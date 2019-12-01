15 Best Cyber Monday Toy Deals on Amazon

Why wait until the Christmas sales when you can pick up a greater saving on Cyber Monday? These Cyber Monday toy deals are sure to have something for everyone.
The Spehre RVR is the ultimate coding robot racecar.
With its tank-like wheels, this thing knows how to race. But not only that, it’s also fully programmable.
Through the use of the Sphere Edu app, kids can program this beast with Draw and Drive, Scratch Blocks, or if it’s for older kids, Javascript.
What’s also cool is you can pick up third-party hardware add-ons to truly make each Sphere your own.
And with $50 off, this is one of the best Cyber Monday toy deals around.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Toddlers love Spider-Man and they love being able to whizz around, so you won’t go wrong with this Kid Trax Spider-Man Ride-On.
If there were ever an award for the coolest looking toy, this little monster would win. It’s pure awesomeness.
It’s designed for the age range of 18 to 30 months and has a weight limit of 44 pounds. If they’ve got an older sibling, it’s probably best to tell them not to use it (although you know they’re going to anyway).
This is one ride-on that’s been designed with kids in mind. The rubber traction stip tires are as safe as they come.
If you’re after something stylish that’s sure to put smiles on faces, this is one of those Cyber Monday toy deals you need to consider.
Recommended Ages: 18 to 30 Months
The Chillafish BMXie is perfect for younger kids who want to get into bike-riding.
This bike is both a BMX and a balance board. Instead of pedals, there are footrests, and instead of air-filled tires, these things are airless.
Think of the BMXie as a kind of halfway house between kid toys and BMXs. It’s there so younger kids can get used to balancing their weight without the fear of the whole thing tipping over.
It’s a really great idea that allows toddlers the chance to ride a bike without being put off by how difficult it is.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months to 5 Years
Frozen 2 is out in the wild, meaning Frozen fever is back in full force.
This Frozen 2 Elsa Doll is absolutely brilliant. Younger Frozen fans are often left out in the cold when it comes to toys, so to see one aimed at little kids, and how great it is overall, is a nice change.
This doll comes with high-detailed clothes, long hair for brushing and restyling, and Elsa sings Into The Unknown, which is Frozen 2’s equivalent of Let it Go.
Oh, and the dress lights up! See, I told you it was great!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
I featured this Fortnite Squad Mode Four-Pack on my Fortnite Black Friday post and it’s proved really popular with parents.
And why wouldn’t it? Four highly-detailed figures based on Trog, Moisty Merman, Omen, and Ravage, all of which come with pickaxes and guns.
It’s a killer pack, and with 34% off, it’s the definition of more for less.
Kids love Fortnite, so if you’re after a high-quality affordable gift packed full of style, this is one of those Cyber Monday toy deals well worth giving a second look. Trust me, your kids will thank you.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
With how popular Fortnite is, there’s no question toys like this Fortnite Quadcrasher Playset are going to top many a wish-list.
It’s a really cool set as well. The figure is highly-detailed, as is the quadcrasher vehicle.
I especially love the damage on the front of it. It’s like it’s just went flying off of Polar Peaks and crashed into a tree. It’s just like the real thing, then.
Factor in nearly $10 off and this is one Cyber Monday deal that’s well worth checking out.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This Fortnite Playset is one of those Cyber Monday toy deals you need to check out.
While I haven’t played with this specific set, I did get sent some of the others, and my kids love them.
The two-inch figures are surprisingly detailed, and despite their size, hold up really well.
Then we’ve got the actual playset element. Kids love being able to build, and this lets them design their Fortnite playset however they want. Everything snaps together easily, too.
This set also comes with two popular characters in Blue Squire and Tricera Ops.
As Fortnite is the biggest video game on the planet right now, you can expect this to be on many a Birthday or Christmas wish-list.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This Nintendo Switch Joy-con Cyber Monday deal is an absolute steal.
Nintendo products rarely get mega savings, so to see 25% off the price is almost unheard of.
Joy-cons are worth stocking up on as well. The Nintendo Switch comes with two already, but if you’ve got more than two children, or you like to join in on the fun, having an extra set will allow four people to play.
Not only that, my kids have a habit of chewing off the rubber grips and somehow manage to keep dropping them, so grabbing an extra set while they’re on offer is recommended. No one wants to pay full price for them when the main set gets destroyed.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
As much as adults loathe the Baby Shark song, kids still love it, and this Baby Shark Singing Puppet is actually really great.
It’s soft and cuddly, which automatically makes it perfect for youngsters. But, that isn’t the coolest thing about it.
Moving its mouth makes it sing the Baby Shark song. Fancy hearing Baby Shark slowed down? Move the mouth slowly. Wanna hear a super-fast version? Make it chomp as quickly as possible.
It’s a cool twist on what otherwise would have been a standard puppet, so while we may despise the song, this puppet is going to make kids really happy.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
I own the Lego Hulkbuster Building Kit and it’s easily one of the most fun builds out there.
Normally with Lego, we’re used to building things and structures, so when the chance to build an articulated figure comes along, it’s exciting.
The Hulkbuster has moving arms, legs, and a foldable helm and chest section with spaces to plop a Tony Stark mini-figure in.
There’s also a buildable turret and four mini-figures in Bruce Banner, Proxima Midnight, Falcon, and an outrider. Although let’s be real here, the star is the Hulkbuster figure.
If you’ve got a child who loves Marvel, this is one of the most on-brand Cyber Monday toy deals around. They will absolutely love this set.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth is the ultimate learning toy for toddlers.
For a start, it’s freaking adorable, and when its head moves, you can’t help but d’aww at it.
Pressing the buttons on its feet starts songs about the alphabet, numbers, opposites, and colors. Throw in some colorful lights and your child won’t even know they’re learning.
The best kind of early learning is where kids don’t even know they’re learning.
Learning through play, in my experience, always yields the best results. No one wants to sit down and learn, but make it fun and they’ll care.
Plus with a meaty 35% off, this is one of the most-tempting Cyber Monday toy deals going.
Recommended Ages: 9 months and Up
Every family needs at least one copy of Monopoly in the house, but with how technical the adult version can be, it’s worth opting for versions more child-friendly.
The Frozen 2 Monopoly is perfect for the Frozen-loving child.
At its core, it’s still the cutthroat, family-divorcing fun of Monopoly, only with a few twists to make it more accessible to younger kids.
For example, when players land on a snowflake space or draw an action card, they can place a snowflake token on any scene they own, and should any unfortunate players land on that scene, they have to pay double the rent.
This version is full of Frozen 2-themed locations and comes with six character tokens in Elsa, Anna, Hands, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
More top Frozen gifts for you, this time it’s the Fisher-Price Frozen Ice Palace.
This thing is super cute. Just look at those little Elsa and Olaf dolls. They are adorbs.
Not only does this thing have lights and sounds, it also plays Let it Go.
The bottom button reveals the staircase, while the top button magically grows the castle with spinning snowflake action.
You also get a load of fun accessories to role-play with, including chairs and a bed.
As I mentioned elsewhere, I love that there are companies out there making Frozen toys for the younger audience. It’s nice to see little ones not being left out in the cold.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
Anything that gets kids drawing is a win in my book. And when you’ve got something as interactive as the Osmo Frozen 2 Super Studio, I’d count that as a double win.
This set teaches kids how to draw their favorite Frozen 2 characters through the use of an iPad or Fire Tablet.
There are 50 drawings across 24 activities and six lessons to teach kids how to draw the characters they love.
Inside the box is the Super Sketchpad, Super Studio markers, Super Sweeper eraser, and the Super Studio Frozen 2 app.
You’ll need to already own an iPad or Fire Tablet to use this, but if you do, this is a great way to get kids into art in a way that makes sense to their age group.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Despite being around since the dawn of time, Hacthimals are still really popular. And with $9 off, this Hatchimals Colleggtibles Set is the perfect stocking filler.
So, what is it? It’s a pack of eight exclusive figures with an awesome underwater display.
Fill the aquarium section with water and these little guys and gals will magically change color.
Despite being the lower end of our Cyber Monday toy deals price list, this is a deceptively fun set. Not only would it make a great display piece, it’d be really great for general bath toys.
And it’s under 10 bucks! What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up