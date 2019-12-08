11 Best Train Sets For Kids in 2019

Whether you’re a true wizard or a mere muggle, this Harry Potter train set is sure to please the Potter fans in your family. Kids love all the books and movie references in the customized build, but beyond the fun licensing details, this is a solid and enjoyable train set in its own right. (We even included it on our list of the best Christmas train sets because it’s PERFECT for under the tree).

This is a complete and ready-to-operate O-Gauge train set, beautifully-customized as a replica of the famed Hogwarts Express! Lionel really outdid themselves with the attention to detail here. The packaging that it arrives in is very attractive, and the set itself comes with entertaining features.

This Harry Potter set includes a 4-6-0 locomotive; 2 passenger coaches, a combination car, 8 curved track sections with 1 lock-on section, the terminal section; 2 of the 10-inch straight sections and a power supply. Includes a remote control and free Bluetooth smartphone app, to control direction, speed and sound effects (this set literally has all the “bells and whistles!”). It has puffing smoke and a bright, operational headlight to add to the magic and realism of this set.

Kids will also enjoy that the passenger cars have interior illumination, along with the other rail and background sounds like chuffing and user-activated conductor announcements. The remote has a simple on/off switches for smoke and sound effects. Get ready to hop aboard the Lionel Hogwarts Express, boarding at Platform 9 ¾ at promptly 11:00 AM!