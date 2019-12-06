15 Best Kids Electric Cars – Everything from Lamborghini to Power Wheels

Looking for the best kids electric cars? We’ve scoured the Internet to bring you the best available right now. From BMW to Lamborghini, we’ve found only the best and safest whips to let your little one feel like the king or queen of the road.
The Power Wheels Ford Mustang is one of the best Power Wheels cars out there.
It’s a mustang! What more could you ask for?
This little beast comes with a realistic dash complete with pretend radio, can drive easily over hard and grass surfaces, and when it comes to speed, it’s got the usual two options – 2.5mph or 5mph forward.
It also comes with a 12V battery and a charger.
If you’re got an adventurous child on your hands, they’re sure to love whizzing around the outdoors in this.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Lamborghini Electric Car is based on a Lamborghini. Seriously, what more could you ask for?
This sleek beast has style for days. Just look at those butterfly doors! They are lush.
The built-in AUX outlet lets kids plug in media devices to blast music, and to make this electric car feel more realistic, it also features a horn and LED headlights.
It’s also got parental control for when parents need to take the wheel.
With a max speed of 3.7mph and a rechargeable 12-volt battery, this is one electric car that’s made for stylish cruising.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
While the Mercedes-Benz Actros Electric Car can’t be one of the best kids electric cars on the basis it’s a truck, IT IS A FREAKING TRUCK! C’mon, that’s awesome!
Seriously, why both with tiny cars when you can have a giant truck?
This one’s aimed at kids ages one to three years, and it comes with a parental remote control.
Features on the dash include songs, stories, and you can connect portable devices to play your own stuff. Neat.
There’s no mention of speed, but it’s noted there are three different speeds available. Helpful, I know!
This official licensed electric car is made from durable, non-toxic plastic and the front and rear wheels are equipped with spring suspension to create a smooth ride.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler is one of the best kids electric cars, and it’s perfect for younger kids.
In terms of speed, this little monster moves up to 5mph when driving forward and 2.5mph in reverse. That’s a solid amount of speed without it ever becoming dangerous.
This jeep is powerful enough to clear hard surfaces and grass without the car becoming stuck, and adding more to the safety of this vehicle, this jeep has parental control functionality.
It’s also got a power-lock feature where the brakes kick in when your child moves their foot off the pedal, so there’s no need to worry about it moving when it shouldn’t.
And because this is such a well-crafted ride-on, there’s even space for toys in the back. Neat!
Power Wheels has a few different models of this jeep available, including different color schemes and some themed ride-ons. You can find all the links to the ones we recommend below.
- Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler
- Power Wheels Toy Story Jeep Wrangler
- Power Wheels Nickelodeon Shimmer & Shine Jeep Wrangler
- Power Wheels Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler
- Power Wheels Hot Wheels Jeep Wrangler Blue (12V)
- Power Wheels Barbie Jeep Wrangler
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
Now this is stylish. Just look at how much the pink pops on the Power Wheels Dune Racer.
This thing has style for days. The angled design of this dune racer is eye-catching.
Breaking it down a little more, the sturdy steel frame and metal sideboards are built to last, and with the monster traction system, this beast can drive on almost any surface with ease.
On the speed front, we’re talking 2.5mph or 5mph forward and 2.5mph in reverse.
It can be parent-controlled, has high-speed lockout, and with the power lock brakes, when your child removes their foot from the pedal, this one comes to a halt.
It’s clearly one of the best kids electric cars available, but I’d also say it’s one of the best Power Wheels cars out there, too.
All of the other variants we’d recommend checking out are below.
- Power Wheels Dune Racer – Pixelated Pink
- Power Wheels Dune Racer – Green
- Power Wheels Dune Race – Red
- Power Wheels Dune Racer – Pink/Purple
- Power Wheels Dune Racer – Blue/Chrome
- Power Wheels Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Dune Racer
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Ever wanted to ride around in Lightning McQueen? You probably haven’t, but if any of your kids have seen the Cars movies, you can bet they will.
This Power Wheels Lightning McQueen Car is awesome. It looks just like the character, and even with space for a child to sit, McQueen’s features are all still there.
As for the speed breakdown, this one moves at 3.5mph both forwards and in reverse. It’s also got the trademark Power Wheels power-lock brake system whereby once the foot is off the pedal the car brakes, and has a max weight limit of 65 pounds.
If you’ve got a child who loves all things Pixar, this has to be one of the best Power Wheels cars available. As for it being one of the best kids electric cars, it’s a little on the pricey side compared with the non-themed cars.
That said, if you can afford it, this one’s sure to go down a treat.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Rollplay BMW Electric Car is hands-down the best looking electric car on this gift guide.
The butterfly doors open upward! That’s some killer design work for something much smaller than a real car.
Both the forward and reverse speed for this one clocks in at 2.5mph, making it perfect for younger kids.
What’s also really cool is this BMW comes with cup holders, battery indicator and a high-backed seat. When I say it’s stylish, I mean it.
It also makes realistic engine noises, has a working horn, and LED headlights. Neeeeeeeat!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
NOW THIS IS COOL! The Power Wheels Harley-Davidson Rocker is just pure awesomeness.
So, in terms of power, this bad boy can hit hard surfaces and grass with a forward and reverse speed of 2.5mph.
As with the other Power Wheels cars, this one, too, comes with the power-lock brake system, which causes the electric car to brake when the foot is off the pedal.
It also comes with a 6-volt battery and charger.
Even though most kids won’t understand what a Harley is, they’ll sure as heck get a lot of fun riding around on a child-sized motorbike.
Could this be one of the best kids electric cars? I mean, it’s not a car, but still, it’s gotta be up there.
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
You know what they say, bigger is better, and this Electric Car is so big it borders on a monster truck.
With bright LED lights, a 12-volt motor, and three speeds (the max speed is 3.7mph), this is one electric car designed to terrorize the neighborhood.
It also comes with a remote control so parents can take the reigns when they need to.
This is one electric car that’s made for outdoor action. With 14-inch traction tires and spring suspension, this monster should be able to traverse most surfaces with ease.
There’s also a built-in AUX outlet to let kids plug in media devices to blast their tunes as they ride. Cool!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
They don’t come any cooler than this Spider-Man Electric Car.
As a general rule for kids, if it’s Marvel, it’s instantly cooler than anything else. Them’s the rules.
In terms of speed, we’re looking at 5mph forward and 2.5mph in reverse. The optimal speed, then.
Those thick tires offer really solid traction for kids aged three to seven, and as for the weight limit, it’s 95 pounds.
This super-stylish electric car also comes with a 12-volt rechargeable battery and charger, and you’ll find some rather neat Spider-Man decals sown throughout the whole design.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If it’s sleek style you’re after, this Vosson Electric Car is the one for you.
There’s no other word to describe it other than sleek. The black design and highly-detailed armor is, well, sleek.
This electric car, built from non-toxic plastic, is aimed at kids between the ages of three and six. It also features a realistic gear shift, steering wheel, gas pedal, and comes with a remote control parents can use to override the in-car controls.
On the speed front, this stylish beast’s top speed is 2.5mph and features three different speed options – low, middle, high.
If you’re after something eye-catching that looks more expensive than it actually is, this electric car is one to definitely consider.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Wow. The Power Wheels Ford Lil’ F-150 is so big it’s nearly a monster truck!
What’s cool about this is there’s a pretend engine under the hood, which I’m sure kids are going to get a lot of fun out of with their role-playing stories.
On the speed side of things, forward movement clocks in at 3.5mph, the same as the reverse speed.
This monster will make short work of hard surfaces and grass, which isn’t the least bit surprising given the size.
The extra-wide tires add an extra layer of safety to this electric car. As does the power-lock brake system.
It also comes with a 6-volt battery and charger, is designed for kids aged two to six with a weight limit of 65 pounds, and is easily one of the best kids electric cars because, as I say, it’s practically a monster truck!
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Power Wheels Thomas and Friends Ride-on is pure undiluted fun.
It comes with a track, meaning kids can use this like a real train. What a cool idea!
But this electric car isn’t just for use on the tracks. It’ll work like a normal kids’ electric car off.
On the speed front, this one moves at 1mph on the track and 2mph off.
It’s got a push-button for easy operation, is designed for indoor use only and has a weight limit of 40 pounds.
The fact this ride-on is only for indoor use may put some off, so definitely factor that in when making your decision. If that isn’t an issue, or you live somewhere with a lot of rain like me, indoors isn’t necessarily a bad thing,
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
Nothing beats whizzing around on something that feels like a monster. And they don’t come any more monstrous than the Power Wheels Racing ATV.
This is a slightly faster electric car designed for kids aged between three and seven years, so keep that in mind before you hit buy.
As for the speed breakdown, we’ve got a hefty 3mph and 6mph forward, and 3mph in reverse.
That’s not a massive jump from some of the others on this list, but I wouldn’t recommend this speed for toddlers.
Elsewhere you’ve got the high-speed lockout thanks to the power-lock brakes, parental control, and this beast has a weight limit of 65 pounds.
Give the size, price, speed, and everything else, this has to be one of the best kids electric cars around.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Power Wheels PAW Patrol Lil’ Quad is perfect for the PAW Patrol-loving child.
This electric car is designed for toddlers. With a top speed of 2mph when moving forward and no reverse, this is one safe ride-on.
It’s all really easy to use as well, with one button to control the stop and go functionality.
It really is one of the best kids electric cars around. It’s safe, stylish, and let’s face it, what kid wouldn’t love riding around the outdoors on this?
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up