5 Best NERF Fortnite Cyber Monday Deals

The Motorized Fortnite Nerf AR-Durr Burger Blaster is the most popular blaster in this series.

It’s based on one of the most popular Fortnite guns, so that would be enough to make it the best. That said, there’s more to it than that.

You see, Fortnite has a thing called weapon wraps, which are decorative skins for your in-game guns. This Nerf blaster takes that idea and runs with it.

Straight out the box this thing has a lot of blank white space, and with the included stickers, kids can customize their blaster as they see fit, adding a sense of ownership to the Nerf blaster.

It’s cool, right?

This Nerf blaster also comes with 20 official Nerf darts for the 10-round clip, has flip-up sights, and as the name suggests, is motorized rather than pump-action.

Given the popularity of this blaster, and with a meaty $15 off, it’s easy to see why this is one of the best Nerf Fortnite Cyber Monday deals going. Who doesn’t love a saving?

Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up