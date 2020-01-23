Blippi Toys: Where to Buy Online Right Now

We’ve got the lowdown on where to snag the highly sought after range of Blippi toys.

The short version is beloved kids YouTuber launches toyline. Of course, we’re here with all the details you need to know down at the bottom of the page, but if you’re in a rush and want to jump straight to the good bit, all the info about your next toy purchase is directly below.

The toys are due for release at the end of January, so if some of the prices seem inflated, that’s probably because of third-party sellers. Just hit bookmark and check back in with us at the end of the month once more people have access to them to see what the real RRP is.

The My Buddy Blippi is the perfect friend for your little one.

Coming in at 16-inches, this is one cutesy plushie kids will be able to carry around wherever they go. Imagine the adventures they can go on!

The floppy legs and arms are sure to result in giggles as they flail Blippi around hilariously.

But this isn’t just another plushie. Squeeze Blippi’s belly and he’ll say one of his 15 recognizable phrases and sounds.

This is by far the cutest of the Blippi toys. If your child loves to watch Blippi on YouTube, they’re going to love snuggling on the couch next to this guy.

How freaking adorable will your little one look in the Bippi Be Like Roleplay Set?

What amazes me about this is how very affordable it is. Normally licensed costumes cost a bomb, so this is a welcome change indeed.

This set includes the iconic Blippi hat, suspenders, orange glasses, and a clip-on bowtie. Everything you need to transform your child into their favorite YouTuber.

What’s not to love about this set? It’s fun, affordable, and sure to put millions of smiles on faces as they run around the living room singing their most beloved Blippi songs.

Blippi Ball Pit Surprise 3 Pack – $21.65 ‌If you’re after an affordable option – maybe for allowance money? – check out the super-cute Blippi Ball Pit Surprise 3 Pack. Each of the balls come with a little Blippi toy inside as well as a letter building block and letter card. What I love here is every Blippi toy has it’s own theme, be it artist, schoolboy, or even Blippi missing a shoe. Which one will your child get? That’s part of the surprise! If you’re after affordable, Imaginext-like Blippi toys you know they’re going to get a lot of roleplaying fun out of, this is the one to go with.