15 Best Kids Electric Cars – Everything from Lamborghini to Power Wheels

Looking for the best kids electric cars? We’ve scoured the Internet to bring you the best available right now. From BMW to  Lamborghini, we’ve found only the best and safest whips to let your little one feel like the king or queen of the road.

Cars for Kids

When picking out cars for kids, the main thing to keep in mind is safety. 

For speed, you don't want something that's fast. 3mph may not sound like a lot, but it's plenty when you're that close to the floor. Kids don't want a hair-raising experience, they just want to be able to drive around feeling like they rule the road. 

It's also worth looking at the big brands for a sign of safety. Power Wheels or anything with officially licensed electric cars will have gone through safety measures to make these beasts as safe as possible. 

Kids Electric Cars

If in doubt, go with Power Wheels. 

Power Wheels are made by Fisher-Price, so you know they've all gone through extensive testing to make sure they're not only safe, but aren't going to fall apart after a week.

Fisher-Price is all about quality, so it's one brand you can always rely on. 

Electric Cars for Kids

What is the best electric car for kids? That's not an easy one to answer. It's really subjective. 

If your child loves all things Marvel, then the Spider-Man ATV on this list is going to be the best. 

Then we have the name brand electric cars for kids like the Lamborghini, which is sure to grab any parent's attention because of how stylish it is. 

My advice? All the cars on this list are worthwhile, so have a chat with your child or look through their toys. I'm sure they'll be able to give you an idea of which ones they like the look of. 

Ride on Cars for Kids

One question I always keep hearing is what's the difference between ride on cars for kids and electric cars for kids? Nothing. Not a smidgen. 

Ride on is just another term. Some people call them ride ons, others call them electric cars. It's as simple as that. 

