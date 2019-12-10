15 Best Christmas Toy Deals on Amazon

Why spend more when you can spend less with these tempting Christmas toy deals? We’ve found everything from Imaginext to LeapFrog in a bid to save you as much money as possible going into Christmas.
The Anki Cozmo is one of the best coding robots on the market right now, and with a generous saving, it’s one of the best Christmas toy deals as well.
Cozmo is incredibly smart. This little robot reacts to the world around it. Create a course and it’ll whizz around it with ease.
Where things get even cooler is with the app. Kids can easily code Cozmo to do tricks and plot routes. What’s more, Cozmo comes with a camera in its heads, meaning kids can see the world through Cozmo’s eyes.
What kid wouldn’t enjoy being a robot for a day?
Despite its size, Cozmo is built to last. A few little bumps and bashes won’t cause it to break (please don’t test its durability, though!).
Even though Anki has ceased product development on Cozmo, the company behind the robot is offering long term support for the app and existing products. Neat!
If you’re after something a little different or your child loves tech toys, you won’t go wrong with this one.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Okay, okay. This Dragon Ball Z Blu-Ray Boxset isn’t a toy deal, but with this much of a saving it’s too good not to mention.
Personally, I’d recommend this for tweens or teens. Older kids tend to get into anime more than younger kids because of how much more grown-up it feels.
What’s especially cool about this boxset is the Amazon exclusive boxart. It features all the mainstay characters of Dragon Ball Z in a stunning graphic going around the outside.
Featuring all nine seasons of Dragon Ball Z, this boxset packs in a huge 291 episodes, so if it’s value for money you’re after, this boxset is where it’s at.
I know it’s not a toy, but given how digital kids are becoming, having a boxset with 291 episodes to get through is sure to keep them entertained for hours.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If it’s fun you’re after, look no further than the Power Wheels Thomas & Friends Ride-on.
There is nothing more enjoyable than rolling around on a ride-on, and despite this Power Wheels coming with train tracks, it works both on and off the track.
It’s worth pointing out before we move on, this ride-on is designed for indoor use only. So if it’s an outdoors ride-on you’re after, I’d check out our rundown of the best electric cars.
Moving on, this is one ride-on that’s geared towards younger kids, and only moves at 1 mph on the track and 2 mph off.
It also features push-button operation, making it easier to use.
As for the tracks, they’re easy to assemble and span a massive 18 feet.
If it’s pure fun you’re after for kids between one and three, you won’t go wrong with this ride-on.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months to 3 Years
The LeapFrog LeapPad is a consistent heavy-hitter every Christmas.
This kid-safe tablet with a shatter-resistant screen comes with $100 worth of schooling apps featuring music, problem-solving, and creative apps.
What’s also really great about this tablet is the Just-For-Me learning tech, which adapts apps to suit each child’s skill set, meaning learning will never be too hard or too easy.
There’s also a kid-friendly web browser that offers access to pre-selected websites approved by learning experts. Safe!
The LeapPad is one of, if not the, best learning tablet for kids. And with a meaty saving, this is one of those Christmas toy deals that are definitely worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months to 6 Years
Does your child love playing with your mobile device but isn’t ready for a real smartphone? Then go with the VTech KidiBuzz Smart Device.
First things first, this isn’t a smartphone. It’s very similar, but as it’s designed for kids, it’s more in the realm of a smart device that resembles a phone.
So, what can it do? This little device can send images, texts, and voice messages to parent-approved contacts via the free KidiConnect app.
On the subject of apps, there are over 40 learning games to help kids improve their math, spelling, science, and more to discover. There’s also a third-party app store to get even more fun apps to play with.
This device also comes with a shatter-resistant screen and features with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, meaning you won’t be needing to replace the AAs once a day. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’ve got a gamer in the house who loves to play video games online, the Razer Kraken X is one of the best affordable gaming headsets out there.
With 7.1 surround sound, this headset will provide crystal clear positional audio.
It’s also a headset that’s designed for comfort, which you can’t understate when you’re playing games for hours at a time. At just 250 grams, this is one light headset as well.
It’s not just the sound quality and comfort that makes this headset stand out. The cardioid mic reduces background noise, meaning their teammates will have no problem hearing them.
If your child can’t get enough of Fortnite, PUBG, or Overwatch, this is the mic you need to go with.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Imaginext Buzz Lightyear Robot Playset is hugely popular with the under-five crowd.
I mean, it’s a massive robot! What more could you ask for?
What’s especially awesome about this design is there’s actually a spaceship that pops out of the top. So it’s two toys in one, technically.
You also get a pincher on the left arm and a rocket-firing blaster on the right. It also comes with a Buzz Lightyear and alien figure to pilot this colossal beast.
Let’s face it, any saving on this much sought after gift is going to be a bonus. But with $16 off, enough to buy even more Imaginext sets, this is one of the best Christmas toy deals around, so expect it to sell out fairly quickly.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Imaginext is hands-down the best toy range for younger kids who love superheroes.
They are durable, which is amazing given the size of the action figures, and they’re affordable.
This Imaginext Batman Wayne Manor Batcave is, unsurprisingly, well worth snagging, especially while it’s on offer.
Imaginext’s whole hook is affordable playsets with hidden features. In this Batcave’s case, you’ve got drop-down walls and batsignals, moving doors, and secret disc launchers – most of which can be activated easily by placing the included Batman figure on the toy-pads and twisting the toy.
It’s easy for younger kids to use, and there’s a lot of fun to be had when you’ve got a few of these sets and play with them altogether. Believe me, my youngest takes up the whole living room playing with his.
If it’s affordable fun you’re after, this is one of those Christmas toy deals that’s too good to pass on.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months to 8 Years (My 9-Year-Old still plays with them!)
This Imaginext DC Showdown Figure Set may not feature the largest saving in the world, but if you’re after a way to build up an Imaginext collection, there’s no better option than this pack.
In terms of who’s who, the eight figures break down as Superman, Lex Luthor, Batman, Firefly, Aquaman, Black Manta, The Flash, and Reverse-Flash. It’s the heroes versus their respective villains, essentially.
What’s crazy about these toys is despite being around three inches in height, they are surprisingly durable. Like, sure, if you sit there trying to break them they’ll break. But for general rough play, they last.
They’re made from a kind of bendy plastic which helps to stop them breaking.
Imaginext is my personal pick when it comes to younger kids. They’re fun, durable, and super affordable. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The best Christmas toy deals aren’t always the ones with the biggest discounts. Sometimes just saving a few bucks on something you’d have bought anyway is enough to do the job.
This Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Figure may not feature the greatest saving in the world, but if you’ve got a Toy Story fan in the house, any saving is a good saving if my book.
This is a huge figure, so it’s movie-sized, and features full articulation, meaning it’s nice and flexible, which is what you want from a Buzz figure.
Kids love the Buzz Lightyear figure, so if you’ve got a fan of Toy Story in the house, this is one deal that’s worth considering.
Recommended Ages 4 Years and Up
You would not believe how much enjoyment both my kids got out of the LeapFrog Learn and Groove Musical Table when they were younger.
Toddlers and younger kids will always flock to toys that make noise, sing songs, and can be fiddled with, and this table has it all.
It’s got 70-plus songs, learning responses, different instruments, and tons of stuff to move.
It’s a learning toy they won’t even know is a learning toy. Buttons pull along, doors open and close, buttons can be pushed and prodded – it’s motor and sensory development, and that’s before we even factor in the number and letter learning options.
Honestly, this is one of the best investments I ever made as a parent, and if you end up rebuying the same thing for the second child years later, then that just shows how great it is.
Recommended Ages: 6 Months and Up
When covering the best Christmas toy deals, I couldn’t leave babies out. If you’re after something fun, safe, and sure to aid in their development, check out this Follow-me Bee.
This cutesy bee encourages babies to discover, crawl, and chase through the use of buzzing sounds and soft tunes to stimulate sensory development.
This is a two-in-one early development toy designed to grow with your baby.
Stage one, pre-crawling, sees the easy to hold bee wobble and rattle, and has rubberized beads for teething.
Stage two is for first-time crawlers, and sees the bee bumble off but not too far, meaning babies will need to crawl to get it, but not too far. Victory is achievable with just a little work.
And as for stage three, for advanced crawlers, it’s all about chasing the bee do and following the lights and music.
It’s great to see worthwhile toys that are designed to aid development, and with a tempting 20% off the marked price, it’s in that nice, affordable price bracket.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Now this is cool. Is it a plush? Is it a hoodie? The Spider-Man Transforming Hoodie is both!
This is a comfortable hoodie made from high-quality materials which, with a few folds and turns, can be transformed into a puffy Spider-Man plush.
My kids hate clothes shopping but given how much fun this is, I can see any Spider-fan falling in love with this is hoodie.
And despite the 2-in-1 nature of the design, it’s still a high-quality hoodie. There’s always the fear when you introduce a gimmick, the quality drops. But no, this thing is perfect for colder weather or the walk to school.
It’s so good, Cubcoats notes it’s even safe for up to 1000 washes. Nice!
Recommended Ages: Varies By Size
If you’re after an affordable, worthwhile stocking filler then check out this Paw Patrol Chase Watch.
Themed around Chase, this interactive watch comes with four Paw Patrol learning games to help children with recognizing patterns, identifying animal tracks, and picking the right tool for the job.
And, as you’d expect, it works as a fully functional watch, complete with a clock, timer, stopwatch, and alarm.
Although it comes with a battery for demo purposes, it’s recommended you switch out the CR2450 battery for a new one for regular use.
As I say, this is a fun watch, and given its super low price point, it’s perfect stocking filler material.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Oh man, how adorable is this Toothless Plush? It’s perfect for the plushie-collecting child.
But this 10-incher isn’t just another cutesy plush. Give him a squeeze and he’ll make noises.
Plushies are great not only for cuddling up to at night, but also for role-play games. If you’ve got a girl, the tea party options here are endless.
I reckon even if your child has never seen any of the How to Train Your Dragon movies, they’ll get a lot of enjoyment out of this one. As I say, it’s too cute to pass on. Just look at those big eyes! All together now, d’awww!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up