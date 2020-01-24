Waving Pikachu Funko Pop: Where to Buy Right Now!

Buy Waving Pikachu Funko Pop Here

Looking to grab yourself the super cute waving Pikachu Funko Pop? If so, you’re in luck because we’ve got everything you need to know below along with what other brilliant Funko Pop Pokemon there are to collect.

Pikachu has become an icon in the video game industry, so it’s no surprise Funko got in on the action.

The Waving Pikachu Funko Pop is so freaking adorable. Pikachu’s face works on pretty much anything. You could make a Pikachu-shaped car hood and it’d still be recognizable.

What I love most about the waving Pikachu Funko Pop is just how utterly happy the little electric mouse looks. Imagine coming home from a long day at work and seeing his stupid little face staring back at you? Tell me that wouldn’t put a smile on your face.

The other thing I love is the waving Pikachu Funko Pop is slightly smaller than other Pops. This Pikachu Pop stands at three-and-three-quarter inches, which is around a quarter of an inch smaller than the regular, human-size Pops (the giant Pops come in at six-inch, fyi).

While that’s not a massive difference, it’s enough to distinguish the Funko Pop Pokemon from other Pops. Imagine if Pikachu looked the same size as, say, Gandalf from Lord of the Rings. It’d look so weird!

One word of warning I need to impart, the Funko Pop Pokemon range sells out fairly quickly. Most Pops sell fast anyway, but as Pokemon is one of the most popular properties in the world, it’s best to grab this one early lest it disappears into the void (read: third-party sellers jack the price up).

The above goes for all Pokemon Pops, by the way. So if there’s any you’ve been holding off getting, act fast. Believe me, no one wants to pay third-party-seller prices for Pops.

Funko Pop Pokemon

What other Funko Pop Pokemon are available? Can you get all the Kanto, Gen One starters? Is there an Eevee? Those are good questions, and you bet we’re going to count them down right now.

Following the success of the Pokemon anime and the Nintendo Switch game Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee, everyone and their dog loves Eevee.

And why wouldn’t you? Eevee is so freaking cute. She’s like a tiny dog with the power to transform into something more powerful.

The Eevee Funko Pop is, like Eevee, super cute. She looks ready and perched to jump up for a cuddle, which is all you really want from a Funko Pop Pokemon.

As I mentioned with Pikachu, there’s a high chance this is going to sell out fast, so, you know, don’t hesitate if you’re looking to add Eevee to your collection.