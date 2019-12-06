15 Best Kids Electric Cars – Everything from Lamborghini to Power Wheels

The Power Wheels Ford Mustang is one of the best Power Wheels cars out there.

It’s a mustang! What more could you ask for?

This little beast comes with a realistic dash complete with pretend radio, can drive easily over hard and grass surfaces, and when it comes to speed, it’s got the usual two options – 2.5mph or 5mph forward.

It also comes with a 12V battery and a charger.

If you’re got an adventurous child on your hands, they’re sure to love whizzing around the outdoors in this.

Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up