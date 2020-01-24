Pac-Man Tamagotchi: Where to Buy Online Right Now!

I can see the Pac-Man Tamagotchi being hugely popular with both kids and adults who grew up on Pac-Man. And with an affordable price to match, this is one gift that’s sure to be the must-have gift in certain circles.

This collaboration sees kids care for a cutesy critter, only this time with the help of everyone’s favorite ghost-eater, Pac-Man.

For those yet to set eyes on one, Tamagotchi is Bandai’s range of virtual pets. Kids feed, play with, and care for a virtual critter. If they don’t look after it, it becomes sad, so while it is a game, it’s also a minor responsibility.

The was a time when Tamagotchi ruled the world, and while these virtual pets aren’t quite as popular as they once were, they still make excellent gifts. Not every family can afford or wants a real, living pet, which is where Tamagothci comes in.

Now if this isn’t the coolest Tamagotchi ever made I don’t know what is.

The Pac-Man Tamagotchi is almost certain to be a collectible in a few years. Pac-Man has history, as do Tamagotchi. Both are pure nostalgia, so the combination of the two is sure to get a lot of people excited.

What’s brilliant about the Pac-Man Tamagotchi is how well the two different properties blend with one another. Would anyone have thought caring for a Tamagotchi with the help of Pac-man would be an enjoyable experience? Turns out, it sounds pretty cool.

As with regular Tamagotchi, you’ll be caring for your virtual pet from an egg, which takes on one of seven forms when it reaches adulthood depending on how you’ve cared for it. So be nice, yeah?

Care includes feeding them rice or Pac-Man’s favorite food, cherries, and calling on Pac-Man for help to chase away Ghosts when they come to bother your pet.

Not only that, there are also two mini-games to play with your new Pac-Pet: Pac Game and Catch Game.

In terms of what’s available right now, there are four different versions to choose from. Two versions come with a Pac-Man Tamagotchi case, and there’s two different colored shells to choose from – yellow and black.

Personally, I’m swayed by the black version, just because it looks like it’s been lifted straight from a game of Pac-Man. It. IS. LUSH!

All the different versions are listed below for your reading pleasure.

What is Pac-Man?

Originally created and published by Namco in 1980, Pac-Man is an arcade video game where players control a yellow creature and need to eat dots and food in the hopes of achieving or besting their previous high score, all while avoiding pesky ghosts who want to eat Pac-Man. They’re karma ghosts, essentially.

Having notched up sales in excess of $2.5 billion by the close of the 90s, making it the highest-grossing video game at the time, MoneyInc estimates Pac-Man is currently worth a staggering $510 billion.

Although Pac-Man may have been overtaken by his more contemporary peers – Pokemon and Minecraft, to name a few – he’s still one of the most recognizable icons in the gaming world.

What is a Tamagotchi?