP Smartside siding and trim is already primed, meaning it comes ready for painting. The wall sections are all panelized for easy assembly. And although the product description mentions this doesn’t come with a floor, the seller has stated in the questions section it in fact does.
Extra hardware that comes with this set includes screws, latches, handles, and nails, with the buyer only needing to pick up shingles, drip-edge, and paint.
And, yes, it does come with a detailed instruction manual, so don’t worry, you won’t be going in blind.
I also need to point out, although this thing looks beautiful, it’s not overly complex to build. So long as you stick to the instructions, and maybe rope in a friend to help, these kind of builds aren’t that challenging. Time-consuming, sure, but not challenging.
If you’re after the pure definition of luxury toys, one that’s sure to provide years upon years of adventures for your little one, this playhouse is a must.
Oh, and when they’re too old for the playhouse, don’t get rid of it. It can be transformed into an allotment or a chicken coop really easily.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
They don’t come any more cuddly than the Steiff Studio Giraffe.
First, a bit about the expert lineage of Steiff.
It all began in 1847 when Margarete Steiff was born in Giengen an der Brenz. Despite being paralyzed from the waist down and suffering intense pain in her right arm, Steiff would go on to become a seamstress and make a name for herself by creating animal plushies of a quality like no other.
The quality extends into safety, where Steiff prides itself on deliberately going above and beyond the legal standards and only using the best materials for the job – such as mohair and alpaca or woven fur – in their in-house weaving factory in Duisburg.
If that’s not enough, Steiff was the first company to invent another product you may have heard of – the teddy bear!
Suffice to say, this giraffe really is the best stuffed animal toy money can buy, and would make a perfect heirloom gift for your kids to pass down to theirs.
If this 43-inch giraffe isn’t one of the best luxury toys around, I don’t know what is.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
What is the best Lego set ever made? It’s not the death star, it’s this Millennium Falcon Kit.
What makes this Millennium Falcon so much better than all the others? It’s all in the detail.
Not only is this thing freaking huge, there’s way more detail that goes into the design.
It’s easier to see on the Amazon page thanks to the zoom function, but no expense has been spared in the design on this set.
This version also contains way more fully-furnished rooms for mini-figures to explore, too. And thanks to the size increase, there’s a lot more room to maneuver in there.
This is a set only for the most hardcore kids and adult collectors. It’s 7,541 pieces is a challenge, but the end result is absolutely worth the time it takes to assemble.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The Segway GoKart Kit is one hell of a great idea.
Segways, or hoverboards, are essentially width-ways electric skateboards. They’re great for getting around, but nowadays, people tend to opt for electric scooters.
That’s where this excellent kit comes in. This kit transforms your Segway into a powerful electric GoKart.
In terms of power, that’s all coming from the Segway miniPro or the Ninebot S rather than the GoKart itself. We’re talking zero to 12 mph in seconds and somewhere around nine miles per charge.
The GoKart frame can support kids and adults in the height range of 4.3-feet to 6.5-feet with a weight of up to 220 pounds.
NOTE: I need to reiterate this, this kart is an expertly-crafted shell, and the best on the market in my eyes, but you’ll need to already own or purchase the Segway miniPro or the Ninebot S to fit into the shell to make it move.
Recommended Ages: Varies by Height/Weight
This Bugatti Divo Ride-on Car is without question, one of the most stylish luxury toys there is.
The French luxury carmaker, Bugatti, has made a name for itself by creating truly exquisite sports cars that typically sell for between $1.5 to $3 million. The car this ride-on is based on, the Divo, originally sold for around $5.8 million.
This ride-on is actually quite cheap in comparison!
What you get with this ride-on is dual motors, remote control for parents if kids aren’t comfortable with the wheel and pedal, start-up sounds, MP3 connectivity, front and rear LED lights and turn signals, horn sounds, seat belts, and leather seats.
This absolute beast has a weight limit of 66 pounds, two speeds (one-to-two mph and two-to-three mph), and each charge should last you around five hours.
If you’re after style and substance, the Bugatti Divo ride-on is the best money can buy.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Lord of the Rings Chess Set is absolutely stunning. It’d be perfect as a display piece. Or, you know, for playing chess I guess.
First we have the board, which is a mix of lush colors, shading, and super high detail.
What’s great about the board is there’s circular platforms beneath the windows for storing the pieces when they’re not in use, further adding to making this set an excellent display piece.
In a similar vein, the mounted map of middle earth below the playing surface looks absolutely killer.
There are, in a shock to no one, 32 pieces to this set. It’s a battle of good versus evil, and each of the pieces have been expertly crafted. You know exactly who each piece is meant to be.
In terms of size, the board is 15-inches by 15-inches, which is a good size for a chessboard.
If you’re after a breathtaking showpiece or want something your kids can pass onto their kids, you won’t go wrong with this excellent set.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Bentley Ride-on car is one of the most realistic ride-ons there is.
It’s not just the shell of the car that looks the part. Head on inside and you’ll be greeted with authentic browns, whites, and cream leather seats. To say this thing is stunning would be an understatement.
In terms of what this beast has, we’re talking EVA rubber polymer tires, signature LED headlights, dashboard with instrument panels, as well as the expected badges and trademark tailpipes.
For speed, this car can move at three-to-five mph. As with the other ride-on on this list, it can also be controlled by adults and features and MP3 player.
There’s no mention of how much time you can get out of each charge other than a rather unhelpful “hours.” After a bit of perusing the comments, however, customers seem to believe between two and four hours is the limit.
Finally, this car supports weights of up to 66 pounds, so be sure to plan accordingly.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Hogwarts Castle Kit is one of, if not the, most exquisite Lego sets I’ve ever seen.
There is so much detail. The rocks below the castle all have different colored bricks to break up the space, the walls of the castle all have layers, adding some much-needed depth to this set, and spires are just a really clever bit of Lego engineering.
What’s more, the rear side of this build isn’t just an empty space. It’s packed full of different Hogwarts classrooms and iconic scenery. It even comes with a host of micro-figures to bring the rooms to life.
On the mini-figure front, you get Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff Salazar Slytherin, and Rowena Ravenclaw – the four house founders – who are almost certain to become worth quite a bit once this set falls out of circulation.
This is an absolutely massive set, so if you’ve got kids, this is a perfect family activity. And don’t forget, you can download extra sets of instructions from the Lego website so everyone knows what they’re doing.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
Originally released in 2006, the Star Wars Vader’s TIE Advanced Starfighter has become one rare Lego set.
You can pick it up second-hand, but getting hold of this set still in the box isn’t easy, hence the inflated price-tag.
One of the reasons for its popularity, outside of it now being super rare, is how much detail has gone into this thing.
It’s a really bulky design, so to stop it all caving in on itself, Lego needed to make it as realistic as possible.
The curved wings have different layers to create a sense of depth. Likewise, the main body is multiple layers to stop it becoming a flat slab of Lego. It’s quite ugly in the most beautiful way.
This isn’t something you’d pick up for a child’s Birthday or Christmas necessarily, but for collectors, this is one set that adds to a collection.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
The Corsair One Pro i182 is hands-down the best gaming PC on the market.
This thing is fast. Like, loads in seconds fast.
It’s thanks to the latest i9 processor paired with a massive 64GB of RAM. All of which is working in tandem with a spacious 960GB SSD.
SSDs speed up boot times drastically, but normally they’re painfully small. For the Corsair One Pro, however, that isn’t the case. 960GB is a huge amount when it comes to SSDs.
You also get a 2TB standard HDD for non-gaming storage.
Inside this beast of a machine is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. In short, if there’s a game you want to play, you’ll be able to play it in the best setting available.
Sure, it is pricey, but when talking about luxury toys, only the best of the best makes the cut.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This ASUS ROG Gaming Laptop is the best of the best.
If it’s stunning visuals you’re after, this 17.3-inch HD display with Nvidia G-Sync will get the job done.
But visuals don’t mean anything if it’s not backed by power, which this laptop is. Specifically, we’re talking 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, backed by the Intel Core i7.
While the above isn’t a patch on the ASUS ROG desktop, laptops are always going to lose when compared. But what you lose is power, you gain in portability.
So if you want to game while on the go, or avoid the desk, the ASUS ROG gaming laptop is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
What’s the very best electric scooter? That’d be the TX Electric Scooter.
Not only does this monster have style thanks to its sleek black design, but the added removable seat also makes it built for comfort.
What makes this scooter stand out is the rear wheel hydraulic shock absorption and front suspension. If you want the smoothest ride possible, you’ll find it here.
Adding more to the idea of a comfy ride, start-up requires manually assisted taxiing to enter acceleration, which helps to avoid balance issues by centering.
In a similar vein, the aluminum frame means this thing is built to last. You won’t need to replace this is a year’s time when it’s all dented up.
Charging time takes between eight and nine hours, so it’s an overnight job as with most scooters, but you’ll get between 90 and 110km per charge, which is a lot.
Whether it’s to ride around the backyard or park, or using to commute to work in a more environmentally friendly way, the TX scooter is the best scooter you’ll ever come across.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated, But the Net Weight is 22KG
What’s the best smartphone on the market? If you answered the iPhone 11, you’d be wrong. It’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.
This phone is GORGEOUS! 4K UHD paired with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ screen with dynamic AMOLED and a massive 12GB of RAM means any app or game you play on this beauty is going to look the best it can.
As an aside, 12GB of RAM is more than the lower end most laptops have.
As for the camera, the rear features a 2.2MP and 12MP telephoto with 16MP ultrawide. In short, anything you snap is going to look as crisp as a professional camera.
If it’s the name you care about, go with Apple. But if you want the best of the best, that’d be the Samsung 10+.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Although I’ll be the first to dunk on Apple phones, I’ll concede Apple does make a darn fine tablet.
The Apple iPad Pro really is the best tablet out there. So much so, you can consider ditching your laptop or Chromebook in favor of one.
This monster has a stunning display. 11-inches makes up the liquid retina display with promotion, true tone, and wide color.
For the camera, you get 12MP on the back and 7MP with true depth on the front. These aren’t game-changing specifications here, but most won’t be using their tablet as a camera so it’s not too much of an issue.
In terms of power, the iPad Pro comes with the powerful A12X Bionic, which has been dubbed the most powerful chip Apple has ever created. There’s some fluff about it running five trillion operations at once, but it’s easier to go with everything is really fast.
In closing, and as a general rule, when it comes to tablets, Apple is king.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated