Best Segway Scooter Black Friday Deal: Nearly $150 off the Segway Electric Scooter

Whether it’s to get to work out or blast around the part, this is the best Segway Scooter Black Friday deal I’ve ever seen.

So, how much off are we talking? It’s a lot. $149.01 to be exact, which is around 19 percent. Nice!

If there were ever an award for the most stylish scooter, you know the Segway Ninebot Max would win it hands-down. That sleek black with the matte effect is just pure eye candy. As are the subtle-but-noticeable orange rim decals.

But as we all know, style isn’t everything when it comes to buying a scooter. You need something that’ll do the job and do it well. Thankfully, Segway is known for its pioneering scooter designs, and the Ninebot Max is one of, if not the, best electric scooters on the market today.

In terms of speed, this beast will move at speeds of up to 15.5mph. While that doesn’t sound much on paper, when you’re blasting down the street with no seatbelt or car to absorb the wind, it’ll feel faster than it is. The other thing to consider is safety. Although daredevils think faster equates to better, that isn’t the case with an electric scooter. Faster is just more dangerous, especially when kids could be using this to play with.

Also worth noting is this scooter has a weight capacity of up to 220 pounds, and with a battery capacity of 551Wh, you should be able to pull around 40 miles of usage out of this per charge. If you’re new to electric scooters, 40 miles is A LOT.

Bringing it back to safety for a moment, the mechanical and electrical anti-lock braking system has been designed with safety in mind. Likewise, the front and rear wheel shock absorbers, which through the power of science are capable of self-healing, offer comfort even when you’re traversing a road that hasn’t been repaired in decades.

The Segway Ninebot Max Folding Electric Scooter is the best of the best for a reason (it’s that it’s the best), and with a massive $149 off the asking price, you can see why I think this is the best Segway scooter Black Friday deal around.

Sure, it may cost more than other electric scooters, but if you plan on getting years upon years of usage out of it, this is a solid and worthwhile investment.

Segway Electric Scooter Black Friday

There are a lot of different Segway electric scooters on offer this Black Friday. While I think the Max is the best of the best, you may think differently. And to be honest, there’s nothing wrong with reigning in your budget a bit and opting for a more affordable model. Even more so if it’s for kids.

Below you’ll find all the current and active Segway electric scooter Black Friday deals complete with all the pricing info.

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter with Second Battery – Save $109

Segway Ninebot MAX Folding Electric Scooter – Save $149

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter – Save $109

Electric Scooter Black Friday

To say there are a few different electric scooter Black Friday deals would be a massive understatement. Like, seriously, it’s almost like there are more deals than there are people.

The biggest killer deal at the moment is the GOTRAX GKS Electric Scooter for Kids.

While the above scooter isn’t going to hold a candle to the Segway electric kick scooters, it’s super affordable, does what it needs to, and is a great entry point to see how you or your child fair with an electric scooter.

Believe me, you’ll feel much better about wasting around $100, rather than nearly $700, if you don’t like it. It’s almost best to think small and affordable when you’re trying out new toys.

