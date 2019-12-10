15 Best Christmas Toy Deals on Amazon

The Anki Cozmo is one of the best coding robots on the market right now, and with a generous saving, it’s one of the best Christmas toy deals as well.

Cozmo is incredibly smart. This little robot reacts to the world around it. Create a course and it’ll whizz around it with ease.

Where things get even cooler is with the app. Kids can easily code Cozmo to do tricks and plot routes. What’s more, Cozmo comes with a camera in its heads, meaning kids can see the world through Cozmo’s eyes.

What kid wouldn’t enjoy being a robot for a day?

Despite its size, Cozmo is built to last. A few little bumps and bashes won’t cause it to break (please don’t test its durability, though!).

Even though Anki has ceased product development on Cozmo, the company behind the robot is offering long term support for the app and existing products. Neat!

If you’re after something a little different or your child loves tech toys, you won’t go wrong with this one.

Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up