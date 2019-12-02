5 Best NERF Fortnite Cyber Monday Deals

Shop the Best Fortnite Cyber Monday Deals Here
Looking for the best Fortnite Nerf Cyber Monday deals? All the latest Fortnite Nerf has some rather meaty savings, so if you’re stocking up for a Birthday or Christmas, now’s the time.
The Motorized Fortnite Nerf AR-Durr Burger Blaster is the most popular blaster in this series.
It’s based on one of the most popular Fortnite guns, so that would be enough to make it the best. That said, there’s more to it than that.
You see, Fortnite has a thing called weapon wraps, which are decorative skins for your in-game guns. This Nerf blaster takes that idea and runs with it.
Straight out the box this thing has a lot of blank white space, and with the included stickers, kids can customize their blaster as they see fit, adding a sense of ownership to the Nerf blaster.
It’s cool, right?
This Nerf blaster also comes with 20 official Nerf darts for the 10-round clip, has flip-up sights, and as the name suggests, is motorized rather than pump-action.
Given the popularity of this blaster, and with a meaty $15 off, it’s easy to see why this is one of the best Nerf Fortnite Cyber Monday deals going. Who doesn’t love a saving?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Here’s another of the Nerf Fortnite Cyber Monday deals you need to see, it’s the Nerf Fortnite TS-R Blaster.
Another hugely popular in-game Fortnite gun gets the Nerf treatment.
What’s especially cool about this is, as it’s based on a shotgun, it’s pump-action rather than motorized for a more authentic feel.
Plus it comes with the new llama targets, meaning kids can pop up derpy llamas around the house and blast them down.
This blaster also comes with eight official Nerf darts in total, four of which can be stored inside the chamber.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Nerf Fortnite RL Blaster is pure awesomeness.
This beast seriously looks the part. All the blasters in this range look like they should, of course, but this one nails the aesthetic even more.
Kids love being able to run around in Fortnite with rocket launchers and exploding enemy structures, so I can see this being a sleeper hit this holiday.
This blaster also comes with two official Nerf foam rockets. You know, the massive ones.
I’d definitely start stocking up on cans now because this is one Nerf blaster kids are going to get a lot of usage out of.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Nerf Fortnite Sp-R with Llama Target was super affordable to begin with, factor in even more money off and this is one of the most satisfying Nerf Fortnite Cyber Deals out there.
It’s the perfect stocking filler, right?
What’s crazy is despite the lower price, this is a really fun blaster. The barrel even detaches, meaning you can use this blaster as a silenced pistol or just a flat out pistol. Neat!
This blaster comes with six official Nerf darts, three of which can be loaded into the three-dart clip.
Oh, and it comes with three of those derpy llama targets. They may not seem like much, but kids are going to have a blast, well, blasting them down.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Nerf Fortnite HC-E may not be the flashiest of blasters on this gift guide, but for less than $10 you won’t go wrong.
This is a mega dart blaster, which basically means the darts are slightly larger.
Whereas you may expect a clip to plop the darts into, this one loads through the top.
One thing to note while you’re here, for the love of God don’t buy fake Nerf darts.
Official Nerf darts have been tested to make them as safe as is possible. Fake, knock-off darts don’t come with the same level of quality you get with Nerf.
While I’m a big fan of saving money (it’s literally my job after all), don’t skimp on quality. It’s not worth it.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up