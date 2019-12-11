Deal: 68% Off Funko ‘Star Wars’ Smuggler’s Bounty Boxes

Get This Deal Here

Today you can save 68% off Funko Star Wars Smuggler’s Bounty Boxes on Amazon as part of their 12 Days of Deals. Originally $39.99, these boxes of Star Wars goodies are now only $12.99–that’s $27 off. CamelCamelCamel price tracker shows that they’ve never been offered at a lower price.

What’s inside a Funko Smuggler’s Bounty Box?

Inside each Smuggler’s Bounty Box is four to six Funko Star Wars collectibles including bobbleheads, figurines, keychains, and other neat goodies. Every Smuggler’s Bounty Box has a specific theme based on a location or scene in the Star Wars films.

There are three specific boxes part of Amazon’s deal today and includes the box above: the Dagobah Theme Box.

The Dagobah box is filled with items to do with Yoda’s planet Dagobah from The Empire Strikes Back where he trains Luke Skywalker in the ways of the Force. It includes a mini Yoda bobblehead, R2D2 notepad, Order of the Jedi decal, and scene of Luke fighting his dark side in the cave. Normally, $39.99, this box is $27 off on Amazon today on sale for only $12.99.

The Jabba’s Skiff Theme Smuggler’s Bounty Box captures their rescue mission to save Leia from Jabba the Hutt. It comes with a Funko Pop Lando in disguise, Funko Pop Skiff Guard, mini Funko Jabba the Hutt bobblehead, Bobba Fett luggage tag, and two what they’re calling glass toothpick holders featuring R2D2 and the impish Salacious Crumb–but let’s be real, those are shot glasses. Today only this box is just $12.99.

The last box that’s 68% off today as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals is the Cloud City Theme Box. It comes with a large Funko scene of Boba Fett having captured Han Solo in carbonite. The box also has a mini bobblehead of Chewbacca with a half-disassembled C3PO strapped onto his back and a Lando keychain. This box is just $12.99 for today only.

Is Funko still running the Smuggler’s Bounty Subscription Box?

No, unfortunately, Funko discontinued the Smuggler’s Bounty subscription box this past fall. That makes these boxes all the more collectible.

Where can you find these Funko Smuggler’s Bounty Box Deals?

These subscription boxes were exclusive to Amazon and these deals are only available on Amazon.

